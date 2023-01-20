Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get deals on 5 wireless Earbuds

Wireless Earbuds

If you are planning to get a pair of earbuds, Amazon’s Republic Day Sale could be the best opportunity to get it at the best deals starting from 15th to 20th January. Earbuds look very compact yet have many special features and other qualities. It quickly connects with a mobile phone by just taking it out of its case. You can control most programs by giving a command or a simple touch. This mini device has extraordinary sound quality with an external sound elimination feature that makes your calling experience trouble-free. Earbuds are mostly water and sweat resistant, and you can use earbuds while working out or dancing by listening, which you prefer. You need to charge the earbuds for some time, and it will provide you with hours of playtime. 1. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple Airpods have superb sound quality. It features a force sensor to control the applications. Apple Airpods (3rd generation) are sweatproof and water resistant, making them efficient to wear during any physical activity. It comes with a lighting charging case. A single charge provides you with up to 6 hours of listening time and 4 hours of talk time. In case of urgency, if the earbuds don't have charging, keeping earbuds in the case only for 5 minutes gives 1 hour of listening and talk time. Brand: Apple Model Name: Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case ​​​​​​​ Colour: White Charger: C type Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Safe case with wireless charger. No proper noise cancellation. Easy to use. Not comfortable to wear.

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds2 pro has 24 – a bit high-quality sound and ANC with 3 high SNR microphones to eliminate outside sound. You can switch from ANC to Ambient sound in a single command. Samsung galaxy buds2 Pro is designed for comfort and clarity of sound. It has 360 audio which sounds very realistic and gives you the best soundtrack experience. You get up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC. Galaxy budes2 Pro is water resistant and works on Bluetooth v5.3. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Colour: Bora Purple Charger: C type Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Comfortable design. Need to improve in passive noise cancellation. Effective ENC feature.

3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Oneplus Bullets Z5 has anti-distortion audio to give a better and smooth sound. It has a 12.4mm driver to feel every song's beat. With AI noise cancellation, it eliminates outside sounds to create less distraction. In 10 minutes of charging, it delivers 20 hours of playback time. OnePlus Bullets Z2 is water and sweat resistant and very convenient and comfortable to wear. Brand: OnePlus Model Name: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Colour: Black Charger: C type Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth v5

Pros Cons Good battery life No dual device pairing Good audio quality Latency is sound

4. Mivi Duopods A25 Mivi Duopods A25 is manufactured and designed in India. It has the best sound quality, eradicates outside sounds, and provides a concert experience. It has long playing hours of 40 hours and has 7.5 hours of battery life. With the help of Mivi Duopods A25, you can control your mobile with a single tap of a figure. It is waterproof and sweat resistant. So you never have to worry about dropping the earbuds in the water. Brand: Mivi Model Name: TEDPMA25-BK Colour: White Charger: C type Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Clean audio quality Latency while gaming Good touch control

5. Truke Buds F1 Truke Buds F1 has 48 hours of battery life, containing 10 hours of playtime, and using 300mAH charging case provides you with 38 additional hours. It promotes a 6mm composite speaker and a deep bass to produce better and more natural sound. Truke Buds comes with dual MEMS for eructing background noise. Truke Buds F1 is also designed for a fantastic gaming experience with 55ms of Class Ultra Low Latency. Entering gaming mode is very easy. You just need to tap 3 times on right earpod. Brand: Truke Model Name: Buds F1 Colour: Black Charger: C type Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth 5.3

Pros Cons Good sound quality Need improvement in bass quality Featured with Dual mic ENC

Top 3 features for you

Product Product dimensions Special features Other display features Apple AirPods 4.5 x 1.8 x 1.9cm; 4.28 Grams ‎ Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic track wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 6 Grams Sweat and waterproof, Fast Charging, and Microphone Included wireless OnePlus Bullets Z2 37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm; 27 Grams 24bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistant, Intelligent ANC wireless Mivi Duopods A25 16.7 x 7.9 x 0.7 cm; 159 Grams Wireless, Universal Phone Control ability wireless Truke Buds F1 ‎5.3 x 4.4 x 3 cm; 35 Grams ‎Gaming Mode with up to 55ms Ultra Low Latency, Wake-N-Pair Technology, Touch Control. wireless

Best value for money If we talk about the best value-for-money product, Truke Buds F1 is Affordable and has the best features and a gaming mode option to experience the real game. In addition, Truke Buds F1 has very good playtime, providing 48 hours of playtime with amazing sound quality by eliminating outside sounds. Best overall product In the case of the overall best product, Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro has an amazing sound quality with an ANC feature that provides a studio experience and takes you to another world. The playtime with ANC is 5 hours, and without ANC is 18 hours in Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro. Moreover, it has been designed to fit comfortably in the ear and provides accessibility with a single command. How to find the perfect earbuds To purchase perfect earbuds, you need to ask yourself what is your requirement and budget once you know what you want, it is easy to find the product. Then, read every feature and specification of the product. Then, you can reach a nearby store and learn about the product; this will give you some clarity in your mind and then you can purchase the perfect product according to your need and budget. Price list of all products

Product Price Apple AirPods ₹ 16,999 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ₹ 15,999 OnePlus Bullets Z2 ₹ 1,699 Mivi Duopods A25 ₹ 1,199 Truke Buds F1 ₹ 899