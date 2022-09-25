Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Up to 70% discount on mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Need affordable and amazing quality smartphones? Looking for amazing deals on mobiles? Here's a quick look at the best features and attributes of mobiles that are available at up to 70% discount on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

The best mobiles with up to 70% discount in 2022

Smartphones are all the rage - these days you can't go anywhere without a good phone. But the bad news is that sometimes smartphones can be expensive - especially if you want the latest technology. The good news on the other hand is that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has the best smartphone deals and offers up for grabs. Here, you can find offers and discounts on the latest mobile phones up to 70%. If you're looking for affordable mobiles with the latest technology and features, look no further. Here's a roundup of the latest mobile phones which have a discount of up to 70% on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. 1. Samsung galaxy S20 FE 5G Love a great-looking phone? Who doesn't? With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on sale, it doesn't get better! Built with a Snapdragon processor, this 5 G-ready phone has a pro-grade camera and is great for those who love taking pictures and need a great-looking phone. With the latest in-built chip, this phone has 8GB RAM and delivers high performance. If you're a gamer, this is a great phone for you. Amazing photos can be taken on the phone's night mode and you can zoom up to 30x and take amazing close-up pictures with a wide background. You can do a lot with this phone, especially since it has a beautiful AMOLED display and comes with IP68-rated protection so it can stand up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Specifications: OS : Android 11.0

: Android 11.0 Colours : Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, Cloud Lavender, Green, Lavender, Navy

: Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, Cloud Lavender, Green, Lavender, Navy Dimensions : ‎0.84 x 7.45 x 15.98 cm

: ‎0.84 x 7.45 x 15.98 cm Weight : 190 gms

: 190 gms RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Connectivity : ‎WiFi 5G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; Radio; USB

: ‎WiFi 5G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; Radio; USB Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Camera : ‎Triple Rear Camera Setup - 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 8MP OIS Tele Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide, Triple Rear Camera (12MP + 8MP + 12MP) | 32MP Front Camera, 32MP F2.2 Front Punch Hole Camera

: ‎Triple Rear Camera Setup - 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 8MP OIS Tele Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide, Triple Rear Camera (12MP + 8MP + 12MP) | 32MP Front Camera, 32MP F2.2 Front Punch Hole Camera Battery : 4500 mAH

: 4500 mAH Accessories : ‎Handset, Non-removable Battery Included, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, User Manual

Pros Cons Amazing Camera quality Heating issues near the camera Excellent display Not very long battery life Amazing Sound quality Supports fast charging up to 25W

Best features: Design: This smartphone has a very sleek design. The back of the phone is also made using polycarbonate and is very sleek and easy to hold. Processor: The phone comes with a Snapdragon processor which is extremely fast. You can switch between apps and multitask easily. Camera: This powerful Samsung phone has an amazing pro-grade camera. It offers night mode, single take and 30X space zoom as the top features. It has a 32MP front camera and 12 MP ultra wide back camera and wide-angle camera

2. Redmi A1 Available in a beautiful light blue colour, the Redmi A1 is an amazing mobile at an amazing price. It has a leather texture design and comes with the latest Android 12. Best part? The phone also comes with earphones. The processor is highly power efficient and the grip is sleek. The phone is very stylish with an HD+ display. Vivid and vibrant with both dark mode and night mode options, this is a great phone for personal and professional use. A great feature of this phone is the battery which comes with a 10W charger, so you needn't worry about running out of battery. The camera quality is also great with a dual front and rear camera. Specifications: Dimensions : 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

: 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm OS : Android GO

: Android GO Colours : Light Blue

: Light Blue Weight : 192 gms

: 192 gms RAM : 2 GB

: 2 GB Connectivity : ‎WiFi, Bluetooth; USB

: ‎WiFi, Bluetooth; USB Processor : MediaTek Helio A22 processor; up to 2.0GHz

: MediaTek Helio A22 processor; up to 2.0GHz Display : 16.56cm HD+ Scratch resistant display

: 16.56cm HD+ Scratch resistant display Camera : ‎8MP Dual camera | 5MP Front camera

: ‎8MP Dual camera | 5MP Front camera Battery : 5000 mAh

: 5000 mAh Accessories : ‎Power adapter, SIM eject tool, USB cable, User guide, Warranty card

Pros Cons Amazing display quality No fingerprint sensor Great build and looks Slight lags and hanging Great build and looks

Best Features: Leather Design: Design wise this is a beautiful-looking phone as it comes with a leather texture. The grip is very clean and the sleek look and scratch-free ability add to the overall good user experience.

Design wise this is a beautiful-looking phone as it comes with a leather texture. The grip is very clean and the sleek look and scratch-free ability add to the overall good user experience. Amazing Display: This phone is worth your money if you're looking for a mobile at a great price point that offers an HD+ display. It brings all your entertainment to life with 400 nits brightness.

