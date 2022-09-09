Earbuds under 2,000 are lightweight and offer stellar sound quality

This budget-friendly guide is the perfect compilation of amazing, super-stunning, highly advanced earbuds under 2000. Most of these products have stunning advanced functions like stereo audio, touch control TWS and voice assistant. The best part is that they support Dolby Atmos Noise Cancellation during calls. However, while buying earbuds, always ensure that you select earbuds that have a great battery life, are waterproof and have good sound quality.

Gone are the days of the hassle that comes with tangled headphone wires! Switch to earbuds and be ready to be amazed by the new, hands-free audio experience. Confused about which one to buy?

Noise Buds VS201 V2 truly wireless earbuds have dual equalizers that allow you to enjoy music hassle-free. They have a total of 14-hour playtime, crystal-clear calls, IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.1.

boAt 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds are lightweight and possess powerful 8mm drivers with easy access to multifunctional control buttons. It has a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. These airdopes provide playback of 3.5 hours with each charge and an additional 10.5-hour playtime with the charging case.

The IPX4 rated boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth earbuds have low latency up to 80ms, i.e., they can provide real-time audio experience. These earbuds with Beast Mode provide ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation and clear voice calls.

Oppo Enco Buds have a 24H battery life and support intelligent call noise cancellation. They have perfect audio and video sync during the game and are water resistant. Their selling price at Amazon right now is Rs. 1,799.

pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds have immersive stereo sound with lightweight wireless earbuds, instant access to the device voice assistant, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty just at Rs. 899

truke Buds S1 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation(ENC) & Quad MEMS for Clear Calls Up to 72hrs of Playtime Premium Sliding Case Low Latency 5.1 IPX4

Mivi Duopods A25 Earbuds have a 40-hour battery and an immersive sound quality, making them one of the best wireless earbuds available in the market. These earbuds are made for a tough life and have long playing hours. They provide value for money and are available on Amazon only for Rs. 999.

Noise buds VS303 Earbuds have hyper-sync technology and a 13mm speaker driver that allows you to enjoy rich and powerful sound every time you play it. Provides instant pairing and plays for up to 6 hours on a single charge.

These wireless Zebronics Zeb-sound earbuds have easy-to-touch controls and excellent noise cancellation support with a voice assistant that can help you get the work done instantly. These advanced earbuds are currently available at 1,199 on Amazon.

Price of earbuds at a glance:

Best value for money

pTron Bassbuds Duo In-Ear Earbuds is one of the best, high-quality Earbuds that is a great value for money. They have deep bass and smart touch control with lightweight wireless earbuds.

These earbuds are affordable and can be used for various purposes. You can call people, listen to great music and use them while jogging as well. If you are in a really chaotic environment and want a moment of silence to focus on your work, these are one of the best noise cancellation earphones.

They have a built-in HD mic for clear call quality and a snug-fit design. You should not use high-voltage chargers to charge these earplugs because they can damage the product and void the product warranty.

Best overall

OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth true wireless Earbuds are one of the best overall earphones on the list. Its advanced features, user-friendliness, excellent sound quality, and affordable price make it one of the best earbuds available on Amazon.

The fact that it supports intelligent noise cancellation is one of the reasons why most people choose OPPO Enco Buds over any other earphone. It has got great vocals, crisp music, and an 8MM driver. The best part is its excellent battery backup. You have to charge it once, and it will work for more than 6-7 hours non-stop.

If you are someone who uses earbuds while jogging or when at a gym, this is going to be the best purchase for you because it is both sweat and dust free. OPPO Enco Buds is basically a battery beast with 24 hours of the music-on facility.

You can use these earphones all day by charging them once. You can go to the library and read books with noise cancellation mode on or listen to podcasts, go to sleep with music on or complete your pending work like laundry or anything that allows you to focus.

How to find the best earbuds?

To choose the best earbud for yourself, there are some things that you should consider before you make any kind of purchase. Firstly, check on your budget or why you need an earbud in the first place.

After figuring those out, you should focus on the features, technology, and specifications of the device you will buy. Check the battery life, sound quality, charging case, and smooth touch controls.

Most of the time, you will get good quality earbuds at a high price, but that is not the case here. Here, we have mentioned 10 different types of earbuds that are of high quality and are available to you at a very affordable price.