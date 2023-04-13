9 best neckband headphones on a budget By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article discusses the top 9 budget neckband headphones available in India. It also talks about best price and special features.

The biggest advantage of a neckband headphone is comfort of use.

Neckband headphones are designed to keep you connected to your music on the go. These headphones are lightweight and comfortably rest around your neck and shoulder. Neckbands are a convenient option when you have no pocket, and your source device can’t be carried around conveniently. Also, you don't have to worry about tangling up cable. Wireless neckband headphones are one of the most popular gadgets in India. The excellent wear and premium sound quality give you a celebration feel even amid your daily chores. Most thigh-quality neckband headphones provide long battery life, intelligent conversation, a hands-free experience, and water-resistant capability. 1. Boult Audio Z charge Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth neckband headphone This neckband headphone can be considered one of the best neckband band headphones in India for multiple reasons. It consists of 14.2 mm drivers for clear calling and balanced sound. 10 mins of charging will give you 15 hrs playback. Also, this high-quality neckband headphone has a noise-cancellation feature powered by the environmental Noise cancellation chip, which is water resistant. The microphone format is in-line, and the compatible operating system is IOS 8.0 and Android 4.3 or above. Specifications Brand – Boult audio

Model- Probass

Model name- ProBass

Model year- 2022

Product dimensions-‎17 x 2.5 x 12cm; 125 grams

Pros Cons Fast type c charging The design could be improved Value for money

2. CrossBeats Shuffl Neckband Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The CrossBeats Shuffl Neckband Bluetooth Wireless Earphones are a seamless fusion of cutting-edge technology and sleek design. These earphones are your ultimate companion if you're working out, travelling, or simply enjoying your favourite tunes in high fidelity. Not just that only, it is powered by AI Environmental Noise Cancelling that ensures crystal-clear audio, enabling you to focus solely on your music or calls. The 13mm EchoBlast™ drivers deliver a rich, immersive sound experience, elevating every beat and note to a whole new level. Apart from that, the stylish black neckband design ensures a comfortable, secure fit, making these earphones perfect for all-day wear. Altogether, it stands as one of thebest neckband headphones on the list. Specifications Brand: CrossBeats

Model Name: Shuffl

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Noise-Cancelling Loud bass SnapCharge™

3. Boat Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Beast mode This boatneckband headphone has a highlight feature known as Beast Mode, which provides 40 ms Super Low Latency. The ENx technology offers the best calling experience without any background noise interruptions. With ASAP charge technology, juice up the device for 10 minutes and get 10 hours of playback. A rechargeable battery is included, and the connector type is Bluetooth. It is a rechargeable lithium-ion powered device. Specifications Brand-boat

Colour: Mint Pink

Model name- Rockerz 103 Pro

Product dimension- 45 x 2 x 2 cm

Weight: 50 grams

Pros Cons Super low latency The quick charging feature could be improved Clear voice

4. NOYMI Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Neckband These stunning pair of black and goldenneckband headphone are a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. The 10mm drivers packed into these stylish earphones ensure a balanced and detailed audio experience, capturing every nuance of your favourite tunes. You will never miss a beat or a call, as the built-in microphone allows you for effortless hands-free communication. The neckband design ensures a snug and secures fit, so you can go about your day without worrying about your earphones slipping out or getting tangled. But that’s not all; the IPX5 rating ensures your earphones are protected against sweat and water splashes, making them the ideal companion for workouts, jogs, or even a walk in the rain. Specifications Brand: NOYMI

Model Name: K55

Colour: Golden

Headphones form factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons IPX5 Rating NA Low Latency

5. pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 wireless neckband earphone with Mic The device is lightweight and considered one of thebest neckband headphonesavailable in India. It offers a decent play time of 3 hours with 10 min charging. Also, it has a fast and secures quick connection BT 5.2 technology. The significant 13 mm drivers emit a bold sound. It has an extended playtime of 24 hours, and the head buds are magnetic. Other features include 20 bands of Equalizer control, voice assistant compatibility and IPX4 water resistance. Specifications Brand- PTron

