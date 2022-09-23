Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles By Affiliate Desk

Summary: On the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles, get the best quality phones at great, discounted prices. Here is all you need to know!

Great Indian Festival 2022 Amazon Sale On Samsung mobiles

Samsung is one of the most trusted electronics brands in the market today. Its mobile phones are a favorite amongst people of all generations as they are packed with features, despite being relatively affordable. So, if you're looking to buy a phone for yourself, check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles. Get up to 50% off on top models like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20, and more. Plus, get a flat10% cashback on your first purchase with SBI Bank cards. Hurry, the sale ends soon! Here are a few phones you can find on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles. 1. Samsung galaxy S20 FE 5G The cloud navy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is a dual SIM phone with triple rear camera configurations, including 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide with 30X Space Zoom. With such great features, it is one of the best phones available today. Specifications: 5G Ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor

AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging

OS : Android 11; Android 11.0

Pros Cons Water resistance Battery life Camera quality Value for money Fingerprint reader

2. Samsung galaxy M32 prime edition This Samsung Galaxy M32 is available in light blue and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 16.21cm (6.4") Infinity-U Display with an FHD+ Samoled 90Hz display. With features like One UI 4.1 operating system, the best MediaTek, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty, this is one of the most affordable Samsung phones. Specifications: 64MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP Quad setup has a 64MP primary camera and the 20MP front camera

6000mAh battery life

Android v12.0

Pros Cons Battery life Poor quality camera Good Display Value for money

3. Samsung galaxy M53 5G This Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes in a deep ocean blue colour with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has the best quality camera in the 108MP Quad Camera Setup segment with exciting features like a single take and an object Eraser. It is one of the best phones for experiencing HyperFast 5G if you are on a budget.

Specifications: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display with FHD+ resolution and 1080x2400 pixels

MTK D900Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor with 4x4 Mimo Band Support

Cellular Technology : 5G

Pros Cons Screen quality Camera quality Face recognition Value for money Fingerprint reader Battery life

4. Samsung galaxy M 13 This Samsung Galaxy M 13 is available in midnight blue. It has a high-quality camera along with 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1 TB, as well as dual Sim functionality (Nano). These features are available atreasonable prices only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles. Specifications: OS : Android 12.0

6000mAh lithium-ion battery

one-year manufacturer's warranty

Pros Cons Battery life Screen quality Fingerprint reader Camera quality Value for money Picture quality

5. Samsung galaxy S22 5G This green Samsung Galaxy S22 5G offers one of the best 8 GB and 128 GB storage among Samsung phones. It has a professional camera and allows you to do low light and night photography. The phone is priced at Rs. 52,999 on Amazon. Specifications: Cellular Technology : 5G

OS : Android 12

120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is optimized for outdoor visibility 4nm processor

Pros Cons Good display Poor battery life Camera quality

6. Samsung galaxy M33 5G This Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in deep ocean blue and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone also has a high-quality display with a 16.72-centimetre (6.6-inch) LCD with FHD+ resolution. It is an excellent value for money phone by Samsung. Specifications: OS : Android 12.0

Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5nm processor

Band support 12

Quad camera setup with 50MP primary camera

6000mAh battery life

Pros Cons Value for money Poor packaging Battery life

7. Samsung galaxy M52 5G This Samsung Galaxy M52 comes in ICY Blue colour and is one of the best Samsung phones available in the market today. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ensuring high performance. It is available on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles for Rs. 24,999. Specifications: Triple camera setup- 64 MP (F1.8) main camera + 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera

16.95 centimetres (6.7 inches) super AMOLED plus-Infinity O display

Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 2.4GHz

5000mAh battery

OS : Android

Pros Cons Screen quality Value for money Lightweight Fingerprint reader Camera quality Battery life

8. Samsung galaxy M21 2021 Edition This Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a triple camera setup with 48MP and a front camera with 20MP (f2.2). It is a dual SIM phone, perfect for working professionals. Specifications: Android 11.0

OneUI Core 3.1

16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution

Refresh rate : 60Hz

6000mAh battery

Pros Cons Battery life Start heating up with prolonged use Value for money Fingerprint reader

9. Samsung galaxy M32 This Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in a light blue colour and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has the best segment 16.21 centimetres (6.4 inches) super AMOLED Infinity U-cut display, with FHD = resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Specifications: OS : Android 11, OneU 3.1

64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup

6000mAh battery

MediaTek G80

Pros Cons Picture quality Poor camera quality Battery life Fingerprint reader Value for money

10. Samsung galaxy A52s 5G This violet Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a high-quality camera with a revolutionary 64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus. At the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles, find this phone at the most affordable price. Specifications: OS : Android 12.0

Cellular Technology : 5G

6.5" FHD + super AMOLED infinity O display

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

Powerful 4500mAh battery

Pros Cons Camera quality Face recognition Value for money Battery life Fingerprint reader

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Water resistance 865 Octa-Core processor AMOLED Display Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 16.21cm (6.4") Infinity-U Display with an FHD+ Samoled 90Hz display 20MP front camera 6000mAh battery life with the best Android v12.0 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display with FHD+ resolution MTK D900Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor Face recognization Samsung Galaxy M 13 Fingerprint reader 6000mAh lithium-ion battery Dual SIM(nano) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 1 Year manufacturer warranty 4nm processor 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Samsung Galaxy M33 5G high-quality display with a 16.72-centimetre (6.6-inch) LCD with FHD+ resolution Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5nm processor Value for money Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 16.95 centimetres (6.7 inches) super AMOLED plus-Infinity O display Lightweight Triple camera with64 MP (F1.8) main camera + 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition 16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution triple camera setup with 48MP Charging power Samsung Galaxy M32 64MP ((F 1.8) main camera 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera 6000mAh battery life Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus the main camera 64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus the main camera Value for money

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is the list's best value for money phone. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, along with a 16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP primary camera and a 20 MP front camera. It is a dual SIM phone with excellent battery life. Best overall The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, is the best overall amongst the Samsung phones mentioned in the list. It has a 5G Ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, an Android 11.0 operating system, and a triple rear camera. Also included is a 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging. How to find the perfect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles Finding the ideal product can be difficult. Because everyone has different needs from their phone, it must be chosen following a budget. As Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles begins soon, there will be a wide selection to choose from. However, before purchasing any new mobile phones, do some research on the features, quality, durability, budget or not, warranty, and so on. Then, read the reviews to learn more about the products you like, and pick one accordingly. Price list

Product Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ₹ 29,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition ₹ 11,499 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 21,999 Samsung Galaxy M 13 ₹ 11,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G ₹ 68,499 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 15,999 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ₹ 24,999 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ₹ 11,499 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 11,499 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G ₹ 26,485

