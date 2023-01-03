9 best Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 03, 2023 21:00 IST





Summary: You've found the ideal place to browse for Motorola mobile phones with 8GB of internal memory. Continue reading to discover more about the top Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones you may explore.

Motorola phones have robust build, come with superior features and are cost effective.

In the telecom sector, Motorola is a well-known name and a leader in cellular technology. As a result, this brand has been present in the lives of mobile users for a while. Motorola mobile phones are renowned for their superior features, affordable costs, and robustness. You don't need to go much farther if you're searching for a new Motorola smartphone. Explore the aspects of Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones and then make an informed choice. Best Motorola 8GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones 1. MOTOROLA Razr The Motorola Razr works with all carriers. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The phone has a 15.75 cm (6.2 inches) display. The phone has a 16 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The phone has a 2510 mAh battery. The phone has an SDM710 processor. The phone has an interactive quick-view display. The phone is flippable and pocket-ready. Specifications Brand: Motorola Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Item Weight: ‎205 g

Pros Cons It's a stylish flip phone. Inconsistent camera Outside display is useful. Not fully water or dust resistant

2. MOTO E40 The Motorola E40 is a reliable and affordable smartphone that is perfect for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option. The phone has a water-repellent design, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB. The camera is impressive for a budget phone, with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The UNISOC T700 processor is fast and efficient, and the 5000 mAh battery will keep you going all day long. Specifications Brand: Motorola Model Name: MOTOROLA E40 Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm OS: Android 10.0 Cellular Technology: 4G Item Weight: ‎370 g

Pros Cons On this budget, a nice camera setup The Unisoc chipset. Excellent battery life. The resolution may have been more effective. The 90Hz refresh rate smoothes out activities.

3. MOTOROLA G52 The Motorola G52 is ideal for anybody looking for a lag-free workflow and an outstanding gaming experience. This phone has a 50 MP Quad Camera configuration, as well as an 8 MP Ultra-wide Lens, Macro Vision, and Depth Sensor, allowing you to create professional-grade images with amazing visuals. This phone's efficient Snapdragon 680 CPU allows you to multitask with ease. Specifications Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 7 1, Android Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Battery Power Rating: ‎5000mAh Item Weight: ‎410 g

Pros Cons Long-lasting batteries, 33W charging Average cameras Three years of free security updates are included with Android 12 out of the box. Preinstalled bloatware Superb display, 90 Hz refresh rate

4. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a powerful smartphone with a large display and a high-quality camera. It has a fast processor and plenty of RAM for smooth performance, as well as a large battery for long-lasting use. It also has a high-refresh-rate display for smooth visuals and 5G connectivity for fast data speeds. Specifications Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 5G RAM: ‎8 GB Item Weight: ‎185 g

Pros Cons IP52 rating Low-light camera performance could be better Sharp OLED display at 90 Hz 13-band 5G

5. MOTOROLA E32s The Motorola G32s is a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn't sacrifice features. It comes with Android 12, 64GB of storage (expandable to 1TB), 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The camera array includes a 16MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera, while the front-facing camera is 8MP. It's powered by a 5000mAh battery and Mediatek Helio G37 processor. Specifications OS: Android 12 Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colour: Slate Gray Screen Size: 6.5 Inches RAM: ‎4 GB Item Weight: ‎185 g

Pros Cons Type-C connector for charging Selfie camera output could be improved The screen's high refresh rate sufficient battery life

6. MOTOROLA Moto G22 The Motorola G22 is a great phone for anyone who wants a good-quality device without having to spend a lot of money. It has a 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, and is expandable up to 1 TB. It also has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The battery life is also very good, with a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. Specifications Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 12 Cellular Technology: 4G RAM: ‎4 GB Item Weight: ‎185 g

Pros Cons long-lasting battery The camera quality could have been better. A quad camera system at a reasonable cost A faster charger would have been better. good chipset

7. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion The Motorola G40 is a powerful and stylish phone that is perfect for anyone who wants a great smartphone experience. The phone has a beautiful 6.8" HDR10 120 Hz2 IPS display that is perfect for watching movies and videos. The phone also has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor that is perfect for gaming and multitasking. The phone also has a powerful 6000mAh battery that will keep you going all day long. Specifications Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11 Special features: ‎Front Camera, Fast Charging Cellular Technology: 4G RAM: ‎6 GB Item Weight: ‎225 g

