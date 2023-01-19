Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best deals on top 8 printers, fetch up to 24% off

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 19, 2023 17:58 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for a printer that will not be heavy on your pocket and satisfy your printing needs then we have listed 8 printers available as part of the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

product info
Printers are used extensively by students and professionals at home as much as in offices.

Looking for good quality and the latest printers? The wait is over Amazon Republic Day Sale is now live and you can find the best printers from very reputable HP and Canon brands. The resolution and the printing qualities are amazing and the below printers which we will be mentioning will be on sale. What are you waiting for? Do check out the Amazon website and shop for the printer which you are planning to buy.

Product List

1. HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer is one the best printers in the market and is on Amazon Republic day sale at a discounted price. The resolution of the printer is 2×HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle. Series of the printer is HP Smart Tank 580 Printer. Height & Width are ‎25.4 Centimeters & 43.47 Centimeters.

Specification

The components are 2×HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle

HP Smart Tank 580 Printer is the series

Height: 25.4 Centimeters

Width: 43.47 Centimeters

ProsCons
Good print and scan quality.The white colour body can get dirty easily.
The printer has two standard ink cartridges.The printing speed is not too fast.
cellpic 14% off
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle in The Box (Upto 12000 Black and 6000 Colour Pages in The Box) and 1+1 Year Warranty. -Print, Scan &Copy for Office/Home
3.9 (17)
3.9 (17)
14% off
16,249 18,848
Buy now

2. HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer

HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer is a good quality printer that is on sale and under the best-discounted cost. The resolution is HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle. The product dimension is 58.07 x 43.36 x 25.94 cm. The components of the printer are HP GT52 Cyan Original Ink bottles; HP GT52 Magenta Original Ink bottles; HP GT52 Yellow Original Ink bottles; HP Black Printhead; HP Tri-color Printhead.

Specification

Component: HP GT53XL Black Original ink Bottle

Product dimension: 58.07 x 43.36 x 25.94 cm

The extra components are HP GT52 Cyan Original Ink bottles; HP GT52 Magenta Original Ink bottles

HP Black Printhead; HP Tri-color Printhead

ProsCons
Black and coloured ink that lasts up to 6,000 pages let you continue printing at a fraction of the expense.It is not wireless.
Save on energy with HP printers.The ink tank clogs.
cellpic 12% off
HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer (Upto 6000 Black and 6000 Colour Pages Included in The Box). - Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home
3.5 (2)
3.5 (2)
12% off
12,748 14,553
Buy now

3. HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer

HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer is a good printer available in the market and printers on sale on Amazon Republic day sale. The resolution is up to 1200 DPI. Maximum Print Speed (color) is 5.5 pages per min, Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome) is 7.5 pages per min, Print cost Monochrome is 7.6, and Print cost color is 6.9.

Specification

Resolution: 1200 DPI

Maximum print speed: 5.5 pages, and 7.5 pages per min

OS Compatibility: Windows 11; Windows 10; Windows 7; macOS 10.12 Sierra

It is a colour printer.

ProsCons
Very good budget printer.The printing quality is not good
Good for the small business and these printers for office.No slot for ink refilling.
cellpic 24% off
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
3.5 (21,830)
3.5 (21,830)
24% off
3,799 4,971
Buy now

4. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer

HP DeskJet 2723 AIO Printer is a quality printer that is on sale on Amazon Republic day Sale and discounted price. The maximum Print Resolution is 1200 x 1200 DPI. Ink Cartridge is HP 805 Black Original Ink Cartridge and HP 805 Tri-Colour Original Ink Cartridge.

Specifications

OS Compatibility: Windows 11; Windows 10; Windows 7; macOS 10.12 Sierra; macOS 10.13 High Sierra; macOS 10.14 Mojave; macOS 10.15 Catalina

Maximum Print Speed (color): 5.5 pages per min

Maximum Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 DPI

Ink Cartridge: HP 805 Black Original Ink Cartridge, HP 805 Tri-Colour Original Ink Cartridge

ProsCons
Very printer worth buying this printer; good printing quality.Page yield is low.
Good wireless WiFi connection Printing cost is high on the higher side.
cellpic 22% off
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home.
3.6 (4,236)
3.6 (4,236)
22% off
5,498 7,005
Buy now

5. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One is a good quality printer that is on sale at a discounted price. The print resolution of the printer is 4800 x 600. The compatibility is Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer. The printer is capable of printing 8 pages in black & white and 4 pages in colour. The page yield is about 180 pages which include 1 black 7 white and 1 colour.

