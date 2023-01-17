Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 64% off on wireless earbuds

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 13:08 IST

Earbuds are mini devices but provide extraordinary sound quality.

If you are planning to get a pair of earbuds, Amazon’s Republic Day Sale could be the best opportunity to get it at the best deals starting from 15th to 20th January. Earbuds look very compact yet have many special features and other qualities. It quickly connects with a mobile phone by just taking it out of its case. You can control most programmes by giving a command or a simple touch. This mini device has extraordinary sound quality with an external sound elimination feature that makes your calling experience trouble-free. Earbuds are mostly water and sweat resistant, and you can use earbuds while working out or dancing by listening, which you prefer. You need to charge the earbuds for some time, and it will provide you with hours of playtime.

Product list

1. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple Airpods have superb sound quality. It features a force sensor to control the applications. Apple Airpods (3rd generation) are sweatproof and water resistant, making them efficient to wear during any physical activity. It comes with a lighting charging case. A single charge provides you with up to 6 hours of listening time and 4 hours of talk time. In case of urgency, if the earbuds don't have charging, keeping earbuds in the case only for 5 minutes gives 1 hour of listening and talk time.

Brand: Apple

Model Name: Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case ​​​​​​​

Colour: White

Charger: C type

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
Safe case with wireless charger.No proper noise cancellation. 
Easy to use.Not comfortable to wear.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case ​​​​​​​
4.1 (37)
15% off
16,999 19,900
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 pro has 24 – a bit high-quality sound and ANC with 3 high SNR microphones to eliminate outside sound. You can switch from ANC to Ambient sound in a single command. Samsung galaxy buds2 Pro is designed for comfort and clarity of sound. It has 360 audio which sounds very realistic and gives you the best soundtrack experience. You get up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC. Galaxy budes2 Pro is water resistant and works on Bluetooth v5.3.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Colour: Bora Purple

Charger: C type

Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Comfortable design.Need to improve in passive noise cancellation.
Effective ENC feature. 
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple, with Mic) INR 5000 Instant Discount on All Bank DC/CC
4.5 (1,339)
20% off
15,999 19,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth

Oneplus Bullets Z5 has anti-distortion audio to give a better and smooth sound. It has a 12.4mm driver to feel every song's beat. With AI noise cancellation, it eliminates outside sounds to create less distraction. In 10 minutes of charging, it delivers 20 hours of playback time. OnePlus Bullets Z2 is water and sweat resistant and very convenient and comfortable to wear.

Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

Colour: Black

Charger: C type

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth v5

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNo dual device pairing
Good audio qualityLatency is sound
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)
4.2 (81,347)
26% off
1,699 2,299
Buy now

4. Mivi Duopods A25

Mivi Duopods A25 is manufactured and designed in India. It has the best sound quality, eradicates outside sounds, and provides a concert experience. It has long playing hours of 40 hours and has 7.5 hours of battery life. With the help of Mivi Duopods A25, you can control your mobile with a single tap of a figure. It is waterproof and sweat resistant. So you never have to worry about dropping the earbuds in the water.

Brand: Mivi

Model Name: TEDPMA25-BK

Colour: White

Charger: C type

Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Clean audio qualityLatency while gaming
Good touch control 
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with 40Hours Battery, 13Mm Bass Drivers & Made in India. with Immersive Sound Quality, Voice Assistant, Touch Control (White)
3.6 (34,920)
38% off
1,249 1,999
Buy now

5. Truke Buds F1

Truke Buds F1 has 48 hours of battery life, containing 10 hours of playtime, and using 300mAH charging case provides you with 38 additional hours. It promotes a 6mm composite speaker and a deep bass to produce better and more natural sound. Truke Buds comes with dual MEMS for eructing background noise. Truke Buds F1 is also designed for a fantastic gaming experience with 55ms of Class Ultra Low Latency. Entering gaming mode is very easy. You just need to tap 3 times on right earpod.

Brand: Truke

Model Name: Buds F1

Colour: Black

Charger: C type

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth 5.3

ProsCons
Featured with Dual mic ENCNeed improvement in bass quality
Good sound quality 
truke Buds F1 Bluetooth 5.3 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, 48H Playtime, Instant Paring, Exceptional Sound with AAC Codec, Dual Mic ENC, Digital Display, 55ms Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)
3.9 (2,237)
64% off
899 2,499
Buy now

Price of wireless earbuds at a glance:

ProductPrice
Apple AirPods  16,999
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 15,999
OnePlus Bullets Z2 1,699
Mivi Duopods A25 1,199
Truke Buds F1 899

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Product DimensionsSpecial FeaturesOther display features
Apple AirPods 4.5 x 1.8 x 1.9cm; 4.28 Grams Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic trackwireless
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 6 GramsSweat and waterproof, Fast Charging, and Microphone Includedwireless
OnePlus Bullets Z2 37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm; 27 Grams24bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistant, Intelligent ANCwireless
Mivi Duopods A25 16.7 x 7.9 x 0.7 cm; 159 GramsWireless, Universal Phone Control abilitywireless
Truke Buds F15.3 x 4.4 x 3 cm; 35 GramsGaming Mode with up to 55ms Ultra Low Latency, Wake-N-Pair Technology, Touch Control.wireless

Best value for money

If we talk about the best value-for-money product, Truke Buds F1 is Affordable and has the best features and a gaming mode option to experience the real game. In addition, Truke Buds F1 has very good playtime, providing 48 hours of playtime with amazing sound quality by eliminating outside sounds.

Best overall product

In the case of the overall best product, Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro has an amazing sound quality with an ANC feature that provides a studio experience and takes you to another world. The playtime with ANC is 5 hours, and without ANC is 18 hours in Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro. Moreover, it has been designed to fit comfortably in the ear and provides accessibility with a single command.

How to find the perfect earbuds

To purchase perfect earbuds, you need to ask yourself what is your requirement and budget once you know what you want, it is easy to find the product. Then, read every feature and specification of the product. Then, you can reach a nearby store and learn about the product; this will give you some clarity in your mind and then you can purchase the perfect product according to your need and budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

wireless earbuds on amazon’s republic day sale

Do these earbuds come with a warranty?

Yes, all the above earbuds come with 1 year of a warrant. The warranty starts from the day when you start using the earbuds. You need to register on the website for the particular product when you get the earbuds.

How wireless earphone is better than a wired earphone4?

Wireless earphone gives you good accessibility. You can also work while keeping wireless earbuds, but it is challenging to carry wired earphones.

Do earbuds have good sound quality?

Earbuds are made to provide a fantastic soundtrack with extra features to control volume, calls, and songs with a tap with your figure or by voice command.