This phone is worth your money if you're looking for a mobile at a great price point that offers an HD+ display. It brings all your entertainment to life with 400 nits brightness. Amazing Battery: With a 5000 mAH battery, this phone will never run out of charge.

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Need an excellent camera? Need an amazing display? Go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. With the fastest processor chip yet, this smartphone has been specifically created to offer high outdoor visibility and an amazing user experience. Say bye to lags and hanging and say hello to epic photos and clean glass dials. Specifications: Dimensions : ‎0.8 x 7.1 x 14.6 cm

: ‎0.8 x 7.1 x 14.6 cm OS : Android 12

: Android 12 Colours : Phantom Black, Green, Phantom White

: Phantom Black, Green, Phantom White Weight : 167 gms

: 167 gms RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Connectivity : ‎WiFi, Bluetooth; USB

: ‎WiFi, Bluetooth; USB Display : Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Battery : 3700 mAh

: 3700 mAh Accessories : ‎Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide, Data Cable

Pros Cons Best camera quality Sound issue Innovative hardware and software Netflix not pre-installed Fastest chip

Best Features: Pro-Grade Camera quality: From nightography feature to an amazing auto framerate, the camera in this phone is the best thing ever. Samsung has taken huge leaps in its videography and camera clicking by offering the clearest picture-taking experience. The phone has an amazing pixel sensor which enlarges pixels and the super clear glass helps cut the flare.

From nightography feature to an amazing auto framerate, the camera in this phone is the best thing ever. Samsung has taken huge leaps in its videography and camera clicking by offering the clearest picture-taking experience. The phone has an amazing pixel sensor which enlarges pixels and the super clear glass helps cut the flare. No Glare: The mobile has a dynamic AMOLED 2x display which also has in-built vision boosting. This technology lets you take pictures and view the screen clearly during the day and night.

The mobile has a dynamic AMOLED 2x display which also has in-built vision boosting. This technology lets you take pictures and view the screen clearly during the day and night. Sleek Design: Created with slim bezels, the phone has a symmetrical polished frame. The camera has a monochromatic frame and surrounds a linear camera system.

Created with slim bezels, the phone has a symmetrical polished frame. The camera has a monochromatic frame and surrounds a linear camera system. Super Fast Chip: With the fastest chip in the galaxy, this phone is proud of its smooth processing capabilities. Easily multitask between apps and scroll through the phone with the 4nm processor.

4. Realme narzo 50A Prime The realme narzo 50 Prime is another great mobile if you are on a tight budget. The phone offers high definition display and is great for personal and professional use. The phone is sturdy and has a quality display and ensures high performance. With over 16.7 million screen colours and a 90.7% ratio of body to screen, the brightness is unparalleled. The camera quality is also great with a 50 MP AI triple back camera and a front camera of 8MP. Specifications: Dimensions : ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm

: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm OS : Android 11.0

: Android 11.0 Colours : Flash Black, Flash Blue

: Flash Black, Flash Blue Weight : 193 gms

: 193 gms RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Processor : Unisoc T612

: Unisoc T612 Camera : ‎‎AI Triple Camera (50MP) | 8MP Front Camera

: ‎‎AI Triple Camera (50MP) | 8MP Front Camera Battery : 5000 mAh

: 5000 mAh Accessories : ‎Handset, USB Cable, Screen Protector, Sim card tool, Warranty card Booklet & Quick guide

Pros Pros Battery backup No adapter in the box Amazing display powerful processor super fast side fingerprint

Best Features: Battery: This mobile comes with an amazing battery life of 5000 mAh.

This mobile comes with an amazing battery life of 5000 mAh. Design:The phone offers a sleek texture design and has a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is very sleek and can be held comfortably in a grip.

Best value for money Overall, as per the budget, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great buy. It comes with amazing features and is available with the highest offered discounts on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 currently. Best overall product Wondering which of these phones is the best overall? Hands down the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Available at a 38% discount on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, this mobile offers power-packed features and gives an amazing user experience. From amazing outdoor visibility to fast-acting AI, this is an amazing innovation from Samsung. The phone also comes in a range of colours so you can purchase the one you like the most. How to find the best mobiles at 70% discount in 2022? Wondering how to pick the right mobile this festive season? Want an upgrade with a discount? Just head over to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Once you log onto the Amazon page, go to the Festival Sale and click on the icon that says mobile phones. Here, you can filter options and click on the 25%, 50%, or 70% discount offers buttons. You can even sort by the highest discount offered. These filters will show you the best mobiles at the best prices and discounts. Don't forget to check the offers on an exchange, cashback and EMI options as well for a better bargain! Products price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Rs. 29,999 (60% off) 2. Redmi A1 Rs. 6,299 (30% off) 3. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Rs. 52,999 (38% off) 4. Realme narzo 50A Prime Rs. 8,499 (37% off)

