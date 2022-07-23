Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 70% on electronic items By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Amazon Prime Sale: Looking to buy electronic products with offers and discounts? Here is a list of the electronic items on sale at Amazon with their features and pricing.

Amazon Prime Sale: You can get mega discounts of a whole range of electronics items.

Every household requires some of other things every year, such as some want the latest LED TV; some require a new phone, refrigerator, AC, headphones, etc. The list is unending, but what if you get all these items at discounted prices. Amazon prime day sale is here, and all your favourite electronic products are on sale. You will be amazed to know that you can get up to a 90% discount on some of the products. Let us check out some of the best electronic products on the Amazon prime day sale- 1. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet (Rs.19 937)- If you have been waiting long to get the best deal on a tablet, then your wait is over. You can get this tablet at a 44% discount as its original price was Rs.35,500, and on the prime day sale, you are getting it for just Rs.19,937. It comes with excellent features and a huge screen size of 25.6 centimetres. Product Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB OS: Android Screen Size: 25.6 cm Pixels Resolution: 1920 x 1200 RAM: 4 GB

Pros Cons 1-year warranty Battery drains quickly 8MP rear camera with autofocus The voice call can be an issue sometimes 64 GB Memory Storage Capacity

2. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Power Steam (Rs. 36,990) - Don't miss out on this deal if you are looking for a fully automatic machine. IFB is one of the best electronic brands, and this washing machine has fantastic features such as a cradle wash that helps keep your delicate clothes the gentle care they deserve. Product Specifications Capacity: 8kg Warranty: 4-year complete machine and 10-year motor warranty RPM: 1400 Wash Programs: 14 Energy rating: 5 star

Pros Cons Ball valve technology Noisy Energy and water efficient Unstable Steam and 4D wash

3. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Rs.36 990)- This is a wonderful split AC that comes with an inverter compressor. The best part is that it is energy efficient and has the lowest noise operation. It is 1.5 ton AC which is ideal for a medium-sized room, and the best part is that its annual energy consumption is just 1050.84 units per year on average. All these reasons together make it a must-buy this season. Product Specifications Capacity: 1.5 ton Energy rating: 3 star Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging Voltage: 230 Volts Wattage: 1740 watts Noise Level: 26 dB

Pros Cons Inverter Compressor Customer support is not that great Anti-bacterial filter Installation charges are too high 100% copper condenser

4. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (Rs.10, 431)- It is a plug-and-play device that comes ready to use and requires no installation. It is a 28 L microwave, making it ideal for big families. Opt for this wonderful Samsung microwave oven if you have been waiting a long to buy it at the best deal. You are getting it at just Rs.10 431; its actual price is Rs.16,550. Product Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 28L Installation Type: Countertop Human Interface Input: Keypad Warranty: 1 Year on Product & 5 years on Megnetron & 10 years on Ceramic Cavity.

Pros Cons Control Panel lock Not easy-to-use Auto Cook After-sale service is not good Defrost

5. Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV (Rs.12 999)- This is a fantastic smart 32 inches Android smart TV that supports all your favourite apps such as prime video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and much more. It comes with 2 USB ports so you can easily connect the hard drive and USB devices simultaneously. The best part is that you can get the product replaced within 10 days if there are any defects or it does not match the description provided. Product Specifications: Sound: 20 Watts Resolution: 720p Display Technology: LED Refresh Rate: 60Hz Display: A+ Grade LED panel Warranty Information: 1-year comprehensive warranty on product and 1-year additional on Panel

Pros Cons 75+ Free Live Channels Not a full HD TV 5000+ apps from Play Store After-sale service is not good Quad-core processor

6.AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher (Rs.10, 999) - Want to buy a dishwasher to get rid of washing dishes every now and then. Your soft hands deserve this dishwasher as now, on Amazon, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs.10 999; its actual price was Rs.17 700. It has six wash programs and a unique program for conserving water and electricity. Product Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel Form Factor: Freestanding Controls Type: Push Button Energy Consumption: 0.61 Kilowatt Hours Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor Voltage: 230 Volts Water Consumption: 6.5 L per cycle

Pros Cons Easy to use button controls Inconsistent washing Suitable for a family of 4 to 6 members After-sale service is not good Delay Timer for scheduling washes as convenient

7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector (Rs.22, 499)- It is a full HD 1080 Smart LED projector with a maximum screen size of 508 cm to bring home the theatre-like experience. It supports Android 9.0 OS, which means you can download apps and make the projector start up smarter. Product Specifications: Brightness: 4000 Lumen Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount Controller Type: Remote Control Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI Screen Size: 111-508 cm Projection Distance: 1.5m to 6.5m

Pros Cons Multiple Connectivity Heating is a major issue. Dualband WiFi & BT v5.1 support Application compatibility 30,000 Hours Lifelong LED Lamp

8. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Rs.12 999)- Opt for this fantastic smartphone that comes with a 6000 mAH battery and 64MP Quad Camera. Product Specifications: RAM: 4GB Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB Refresh rate: 90Hz Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories Form factor: Bar

Pros Cons Ultra-Wide Camera The overall look is not that great Expandable memory up to 1TB This phone supports a 25w charger, but only a 15w charger is provided 6.4-inch screen size

9. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (Rs.7390)- Get this chimney at 70% off on the prime day sale as it was Rs.24,990, and now you are getting it just for Rs.7390. Product Specifications: Mounting Type: Wall Mount Noise Level: 59 dB Item Dimensions: 56x60x60 cm Size: 60c Suction capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Pros Cons Push button control Additional installation charges The baffle filter is perfect for Indian kitchens The sound level is high

10. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa (Rs.2099)- An incredible speaker that comes with WiFi support and has an audio system. Product Specifications: Weight: 341.3 g Compatible: Fire OS, Android and iOS devices Warranty: 1 year Audio Output: 3.5mm

Pros Cons Portable Additional installation charges Lightweight The sound level is high

Price of electronic items at a glance:

Product Price Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Rs.19937 IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs.36990 LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs.36990 Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs.10431 Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV Rs.12999 AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher Rs.10999 ZEBRONICS Smart LED Projector Rs.22499 Samsung Galaxy M32 Rs.12999 Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Rs.7390 Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa Rs.2099

Best 3 Features

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet Octa-core processor 4GB RAM 7000mAH lithium-ion battery IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Crescent moon drum The Filter treatment dissolves detergent better to give clothes a softer wash Anti-Allergen keep fabrics 99.99% germ-free LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive Stabilizer Free Operation Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Auto Cook Slimfry technology Child Lock Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage Auto Low Latency Mode 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher 49 dB Noise Level Suitable for all kinds of utensils LED Display ZEBRONICS Smart LED Projector Quad Core Processor & 8GB built-in Storage Airplay/DLNA Miracast Support FHD 1080p Native Resolution Samsung Galaxy M32 Super - Infinity U-cut display Quick Switch and Content Suggestions FHD+ resolution with 90Hz Refresh rate Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Annual energy consumption is 180KW Airflow displacement is 1000 CMPH Its suction capacity is 1000 m3/hr Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa Dual-band WiFi supports Streaming indicators Ability to view and delete your voice recordings