Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on tablets

Published on Sep 29, 2022





Summary: Here, we tell you about eight tablets you can get at a discount by logging onto the Amazon website. Especially watch out for the Amazon Prime Day when you get heavy discounts on such products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is the opportune moment for you all to buy tablets at attractive prices.

Tablets in the classroom give a fair chance for students as well as tutors to connect through secured channels. With more and more features being introduced in tablets, they have become quite a necessity nowadays. A tablet is easy to handle, works efficiently, and is most convenient. Although tablets are generally higher on the budget, you can get a discount on them on Amazon, especially during the Prime Day sale. Here’s the list of 8 best Amazon tablets to get you started - 1. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet The Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart tablet has a 10.1-inch display and Google Assistant. It has an 8MP rear camera setup and 4GB RAM. It is very sleek and stylish. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Wireless communication - Bluetooth Connectivity technologies - Cellular Display resolution - 1920 x 1200 Colour - Iron grey Battery power rating - 7000

Pros Cons Comes with 4GB RAM Available in only one colour High display resolution Looks bulkier than other Lenovo tablets Excellent camera quality

2. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD is one of the best-selling laptops in India. Its super stylish design and sleek look have made it stand out in the crowd. It is lightweight and easy to carry. In addition, it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. RAM - 2GB Memory storage capacity - 32GB Operating system - Android 9.0 Processor count - 8 Special features - Video call enabled Screen display 10.3-inch

Pros Cons Good speed Less RAM Remains charged all-day Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality

3. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet With a 13MP rear camera and 8MP fixed focus front camera, Lenovo Tab P11 plus tablet is a leading choice of today’s generation. It has quad speakers, smart voice DSP, and face unlock technology, making it one of its kind. Brand - Lenovo Colour - Slate grey Item height - 16.3 centimetres Item width - 8 millimetres Display screen- 11 inches Processor brand - Mediatek Connectivity type - Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Comes in only one colour Vibrant colour scheme Average camera quality Sleek and stylish look

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is packed with some fantastic features. It comes in a slim metal body along with 3GB RAM. In addition, the 80% screen-to-body ratio contributes to an excellent viewing experience. Brand - Samsung RAM - 3GB Internal storage - 32GB Colour - Grey Connectivity type -Wi-Fi Memory slots - 1 Hardware platform - Android

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality Less RAM High-resolution photos and videos Comes in only one colour Light in weight It cannot be connected to Bluetooth

5. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Another Levono tablet making its mark in the market is the Lenovo Tab M10. It has an 8MP AF rear camera and a 5MP front camera to capture all your happy moments. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory is a wonderful addition to the tablet. Brand - Lenovo Product weight - 460 g RAM size - 4GB Memory storage capacity - 128GB Operating system - Android Processor count - 8

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Available in only one colour Comes with 128GB of internal memory High on price Clicks stunning pictures

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With a 10.4-inch display screen and 3GB RAM, this Samsung tablet comes with quad stereo sound that will make your movie time fun and exciting. With long-lasting battery life and excellent camera quality, the Samsung Galaxy TAB A7 is a perfect addition to your gadget world. Brand - Samsung Colour - Silver Item height - 15.7 centimetres Item width - 24.8 centimeters Screen resolution - 2000x1200 pixels RAM size - 3GB Internal memory - 32GB Connectivity type - Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Classic and stylish design Comes in only silver colour Long-lasting battery capacity Average RAM size Secured by Knox

7. Nokia T20 Tab The Nokia T20 Tab is a classic product with a 2K screen and low blue light. Also, additions such as 64GB memory storage, all-day battery life, and excellent camera quality make it a better and more affordable choice. Brand - Nokia Color - Blue Item height - 8 Millimeters Item width - 15.7 Centimeters Screen display size - 10.36 inches Screen resolution - 1200x2000 Processor count - 8 RAM size - 4 GB

Pros Cons All-day battery life Inadequate camera quality Great display Looks bulky Low blue light certified Available in only one colour

8. Lenovo Tab M8 Featuring an 8-inch IPS display, the Lenovo Tab M8 is a second-generation tablet in an iron grey colour. It features 3GB RAM, an 8 MP primary camera, and 32GB internal memory. In addition, the 5000 mAH battery makes the tablet long-lasting. Brand - Lenovo RAM - 3GB Internal memory - 32GB Primary camera - 8 MP Screen size - 8 inches Resolution - HD

Pros Cons Great resolution Small display Adequate battery life Available in only one colour Great RAM

Price of tablets at a glance:

Product Price Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet ₹ 35,500 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet ₹ 27,500 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet ₹ 39,000 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ₹ 14,500 Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus ₹ 35,000 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 ₹ 20,999 Nokia T20 Tab ₹ 21,999 Lenovo Tab M8 ₹ 18,000

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Super battery model Lightweight Bluetooth-enabled connectivity Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet Adequate memory capacity Simple and handy design Bluetooth-enabled connectivity Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet Long-lasting battery life Lightweight Wi-fi connectivity Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Comes with 3GB RAM Excellent camera quality Works smoothly Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus Excellent camera quality High storage capacity All-day battery life Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 High screen resolution Sleek and stylish design Moderate RAM Nokia T20 Tab Classic design Low blue light certified Great display Lenovo Tab M8 High screen resolution Adequate battery life 2nd generation tablet

Best value for money Samsung products always manage to stand at the top. One such Samsung product is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which not only comes at a great price but features excellent specifications as well. This product is priced at ₹20,999. However, after the discount, it comes for ₹16,980 only. You can easily invest in this gadget. Best overall Out of all the products in our list of top eight tablets, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is the best overall tablet. With 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is ideal for students and office goers. In addition, the long-lasting battery life keeps you going, and TUV-certified eye protection provides adequate care for your sensitive eyes. How to find the right tablet? If you are searching for the right tablet for yourself or your kids, find the right one on the Amazon website. Our list features the top 8 tablets from the Amazon website, giving you the best features and long-term battery life. The best part about these tablets is that all of them are affordable. When choosing the right tablet, keep a close eye on the product's price and specifications, such as camera quality, RAM, internal memory, connectivity type, etc. Besides these, you can compromise on other features. However, make sure to pay adequate attention to these points.

