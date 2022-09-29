Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on tablets

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 18:12 IST

Here, we tell you about eight tablets you can get at a discount by logging onto the Amazon website. Especially watch out for the Amazon Prime Day when you get heavy discounts on such products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is the opportune moment for you all to buy tablets at attractive prices. 

Tablets in the classroom give a fair chance for students as well as tutors to connect through secured channels. With more and more features being introduced in tablets, they have become quite a necessity nowadays. A tablet is easy to handle, works efficiently, and is most convenient. Although tablets are generally higher on the budget, you can get a discount on them on Amazon, especially during the Prime Day sale.

Here’s the list of 8 best Amazon tablets to get you started -

1. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet

The Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart tablet has a 10.1-inch display and Google Assistant. It has an 8MP rear camera setup and 4GB RAM. It is very sleek and stylish.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Wireless communication - Bluetooth

Connectivity technologies - Cellular

Display resolution - 1920 x 1200

Colour - Iron grey

Battery power rating - 7000

ProsCons
Comes with 4GB RAMAvailable in only one colour
High display resolutionLooks bulkier than other Lenovo tablets
Excellent camera quality 
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet with The Google Assistant (10.1 inch/25.65 cm, 4GB, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Calling), Iron Grey
50% off
17,699 35,500
Buy now

2. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD is one of the best-selling laptops in India. Its super stylish design and sleek look have made it stand out in the crowd. It is lightweight and easy to carry. In addition, it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

RAM - 2GB

Memory storage capacity - 32GB

Operating system - Android 9.0

Processor count - 8

Special features - Video call enabled

Screen display 10.3-inch

ProsCons
Good speedLess RAM
Remains charged all-dayAvailable in only one colour
Excellent camera quality 
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet (26.16 cm (10.3-inch), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling), Platinum Grey
51% off
13,449 27,500
Buy now

3. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet

With a 13MP rear camera and 8MP fixed focus front camera, Lenovo Tab P11 plus tablet is a leading choice of today’s generation. It has quad speakers, smart voice DSP, and face unlock technology, making it one of its kind.

Brand - Lenovo

Colour - Slate grey

Item height - 16.3 centimetres

Item width - 8 millimetres

Display screen- 11 inches

Processor brand - Mediatek

Connectivity type - Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryComes in only one colour
Vibrant colour schemeAverage camera quality
Sleek and stylish look 
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet (11 inch (27.94 cm), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE, Voice Calling), Slate Grey with 2K Display, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 7700 mAH Battery and TUV Certified Eye Protection
38% off
23,999 39,000
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is packed with some fantastic features. It comes in a slim metal body along with 3GB RAM. In addition, the 80% screen-to-body ratio contributes to an excellent viewing experience.

Brand - Samsung

RAM - 3GB

Internal storage - 32GB

Colour - Grey

Connectivity type -Wi-Fi

Memory slots - 1

Hardware platform - Android

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityLess RAM
High-resolution photos and videosComes in only one colour
Light in weightIt cannot be connected to Bluetooth
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch), Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi-only Tablet, Gray
24% off
10,999 14,500
Buy now

5. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus

Another Levono tablet making its mark in the market is the Lenovo Tab M10. It has an 8MP AF rear camera and a 5MP front camera to capture all your happy moments. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory is a wonderful addition to the tablet.

Brand - Lenovo

Product weight - 460 g

RAM size - 4GB

Memory storage capacity - 128GB

Operating system - Android

Processor count - 8

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeAvailable in only one colour
Comes with 128GB of internal memoryHigh on price
Clicks stunning pictures 
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus (2Nd Gen) (10.3 Inch, 4Gb, 128 Gb, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling, Platinum Grey) Kids Mode with Parental Control, Posture Alert,Dolby Atmos Speakers, Tuv Certified Eye Protection
46% off
18,990 35,000
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

With a 10.4-inch display screen and 3GB RAM, this Samsung tablet comes with quad stereo sound that will make your movie time fun and exciting. With long-lasting battery life and excellent camera quality, the Samsung Galaxy TAB A7 is a perfect addition to your gadget world.