Colour: Black

Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm

Weight: 26 grams

Pros Cons Dynamic drivers Water resistance could be improved Attractive and stylish

6. Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband The Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3neckband headphone is especially for those who value a blend of style and practicality. It comes with an incredible 30 hours of playtime to keep you entertained all day. From your morning commute to your evening workout, this neckband is there to accompany you with your favourite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks. The voice assistance compatibility allows you to effortlessly access Siri or Google Assistant, helping you manage your schedule, answer calls, or get directions without touching your phone. Besides, the magnetic latch feature ensures your earphones stay securely around your neck when not in use, while the IPX4 water resistance rating protects them from sweat and splashes, making them perfect for any weather or activity. Specifications Brand: Portronics

Model Name: Harmonics Z4

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Gaming Mode NA Voice Assistance

7. Boult Audio FX Charge wireless in Ear Bluetooth neckband This Boultneckband headphone is loaded with multiple advanced features. It emits rich bass with its BoomX Tech and has multiple user-friendly in-line controls. It provides voice assistance and an IPX waterproof facility. It uses a type c fast charger, and 5 min charging can give you 7 hrs of playtime. The micro woofers filter the sound quality. It is lightweight (only 100 grams) and has a Bluetooth 5.2 connector type. Specifications Brand- Boult Audio

Colour: Black

Model name- Pro bass

Product dimensions- 17 x 2.5 x 9cm

Weight: 100 grams

Pros Cons Quick charging feature Sound quality could be improved Long battery life The efficient noise-cancellation feature

8. pTron Tangent Evo with 14 hrs Playback, in ear neckband The above-mentionedhigh-quality neckband headphoneemits deep bass and offers 14 hrs of playtime so that you can enjoy the whole day with its powerful performance. It is fast, seamless, and supports dual device pairing. Also, it is lightweight and comfortable to wear. The magnetic earbuds effortlessly clip together and promise IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The device is user-friendly and has simple 3 buttons and an in-line remote facility. The country of origin is China, and the item weight is 119 g. Specifications Brand – pTron

Manufacturer- Paired electronics

Mode number- Tangent

Audio Jack- USB

Product dimensions- 89 x 1.2 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons Instant, hands-free calls Needs upgradation Impressive stereo output

9. Zebronics Zeb Evolve wireless Neckband earphone Here we are dealing with aneckband headphonewith multiple features like rapid charging technology providing up to 2 hrs of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. The featured neckband is flexible and has Bluetooth support. It has user-friendly media and volume control and call functions. The driver is 10mm and has a built-in rechargeable battery. It supports google voice support, and the earpieces are magnetic with a dual pairing facility. The country of origin is China, and the item weight is 24 g. Specifications Brand- Zebronics

Manufacturer- Zebronics India Pvt ltd

Model- Zeb evolve

Model Name- Zeb evolve

Product dimensions- 3.5 x 11.5 x 18.5 cm

Pros Cons Rapid charge function The call voice is not upto the mark Seamless connectivity

Best overall product After carefully evaluating each of the listed products, the CrossBeats ShufflNeckband headphone stand out as the best overall choice among the options. These feature an array of impressive features, such as AI Environmental Noise Cancelling, 13mm EchoBlast™ drivers, and a remarkable 72 hours of playtime. Coupled with fast charging SnapCharge™ technology, up to 40ms low latency, and the latest BT v5.2. Moreover, it provides an unparalleled audio experience. Its sleek design and superior performance make it the ideal choice for music enthusiasts, gamers, and everyone in between who seeks a top-quality wireless audio solution. Best value for money Indians care very much about price before buying any commodity. The same is the case for headphones. Multiple factors make a particularneckband headphoneworth spending money on. Considering all these factors, the Boult Audio FX charge Neckband headphone priced at ₹4,499 offers the best Value for money. How to find the perfect neckband headphone in the Indian market There are hundreds ofneckband headphonesavailable in the Indian market within a range of Price Tags. So, choosing one is a difficult task. For this, you need to figure out your needs and research the products. To have an unbiased idea about the product, you can check out the customer ratings and comments. After analysing these, purchase your dreamneckband headphone.