Pros Cons decent storage Mediocre camera The screen refresh rate of 120 Hz The design could be better adequate battery life

8. MOTOROLA G31 The Motorola G31 smartphone gives you a full-HD+ display so you can enjoy your favorite content in crisp, clear detail. With a 50MP rear camera, you can capture stunning photos and videos, and with a 13MP front camera, you can take great selfies. This phone is unlocked for all carriers and comes with Android 11, so you can enjoy the latest features and benefits. It also has a Mediatek Helio G85 processor and 4 GB of RAM, so you can enjoy a smooth, responsive experience. Specifications Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 4G Special features: ‎Front Camera, Camera, Wifi RAM: ‎4 GB Battery: ‎5000 mAh Item Weight: ‎180 g

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Average low-light camera performance Near Stock Android software Weak mic Good camera output

9. MOTOROLA G60 With 6 GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, the Motorola G60 is a capable smartphone. It runs Android 11 and boasts a huge 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor, the G60 boasts a triple rear camera configuration. The 32MP front camera may be used for both selfies and video calls. The 6000 mAh battery of the G60 enables 4G LTE connection. Specifications Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 4G RAM: ‎6 GB Battery: 6000 mAh Item Weight: ‎220 g

Pros Cons adequate performance Bulky and unwieldy The display refresh rate of 120 Hz Average camera quality super clean software Relatively slow charging

Price of Motorola phones at a glance:

Product Price MOTOROLA Razr Rs. 50,999 MOTO E40 Rs. 9,999 MOTOROLA G52 Rs. 18,990 MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion Rs. 25,990 MOTOROLA E32s Rs. 10,749 MOTOROLA Moto G22 Rs. 11,180 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Rs. 19,870 MOTOROLA G31 Rs. 11,999 MOTOROLA G60 Rs. 17,490

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MOTOROLA Razr It's a stylish flip phone. Outside display is useful. Great battery life MOTO E40 On this budget, a nice camera setup Excellent battery life. The 90Hz refresh rate smoothes out activities. MOTOROLA G52 Long-lasting batteries, 33W charging Android 12 out of the box. Superb display, 90 Hz refresh rate MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion IP52 rating Sharp OLED display at 90 Hz 13-band 5G MOTOROLA E32s Type-C connector for charging The screen's high refresh rate sufficient battery life MOTOROLA Moto G22 long-lasting battery A quad camera system at a reasonable cost good chipset MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Decent storage The screen refresh rate of 120 Hz Adequate battery life MOTOROLA G31 Long-lasting battery Near Stock Android software Good camera output MOTOROLA G60 Adequate performance The display refresh rate of 120 Hz Super clean software

Best value for money With 8GB of internal storage, the Motorola G60 is one of the best Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones. It has every necessary smartphone component, such as a good display, a long battery life, a reasonable CPU, and camera outputs. Furthermore, the lack of bloatware on the phone improves the user experience. Its combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory allows you to run all apps swiftly and keep everything you need, which an 8GB internal memory phone cannot do. Best overall The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a lot of features for its price, including a 120Hz OLED display, a Dimensity 500U CPU, and a 5000mAh battery. You may store all the movies and photos you want to keep for a long time on this phone's 128GB internal memory, which is an upgrade over the phone's previous 8GB internal memory. As a consequence, it is one of the best Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones. How to find the perfect value-for-money phone? A good phone does not have to be costly. In truth, there are several phones that provide excellent value without breaking the budget. Here are some pointers on how to choose the best value-for-money phone. 1. Create a budget The first stage is to establish a financial plan. Set a limit for how much money you're prepared to spend on a phone and stick to it. This will help you limit your alternatives and pick a phone that meets your demands. 2. Consider your requirements It is important to examine your requirements while purchasing a phone. What is the purpose of having a phone? If you use your phone often, you'll need one with long battery life and enough storage. You may be able to get away with a less powerful phone if you're a casual user. 3. Contrast characteristics After you've determined your requirements, you can begin comparing features. Examine the specifications of several phones and compare them side by side. This will assist you in determining which phones provide the most value for money. 4. Examine reviews It's a good idea to browse reviews once you've chosen a few phones you like. This will give you a better understanding of how the phone operates in everyday situations. 5. Make your choice It's time to make a choice once you've evaluated all of the aforementioned criteria. Choose the phone that provides the most value for money while also meeting your demands.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.