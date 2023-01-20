Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best wireless earbuds to buy, up to 77% off

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 20, 2023 14:59 IST

Summary:

True wireless earbuds are in high demand because of their advanced features. This article compiles exciting deals on your favourite brands, available during Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Wireless earbuds and earphones can make life simple for mobile users.

From office work to online classes, earbuds have become an indispensable part of our lives. Wireless earbuds are much easier to use than wired earphones, which is why they attract customers’ attention. However, there are variations like wireless and true wireless earphones. In addition, different brands have different qualities; thus, prices may vary. Finding which product will best suit your need may thus be challenging.

Based on top branded new earbuds booming in the market, we made a list of the best wireless and true wireless earphones from which you can choose your suitability. Of course, wireless earphone prices depend on the quality of the brand you choose.

Let’s take a quick inspection of the top 10 wireless earbuds from the given below list. This Republic Day will bring with it offers that you cannot miss! So, start shopping as the sale goes live from the 15th to the 20th of January for all users.

Product list

1. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The all-new One plus Nord Buds true wireless is a must-have on your wish list. It has 12.4 mm titanium drivers that create smooth and clear sound effects for your ear. Also, with the three dynamic audio profiles, bold, bas and serenade, you can decide how you love to hear your favourite music. All noise cancellation featurein earbuds is another excellent aspect that can be helpful during your important calls. Apart from these, the most important thing is the flagship-level battery life of this true wireless earbud which can run up to 30 hours after a single charge.

Specifications

  • Brand: One Plus
  • Product Dimensions‎: 2.8 x 2.1 x 2.3 cm; 47 Grams
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: Fast charging, IP55 dust and water resistance

ProsCons
Noise-free calls.Poor connectivity
Long battery life 
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (White Marble)
4.3 (3,975)
20% off
2,399 2,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

This Samsung galaxy buds is all about giving you the best deals among other brands of wireless earphones. It covers 24-bit hi-fi audio that delivers deeper bass to your ears. In addition, the intelligent ANC (active noise cancelling) and the three high SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) microphones give you the experience of a clear conversation and superb audio quality. One of the specialities of these earbuds is their extra small size designated to fit in your ear comfortably.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions‎: 1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 6 grams
  • Colour: Bora Purple
  • Special Feature: 24bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistant

ProsCons
WaterproofBattery life is average
Excellent sound quality 
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple, with Mic) INR 5000 Instant Discount on All Bank DC/CC
4.5 (1,350)
15% off
16,999 19,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

This one is similar to our above-discussed Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbud, but this has an attractive graphite colour. Moreover, it has features like IPx7 water resistance that will protect your earbuds from any damage so that you can have a non-stop journey. Also, these truly wireless earbuds have been redesigned to be 15% extra smaller than their earlier model. So, with the Samsung galaxy buds pro, you can get a seamless and hassle-free music experience.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 54 grams
  • Colour: Graphite
  • Special Feature:‎24-bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio

ProsCons
Excellent audio qualityExpensive than another similar model
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite, with Mic) INR 5000 Instant Discount on All Bank DC/CC
4.5 (1,350)
15% off
16,999 19,999
Buy now

4. realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The realme Buds Air 3S truly wireless earbud is the perfect earphone for people with a working background. Features like Bluetooth pairing on dual devices and Mic AI ENC (environmental noise cancellation) for your best call experience make it an excellent fit for working professionals. In addition, the battery runs up to 30 hours, so there is little scope for interruption between you and your work. Another unique feature about the battery life is that it has a playback time of 5 hours after charging for a mere 10 minutes.

Specifications

  • Brand: realme
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎2.2 x 2.8 x 2.3 cm; 41 grams
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature:‎ Fast Charging feature and in-built Microphone

ProsCons
Fast charging experienceNo ANC (Active noise cancellation)
realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds, 11mm Triple Titanium Driver, with Mic AI ENC for Calls, Dual Device Pairing, 30hrs Total Playback with Fast Charging (Bass Black)
4.1 (3,816)
54% off
2,299 4,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

The next one is another Samsung Galaxy truly wireless earbuds which cover up to 21 hours of your playtime on a single charge. Also, the mystic black colour with a glossy finish touch makes this best earbud iconic. In addition, it has features like 3 mics for a crystal-clear hearing experience for the person on the other end of the call and a perfect fit into your ear.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎5 x 2.78 x 5.02 cm; 5.6 grams
  • Colour: Mystic Black
  • Special Feature: ‎Noise cancellation technology

ProsCons
Noise cancellation Fitting is not comfortable
Attractive appearance 
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Upto 21 Hours Playtime, Mystic Black
4 (4,591)
75% off
3,999 15,990
Buy now

6. realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)

realme TechLife Buds T100 have a 10mm dynamic bass driver for a clear vocal experience and automatically pairs with Google once you connect it to your device. The battery runs up to 28 hours, so when you are watching movies, hearing your favourite music or having an important client meeting, this Amazon earbuds brand will provide you with the best service for as long as you want.

Specifications

  • Brand: Realme
  • Product Dimensions‎:‎6.1 x 4.8 x 2.8 cm; 35 Grams
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature:‎Sweatproof, Fast Charging

ProsCons
HD sound qualityConnection problem
realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)
4 (5,553)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

7. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Oppo is India’s all-time favourite brand regarding the smooth functioning of your device. Check the brand new Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro with unique sound quality and up to 28 hours of non-stop battery experience. Experience crystal clear sound with dual mics, ANC, and powerful sound with 12.4mm tetanised drivers.

