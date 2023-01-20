Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best iQOO phones to check out with up to 30% discount By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 20, 2023 17:05 IST





Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: iQOO phones come with solid performance and numerous features. Read on to know the best iQOO smartphone for you.

iQOO smartphones come in multiple price ranges with versatile looks and solid features.

5G technology is the latest connectivity technology in the market. It gives you immense benefits along with speed and effectiveness. Many companies in the market provide 5G mobile phones incorporating the best technology. You must consider many features like camera performance, battery backup, storage, system performance and price before buying a 5G mobile. The better the technology, the cost of the product will increase. Spending money on mobile phones while it does not cater to the needs could be a bad idea. Market analysis is the most crucial stage before buying any mobile device. With this, we have listed the 10 best iQOO mobile phones to buy this Republic Day with the best deals and offers so that you get the best according to your needs and requirements. 1. iQOO Neo 6 5G iQOO Neo 6 is a 5G mobile with diversified features incorporating advanced systems. You get the Snapdragon 870 processor with 7nm technology that increases the output and efficiency of the product. It comes with a 360 Hz touch sampling rate which provides smooth performance with high-end processing activities like gaming etc., with a 1200 Hz instant rate for adequate controls. Moreover, you get additional features like a 64 MP OIS primary camera that reduces the effect of blurs in pictures clicked and picture mode like party portrait mode, extended exposure mode and super night mode to give you a better camera experience. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 190 grams Model Name: iQOO neo 6 5G Display Technology: AMOLED RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB Colour: Dark Nova

Pros Cons Good camera quality Customer support is average You get dual SIM support

2. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G iQOO comes with a 4th generation Snapdragon processor, adding speed to your mobile system. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the performance is smooth and lag-free, and you get the best user experience. The primary camera of iQOO Z6 lite comes with an autofocus design to ease the handling of the camera interface. The 5G connectivity boosts your phone technology, and you can leap ahead quickly with the latest incorporation of the feature in this iQOO 5G mobile phone. Other features you get are the FHD+ display giving precision to resolution and picture quality and enhancing the colours. The 5000 mAh battery rating ensures you get the best battery performance with good battery backup. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 194 grams Model Name: iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Display Technology: IPS LCD RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB Colour: Stellar Green

Pros Cons Build quality is good. Camera quality is average. The processor is smooth and responsive.

3. iQOO 11 It is a 16 GB variant mobile phone with a 2nd generation Snapdragon 8+ 1 processor giving you a smooth performance. The 2K AMOLED display works well with more pixels than a 1080p resolution technology making it a perfect choice for resolution matters. Apart from the display, the battery performance is impressive, giving you a 120-watt Flash Charge. Other features are Liquid Cool Technology, high-resolution 1800 nits’ brightness with less power consumption. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16.5 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm; 208 grams Model Name: iQOO 11 5G Display Technology: E6 AMOLED RAM and Storage: 16 GB; 256 GB Colour: Alpha

Pros Cons Good Build quality. The refresh rate could have been better.

4. iQOO Z6 5G iQOO Z6 comes with Liquid Cool Technology for optimal cooling and improved performance. The 5000 mAh battery gives you good performance with 18-watt fast-charging technology catering to your needs and usage patterns. The primary camera is 50 MP autofocus with high-refresh-rate and FHD+ display. The 6nm Snapdragon processor technology boosts the performance with an ANTUTU score of 410563. In addition, the colour gamut feature enhances the resolution colour with vivid and contrasting tones. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 186 grams Model Name: iQOO Z6 5G Display Technology: IPS LCD RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB Colour: Dynamo Black

Pros Cons The camera quality is good. Sound quality is average. Excellent battery performance.

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G You get an octa-processor 778G which boosts the speed and performance of the device. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes with a 66-watt fast-charging technology equipped with a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP wide camera and 2 MP macro camera with a smooth and responsive interface. In addition, liquid Cool Technology is incorporated in this 5G mobile phone which protects the device from excess heating from the immersive display resolution of HDR 10+ and 1300 nits’ brightness. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 grams Model Name: iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Display Technology: LCD RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB Colour: Legion Sky

Pros Cons Good build-up quality. Overall camera quality is average. Night photography is impressive.

6. iQOO Z6 44W The iQOO Z6 44W mobile is a variant of 128 GB storage with 4 GB RAM and an extendable RAM of 2GB that is good within the price range. Fast charging technology of 44 watts improves the battery quality, speed and performance to the next level. The design is elegant and sleek, enhancing the product's aesthetics. True Colour contrast boosts colour and display resolution adding vibrant tones to the picture and motion quality. You also get a 50 MP main camera laid with AI smart features enhancing the camera capabilities. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 182 grams Model Name: iQOO Z6 44W Display Technology: AMOLED RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 128 GB Colour: Raven Black

Pros Cons Good screen and resolution quality. Touch response is average.

