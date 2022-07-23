Amazon Prime Sale on smartphones: Get off up to 25%

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
With the continuous invention of smartphones today, finding the perfect one for you is not easy. If you do not educate yourself about the latest smartphone trends, you may end up disappointed.
Today, we will review ten different smartphones you can purchase. In addition, you will learn how to find the perfect smartphone on amazon. Let us get started.
1. Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green)
The Redmi note 1OT is a wonderfully designed smartphone. It has 6GB RAM implying that you can enjoy lag-free operations with this phone. The Redmi is a 5G phone, ensuring you want fast internet connectivity.
Product Specifications:
Cellular technology: 5G
Processor: Mediatek Dimensity octa-core 700
Display: 6.5” full high definition
Main Camera: 48 MP
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
Inbuilt Storage: 128 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast Charging capabilities
|Non-removable battery
|It has a large display
|It is not water resistant
|It has a quality selfie camera
2. Tecno POVA 3
The Tecno POVA 3 is another quality smartphone with a RAM of 4GB. You will notice a large display when you buy this smartphone. You will get a substantial battery capacity on the phone, which is handy when travelling.
Product Specifications
Processor Brand: Helio G88
RAM: 4GB
ROM: 64GB
Battery Capacity: 7000mAh
Refresh Rate: 90Hz
Main Camera: 50MP
Screen Size: 6.9”
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a quality rear camera
|It does not have gorilla glassprotection
|It has a large display size
|It does not support 5G connectivity
|It comes with a fast refresh rate
3. Renewed Tecno Spark 8T
The renewed Tecno spark 8T comes with an internal memory of 64 GB and RAM of 4GB. When you buy this phone, you will get a 5000mAh battery sufficient for all your day's activities.
Product specifications
Primary Camera: 50MP
Screen Size: 6.6” FHD Display
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
RAM: 4GB
ROM: 64GB
Operation System: HIOS 7.6” Based on Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Quality primary camera
|It does not have 5G connectivity
|It has a fast operating system
|12 months warranty with a one-time screen replacement
4. IQOO Neo 6 5G
This 5G network smartphone will save you much time browsing the Internet. It has 8GB RAM, which is ideal for gaming and other operations. The smartphone comes with a flash charge of 80W.
Product Specifications
Cellular Technology: 5G
Primary Camera: 64MP
Selfie Camera: 8MP
RAM: 8GB
Internal Storage: 128GB
Processor Brand: Snapdragon 870
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a fast processor
|It is full of bloatware
|It has fast internet connection capabilities
|Ample storage space
5. Infinix Note 11s
The Infinix note 11s is one of the best smartphones on amazon. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is sufficient for gaming. It has a 50MP rear camera which is very useful in capturing sweet moments of your life in high definition.
Product Specifications
RAM: 6GB
Internal Storage: 64 GB
OS: android
Display Technology: LCD
Weight: 0.213 Kg
Display Size; 6.95 Inch
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a fingerprint sensor
|It lacks secondary noise cancellation
|It has a large battery capacity
|It has fast charging capabilities.
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro is a 5G phone, and you will enjoy fast internet connectivity. This smartphone has a 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship camera which can take incredible photographs.
Product Description
Primary Camera: 50MP+50MP+50MP
RAM: 12GB
Internal Storage: 256GB
Display: 10-bit 2k AMOLED display
Battery capacity: 4,600mAh
Screen Size: 6.73”
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a three-month free YouTube Premium
|It has no formal IP rating
|It has a quality primary camera
|Ample storage space
7. Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The one plus Node is another fast Internet Connectivity Smartphone with 5G network speeds. In this smartphone, you will get 6GB RAM, which makes the device operate fast. It also uses an oxygen operating system based on android 12.
Product Description
Main Camera: 64MP
Selfie Camera: 16MP
OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 12
Display size: 6.59 Inches
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|High battery capacity
|It is plastic build
|It has a 120Hz refresh rate.
|It has a quality primary camera.
