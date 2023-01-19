Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best deals on top 8 printers, fetch up to 24% off

Printers are used extensively by students and professionals at home as much as in offices.

Looking for good quality and the latest printers? The wait is over Amazon Republic Day Sale is now live and you can find the best printers from very reputable HP and Canon brands. The resolution and the printing qualities are amazing and the below printers which we will be mentioning will be on sale. What are you waiting for? Do check out the Amazon website and shop for the printer which you are planning to buy. Product List 1. HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer is one the best printers in the market and is on Amazon Republic day sale at a discounted price. The resolution of the printer is 2×HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle. Series of the printer is HP Smart Tank 580 Printer. Height & Width are ‎25.4 Centimeters & 43.47 Centimeters. Specification The components are 2×HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle HP Smart Tank 580 Printer is the series Height: 25.4 Centimeters Width: 43.47 Centimeters

Pros Cons Good print and scan quality. The white colour body can get dirty easily. The printer has two standard ink cartridges. The printing speed is not too fast.

2. HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer is a good quality printer that is on sale and under the best-discounted cost. The resolution is HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle. The product dimension is 58.07 x 43.36 x 25.94 cm. The components of the printer are HP GT52 Cyan Original Ink bottles; HP GT52 Magenta Original Ink bottles; HP GT52 Yellow Original Ink bottles; HP Black Printhead; HP Tri-color Printhead. Specification Component: HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle Product dimension: 58.07 x 43.36 x 25.94 cm The extra components are HP GT52 Cyan Original Ink bottles; HP GT52 Magenta Original Ink bottles HP Black Printhead; HP Tri-color Printhead

Pros Cons Black and coloured ink that lasts up to 6,000 pages let you continue printing at a fraction of the expense. It is not wireless. Save on energy with HP printers. The ink tank clogs.

3. HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer is a good printer available in the market and printers on sale on Amazon Republic day sale. The resolution is up to 1200 DPI. Maximum Print Speed (color) is 5.5 pages per min, Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome) is 7.5 pages per min, Print cost Monochrome is 7.6, and Print cost color is 6.9. Specification Resolution: 1200 DPI Maximum print speed: 5.5 pages, and 7.5 pages per min OS Compatibility: Windows 11; Windows 10; Windows 7; macOS 10.12 Sierra It is a colour printer.

Pros Cons Very good budget printer. The printing quality is not good Good for the small business and these printers for office. No slot for ink refilling.

4. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer HP DeskJet 2723 AIO Printer is a quality printer that is on sale on Amazon Republic day Sale and discounted price. The maximum Print Resolution is 1200 x 1200 DPI. Ink Cartridge is HP 805 Black Original Ink Cartridge and HP 805 Tri-Colour Original Ink Cartridge. Specifications OS Compatibility: Windows 11; Windows 10; Windows 7; macOS 10.12 Sierra; macOS 10.13 High Sierra; macOS 10.14 Mojave; macOS 10.15 Catalina Maximum Print Speed (color): 5.5 pages per min Maximum Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 DPI Ink Cartridge: HP 805 Black Original Ink Cartridge, HP 805 Tri-Colour Original Ink Cartridge

Pros Cons Very printer worth buying this printer; good printing quality. Page yield is low. Good wireless WiFi connection Printing cost is high on the higher side.

5. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One is a good quality printer that is on sale at a discounted price. The print resolution of the printer is 4800 x 600. The compatibility is Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer. The printer is capable of printing 8 pages in black & white and 4 pages in colour. The page yield is about 180 pages which include 1 black 7 white and 1 colour. Specification Pages per minute - 8 pages (Black), 4 pages (Colour) Page Yield - 180 pages; Includes 1 Black and 1 Colour cartridge Compatibility - Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer Page size supported - 4.0"x6.0" till A4 / Letter / Legal ; Duplex Print - Manual

Pros Cons The printer is available for affordable prices. The paper handling is very poor. It is a multi-purpose printer. The printer is not user-friendly.

6. Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One is a good printer you will get on sale in Amazon Republic day sale. The resolution is ‎4800 x 1200 DPI. Max Print Speed Monochrome is 8.8 ppm and the Colour speed is 5 ppm. It USB has a hardware interface. Product dimension is 44.5 x 33 x 16.3 cm; 6 Kilograms. Specification Resolution: 4800 x 1200 DPI The Max print speed for black & white is 8.8 ppm and for colour is 5 ppm. Hardware interface: USB Max paper size: 4.0"x6.0" till A4 / Letter / Legal / A5 / B5

Pros Cons It is a high-volume printer at a low cost. Doesn’t support WiFi. It renders good performance. The printer is not waterproof.

7. Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One is the best quality printer in the market and is on sale. The resolution of the printer is 4800 (horizontal) x 1200 (vertical) DPI. The Max Print speed for Colour is ‎5 ppm and for black &white is 8.8 ppm. The Maximum Printer Media Size is ‎4.0"x6.0" till A4 / Letter / Legal / A5 / B5. Specification Resolution: 4800 (horizontal) x 1200 (vertical) DPI Max print speed(colour): 5 ppm Max print speed(Black): 8.8 ppm Product dimensions: 44.5 x 33 x 16.3 cm; 5.8 Kilograms

Pros Cons It has a multi-functional set-up It makes noise while printing. The images are crisp and lively. It doesn’t come with an LED display.

8. Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One is a good quality printer that is on sale on Amazon Republic Day Sale with discounted price. The resolution is 4800x 600 DPI. The Maximum print speed for black is 8.0 ppm and for colour is 4.0 ppm. It prints 400 pages for black & white and 180 pages for colour. Specification Resolution: 4800x 600 dpi Maximum print speed (black): 8.0 ppm Maximum print speed (colour): 4.0 ppm Print size: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal

Pros Cons The colour accuracy is good. High printing cost. The printer can be controlled by command. Poor connectivity.

Price of printers at a glance:

Product Price HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one ₹ 16,249 HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer ₹ 12,748 HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer ₹ 3,598 HP DeskJet 2723 AIO Printer ₹ 5,498 Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One ₹ 3,149 Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One ₹ 12,199 Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One ₹ 13,999 Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One ₹ 4,999

Best overall product The best printer in the market is the HP Smart Tank printer. Ink Tank printers are Cost-Effective since you only need to fill the ink at the location supply, which is far less expensive than changing the extremely expensive cartridge every time. Faster printing than inkjet printers is practically guaranteed. An ink tank printer can print up to 5000–6000 copies with a single refill, which is significantly greater than the average of 400 pages for ink cartridges. Additionally, ink bottles are less expensive than ink cartridges. Additionally, ink bottles are less expensive than ink cartridges. Best value for money The Canon G2012 is the first item on our list of the top Canon printers. With high-yield ink bottles, the wireless colour printer is extremely cost-effective and can print up to 7000 pages. Additionally, the printer has a distinctive design with built-in ink tanks that enables you to monitor the ink levels. The printer's USP is its one-touch direct wireless connection, which makes it simple to link your smartphone to the printer. Additionally, the printer comes with Poster Artist Lite Software, which provides access to more than 100 different types of templates for making posters or flyers for small enterprises. This Canon printer is renowned for producing stunning, fine printouts. How to get the printer within the budget? Although there are many various price points for printers, it might be a little difficult to locate the best printer for home and on a tight budget. High-performing printers are available for a reasonable cost without breaking the budget. Although printers frequently go on sale, we have chosen printers that have low MSRPs (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices) rather than low sale prices so that, even without a discount, they are still excellent choices. Additionally, our recommendations aren't always the cheapest solutions available because they have a tendency to have very low page yields, which means you'll probably wind up spending more money on replacement ink over time.