Brand - Samsung

Colour - Silver

Item height - 15.7 centimetres

Item width - 24.8 centimeters

Screen resolution - 2000x1200 pixels

RAM size - 3GB

Internal memory - 32GB

Connectivity type - Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Classic and stylish designComes in only silver colour
Long-lasting battery capacityAverage RAM size
Secured by Knox 
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Slim Metal Body, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Gold
19% off
20,999 25,999
Buy now

7. Nokia T20 Tab

The Nokia T20 Tab is a classic product with a 2K screen and low blue light. Also, additions such as 64GB memory storage, all-day battery life, and excellent camera quality make it a better and more affordable choice.

Brand - Nokia

Color - Blue

Item height - 8 Millimeters

Item width - 15.7 Centimeters

Screen display size - 10.36 inches

Screen resolution - 1200x2000

Processor count - 8

RAM size - 4 GB

ProsCons
All-day battery lifeInadequate camera quality
Great displayLooks bulky
Low blue light certifiedAvailable in only one colour
Nokia T20 Tab with 10.36"(26cm) 2K Screen, Low Blue Light, Wi-Fi & LTE, 8200mAh Battery, Android 11 with 2 Years of OS Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Deep Ocean Blue
25% off
16,499 21,999
Buy now

8. Lenovo Tab M8

Featuring an 8-inch IPS display, the Lenovo Tab M8 is a second-generation tablet in an iron grey colour. It features 3GB RAM, an 8 MP primary camera, and 32GB internal memory. In addition, the 5000 mAH battery makes the tablet long-lasting.

Brand - Lenovo

RAM - 3GB

Internal memory - 32GB

Primary camera - 8 MP

Screen size - 8 inches

Resolution - HD

ProsCons
Great resolutionSmall display
Adequate battery lifeAvailable in only one colour
Great RAM 
Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Gen (8 inch(20cm), 3GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE), Iron Grey
44% off
9,999 18,000
Buy now

Price of tablets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet 35,500
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet 27,500
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet 39,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 14,500
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus 35,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 20,999
Nokia T20 Tab 21,999
Lenovo Tab M8 18,000

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart TabletSuper battery modelLightweightBluetooth-enabled connectivity
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus TabletAdequate memory capacitySimple and handy designBluetooth-enabled connectivity
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus TabletLong-lasting battery lifeLightweightWi-fi connectivity
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LiteComes with 3GB RAMExcellent camera qualityWorks smoothly
Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd PlusExcellent camera qualityHigh storage capacityAll-day battery life
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7High screen resolutionSleek and stylish designModerate RAM
Nokia T20 TabClassic designLow blue light certifiedGreat display
Lenovo Tab M8High screen resolutionAdequate battery life2nd generation tablet

Best value for money

Samsung products always manage to stand at the top. One such Samsung product is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which not only comes at a great price but features excellent specifications as well. This product is priced at 20,999. However, after the discount, it comes for 16,980 only. You can easily invest in this gadget.

Best overall

Out of all the products in our list of top eight tablets, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is the best overall tablet. With 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet is ideal for students and office goers. In addition, the long-lasting battery life keeps you going, and TUV-certified eye protection provides adequate care for your sensitive eyes.

How to find the right tablet?

If you are searching for the right tablet for yourself or your kids, find the right one on the Amazon website. Our list features the top 8 tablets from the Amazon website, giving you the best features and long-term battery life. The best part about these tablets is that all of them are affordable.

When choosing the right tablet, keep a close eye on the product's price and specifications, such as camera quality, RAM, internal memory, connectivity type, etc.

Besides these, you can compromise on other features. However, make sure to pay adequate attention to these points.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best tablets

How are tablets different from mobile phones?

As compared to mobile phones or smartphones, tablets feature a larger screen. They almost look like portable laptops or computers. Several applications are run only on tablets but not on smartphones. Tablets can also be considered a mini version of laptops. 

What are the advantages of having a tablet?

Here are the advantages of owning a tablet - 

They make reading possible on the go. 

They are easy to carry as they are lightweight, unlike laptops. 

They are excellent for meetings. 

They are ideal for watching movies or shows. 

They are great for sharing screens or photos. 

 

What is the average price of a tablet?

The prices of tablets depend on the specifications you are going for. However, if you’re looking for an average price, it generally lies between 15,000 to 25,000. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, you get a special discount of more than 40% to 50%. 

 