7. iQOO 9 5G The iQOO 9 5G is incorporated with the intelligent display chip, increasing the frame rate and boosting the display quality. The 120 watts flash charge makes the battery performance good with a good backup facility. The Qualcomm Processor Snapdragon 888+ gives you a smooth, responsive touch with lag-free high processing. With 120 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR 10+ quality and a 48 MP camera with Sony IMX598 sensor to provide you with professional and artistic photographs. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 15.9 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 200 grams Model Name: iQOO 9 5G Display Technology: AMOLED RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB Colour: Alpha

Pros Cons Good battery optimisation. Touch sampling is average. The camera performance is decent.

8. iQOO 9 SE 5G The iQOO 9 SE 5G mobile is a 12 GB variant with good storage capacity. The incorporation of a Snapdragon processor is good with the Kryo680 structure. You get a 48 MP OIS camera which provides decent picture quality. The 120 Hz AMOLED display makes the resolution contrasting and vibrant, along with the smooth response. You also get HDR 10+, an SGS eye care display and an intelligent display chip. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams Model Name: iQOO 9 SE 5G Display Technology: AMOLED RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB Colour: Sunset Sierra

Pros Cons Aesthetic build The user interface is average. The display quality is crisp.

9. iQOO 9T 5G The iQOO 9T 5G mobile has the processing of 4nm with the inclusion of Snapdragon Processor 8+ 1 generation. It enhances the overall quality of the device. You get a 120 Hz E5 AMOLED display that enhances the touch response, colour contrast, vivid tones to the picture, and motion quality. You get everything in this 5G mobile phone along with a 50 MP GN5 Ultra sensing camera, 13 MP ultrawide camera, 12 MP portrait camera, sports mode and a super night mode. It will add grace to your overall camera quality. The V1+ chipset is an additional feature designed for people who love games with high-quality graphics. The battery rating is 4700 mAH with 120 watts flash charge. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm; 207 grams Model Name: iQOO 9T 5G Display Technology: AMOLED RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB Colour: Legend

Pros Cons The build-up is sleek and robust. Camera quality can be improved. The E5 AMOLED display is impressive.

10. iQOO 9 Pro 5G The iQOO 9 Pro 5G mobile gives you a beast performance regarding sampling rates and touch response. The 300 Hz sampling rate is ultra-smooth and provides exquisite performance without lags. The flash charge is 120 watts, which boosts the battery performance and charging speed. You get a battery backup facility too. Additional features are a 50 MP Gimbal camera, dual speakers, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an intelligent display chip that improves the overall product and gaming performance. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: 16.5 x 7.7 x 0.8 cm; 210 grams Model Name: iQOO 9 Pro 5G Display Technology: AMOLED RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 256 GB Colour: Legend

Pros Cons Excellent build-up quality. Battery drains fast. The camera quality is impressive.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Neo 6 5G Good refresh rate Good camera quality Different camera modes available iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Eye autofocus feature Exclusive OTT experience Good processing performance iQOO 11 V2 chipset for good gaming performance Fast charging feature Excellent display resolution iQOO Z6 5G Display resolution is good Fast charging technology Good CPU performance iQOO Z6 Pro Liquid cool feature available Good display resolution Fast charging feature available iQOO Z6 44W The device has a good build-up True Colour contrast feature available AI-enhance camera iQOO 9 5G Excellent display resolution Fast charging feature Battery performance is good iQOO 9 SE 5G Incorporation of intelligent display chip You get excellent processing You get an eye-comfort mode iQOO 9T 5G You get diverse camera modes Display resolution is impressive You get fast-charging feature iQOO 9 Pro 5G You get ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Incorporation of intelligent display chip for better resolution Good build quality

Best overall product To choose the best overall product, you must consider many factors like battery performance, processor, camera and price. After analysis, we would like to go for iQOO Neo 6 5G. It has all the features you require in a 5G mobile phone. With high-end capabilities, camera quality and a storage system, you get the best deal on the product which will suit your needs aptly. Best value for money The iQOO Z6 Pro is the perfect choice for Value for Money. The brand provides all the product's necessary features and the best offer. The fast charge technology, Snapdragon processor, Liquid Cool technology, brightness, and display resolution of HDR 10+ make this phone an ideal choice to buy this Republic Day. How to buy the best iQOO mobile phone? To buy the best iQOO mobile phone in India that offers 5G connectivity technology, you need to do an appropriate market analysis and study customer reviews. Factors like processor, camera quality, battery backup, touch response, aesthetic build-up and price. Keep in mind the product capabilities concerning the price offered. The iQOO 5G mobile connectivity technology is new, so that adherence could be faster. Checking the details in advance and purchasing it is another crucial thing to follow. After proper consideration, you can choose the best iQOO mobile phone that fits your parameters well. Prices of iQOO smartphones at a glance;

iQOO Smartphone Price iQOO Neo 6 5G Rs. 34,999 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Rs. 15,999 iQOO 11 Rs. 66,999 iQOO Z6 5G Rs. 20,990 iQOO Z6 Pro Rs. 27,990 iQOO Z6 44W Rs. 19,999 iQOO 9 5G Rs. 54,990 iQOO 9 SE 5G Rs. 44,990 iQOO 9T 5G Rs. 59,999 iQOO 9 Pro 5G Rs. 79,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.