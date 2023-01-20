Amazon Republic Day Sale : 10 best deals on headphones and earphones By Affiliate Desk

Wireless headphones are a must-have item for everyone these days. Wireless headphones will make your life much easier, whether you go to work every day or spend your free time at home listening to music. This post will address some of the top wireless headphones prices and offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2023. Whatever your budget is, you will be able to discover a good offer during this event. Nonetheless, due to the vast scale of the Indian market, looking for the finest wireless headphones discounts can be daunting. As a result, we've narrowed it down to the ten most excellent prices and offers on wireless headphones and earbuds during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. Product list 1. Boat Airdopes 141 With fully wireless earphones, the boAT Airdopes 141 is your ideal entertainment partner. They include clear voice calls and the ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, allowing you to express your voice clearly during calls while enjoying a seamless transmission of high-quality music for your entertainment activities. Specifications • Brand: boAT • Model name: Airdopes 141 • Connector Type: Wireless • Special feature: 42 Hours of playback time • Colour: Bold Black

Pros Cons Excellent Sound Bass Slow connectivity Great battery life Noise cancellation

2. boAT Airdopes 181 The boAT Airdopes 181 is ideal for listening to music while working out. These wireless earbuds contain ENx noise cancellation technology that allows you to remove background noise to get clear audio quality of calls and music. Furthermore, the boat Airdopes 181 Bluetooth earphones feature an ergonomic lightweight design with comfy earbuds allowing you to rock out all day without pain. Specifications Brand: boAT

Model name: Airdopes 181

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: Android Phone Control

Colour: Carbon Black

Pros Cons It has a lightweight design. The touch control system can be improved. You get good sound quality. The earbuds are designed elegantly.

3. Noise Buds VS201 V2 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds The Noise Buds are ready to give you company throughout your busiest days, with up to 14 hours of playback time. These Bluetooth earphones come with 6mm sound drivers and dual equalizer mode that enriches the sound quality. In addition, Bluetooth version v5.1 strengthens the connectivity, and its ergonomic build-up adds grace to the product. Specifications Brand: Noise

Model name: Buds VS201 V2

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: IPX5 water-resistant technology

Colour: Charcoal Black

Pros Cons The design is lightweight and comfortable. Connectivity can be improved. You get good sound quality.

4. Realme Buds Wireless 2S The Realme Bud Classic is a tough, high-fidelity Bluetooth earphone great for working out. The 11.2 mm sound drivers provide an immersive listening experience by providing mid-range, crisp highs and bass. Furthermore, the waterproof and sweatproof IPX4-resistant technology allows you to wear it when jogging or working out at the gym without causing damage due to sweat or water. Specifications Brand: Realme

Model name: Realme Buds Wireless 2S

Connector type: Wired

Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Pros Cons The fitting of the earphones is comfortable. Sound Quality can be improved The design is lightweight.

5. Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 are premium headphones that are available during this offer. The Sony Bluetooth headphones include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, touch controls, Alexa voice control, and a battery life of up to 30 hours. You get an Integrated processor V1 for boosted and rich sound quality. Specifications Brand: Sony

Model name: Sony WH-1000XM5

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Pros Cons A noise Cancellation feature is available. The connectivity could be better. New Integrated Processor V1 developed by Sony

6. PTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in Ear Earbuds These wireless headphones are designed in an ergonomic, lightweight leaf-like design with built-in microphones for stereo calls, touch sensors for smooth controls, and snug-fit vacuum seal buds that limit extraneous sounds for uninterrupted music. These Bluetooth headphones have a 13mm dynamic driver that delivers a broad sound spectrum, allowing the treble to be lively and the bass to be strong. In this case, you get 24 hours of playback time with Bluetooth v5.2 chipset for 10mtrs of seamless wireless experience, quick pairing, low power consumption, and broad compatibility. The headphones are hands-free with integrated music/call controls; a voice assistant is available immediately; a portable and lightweight charging case with a Type-C connection for quick charging. Specifications Brand: PTron

Model name: Tangent

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Pairing technology works well. Bass quality can be improved. Water and sweat Resistant.

