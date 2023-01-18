Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 wireless earbuds deals to grab, up to 75% off By Affiliate Desk

Nowadays, people are available for more over-the-phone calls than in real-life to meet. This is precisely where the earbuds come in handy and becomes extremely important for one to have them. Amazon's Republic Day Sale is here, and we bet you must have made your wish list, Check out these fantastic wireless Buds to explore a great variety of earbuds and get amazing deals on them. Product list 1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Samsung's all-day comfort to wear Earbuds are beautifully designed. Their jewelry box-inspired case and glossy finished beauty are designed to reflect the ear's curves and look natural. Samsung galaxy Buds make every sound come alive. The sound quality is as clear and loud as you are seated on the first row of the stage. their 12mm speakers and sounds by AKG help the ergonomic design deliver spacious sound. The considerable duct help emits the deep bass with airflow that lets sound flow seamlessly. Its soft design is so comfortable that it can be worn without causing discomfort to the ear, making the experience less fatiguing. The design is snug yet non-intrusive, with two wingtip sizes making it a perfect fit. Specification: Brand: Samsung Colour: Mystic Black Connector Type: Wireless Unique Feature: Noise Cancelling Price: Rs.3999

Pros Cons It gives an all-day fit comfort Supports only Android 5.0 or higher/iPhone or later

2. Realme Tech Life Buds The 10 mm Dynamic Bass Driver for Real HD sound provides rich tones and clear vocals. In addition, the realme Tech Life Buds T100 gives precise audio and visual synchronisation, making your video-watching experience fun. Also, the realme Tech Life Buds T100 gives you a fun experience while playing games with super-low latency. With just 10 minutes of Fast charge, you get a playback of up to 120 mins. The buds are water resistant and have become customers' favourites because of their highly economical price range. Specifications Brand: Realme Colour: White Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature:- Super Low Latency for Gaming Mode Price: Rs.1499

Pros Cons Extremely affordable The battery drains out a little fast

3. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro has a 12.4 mm Titanium diaphragm driver giving it the super Powerful sound it has. These earbuds allow you to Immerse in your music if you are that one music lover who loves to dive into their playlist and have a comfortable space with its noise cancelling feature. The noise cancelling feature also helps. You have undisturbed call experience. With these earbuds, you will not have to hideout or search places at corners to take that important call. Its dual mic AL Noise cancellation feature for calls gives calling experiences crisp and clear. IP54 Dust and Water Resistance keep your phone dust-free and hustle-free to repetitive cleaning. You can enjoy your call or music without it being worried about compromising the earbuds. Specification: Brand: OPPO Colour: Grey Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature:- Gives 7 hours of continuous playback with 28 hours of playback. Price: Rs.3499

Pros Cons AI noise cancellation for calls Other Brands have the exact specifications at a lower price than this

4. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones One Plus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless Ear Phones provide a flagship-level battery life, giving up to 30 hours of nonstop music in one single charge, making them efficient earphones. A quick 10-minute fast charge goes a long way and delivers up to 20 hours of immersive audio playback. Its huge 12.4 mm bass driver delivers incredibly excellent deep bass for powerful beats making it a favourite for music lovers. Its titanium coating dome makes the experience amazingly incredible, providing a rich and detailed sound experience that is vibrant and clear in audio. These earphones are water and sweat-resistant, allowing them rough usage. The IP55-rated internals and design ensure OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 stay all-weather and all-conditioned. Specification: Brand: One Plus Colour: Magico Black Connector Type: Wireless Special feature:12.4 mm bass driver delivers uncompromisingly deep bass for powerful beats. Price: Rs.1699

Pros Cons Great Battery Backup No Dual Device pairing capabilities

5. OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds One plus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly wireless Earbuds come with 2 active noise cancellation modes. One is Faint mode (+/-25dB), and the other is Extreme (+/-40 dB). This feature takes place through manual adjustment via One Plus mobile or Hey Melody. One plus serves the best acoustically tuned sound by offering a high-quality sound of 11mm dynamic drivers and more prominent, bolder beats with razor-sharp treble. In addition, the Dolby Atmos support delivers an immersive, true-to-life sound and industry-leading spatial audio. Specification: Brand: One Plus Colour: Obsidian Black Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature: 3-MIC design trims wind noise caused by air friction, giving a smooth voice. Price: Rs.4499

Pros Cons Worry-free battery life with up to 38 hours of playtime Extremely sensitive to handle

6. OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds The OnePlus earbuds have a 3-Mic ENC noise reduction feature that eliminates even the wind noise caused by air friction and keeps the calling experience smooth. But this doesn’t affect the speech, as it sharpens voice pickup and cuts down surrounding noises for clear and crisp speech. These One Plus earbuds provide up to 38 hours of music, and the best feature of these bad boys is that they can provide playtime of up to 5 hours with just 10 mins of charging. The earbuds are best for mobile game lovers providing latency as low as 94 ms while PRO Gaming Mode is activated. Specification Brand: One Plus Colour: Matte Black Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature: Low Latency making it favourable for mobile game lovers Price: ₹8990

