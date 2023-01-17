Amazon Republic Day Sale: 5 best deals on wearables, get up to 83% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches are available at slashed down prices.

The rise of wearable technology and its ubiquitous usage is not without reason. When a sweat sensor on your smartwatch alerts your smartphone about your body temperature or your watch beeps when it is time for you to meditate, you start becoming aware and organized. With most wearables being connected and the onset of IoT, a person becomes a walking piece of data. There is a saying that if something cannot be measured, it cannot be changed. Smart wearables provide numerous ways to track, trace, and measure all your activities. So hurry! This Amazon sale is currently live with the dates being January 15th-20th. Product list 1. OnePlus Nord Watch With more than 100 sports modes, the OnePlus Watch prods you to jump higher, run faster, swim energetically, and get moving. An AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz allows fast updates, a non-flickering screen, and a non-latent user experience. Use the watch under any ambient light. With a 500nit peak brightness, the screen is visible even under broad daylight on the One Plus wearable watch. Available in vivid colours such as midnight black and deep blue, this stylish wearable will never go out of vogue. Moreover, since it is made of hypoallergenic materials, the watch can be worn all day long without feeling even the tiniest itch. Specifications Manufacturer: OnePlus Height and width: 11 and 37 mm Screen display size: 1.78” Connectivity: Wireless; Bluetooth Battery life: 10 hours; 30 hours standby

Pros Cons High display area to display more notifications The big display may make the watch look bulky A high number of sports modes Not swim-proof Sensor accuracy

2. Fire-Boltt Tank 1.85" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch The Fire-Boltt smartwatch has an industry-leading large screen size. A 1.85-inch screen with a clear resolution provides lots of information in a single-view area. With about 123 sports modes, always make sure your health metric is present in your life. A health tracking system named the Health Suite provides you with clock fitness tracking, including heart rate tracking. Sync the smartwatch with your social media apps, and get real-time updates on your watch as they happen. Use Bluetooth calling in combination with speed dial always to stay connected. The smartwatch also has a camera, music track controls, and several other intelligent controls. Specifications Manufacturer: ‎Fire-Boltt Height and width: Screen display size: Batteries: One lithium-ion battery On-board memory: 128 MB Average battery life: 7 days Time for full charging battery: 3 hours Connector: Bluetooth; wireless

Pros Cons Industry-leading screen size Heavy High sports modes

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch With a 368 x 448p resolution, see the world with clarity and precision on the 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of the Noise smartwatch. There is never a dim moment with the Always On display that wears and displays a screensaver of your choice all the time on the Noisefit active smartwatch. In addition, the smartwatch has named its navigation feature a functional crown, Bluetooth called Tru Sync, and speed dialling as Noise Buzz. These are handy features for a smartwatch, providing seamless connectivity and tracking capabilities. The inbuilt gesture control, such as covering the smartwatch with the palm to turn it off, comes in handy so that you don’t have to make extra efforts to turn it off. You can pair this with different colours of the Noise watch straps. Specifications Brand: ‎Noise Height and width: Screen display size: Batteries: Not required Average battery life: 7 days Time for full charging battery: 10 min Connector: Bluetooth; wireless

Pros Cons Value for money No on-board memory Screen resolution

4. Apple Watch SE A good-looking smartwatch can gleam from meters away and catch everyone's attention. The Apple Series Watch is one such watch. Amongst Apple's smartwatches, this is the most affordable one. Although not as premium and loaded with features as others, it is still an essential watch for Apple. It is because this is the best Apple wristwatch that has everything for its target market and demographic. The watch comes in its characteristic aluminium finish and 40mm thickness. Although the bezels are thicker, the screen size is adequate. A display with Retina OLED technology and 1000 nits peak brightness is sufficient for outdoor usage. In addition, the smartwatch can be paired with the Apple Watch app. Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Battery: built-in Battery life: 18 hours On-board storage: 32GB Connectivity: Wireless; Bluetooth

Pros Cons Upgraded processor No Always On screen display Motion sensor for crash detection Body temperature and ECG sensors missing Better battery life

5. Amazfit GTS2 Mini A lightweight smartwatch stops becoming a wearable and becomes more of an extension of one's body. The Amazfit GTS2 mini is designed that way. One about 20 grams in weight and wafer-thin at 8.9 mm, the sleek smartwatch brand is an able-connected assistant. Wear this smartwatch to your sweatiest workouts, and this device will weather it out. A weatherproof rating of 5 ATM is just for that. Ruggedly designed, the smartwatch can resist taking wear and tear. The Amazfit watchstrap is replaceable; use other straps depending on the mood and occasion. It can also be paired with the Amazfit watch app to track your daily stats. Specifications Manufacturer: Amazfit Battery: 1 lithium polymer Battery: 21 days average Battery charging: Charger case Connectivity: Bluetooth; wireless

Pros Cons Comfortable to wear Inaccurate sleep tracking information Fitness tracking features The design needs an upgrade Battery life

Price of wearables at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord Watch Rs.6, 999 Fire-Boltt Tank Rs. 11, 999 Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Rs. 7, 999 Apple Watch SE Rs. 33, 900 Amazfit GTS2 Mini Rs. 7, 999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord Watch 105 fitness modes, Stress Monitor, SPO2, Women’s Health Tracker, Heart Rate N-health and 3rd party app integration Standby of 30 days. 10 days average battery life. Fire-Boltt Tank 123 Sports Modes, Health Suite 7 days average battery life. Social app integrations. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor 24 days standby. 7 days average. NoiseFit app Apple Watch SE Heart rate monitor 18 hours iPhone fitness app integration. Amazfit GTS2 Mini 68 sports modes, blood oxygen monitor, heart rate tracking, sleep quality tracking, stress tracking 14 days average battery life Zepp apps and 3-party app integration

Best value for money Amazfit GTS2 Mini is valuable because it supports sufficient sports modes, has suitable fitness tracking sensors, and has a lasting battery life. It is also reasonably priced. For all practical reasons, this smartwatch is a good buy. A standout feature of this smartwatch is its lightweight and durable construction. Built Alexa voice assistant, always on display, scores of watch faces, high precision GPS, and Bluetooth camera are some of the main features of the smartwatch. Best overall product The best overall product is the Apple Watch SE. Coming from the stables of a venerable manufacturer, expect quality all-round. Durable aluminium casing, fitness app integrations, stellar design, and a customizable interface are some of the distinguishing features of this smartwatch. This smartwatch is a natural extension for iPhone users. It is compatible only with iPhones. Although there may not be inbuilt fitness tracking sensors, there are basic ones such as heart rate monitors and daily activity monitors. Being an affordable Apple smartwatch, the smartwatch is only partially loaded with features. But being an Apple smartwatch by itself has an appeal. How to find the perfect product Some attributes to look for in a smartwatch are inbuilt apps, third-party app integration, fitness apps, battery life, comfortable wear, weight, swappable bands, compatibility, and design. Although it is not necessary to look for these attributes in the order listed, preferences are wary. For some buyers, design and form precede others. For other buyers, app integration and fitness app availability are more essential than design or ergonomic form. So, before purchasing a smartphone, list your preferences. Then, identify a smartwatch that fits most of your needs, if not all, based on your preferences.