7. PTron Tangent Duo (Black & Blue) Tangent Duo Wireless Bluetooth neckband has a playing capacity of 24 hours on a single charge. However, because of its quick charging, a 10-minute charge may give up to 3 hours of fun. Large 13mm dynamic speakers deliver immersive stereo sound with solid bass, while an in-line HD microphone provides clear call quality. Bluetooth headset with mic has attractive ergonomics and a lightweight, robust build (just 26gms); Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless 10mtrs communication, easy pairing, and broad compatibility. In-ear buds with a secure fit and passive noise cancellation. These earbuds provide magnetic locking, instant access to the voice assistant, type-C charging, built-in rechargeable 200mAh battery, and a 6 months manufacturer warranty on manufacturing faults from the date of purchase. Specifications Brand: PTron

Model name: Tangent Duo Wireless Bluetooth

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black and blue

Pros Cons Good bass quality sound quality issue Comfortable Lightweight design

8. BOULT AUDIO AIRBASS Z20 The Boult Audio AirBass Z20 is one of the best wireless earbuds for the money on the Indian market, especially during this deal. The Bluetooth earphones come in two different colours: green and black. Other features are IPX5 water-resistant technology, ENx noise cancellation feature to reduce background noise, Pro+ HD calling for absolute call quality and 40 hours of playback time. Specifications Brand: Boult

Model name: AirBass

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: Elegant and sleek build-up

Colour: Black

Pros Cons The bass quality is impressive. Bluetooth connectivity can be improved The noise cancellation feature works well.

9. OnePlus Bullets Z2 earphones One plus Bullets Z2 is one of the top products of one pus. You can get this product on Amazon, which may benefit you; after a simple 10-minute charge, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of immersive music. The battery life provides up to 30 hours of continuous audio playback on a single charge. A massive 12.4 mm bass driver gives unrivalled depth for solid pounding. In addition, the titanium-coated dome provides rich audio detail at all frequencies. Anti-distortion audio technology keeps your audio playback smooth. Notes stay distortion-free because of the more extensive sound cavity and industry-leading algorithms. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Model name: OnePlus Bullets Z2

Connector Type: Wireless

Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Acoustic Red

Pros Cons Audio Personalization Dual Connection problem 30 hours of music playback Noise Cancellation

10. One Plus Nord Wired Earphones Buy this product from amazon, which includes good features, including call control; when answering a call, push once to answer; when on the phone, press once to hang up. The frequency response ranges from 20 to 20,000 hertz. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus

Model name: OnePlus Nord Wired Earphone

Connector Type: Wired

Special feature: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Comfortable The sound quality issue with increasing sound Light Weight Exceptional sound quality

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAT Airdopes 141 Long playback time Great Battery life ENx feature boAT Airdopes 181 Good sound quality Great build-up ENx feature Noise Buds VS201 V2 Dual equalizer mode Ergonomic design IPX5 water-resistant feature realme wireless 2S 11.2 mm sound drivers Lightweight design Waterproof feature Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC feature V1 processor for excellent sound quality Good battery performance PTron Tangent Duo Water-resistant Bluetooth connectivity is good Smooth touch sensors PTron Tangent Duo (Black and Blue) Dynamic speakers HD call quality Noise cancellation feature Boult audio AirBass Z20 IPX5 feature Good playback time ENx technology OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bass boost driver Good battery life Anti-Distortion audio feature OnePlus Nord wired Comfortable design Good sound quality Great control features

Best value for money The boAT Airdopes 181 is a one-stop shop for your entertainment requirements. It is one of the best earphones in India for the money in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale. It is a great performer because of the comfortable earbuds, HD audio, and luxury style. In addition, the boAT Airdopes 181 will keep you in the zone with its seamless connectivity and simple access controls if you connect your phone by Bluetooth. According to customer evaluations and professional opinions, it is one of the top earbuds in terms of features and pricing options. Best Overall Product The Noise Buds VS201 V2 are your wireless earbuds for every situation, and they are one of the best earbuds on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale. Whether in an airport or just watching a movie at home, the dual equalizer mode allows you to cut through the noise and be heard clearly by those on the other end. They will keep you company on your travel, with up to 14 hours of playtime. And with a simple 10-minute charge, you can have enough time to leave that tense scenario behind and carry on with your newfound peace of mind. How to choose the best earphones & headphones Consider the following variables when selecting earphones or headphones: How much you are willing to pay?

How long you will use the product?

What earphones or headphones do you like? When shopping for new earphones, list the characteristics you want. Once you've decided what you want, limit the list to three critical elements and go to the following phase. If you need help deciding which model is best for you, go to Amazon; they have listings for every model of earbuds or headphone brands. Amazon is a fantastic resource for researching and purchasing gadgets. After you've found an item that meets your requirements, compare pricing and discounts across different models. Finally, choose the one that suits you. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. boAT Airdopes 141 Rs. 4,490 2. boAT Airdopes 181 Rs. 2,990 3. Noise Buds VS201 V2 Rs. 2,999 4. realme wireless 2S Rs. 2,999 5. Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 6. PTron Tangent Duo Rs. 1,899 7. PTron Tangent Duo (Black and Blue) Rs. 1,899 8. Boult Audio Airbass Z20 Rs. 5,499 9. Oneplus Bullets Z2 (Acoustic Red) Rs. 2,299 10. Oneplus Nord Wired Earphones Rs. 1,299

