Amazon Prime Sale on smartphones: Get off up to 25%

  • Published on Jul 23, 2022 09:29 IST

Amazon Prime Sale: Buying a smartphone can be as hard as counting rice if you do not know what you want. Know what to look for in a smartphone in this article.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: These mobiles are sleek in design and come with powerful specifications.

With the continuous invention of smartphones today, finding the perfect one for you is not easy. If you do not educate yourself about the latest smartphone trends, you may end up disappointed.

Today, we will review ten different smartphones you can purchase. In addition, you will learn how to find the perfect smartphone on amazon. Let us get started.

1. Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green)

The Redmi note 1OT is a wonderfully designed smartphone. It has 6GB RAM implying that you can enjoy lag-free operations with this phone. The Redmi is a 5G phone, ensuring you want fast internet connectivity.

Product Specifications:

Cellular technology: 5G

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity octa-core 700

Display: 6.5” full high definition

Main Camera: 48 MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Inbuilt Storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Fast Charging capabilitiesNon-removable battery
It has a large displayIt is not water resistant
It has a quality selfie camera 

2. Tecno POVA 3

The Tecno POVA 3 is another quality smartphone with a RAM of 4GB. You will notice a large display when you buy this smartphone. You will get a substantial battery capacity on the phone, which is handy when travelling.

Product Specifications

Processor Brand: Helio G88

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Battery Capacity: 7000mAh

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

Main Camera: 50MP

Screen Size: 6.9”

ProsCons
It has a quality rear cameraIt does not have gorilla glassprotection
It has a large display sizeIt does not support 5G connectivity
It comes with a fast refresh rate 

3. Renewed Tecno Spark 8T

The renewed Tecno spark 8T comes with an internal memory of 64 GB and RAM of 4GB. When you buy this phone, you will get a 5000mAh battery sufficient for all your day's activities.

Product specifications

Primary Camera: 50MP

Screen Size: 6.6” FHD Display

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Operation System: HIOS 7.6” Based on Android

 ProsCons
Quality primary cameraIt does not have 5G connectivity
It has a fast operating system 
12 months warranty with a one-time screen replacement 

4. IQOO Neo 6 5G

This 5G network smartphone will save you much time browsing the Internet. It has 8GB RAM, which is ideal for gaming and other operations. The smartphone comes with a flash charge of 80W.

Product Specifications

Cellular Technology: 5G

Primary Camera: 64MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

RAM: 8GB

Internal Storage: 128GB

Processor Brand: Snapdragon 870

ProsCons
It has a fast processorIt is full of bloatware
It has fast internet connection capabilities 
Ample storage space 

5. Infinix Note 11s

The Infinix note 11s is one of the best smartphones on amazon. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is sufficient for gaming. It has a 50MP rear camera which is very useful in capturing sweet moments of your life in high definition.

Product Specifications

RAM: 6GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB

OS: android

Display Technology: LCD

Weight: 0.213 Kg

Display Size; 6.95 Inch

ProsCons
It has a fingerprint sensorIt lacks secondary noise cancellation
It has a large battery capacity 
It has fast charging capabilities. 

6. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro is a 5G phone, and you will enjoy fast internet connectivity. This smartphone has a 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship camera which can take incredible photographs.

Product Description

Primary Camera: 50MP+50MP+50MP

RAM: 12GB

Internal Storage: 256GB

Display: 10-bit 2k AMOLED display

Battery capacity: 4,600mAh

Screen Size: 6.73”

ProsCons
It comes with a three-month free YouTube PremiumIt has no formal IP rating
It has a quality primary camera 
Ample storage space 

7. Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The one plus Node is another fast Internet Connectivity Smartphone with 5G network speeds. In this smartphone, you will get 6GB RAM, which makes the device operate fast. It also uses an oxygen operating system based on android 12.

