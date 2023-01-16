Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Oppo phones on Amazon’s Republic Day

Amazon Republic Day Sale

It may be challenging to select the finest Oppo phone model. We’ve produced a list of the top Oppo phones in 2023 and how to pick one to help you make an educated decision. Oppo has quickly become one of the most popular smartphone companies. Their success is based on providing high-end specifications at economical prices. If you’re looking for an Android phone with an eye-catching appearance and a solid set of cameras, Oppo has several great possibilities. However, due to the numerous series offered, choosing an Oppo phone might be difficult for a first-time consumer. Owing to the great deals on the top oppo phones available in India, this Republic Day Sale is live from the 14th of January for its premium users & from the 15th for its other members. Product details 1. Oppo A74 5G The Oppo A74 5G sports a straightforward design. It features a plastic body with a plastic back and display borders. It includes a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz, allowing seamless and rapid navigation and scrolling through menus. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC sets the Oppo A74 5G apart from the competition. The 5000 mAh battery is powerful enough. This Oppo phone features a punch-hole display and a long battery life. It also has a quad camera with a depth lens for taking realistic photos. Specifications Resolution: 6.49" 16.5cm FHD+ Punch-hole Display has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Processor: 619 MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU A powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor, LPDDR4X memory, Storage: Most recent UFS 2.1 gear 3 storage Battery: Lithium polymer battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh Camera: 48MP Quad Camera with 48MP Main, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth Lens RAM: 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory extendable up to 256GB OS: Color OS 11.1 Sim: Dual SIM nano+nano dual-standby 5G+5G Type of connector: USB Type C Display: LCD

Pros Cons Excellent construction Slow charging Sharp 90Hz display

2. Oppo A31 The OPPO A31's 3D Ergonomic Body is intended for a sleeker aesthetic appeal. This phone has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OPPO A31 uses less power when gaming and watching videos because of its 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor. The phone has numerous sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzling colour mode, and AI beautifying are all included with the triple camera. Additionally, this oppo mobile has a battery life of 45 hours and a standby period of 450 hours. Specifications Camera: 12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) 8MP front camera Size: 16.5 centimetres (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels resolution RAM: 6GB RAM Space: 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB Sim: Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G) OS: Android Pie v9.0, based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system Processor: Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Thin curved body Pre-installed spam apps Smooth performance

3. Oppo F21s Pro The Oppo F21s Pro features an orbiting light for notifications and an ultra-slim vintage style. The phone sports a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a high resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. A powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Oppo F21s Pro. A unique feature of this phone is its compatibility with Super VOOC quick charging. The rear side of the phone has a triple camera setup with micro-lens for 30x magnification, an AI portrait camera, and a depth camera. For selfies, it also has a single front-facing camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture. Specifications Size: 6.43"inch (16.33cm) FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Large Screen to Body ratio of 90.8% Camera: AI Triple Camera setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP with micro-lens; 32MP Front Camera Sensor: Flagship Sony IMX709 Sensor Battery: Big 4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging RAM: 8 GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 5GB) ROM: 128 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 1TB Sim: SIM 1 + SIM 2+ Micro SD

Pros Cons Flagship sensor e-SIM not supported Good battery life Fast charging

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO A74 5G 48 MP AI triple camera Multi-cooling system 5000 mAh battery OPPO A31 HD+ Display Macro lens 12 MP AI triple camera Oppo F21s Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC 64 MP rear camera, micro-lens and depth camera IMX709 selfie sensor

Best value for money The Oppo F21s Pro is a quality, budget-friendly smartphone with an ultra-slim and clean design. It operates admirably in regular use, and the battery backup is enough. In addition, it has high-end specifications and several unique features, such as the micro-lens and the IMX707 flagship selfie sensor. So, if you want a good value Oppo phone, the Oppo F21s is your best choice. Best overall product The OPPO A74 stands out from the crowd because of its amazing performance and gorgeous appearance. This is one the best Oppo phones under 20000 as this 5G phone includes a huge battery and significant internal memory. It also supports Oppo's SuperVOOC quick charging at 80W, which allows you to charge your phone in under 30 minutes. In addition, this phone's stunning HD+ AMOLED display and dual speakers are fantastic additions. Not to mention its camera, which takes detailed photos. How to find the perfect Oppo phone? You have several options if you're looking for the greatest Oppo phones in India in 2023. However, there are a few things you should think about first. Consider what you need and determine which characteristics you can live without. Oppo, for example, prioritizes design and usability over performance, resulting in a well-rounded phone. Keep the CPU, cameras, and battery life in mind when looking for a phone. Oppo offers a diverse smartphone selection to meet various demands and budgets. For example, the F and A series aim for customers on a small budget while providing excellent usability. Product price list

Product Price OPPO A74 5G Rs. 15,490 OPPO A31 Rs. 11,990 Oppo F21s Pro Rs. 21,999