Specification

Pages per minute - 8 pages (Black), 4 pages (Colour)

Page Yield - 180 pages; Includes 1 Black and 1 Colour cartridge

Compatibility - Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer

Page size supported - 4.0"x6.0" till A4 / Letter / Legal ; Duplex Print - Manual

ProsCons
The printer is available for affordable prices.The paper handling is very poor.
It is a multi-purpose printer.The printer is not user-friendly.

6. Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One

Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One is a good printer you will get on sale in Amazon Republic day sale. The resolution is ‎4800 x 1200 DPI. Max Print Speed Monochrome is 8.8 ppm and the Colour speed is 5 ppm. It USB has a hardware interface. Product dimension is 44.5 x 33 x 16.3 cm; 6 Kilograms.

Specification

Resolution: 4800 x 1200 DPI

The Max print speed for black & white is 8.8 ppm and for colour is 5 ppm.

Hardware interface: USB

Max paper size: 4.0"x6.0" till A4 / Letter / Legal / A5 / B5

ProsCons
It is a high-volume printer at a low cost.Doesn’t support WiFi.
It renders good performance. The printer is not waterproof.
cellpic 16% off
Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Black)
4.3 (6,326)
4.3 (6,326)
16% off
12,199 14,595
Buy now

7. Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One is the best quality printer in the market and is on sale. The resolution of the printer is 4800 (horizontal) x 1200 (vertical) DPI. The Max Print speed for Colour is ‎5 ppm and for black &white is 8.8 ppm. The Maximum Printer Media Size is ‎4.0"x6.0" till A4 / Letter / Legal / A5 / B5.

Specification

Resolution: 4800 (horizontal) x 1200 (vertical) DPI

Max print speed(colour): 5 ppm

Max print speed(Black): 8.8 ppm

Product dimensions: 44.5 x 33 x 16.3 cm; 5.8 Kilograms

ProsCons
It has a multi-functional set-upIt makes noise while printing.
The images are crisp and lively. It doesn’t come with an LED display.

8. Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One

Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One is a good quality printer that is on sale on Amazon Republic Day Sale with discounted price. The resolution is 4800x 600 DPI. The Maximum print speed for black is 8.0 ppm and for colour is 4.0 ppm. It prints 400 pages for black & white and 180 pages for colour.

Specification

Resolution: 4800x 600 dpi

Maximum print speed (black): 8.0 ppm

Maximum print speed (colour): 4.0 ppm

Print size: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal

ProsCons
The colour accuracy is good.High printing cost.
The printer can be controlled by command. Poor connectivity.
cellpic 10% off
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
3.9 (8,320)
3.9 (8,320)
10% off
4,999 5,525
Buy now

Price of printers at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one 16,249
HP Smart Tank 525 All-in-one Colour Printer  12,748
HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer  3,598
HP DeskJet 2723 AIO Printer  5,498
Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One  3,149
Canon Pixma G2012 All-in-One  12,199
Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One  13,999
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One  4,999

Best overall product

The best printer in the market is the HP Smart Tank printer. Ink Tank printers are Cost-Effective since you only need to fill the ink at the location supply, which is far less expensive than changing the extremely expensive cartridge every time. Faster printing than inkjet printers is practically guaranteed. An ink tank printer can print up to 5000–6000 copies with a single refill, which is significantly greater than the average of 400 pages for ink cartridges. Additionally, ink bottles are less expensive than ink cartridges. Additionally, ink bottles are less expensive than ink cartridges.

Best value for money

The Canon G2012 is the first item on our list of the top Canon printers. With high-yield ink bottles, the wireless colour printer is extremely cost-effective and can print up to 7000 pages. Additionally, the printer has a distinctive design with built-in ink tanks that enables you to monitor the ink levels. The printer's USP is its one-touch direct wireless connection, which makes it simple to link your smartphone to the printer. Additionally, the printer comes with Poster Artist Lite Software, which provides access to more than 100 different types of templates for making posters or flyers for small enterprises. This Canon printer is renowned for producing stunning, fine printouts.

How to get the printer within the budget?

Although there are many various price points for printers, it might be a little difficult to locate the best printer for home and on a tight budget. High-performing printers are available for a reasonable cost without breaking the budget. Although printers frequently go on sale, we have chosen printers that have low MSRPs (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices) rather than low sale prices so that, even without a discount, they are still excellent choices. Additionally, our recommendations aren't always the cheapest solutions available because they have a tendency to have very low page yields, which means you'll probably wind up spending more money on replacement ink over time.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