Product Description

Main Camera: 64MP

Selfie Camera: 16MP

OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 12

Display size: 6.59 Inches

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

ProsCons
High battery capacityIt is plastic build
It has a 120Hz refresh rate. 
It has a quality primary camera. 

8. Oppo A31

The Oppo A31 is an affordable laptop with ample storage space. The device comes with 6GB RAM and internal storage of 128 GB. This device will also get a high-quality triple-layer camera for fantastic photography.

Product Specifications

RAM: 6GB

Cellular Technology: 4G

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.5” display

Battery Capacity: 4230mAh

Primary Camera: 12+2+2MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

ProsCons
It has a water drop multitouch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio.It is not water resistant
It has a quality rear camera 
It comes with a one-year warranty. 

9. Nokia G20 Smartphone

The smart G20 Nokia phone has an excellent rear camera that you can use to capture the best moments of your life. It also has great internal storage and RAM.

Product Specifications

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB

Main Camera: 48MP

Screen Size: 6.5 Inch

Cellular Technology: 4G

Battery Life: 3 Days

ProsCons
It has a high resolution of 1600 by 720It does not support the 5G network
It comes with two years of OS updates 
Mediatek's fast processor powers it. 

10. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue.

The iPhone smartphone is a fantastic product from Apple computers. The smartphone uses the IOS operating system, unlike any other Android phone.

Product Description

Cellular Technology: GSM

Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Operating System: IOS 14

Screen Size: 6.1 inches

Selfie Camera: 12 MP true Depth camera

Main Camera: 12MP Pro camera system

ProsCons
IOS operating SystemIt is quite expensive
Quality front camera 
It has a 22hour video playback battery. 

Price of smartphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green) 13,999
Tecno POVA 3 11,999
Renewed Tecno Spark 8T 9,399
IQOO Neo 6 5G 29,999
Infinix Note 11sRS 13,190
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G 66,999
Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999
Oppo A31 11,990
Nokia G20 Smartphone 12,900
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue 1,10,900

Best Three Features For Each Product

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Redmi Note 10T 5G( Mint Green)Fast charging6GB RAMQuality selfie camera
Tecno POVA 3Large battery capacityFast chargingLatest HiOS 8.6
Renewed Tecno Spark 8tLarge displayHigh battery capacityFast charging
IQOO Neo 6 5GFast charging capabilitiessupports 4K video recording64MP primary camera
Infinix Note 11sExpandable ROMFast chargingfingerprint sensor
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G12GB RAMFast processorQuality display
Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5Gfast chargingFast processor64MP rear Camera
Oppo A31Fantastic rear CameraHigh-resolution displayFast processor
Nokia G20 SmartphoneFast processorQuality rear camera21:9 aspect ratio
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Sierra BlueTriple 12 MP rear camerafast IOS operating system5G capable

Best value for money

The IQOO Neo 6 5g smartphone will give you the best value for money. It has 5G connectivity allowing you to browse the Internet with ease. It has a quality 64MP camera for quality photographs.

Best overall product

The best overall phone you can get for yourself is the One plus Nord CE 2 lite 5G. With a fast processor and 6GB RAM, you can enjoy lag-free operations on this device.

How to find the perfect amazon smartPhone

For you to find the perfect product on Amazon smartphone, you should try to look at the following features:

Display size

RAM of at least 6GB

Ample internal storage

Camera quality

Battery life

FAQs

What are the four main uses of a smartphone?

Smartphones have many uses today, but the four main ones include; participating on social networks, accessing local information, searching for information and finding local services.

Why is a smartphone called smart?

It is smart because it defines smartphones as wireless phones with advanced data features. Therefore a phone is smart due to its ability to manage data.

How do smartphones work?

Smartphones have cells that have antennas that can perceive cell phone signals. This antenna can transmit signals like a radio station, and your phone receives the data just like a radio.

What is the current fastest mobile network?

The fastest mobile network today is T-Mobile. It has recorded a current speed of 163.2 Mbps compared to slower mobile networks like Verizon at 93.7 Mbps.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

