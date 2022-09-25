Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Up to 70% discount on mobile phones

Summary:
Smartphones are all the rage - these days you can't go anywhere without a good phone. But the bad news is that sometimes smartphones can be expensive - especially if you want the latest technology. The good news on the other hand is that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has the best smartphone deals and offers up for grabs.
Here, you can find offers and discounts on the latest mobile phones up to 70%. If you're looking for affordable mobiles with the latest technology and features, look no further. Here's a roundup of the latest mobile phones which have a discount of up to 70% on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
1. Samsung galaxy S20 FE 5G
Love a great-looking phone? Who doesn't? With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on sale, it doesn't get better! Built with a Snapdragon processor, this 5 G-ready phone has a pro-grade camera and is great for those who love taking pictures and need a great-looking phone. With the latest in-built chip, this phone has 8GB RAM and delivers high performance. If you're a gamer, this is a great phone for you. Amazing photos can be taken on the phone's night mode and you can zoom up to 30x and take amazing close-up pictures with a wide background. You can do a lot with this phone, especially since it has a beautiful AMOLED display and comes with IP68-rated protection so it can stand up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing Camera quality
|Heating issues near the camera
|Excellent display
|Not very long battery life
|Amazing Sound quality
|Supports fast charging up to 25W
Best features:
Design: This smartphone has a very sleek design. The back of the phone is also made using polycarbonate and is very sleek and easy to hold.
Processor: The phone comes with a Snapdragon processor which is extremely fast. You can switch between apps and multitask easily.
Camera: This powerful Samsung phone has an amazing pro-grade camera. It offers night mode, single take and 30X space zoom as the top features. It has a 32MP front camera and 12 MP ultra wide back camera and wide-angle camera
2. Redmi A1
Available in a beautiful light blue colour, the Redmi A1 is an amazing mobile at an amazing price. It has a leather texture design and comes with the latest Android 12. Best part? The phone also comes with earphones. The processor is highly power efficient and the grip is sleek. The phone is very stylish with an HD+ display. Vivid and vibrant with both dark mode and night mode options, this is a great phone for personal and professional use. A great feature of this phone is the battery which comes with a 10W charger, so you needn't worry about running out of battery. The camera quality is also great with a dual front and rear camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing display quality
|No fingerprint sensor
|Great build and looks
|Slight lags and hanging
|Great build and looks
Best Features:
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
Need an excellent camera? Need an amazing display? Go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. With the fastest processor chip yet, this smartphone has been specifically created to offer high outdoor visibility and an amazing user experience. Say bye to lags and hanging and say hello to epic photos and clean glass dials.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Best camera quality
|Sound issue
|Innovative hardware and software
|Netflix not pre-installed
|Fastest chip
Best Features:
4. Realme narzo 50A Prime
The realme narzo 50 Prime is another great mobile if you are on a tight budget. The phone offers high definition display and is great for personal and professional use. The phone is sturdy and has a quality display and ensures high performance. With over 16.7 million screen colours and a 90.7% ratio of body to screen, the brightness is unparalleled. The camera quality is also great with a 50 MP AI triple back camera and a front camera of 8MP.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Pros
|Battery backup
|No adapter in the box
|Amazing display
|powerful processor
|super fast side fingerprint
Best Features:
Overall, as per the budget, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great buy. It comes with amazing features and is available with the highest offered discounts on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 currently.
Wondering which of these phones is the best overall? Hands down the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Available at a 38% discount on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, this mobile offers power-packed features and gives an amazing user experience. From amazing outdoor visibility to fast-acting AI, this is an amazing innovation from Samsung. The phone also comes in a range of colours so you can purchase the one you like the most.
Wondering how to pick the right mobile this festive season? Want an upgrade with a discount? Just head over to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Once you log onto the Amazon page, go to the Festival Sale and click on the icon that says mobile phones. Here, you can filter options and click on the 25%, 50%, or 70% discount offers buttons. You can even sort by the highest discount offered. These filters will show you the best mobiles at the best prices and discounts. Don't forget to check the offers on an exchange, cashback and EMI options as well for a better bargain!
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|Rs. 29,999 (60% off)
|2.
|Redmi A1
|Rs. 6,299 (30% off)
|3.
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|Rs. 52,999 (38% off)
|4.
|Realme narzo 50A Prime
|Rs. 8,499 (37% off)
When choosing a mobile, try to understand if the processor delivers high performance. The faster the processor, the better the overall performance of the phone will be. A better processor is great if you want your phone to do many things and multitask with it. If you require a phone for basic calling and texting, you can go for an average processor.
Phones should ideally be able to hold a full charge for an entire day - even if you are using many apps. If the battery performance is weak, then the phone can get hot very fast. The processor is responsible for keeping the phone's battery and heating optimized
A faster processor helps a mobile perform tasks faster. This means the phone can easily open apps, not lag or hang, and offer better web browsing, and faster gaming. RAM on the other hand is the part of the phone that helps it perform several tasks at the same time. A better RAM means the phone will be able to handle more apps running in the background, and it will keep your phone from slowing down.