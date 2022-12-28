A buyers guide to the top OLED smart TVs By Affiliate Desk

Summary: With so many OLED TV options available at various price ranges right now, choosing the wrong one is simple. Nevertheless, you should be able to make a wise choice with the help of the features checklist below.

An overview of the best OLED smart TVs for buyers

These days, OLED seems to be the way of the future for television. OLED TVs provide a certain level of visual and aural clarity that is uncommon in other TVs. There are several OLED alternatives on the market, making it difficult to decide which is the finest to purchase. In order to simplify your shopping experience, we have ranked the top OLED TVs according to their contrast, vivid colors, off-axis viewing, and of course, their price. We've compiled the top OLED models so you can compare them and choose the one that best satisfies your requirements, preferences, and financial constraints. Product List 1. Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J Enjoy the revitalizing OLED contrast on Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series televisions, which feels lively and realistic. The Cognitive Processor of the device is in charge of improving visual quality in a way that appeals to human sight. It produces breathtaking image quality, even in dimly light spaces. OLEDs have the ability to turn off individual pixels, creating a contrast ratio that is almost limitless and free of blooming around bright objects. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimensions: 55 Inch (139 cm) Color: Black Special features: Google TV, Hands free Voice Search, Google Play, Variable Refresh Rate & Auto Low Latency Mode Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 120 hertz

Pros Cons Excellent Customer Service Doesn't get bright enough to fight intense glare. At various viewing angles, the picture maintains its accuracy.

2. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA LG 164cm OLED TV is meant for people who want the fantastic picture quality of OLEDs without the gaming features that LG's B and C Series models come with, support for variable refresh rate (VRR), and HDMI 2.1 bandwidth. Due to its flawless black levels and absence of blooming around light objects, it is fantastic for watching movies in dark environments. Specifications: Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 65 Inch Color: Rocky Black Special features: Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos, WebOS 22 with User Profiles, AI Sound Pro (virtual 5.1.2 surround sound), Eye Comfort Display: Low-Blue Light, Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare-free Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), AI 4K Upscaler

Pros Cons There is no blooming around shiny items. Not that good for gaming

3. Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL In general, the Samsung The Frame TV is an excellent TV. Due to its high peak brightness and good control of reflections, it is suitable for watching TV programs and sports. Its distinctive design, which can be hung on a wall and used to exhibit artwork while not in use, is its key selling point. Samsung even offers frames for it so that, when placed on a wall, it seems to be framed. It is a fantastic option for a dark environment because its VA panel produces deep, even blacks. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Black Special features: Voice Assistants, Tap View, Multi View, PC Mode, Universal Guide, Auto Game Mode & Game Motion Plus, Super Ultra Wide Game View & Game Bar | Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Unique Design Narrow angles of vision.

4. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN The Xiaomi Vision TV 55 has a classic appearance thanks to its all-black design, metal frame, and stunning display with remarkably low bezels. Many individuals would find it overly simplistic, yet it offers a nuanced approach. This television has a wide range of connectivity choices, beginning with the standard dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 for wireless communication. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Black Special features: Miracast, a quad-core Cortex A73 CPU, a built-in Chromecast, Android TV 11, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, a built-in Chromecast, and far-field microphones Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Picture Quality Not good for gaming Slim Bezels & Sleek Design

5. Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G The Hisense 55U6G TV is a cost-effective model that offers superior image quality to most other inexpensive TVs. With the Hisense QLED Android TV, you can now watch high-quality entertainment on your living room or bedroom couch. This indispensable home entertainment device has Dolby Atmos Sound to make sure the audio quality matches the pictures, Quantum Dot technology to recreate vivid colors, and a Full Array of Local Dimming functions to give lifelike visuals. Specifications: Brand: Hisense Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Metal Gray Special features: Flat, gaming console, 5G Wi-Fi, Stylish Voice Remote, Quantum Dot Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Great picture contrast. Limited on extra features

6. LG 139 cm EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA The LG OLED55G2PSA 4K OLED Smart TV is an especially expensive offering. When compared to other TVs, this 139 cm Smart TV with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 works incredibly well. Its staggering 120Hz refresh rate makes movies very smooth. You may watch videos on practically any external storage or viewing device because it supports almost all video formats. Dolby Atmos and LG Sound Sync provide excellent sound quality and a powerful 60W audio output. Specification: Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Black Special features: Voice remote, Screen Casting, Gaming mode Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Pros Cons Good Display UHD 4K display

7. TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505 The clear display of the TCL 40S6505 40-inch LED Full HD, 1920 x 1080-pixel TV makes for enjoyable watching. This screen's aspect ratio is 16:09 to comply with current regulations, and it uses 85 W of electricity (when running). Specifications: Brand: TCL Product Dimensions: 40 Inch Color: Black Special features: Slim Design, A+ Grade Panel, Micro Dimming, Resolution: 1080p

Pros Cons Slim Design NA

8. LG B2 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA A mid-range OLED TV, the LG B2 OLED will take the place of the LG B1 OLED in 2021. The B2 offers incredible viewing angles and flawless black levels, much like other OLED TVs. Both in SDR and HDR, the color reproduction is excellent, and we adore the B2's elegant appearance. Thanks to its nearly infinite contrast ratio and flawless blacks, it's amazing for viewing movies in dark rooms. It's also fantastic for watching HDR movies. However, some colors don't seem vibrant. It's outstanding since it offers excellent reflection management to combat glare from a few light sources if you watch programmes or sports in bright settings. Specifications: Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Black Special features: WebOS Smart TV, ThinQ, In-Built WiFi, Screen Mirroring, α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Cinema HDR. Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Pros Cons exceptional black levels Persistent burn-in possibility.

9. Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K For most purposes, the Sony A80K performs superbly. When viewing movies, it works best in dimly lit spaces since it renders scenes with darkness in deep black without any blooming. It is fantastic for HDR because of its dark room performance and the wide spectrum of colors, but the HDR brightness isn't high enough for the greatest HDR experience. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Black Special features: Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa are additional features that Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, and these other platforms also provide. Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons exceptional black levels low peak luminosity

10. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (OLED55C1PTZ) Enjoy the lifelike images that this LG OLED TV's self-lit pixels produce. You will receive these sights with the richest colors, the most realistic and brilliant picture quality, and the darkest blacks. Specifications: Brand: LG Product Dimensions: 55 Inch Color: Dark Steel Silver Special features: Self-illuminating OLED, Comfortable Eye Display Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons Picture Quality Sound quality can be improved

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J Good Display Good Services Sound Quality LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA Picture Quality Glare Free Eye comfort Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL Unique Design High peak brightness Voice Assistance Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN Classic appearance Unique design Wide range of connectivity Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G Cost-effective Innovative technology Local Dimming function LG 139 cm EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA Very smooth Wonderful design Voice Remote TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505 Clear Display Saves energy efficiently Slim Design LG B2 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA Perfect blacks Wide viewing angle. Glare free Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K Perfect blacks Acoustic Surface Audio Beautiful Design LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (OLED55C1PTZ) Good picture quality Good for gaming Good additional features

Best overall product Overall, the Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J is really good. It boasts a nearly infinite contrast ratio that creates deep blacks and doesn't bloom around light objects, making it excellent for watching movies in dimly lit spaces. Deep blacks and a broad range of colors make HDR movies seem fantastic, but their HDR brightness is just fair. Due to its almost quick reaction time and HDMI 2.1 inputs, it is also terrific for gaming. It is also great for watching sports. Best value for money You must choose the Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN TV if you want to get the greatest OLED TV for your money. It has several excellent features and is reasonably priced. With features that are both cutting-edge and fantastic for providing viewers with amusement, this model comes for Rs. 99,999 on Amazon. How to find the perfect OLED TV? Your OLED TV purchase should best suit your intended purpose. Remember that you don't need to shell out more cash for gear you probably won't use. An OLED TV is the best option if you want uncompromising color and contrast-rich image quality. If you plan to purchase an OLED TV, you must first determine your budget. When purchasing an OLED television, you should also consider the brightness levels, sound quality, input lag, image processor, and additional features. Product price list

Products Price Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J Rs. 139990 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA Rs. 159990 Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL Rs. 83190 Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN Rs. 99999 Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G Rs. 44990 LG 139 cm EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA Rs. 165990 TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505 Rs. 17990 LG B2 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA Rs. 108590 Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K Rs. 170990 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (OLED55C1PTZ) Rs. 123456

