Amazon Prime Sale on smartphones: Get off up to 25%

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: These mobiles are sleek in design and come with powerful specifications.

With the continuous invention of smartphones today, finding the perfect one for you is not easy. If you do not educate yourself about the latest smartphone trends, you may end up disappointed. Today, we will review ten different smartphones you can purchase. In addition, you will learn how to find the perfect smartphone on amazon. Let us get started. 1. Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green) The Redmi note 1OT is a wonderfully designed smartphone. It has 6GB RAM implying that you can enjoy lag-free operations with this phone. The Redmi is a 5G phone, ensuring you want fast internet connectivity. Product Specifications: Cellular technology: 5G Processor: Mediatek Dimensity octa-core 700 Display: 6.5” full high definition Main Camera: 48 MP Front Camera: 8MP Battery Capacity: 5000mAh Inbuilt Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Fast Charging capabilities Non-removable battery It has a large display It is not water resistant It has a quality selfie camera

2. Tecno POVA 3 The Tecno POVA 3 is another quality smartphone with a RAM of 4GB. You will notice a large display when you buy this smartphone. You will get a substantial battery capacity on the phone, which is handy when travelling. Product Specifications Processor Brand: Helio G88 RAM: 4GB ROM: 64GB Battery Capacity: 7000mAh Refresh Rate: 90Hz Main Camera: 50MP Screen Size: 6.9”

Pros Cons It has a quality rear camera It does not have gorilla glassprotection It has a large display size It does not support 5G connectivity It comes with a fast refresh rate

3. Renewed Tecno Spark 8T The renewed Tecno spark 8T comes with an internal memory of 64 GB and RAM of 4GB. When you buy this phone, you will get a 5000mAh battery sufficient for all your day's activities. Product specifications Primary Camera: 50MP Screen Size: 6.6” FHD Display Battery Capacity: 5000mAh RAM: 4GB ROM: 64GB Operation System: HIOS 7.6” Based on Android

Pros Cons Quality primary camera It does not have 5G connectivity It has a fast operating system 12 months warranty with a one-time screen replacement

4. IQOO Neo 6 5G This 5G network smartphone will save you much time browsing the Internet. It has 8GB RAM, which is ideal for gaming and other operations. The smartphone comes with a flash charge of 80W. Product Specifications Cellular Technology: 5G Primary Camera: 64MP Selfie Camera: 8MP RAM: 8GB Internal Storage: 128GB Processor Brand: Snapdragon 870

Pros Cons It has a fast processor It is full of bloatware It has fast internet connection capabilities Ample storage space

5. Infinix Note 11s The Infinix note 11s is one of the best smartphones on amazon. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is sufficient for gaming. It has a 50MP rear camera which is very useful in capturing sweet moments of your life in high definition. Product Specifications RAM: 6GB Internal Storage: 64 GB OS: android Display Technology: LCD Weight: 0.213 Kg Display Size; 6.95 Inch

Pros Cons It has a fingerprint sensor It lacks secondary noise cancellation It has a large battery capacity It has fast charging capabilities.

6. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Xiaomi 12 Pro is a 5G phone, and you will enjoy fast internet connectivity. This smartphone has a 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship camera which can take incredible photographs. Product Description Primary Camera: 50MP+50MP+50MP RAM: 12GB Internal Storage: 256GB Display: 10-bit 2k AMOLED display Battery capacity: 4,600mAh Screen Size: 6.73”

Pros Cons It comes with a three-month free YouTube Premium It has no formal IP rating It has a quality primary camera Ample storage space

7. Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The one plus Node is another fast Internet Connectivity Smartphone with 5G network speeds. In this smartphone, you will get 6GB RAM, which makes the device operate fast. It also uses an oxygen operating system based on android 12. Product Description Main Camera: 64MP Selfie Camera: 16MP OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 12 Display size: 6.59 Inches Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Pros Cons High battery capacity It is plastic build It has a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a quality primary camera.

8. Oppo A31 The Oppo A31 is an affordable laptop with ample storage space. The device comes with 6GB RAM and internal storage of 128 GB. This device will also get a high-quality triple-layer camera for fantastic photography. Product Specifications RAM: 6GB Cellular Technology: 4G Internal Storage: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.5” display Battery Capacity: 4230mAh Primary Camera: 12+2+2MP Selfie Camera: 8MP

Pros Cons It has a water drop multitouch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio. It is not water resistant It has a quality rear camera It comes with a one-year warranty.

9. Nokia G20 Smartphone The smart G20 Nokia phone has an excellent rear camera that you can use to capture the best moments of your life. It also has great internal storage and RAM. Product Specifications RAM: 4GB Internal Storage: 64GB Main Camera: 48MP Screen Size: 6.5 Inch Cellular Technology: 4G Battery Life: 3 Days

Pros Cons It has a high resolution of 1600 by 720 It does not support the 5G network It comes with two years of OS updates Mediatek's fast processor powers it.

10. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue. The iPhone smartphone is a fantastic product from Apple computers. The smartphone uses the IOS operating system, unlike any other Android phone. Product Description Cellular Technology: GSM Storage Capacity: 128 GB Operating System: IOS 14 Screen Size: 6.1 inches Selfie Camera: 12 MP true Depth camera Main Camera: 12MP Pro camera system

Pros Cons IOS operating System It is quite expensive Quality front camera It has a 22hour video playback battery.

Price of smartphones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green) ₹ 13,999 Tecno POVA 3 ₹ 11,999 Renewed Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 9,399 IQOO Neo 6 5G ₹ 29,999 Infinix Note 11s RS 13,190 Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G ₹ 66,999 Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 Oppo A31 ₹ 11,990 Nokia G20 Smartphone ₹ 12,900 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue ₹ 1,10,900

Best Three Features For Each Product

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green) Fast charging 6GB RAM Quality selfie camera Tecno POVA 3 Large battery capacity Fast charging Latest HiOS 8.6 Renewed Tecno Spark 8t Large display High battery capacity Fast charging IQOO Neo 6 5G Fast charging capabilities supports 4K video recording 64MP primary camera Infinix Note 11s Expandable ROM Fast charging fingerprint sensor Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Fast processor Quality display Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G fast charging Fast processor 64MP rear Camera Oppo A31 Fantastic rear Camera High-resolution display Fast processor Nokia G20 Smartphone Fast processor Quality rear camera 21:9 aspect ratio Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue Triple 12 MP rear camera fast IOS operating system 5G capable