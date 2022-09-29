Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on tablets

Summary:
Tablets in the classroom give a fair chance for students as well as tutors to connect through secured channels. With more and more features being introduced in tablets, they have become quite a necessity nowadays. A tablet is easy to handle, works efficiently, and is most convenient. Although tablets are generally higher on the budget, you can get a discount on them on Amazon, especially during the Prime Day sale.
Here’s the list of 8 best Amazon tablets to get you started -
1. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
The Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart tablet has a 10.1-inch display and Google Assistant. It has an 8MP rear camera setup and 4GB RAM. It is very sleek and stylish.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Wireless communication - Bluetooth
Connectivity technologies - Cellular
Display resolution - 1920 x 1200
Colour - Iron grey
Battery power rating - 7000
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with 4GB RAM
|Available in only one colour
|High display resolution
|Looks bulkier than other Lenovo tablets
|Excellent camera quality
2. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet
The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD is one of the best-selling laptops in India. Its super stylish design and sleek look have made it stand out in the crowd. It is lightweight and easy to carry. In addition, it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.
RAM - 2GB
Memory storage capacity - 32GB
Operating system - Android 9.0
Processor count - 8
Special features - Video call enabled
Screen display 10.3-inch
|Pros
|Cons
|Good speed
|Less RAM
|Remains charged all-day
|Available in only one colour
|Excellent camera quality
3. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet
With a 13MP rear camera and 8MP fixed focus front camera, Lenovo Tab P11 plus tablet is a leading choice of today’s generation. It has quad speakers, smart voice DSP, and face unlock technology, making it one of its kind.
Brand - Lenovo
Colour - Slate grey
Item height - 16.3 centimetres
Item width - 8 millimetres
Display screen- 11 inches
Processor brand - Mediatek
Connectivity type - Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Comes in only one colour
|Vibrant colour scheme
|Average camera quality
|Sleek and stylish look
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is packed with some fantastic features. It comes in a slim metal body along with 3GB RAM. In addition, the 80% screen-to-body ratio contributes to an excellent viewing experience.
Brand - Samsung
RAM - 3GB
Internal storage - 32GB
Colour - Grey
Connectivity type -Wi-Fi
Memory slots - 1
Hardware platform - Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent camera quality
|Less RAM
|High-resolution photos and videos
|Comes in only one colour
|Light in weight
|It cannot be connected to Bluetooth
5. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus
Another Levono tablet making its mark in the market is the Lenovo Tab M10. It has an 8MP AF rear camera and a 5MP front camera to capture all your happy moments. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory is a wonderful addition to the tablet.
Brand - Lenovo
Product weight - 460 g
RAM size - 4GB
Memory storage capacity - 128GB
Operating system - Android
Processor count - 8
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery life
|Available in only one colour
|Comes with 128GB of internal memory
|High on price
|Clicks stunning pictures
6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
With a 10.4-inch display screen and 3GB RAM, this Samsung tablet comes with quad stereo sound that will make your movie time fun and exciting. With long-lasting battery life and excellent camera quality, the Samsung Galaxy TAB A7 is a perfect addition to your gadget world.
Brand - Samsung
Colour - Silver
Item height - 15.7 centimetres
Item width - 24.8 centimeters
Screen resolution - 2000x1200 pixels
RAM size - 3GB
Internal memory - 32GB
Connectivity type - Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|Classic and stylish design
|Comes in only silver colour
|Long-lasting battery capacity
|Average RAM size
|Secured by Knox
7. Nokia T20 Tab
The Nokia T20 Tab is a classic product with a 2K screen and low blue light. Also, additions such as 64GB memory storage, all-day battery life, and excellent camera quality make it a better and more affordable choice.
Brand - Nokia
Color - Blue
Item height - 8 Millimeters
Item width - 15.7 Centimeters
Screen display size - 10.36 inches
Screen resolution - 1200x2000
Processor count - 8
RAM size - 4 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|All-day battery life
|Inadequate camera quality
|Great display
|Looks bulky
|Low blue light certified
|Available in only one colour
8. Lenovo Tab M8
Featuring an 8-inch IPS display, the Lenovo Tab M8 is a second-generation tablet in an iron grey colour. It features 3GB RAM, an 8 MP primary camera, and 32GB internal memory. In addition, the 5000 mAH battery makes the tablet long-lasting.
Brand - Lenovo
RAM - 3GB
Internal memory - 32GB
Primary camera - 8 MP
Screen size - 8 inches
Resolution - HD
|Pros
|Cons
|Great resolution
|Small display
|Adequate battery life
|Available in only one colour
|Great RAM
|Product
|Price
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|₹35,500
|Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet
|₹27,500
|Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet
|₹39,000
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|₹14,500
|Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus
|₹35,000
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|₹20,999
|Nokia T20 Tab
|₹21,999
|Lenovo Tab M8
|₹18,000
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|Super battery model
|Lightweight
|Bluetooth-enabled connectivity
|Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet
|Adequate memory capacity
|Simple and handy design
|Bluetooth-enabled connectivity
|Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet
|Long-lasting battery life
|Lightweight
|Wi-fi connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|Comes with 3GB RAM
|Excellent camera quality
|Works smoothly
|Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus
|Excellent camera quality
|High storage capacity
|All-day battery life
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|High screen resolution
|Sleek and stylish design
|Moderate RAM
|Nokia T20 Tab
|Classic design
|Low blue light certified
|Great display
|Lenovo Tab M8
|High screen resolution
|Adequate battery life
|2nd generation tablet
Best value for money
Samsung products always manage to stand at the top. One such Samsung product is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which not only comes at a great price but features excellent specifications as well. This product is priced at ₹20,999. However, after the discount, it comes for ₹16,980 only. You can easily invest in this gadget.
Best overall
Out of all the products in our list of top eight tablets, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is the best overall tablet. With 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is ideal for students and office goers. In addition, the long-lasting battery life keeps you going, and TUV-certified eye protection provides adequate care for your sensitive eyes.
How to find the right tablet?
If you are searching for the right tablet for yourself or your kids, find the right one on the Amazon website. Our list features the top 8 tablets from the Amazon website, giving you the best features and long-term battery life. The best part about these tablets is that all of them are affordable.
When choosing the right tablet, keep a close eye on the product's price and specifications, such as camera quality, RAM, internal memory, connectivity type, etc.
Besides these, you can compromise on other features. However, make sure to pay adequate attention to these points.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
As compared to mobile phones or smartphones, tablets feature a larger screen. They almost look like portable laptops or computers. Several applications are run only on tablets but not on smartphones. Tablets can also be considered a mini version of laptops.
Here are the advantages of owning a tablet -
They make reading possible on the go.
They are easy to carry as they are lightweight, unlike laptops.
They are excellent for meetings.
They are ideal for watching movies or shows.
They are great for sharing screens or photos.
The prices of tablets depend on the specifications you are going for. However, if you’re looking for an average price, it generally lies between ₹15,000 to 25,000. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, you get a special discount of more than 40% to 50%.