Pros Cons Powerful, punchy bass, delivering a precisely boosted sound Expensive

7. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds This One Plus Nord Buds variant brings music to your ears in big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, providing crisp, clear sound and deep bass. You can choose how heavy or light you want the sound with the help of three unique audio profiles of sound master equalisers like Bold, Bass and Serenade. The flagship-level battery life given by the brand to all its products delivers up to 30 hrs of continuous playtime on a single charge. Like other products, these earbuds also give you a great playtime of 5 hours with just 10 minutes of Ultra-Fast Charging. In addition, the AI Noise Cancellation audio algorithm delivers precisely calibrated voice isolation during calls in the all-new OnePlus Nord Buds. Another great feature added to the product is that turning on automatic updates ensure you can use the latest software and functions. Specification Brand: One Plus Colour: White Marble Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature: 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and crisp, clear sound. Price: Rs. 2399

Pros Cons Premium product at a fair price The heavy bass, as well as connectivity, could be tedious.

8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Other highly affordable earbuds are by Realme providing AI Environment Noise Cancellation for calls. The total playback time the earbuds provide is up to 28 hrs. With Fast 10 min charging, the earbuds give upto 120 minutes of playback. The 10 mm Dynamic Bass Driver for real HD Sound is the best you can get at the price you need to pay. Instant Connection with Google Fast Pair Intelligent Touch Controls, the realme Link App connectivity makes it a great experience. Specification: Brand: Realme Colour: White Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature: Google Fast Pair. Price: Rs. 1499

Pros Cons Affordable Other options in the market with the exact specifications at a lower price.

9. Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds If your days are mostly spent taking many calls or listening to a lot of music, and you are looking for the more incredible option of earbuds with the best features possible, then this product is for you. With Bluetooth 5.2. you can connect your Android phone with Google Fast Pair, which allows you to quickly play your songs with Spotify Tap Playback or ask Alexa (Android 6.0 or higher), Siri or Google Assistant whilst on the run. A wing-free, ergonomic design makes the Elite 4 Active comfortable and non-intrusive – perfect for any active lifestyle. Whether working out or relaxing, you get all the benefits of a sports earbud in a design that fits seamlessly into your life. Specification: Brand: Jabra Colour: Navy Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature: 4 Built-in Microphones, True Wireless Ear Buds with Secure Active Fit. Price: Rs. 5499

Pros Cons Makes usage extremely smooth whilst doing various tasks Noise cancellation may differ for calling and listing music.

10. Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Mivi is one Proud Indian brand made entirely in India that competes globally. Mivi's Duopods provides a studio quality sound making it one of the best earbuds in the market, which you must try. The Mivi DuoPods A25 comes with a 7.5-hour battery life, and with the charging case, these wireless earbuds can give upto 40 hours of music. The Mivi DuoPods A25 is waterproof and sweatproof so that you can play your music without worry. These wireless earbuds are built for a tough life. The Bluetooth 5.0 in these wireless earbuds give them a more robust and better connection. These earbuds can Control your music and calls with the tap of a finger, making them a must-try. The product is also pocket friendly making it customers' favourite for the upcoming Amazon's Republic Day Sale. Specification: Brand: Mivi Colour: Black Connector Type: Wireless Unique feature: Immersive Sound Quality with Smooth touch controls. Price: Rs. 1199

Pros Cons It comes with a 7.5-hour battery life, and with the charging case, these wireless earbuds can give upto 40 hours of music. Slow Charging

Top 3 features for you

Earbuds Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 21 hours playtime Splashproof Premium Sound Realme Tech Life Buds Environmental Noise Cancellation Large Capacity Battery AI ENC for Calls Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Comfortable Fit Good Battery Life Impressive Audio Quality OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones Noise Isloating Fit IP55 Dust and Water Resistance Fast Charging OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Dolby Atmos Active Noise Cancellation Mono Listening OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Low latency, favourable for game lovers 3-mic ENC noise reduction Bluetooth version 5.2 OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds 12.4 mm dynamic drivers Playtime of 5 hours in just 10 minutes IP55 water, sweat, and dust resistant Realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Google fast pair and intelligent touch control IPX5 water and sweat resistant 128 minutes playback in 10 minutes charging Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds IP57 rating 4 built-in microphones Supports android 6.o or higher Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 40 hours of playback 7.5 hour battery life Immersive sound quality and smooth touch control

Best overall product OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers is one product that gives excellent features for the price you will pay. However, it would help if you looked at it more like an investment. The fast charge gives 30 hrs of playback case with a 4-mic design for noise cancelling, making it an exciting deal. Best value for money Our pick would be the OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with a mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge & Up to 38 Hours of Battery (Obsidian Black). If you are open, you buy products at a higher price with many different options to choose from and buy earbuds at a cheaper cost, giving functionally decent features; then you must like this product. These are one of the most durable earbuds. Price of 10 wireless earbuds at a glance

Product List Price Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs.3,999 Realme Tech Life Buds Rs.1,499 Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Rs.3,499 OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones Rs.1,699 OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs.4,499 OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 8,990 OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,399 Realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 1,499 Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds Rs. 5,499 Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 1,199