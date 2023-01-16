Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best 7 Realme mobile phones available at up to 23% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 13:22 IST
Summary:

In the following article, we will be going through some of the best Realme mobiles you can buy this season at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale.

product info
Realme phones promise good battery life and stunning display.

In a world where smartphones are essential in our daily lives, getting the best is the highest priority. It is no longer an accessory of choice but a device of need. And that being said, there is no doubt that Realme is one of the leading brands in India. And to top it off, some of the most amazing deals are available on Amazon, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day sale. So be sure to choose the phone that fits all your specifications neatly. Here is a list of the 10 most popular realme phones that have all that is needed in a smartphone. Be sure to weigh in your choices with the discounted sale this year.

Product List:

1. Realme narzo 50A Prime

With an impressive battery backup, this product is one of the thinnest narzo (8.1 mm to be exact). It has a 50 MP AI triple, ultra-macro mode rear camera. It has 1 Lithium-ion battery with a 5000 power rating and displays over 16.7 million colours. Other things included in the packaging are a handset, warranty card, USB cable, and screen protector.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: Narzo 50A Prime

OS (Operating System): Android 11.0

Battery power: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: 4G LTE

Colour: Black, Blue.

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Weight: 193 gms.

ProsCons
Good value for money.The camera quality is poor.
cellpic 14% off
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera (No Charger Variant)
4 (7,626)
4 (7,626)
14% off
12,499 14,499
Buy now

2. Realme narzo 50i

This phone model has 2 GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. With an 8.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio display, this is equipped with a powerful octa-core processor. With an 8 MP apertured primary camera, it has a digital zoom panoramic view feature. Whether it is meetings or entertainment, realme narzo 50i is built to last. It has a Super Power Saving Mode that lets you go on even at 5% power. At this standard price range, this phone has LCD and HD+ display to make it perfect.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i

OS (Operating System): Android 11.0

Battery power: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: 4G LTE

Colour: Mint Green, Carbon Black.

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 182 gms.

ProsCons
Good display and an excellent battery.Storage falls short.
cellpic 19% off
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display
4 (31,313)
4 (31,313)
19% off
6,499 7,999
Buy now

3. Realme narzo 50i Prime

With RAM storage of 3GB and in-built storage of 32 GB, this realme phone has incredible camera quality. It has a resolution of 720p. Wireless with a clean screen display and rear camera, this phone will let you experience a wonderful time. It has a 5 MP front camera for selfies and also provides external storage expandable to 1 TB (terabytes) and 10W fast charger.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i prime

OS (Operating System): Android 11.0

Battery power: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: LTE

Colour: Mint Green, Dark Blue.

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 182 gms.

ProsCons
Fast charging capabilities.No fingerprint locks.
cellpic 11% off
realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 3GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (2,322)
4.1 (2,322)
11% off
7,999 8,999
Buy now

4. Realme narzo 50 5G

This powerful performance-packed phone is right on the budget. The design is quite impressive and elegant. It provides a good display and excellent capacity for those long gaming sessions or movie watching. At 90 Hz ultra-smooth and FHD+ resolution, this is 180 Hz of touch sampled model. And the selfie camera has a nightscape view and HD street mode. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage inbuilt for the phone.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50 5G

OS (Operating System): Android 12.0

Battery power: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: LTE

Colour: Hyper Blue, Hyper Black.

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Weight: 195 gms.

ProsCons
Good performance and screen qualityDraining battery life
cellpic 10% off
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
4.2 (2,937)
4.2 (2,937)
10% off
17,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Realme narzo 50i

The network service provider is unlocked for all in this model. It has a MediaTek helio octa-core processor, making it more potent than ever. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with a 50 MP AI triple camera with other features nightscape and photographic features. Moreover, it has a suitable fingerprint sensor and long-lasting performance.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i

OS (Operating System): Android 11.0

Battery power: 6000 mAh

Cellular Technology: 4G LTE

Colour: Oxygen Blue, Oxygen Green.

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 193 gms.

ProsCons
Battery backup is excellentThe camera quality can be better.
cellpic 12% off
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
4.2 (42,487)
4.2 (42,487)
12% off
11,499 12,999
Buy now

6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

This realme model is perfect in all senses, as it charges up to 50 per cent within half an hour. It also advanced dimensity and a total of 6 BG RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. The display type is AMOLED and FHD+. With raised edges and a smooth finish, this camera is also light to hold. And performance-wise, it is excellent to work with. In-built fingerprint sensors are also available.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i

OS (Operating System): Android 12.0

Battery power: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: 4G LTE

Colour: Hyper Blue, Hyper Black.

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Weight: 181 gms.

ProsCons
Good battery performanceSpeaker quality can be improved.
cellpic 23% off
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Super AMOLED | Advanced Dimensity 920 5G Gaming Processor | 50% Charge in 31 min
4.1 (4,586)
4.1 (4,586)
23% off
19,999 25,999
Buy now

7. Realme narzo 50

This phone model has good display features with ultra-smooth 120 Hz rated and a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 33 W dart charging support and a USB type-C cable. A triple camera with a massive battery is an absolute win for just Rs. 15,499. You can also utilize its various features of camera settings, display and apps.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i

OS (Operating System): Android 11.0

Battery power: 5000 mAh

Cellular Technology: LTE

Colour: Speed Blue, Speed Black.

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Weight: 194 gms.

ProsCons
Higher screen-to-body ratio.Storage falls a little short.
cellpic 14% off
realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
4.2 (13,554)
4.2 (13,554)
14% off
15,499 17,999
Buy now

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Realme Narzo 50A PrimeRs. 12,499
Realme Narzo 50iRs. 5,999
Realme Narzo 50i PrimeRs. 7,299
Realme Narzo 50 5gRs. 17,999
Realme Narzo 50ARs. 11,499
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5gRs. 18,999
Realme Narzo 50Rs. 15,499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme narzo 50A PrimeGood value for moneyFast chargingGood battery backup
Realme narzo 50i Light WeightGood displayLong-lasting battery
Realme narzo 50i PrimeFast chargingImpressive performanceHigh resolution
Realme Narzo 50 5GGood screen displayFast processorSpeakers for a multi-media experience.
Realme narzo 50ABattery performance is good.Gaming-level processorExpandable storage
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5GAmoled displayLightweightAdverse dimsenity
Realme narzo 50Higher screen-to-body ratioProximity sensorsGood performance core

Best overall product

With so many great options, finding one phone with it all becomes complicated. The best overall product is Realme Narzo 50A, which has expandable storage and excellent battery life. The processor is no joke, as it can last long hours.

Best value money

In the above models, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is the best deal possible for the money paid. It is lightweight and has a razor-sharp display. It has a high-quality camera with many features to get you the best photos possible. It has an impressive battery backup and high performing processor core. Fast charging is another option that pulls in customers.

How to find the perfect phone model?

Since this blog primarily focuses on the best deals, it would be an excellent option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. The main viewpoints must include a processor core, battery longevity, camera quality, design and price rates. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best 7 Realme mobile phones