Specifications

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎25.4 x 5.1 x 6.9 cm; 3 Grams
  • Colour: Grey
  • Special Feature: Fast charging

ProsCons
Powerful soundPoor latency 
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 28Hrs - Grey
4.2 (1,310)
30% off
3,499 4,999
Buy now

8. pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds

pTron Bassbuds Duo has all the qualities you would want in your earbuds. Features like intelligent touch controls, Bluetooth 5.1 version, and fast charging are all about providing you with the best hearing experience for your daily and memorable moments. Also, it has passive noise cancellation that allows clear conversations and IPX4 water/sweatproof property to protect your device from any damage.

Specifications:

  • Brand: PTron
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎6.1 x 4.5 x 2.2 cm; 43 Grams
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Bluetooth 5.1, 1-Year Warranty

ProsCons
1-year warrantyNo ANC (Active noise cancellation)
pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
3.4 (64,311)
77% off
599 2,599
Buy now

9. truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds

truke buds have emerged in the market and successfully created a place for themselves. If you are searching for a unique design with perfect sound quality, then the truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds could be your best choice. It has 60ms low latency with up to 48 hours of non-stop playtime ability. Also, the latest 5.1 Bluetooth version with dual-mic noise cancellation suits your needs.

Specifications:

  • Brand: truke
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎6.5 x 4.5 x 3 cm; 42 Grams
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Futuristic Radiant Design, Customized Game-Core Chipset

ProsCons
Noise-free sound qualityBluetooth connectivity could be better
truke Buds BTG 1 True Gaming Earbuds with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) & Quad MEMS Mic for Clear Calls, 13mm Titanium Driver, 48H Playtime, Fast Charging, True Gaming Mode, AAC Codec, IPX4
4.2 (930)
71% off
999 3,499
Buy now

10. Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

Our last one is the latest Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless earbuds, which cover 28 hours of non-stop playtime. You can enjoy 20 hours of music playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. It has a new generation 5.0 Bluetooth chip for faster connectivity. Also, the 10mm large dynamic drivers for the deeper bass are all set to give you an excellent sound quality experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Product Dimensions‎: ‎‎90.1 x 2.3 x 2.1 cm; 27 grams
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Sweatproof, Foldable and Fast Charging

ProsCons
Super-fast charging No noise cancellation 
Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic,10 Mins Charge - 20Hrs Music Fast Charge, 28Hrs Battery Life,10mm Driver, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black)
4.2 (18,470)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Long battery lifeNoise-free callDynamic audio profiles
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Hi-fi audioComfortable fitting Water-resistant 
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsAttractive model Excellence sound Easy fitting 
realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsFaster charging Environmental noise cancellation Bluetooth pairing on dual devices 
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsCrystal clear sound Glossy finish Long battery life 
realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsHigh-quality soundDust and waterproofGoogle first pair 
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsPowerful driversFast charging Long battery life 
pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear EarbudsPassive noise cancellation Sweatproof Excellent sound quality 
truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless EarbudsPowerful mic Extra-long battery life Noise-free sound 
Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear EarbudsFaster charging ability Dust proof Excellent sound quality 

Best overall product

According to our list, there is no product less superior. But if there is only one to choose from, we suggest the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Graphite, with Mic). Of course, all wireless earbuds can be ported easily but talk about this product, it’s an extra small one that easily fits onto your ear, and you can port it anywhere. Also, it has hi-fi audio quality and a perfect noise-free vocal system that makes it worth buying.

Best value for money

We have listed the chosen earbuds for you that are the best deals of this republic day sale, and wireless earphone prices have also been mentioned in the table below. But, despite this fact, if the question is about value for money, we suggest you pick the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless earbuds for just Rs.3,499. It is because it has all the features like powerful drivers, excellent sound quality, noise cancellation for your better calling experience and fine finishing that makes it valuable all the same way.

How to find the perfect wireless earbuds?

There are numerous types of wireless earbuds present in the market. Different brands are competing with each other. Which brand will suit your needs becomes difficult sometimes. The best thing to do is choose according to the feature that suits your needs, check the audio profiles for a better music experience, noise cancellation if you have an office background for your smooth conversation and most importantly, choose the one with a long battery life. Apart from this, you can check the reviews and YouTube videos for people’s experience with the product and buy that satisfies your budget.

Price of wiresless earbuds at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,999
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 

Rs. 19,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 

Rs. 19,999

realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Rs. 4,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 15,990
realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 

Rs. 2,999

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Rs. 4,999

pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,599
truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds 

Rs. 3,499

Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

10 best wireless earbuds

Is there any difference between wireless and truly wireless earbuds?

Wireless earbuds are connected with Bluetooth, but there is still wire between the earpieces. Truly wireless has no cable at all. There are just earbuds that connect via Bluetooth. 

How do the wireless earbuds work?

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds are designated for quickly receiving calls or listening to music without wire tension. It connects via Bluetooth by pairing with your device.

What is the charging time of wireless earbuds?

It can work after 15 to 20 minutes of charge. It takes 2 hours to charge completely.