8. Oppo A31
The Oppo A31 is an affordable laptop with ample storage space. The device comes with 6GB RAM and internal storage of 128 GB. This device will also get a high-quality triple-layer camera for fantastic photography.
Product Specifications
RAM: 6GB
Cellular Technology: 4G
Internal Storage: 128 GB
Screen Size: 6.5” display
Battery Capacity: 4230mAh
Primary Camera: 12+2+2MP
Selfie Camera: 8MP
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a water drop multitouch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio.
|It is not water resistant
|It has a quality rear camera
|It comes with a one-year warranty.
9. Nokia G20 Smartphone
The smart G20 Nokia phone has an excellent rear camera that you can use to capture the best moments of your life. It also has great internal storage and RAM.
Product Specifications
RAM: 4GB
Internal Storage: 64GB
Main Camera: 48MP
Screen Size: 6.5 Inch
Cellular Technology: 4G
Battery Life: 3 Days
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a high resolution of 1600 by 720
|It does not support the 5G network
|It comes with two years of OS updates
|Mediatek's fast processor powers it.
10. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue.
The iPhone smartphone is a fantastic product from Apple computers. The smartphone uses the IOS operating system, unlike any other Android phone.
Product Description
Cellular Technology: GSM
Storage Capacity: 128 GB
Operating System: IOS 14
Screen Size: 6.1 inches
Selfie Camera: 12 MP true Depth camera
Main Camera: 12MP Pro camera system
|Pros
|Cons
|IOS operating System
|It is quite expensive
|Quality front camera
|It has a 22hour video playback battery.
|Product
|Price
|Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green)
|₹13,999
|Tecno POVA 3
|₹11,999
|Renewed Tecno Spark 8T
|₹9,399
|IQOO Neo 6 5G
|₹29,999
|Infinix Note 11s
|RS 13,190
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
|₹66,999
|Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999
|Oppo A31
|₹11,990
|Nokia G20 Smartphone
|₹12,900
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue
|₹1,10,900
Best Three Features For Each Product
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green)
|Fast charging
|6GB RAM
|Quality selfie camera
|Tecno POVA 3
|Large battery capacity
|Fast charging
|Latest HiOS 8.6
|Renewed Tecno Spark 8t
|Large display
|High battery capacity
|Fast charging
|IQOO Neo 6 5G
|Fast charging capabilities
|supports 4K video recording
|64MP primary camera
|Infinix Note 11s
|Expandable ROM
|Fast charging
|fingerprint sensor
|Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
|12GB RAM
|Fast processor
|Quality display
|Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|fast charging
|Fast processor
|64MP rear Camera
|Oppo A31
|Fantastic rear Camera
|High-resolution display
|Fast processor
|Nokia G20 Smartphone
|Fast processor
|Quality rear camera
|21:9 aspect ratio
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue
|Triple 12 MP rear camera
|fast IOS operating system
|5G capable
Best value for money
The IQOO Neo 6 5g smartphone will give you the best value for money. It has 5G connectivity allowing you to browse the Internet with ease. It has a quality 64MP camera for quality photographs.
Best overall product
The best overall phone you can get for yourself is the One plus Nord CE 2 lite 5G. With a fast processor and 6GB RAM, you can enjoy lag-free operations on this device.
How to find the perfect amazon smartPhone
For you to find the perfect product on Amazon smartphone, you should try to look at the following features:
Display size
RAM of at least 6GB
Ample internal storage
Camera quality
Battery life
FAQs
What are the four main uses of a smartphone?
Smartphones have many uses today, but the four main ones include; participating on social networks, accessing local information, searching for information and finding local services.
Why is a smartphone called smart?
It is smart because it defines smartphones as wireless phones with advanced data features. Therefore a phone is smart due to its ability to manage data.
How do smartphones work?
Smartphones have cells that have antennas that can perceive cell phone signals. This antenna can transmit signals like a radio station, and your phone receives the data just like a radio.
What is the current fastest mobile network?
The fastest mobile network today is T-Mobile. It has recorded a current speed of 163.2 Mbps compared to slower mobile networks like Verizon at 93.7 Mbps.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.