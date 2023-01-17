Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 64% off on wireless earbuds

Summary:
If you are planning to get a pair of earbuds, Amazon’s Republic Day Sale could be the best opportunity to get it at the best deals starting from 15th to 20th January. Earbuds look very compact yet have many special features and other qualities. It quickly connects with a mobile phone by just taking it out of its case. You can control most programmes by giving a command or a simple touch. This mini device has extraordinary sound quality with an external sound elimination feature that makes your calling experience trouble-free. Earbuds are mostly water and sweat resistant, and you can use earbuds while working out or dancing by listening, which you prefer. You need to charge the earbuds for some time, and it will provide you with hours of playtime.
Product list
1. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Apple Airpods have superb sound quality. It features a force sensor to control the applications. Apple Airpods (3rd generation) are sweatproof and water resistant, making them efficient to wear during any physical activity. It comes with a lighting charging case. A single charge provides you with up to 6 hours of listening time and 4 hours of talk time. In case of urgency, if the earbuds don't have charging, keeping earbuds in the case only for 5 minutes gives 1 hour of listening and talk time.
Brand: Apple
Model Name: Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
Colour: White
Charger: C type
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Safe case with wireless charger.
|No proper noise cancellation.
|Easy to use.
|Not comfortable to wear.
2. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 pro has 24 – a bit high-quality sound and ANC with 3 high SNR microphones to eliminate outside sound. You can switch from ANC to Ambient sound in a single command. Samsung galaxy buds2 Pro is designed for comfort and clarity of sound. It has 360 audio which sounds very realistic and gives you the best soundtrack experience. You get up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC. Galaxy budes2 Pro is water resistant and works on Bluetooth v5.3.
Brand: Samsung
Model Name: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Colour: Bora Purple
Charger: C type
Connector Type: Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable design.
|Need to improve in passive noise cancellation.
|Effective ENC feature.
3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth
Oneplus Bullets Z5 has anti-distortion audio to give a better and smooth sound. It has a 12.4mm driver to feel every song's beat. With AI noise cancellation, it eliminates outside sounds to create less distraction. In 10 minutes of charging, it delivers 20 hours of playback time. OnePlus Bullets Z2 is water and sweat resistant and very convenient and comfortable to wear.
Brand: OnePlus
Model Name: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2
Colour: Black
Charger: C type
Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth v5
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|No dual device pairing
|Good audio quality
|Latency is sound
4. Mivi Duopods A25
Mivi Duopods A25 is manufactured and designed in India. It has the best sound quality, eradicates outside sounds, and provides a concert experience. It has long playing hours of 40 hours and has 7.5 hours of battery life. With the help of Mivi Duopods A25, you can control your mobile with a single tap of a figure. It is waterproof and sweat resistant. So you never have to worry about dropping the earbuds in the water.
Brand: Mivi
Model Name: TEDPMA25-BK
Colour: White
Charger: C type
Connector Type: Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Clean audio quality
|Latency while gaming
|Good touch control
5. Truke Buds F1
Truke Buds F1 has 48 hours of battery life, containing 10 hours of playtime, and using 300mAH charging case provides you with 38 additional hours. It promotes a 6mm composite speaker and a deep bass to produce better and more natural sound. Truke Buds comes with dual MEMS for eructing background noise. Truke Buds F1 is also designed for a fantastic gaming experience with 55ms of Class Ultra Low Latency. Entering gaming mode is very easy. You just need to tap 3 times on right earpod.
Brand: Truke
Model Name: Buds F1
Colour: Black
Charger: C type
Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth 5.3
|Pros
|Cons
|Featured with Dual mic ENC
|Need improvement in bass quality
|Good sound quality
|Product
|Price
|Apple AirPods
|₹16,999
|Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
|₹15,999
|OnePlus Bullets Z2
|₹1,699
|Mivi Duopods A25
|₹1,199
|Truke Buds F1
|₹899
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Product Dimensions
|Special Features
|Other display features
|Apple AirPods
|4.5 x 1.8 x 1.9cm; 4.28 Grams
|Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic track
|wireless
|Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
|1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 6 Grams
|Sweat and waterproof, Fast Charging, and Microphone Included
|wireless
|OnePlus Bullets Z2
|37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm; 27 Grams
|24bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistant, Intelligent ANC
|wireless
|Mivi Duopods A25
|16.7 x 7.9 x 0.7 cm; 159 Grams
|Wireless, Universal Phone Control ability
|wireless
|Truke Buds F1
|5.3 x 4.4 x 3 cm; 35 Grams
|Gaming Mode with up to 55ms Ultra Low Latency, Wake-N-Pair Technology, Touch Control.
|wireless
Best value for money
If we talk about the best value-for-money product, Truke Buds F1 is Affordable and has the best features and a gaming mode option to experience the real game. In addition, Truke Buds F1 has very good playtime, providing 48 hours of playtime with amazing sound quality by eliminating outside sounds.
Best overall product
In the case of the overall best product, Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro has an amazing sound quality with an ANC feature that provides a studio experience and takes you to another world. The playtime with ANC is 5 hours, and without ANC is 18 hours in Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro. Moreover, it has been designed to fit comfortably in the ear and provides accessibility with a single command.
How to find the perfect earbuds
To purchase perfect earbuds, you need to ask yourself what is your requirement and budget once you know what you want, it is easy to find the product. Then, read every feature and specification of the product. Then, you can reach a nearby store and learn about the product; this will give you some clarity in your mind and then you can purchase the perfect product according to your need and budget.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Yes, all the above earbuds come with 1 year of a warrant. The warranty starts from the day when you start using the earbuds. You need to register on the website for the particular product when you get the earbuds.
Wireless earphone gives you good accessibility. You can also work while keeping wireless earbuds, but it is challenging to carry wired earphones.
Earbuds are made to provide a fantastic soundtrack with extra features to control volume, calls, and songs with a tap with your figure or by voice command.
Earbuds look small but carry many features, but it is easy to misplace or drop from your ear if it is uncomfortable sitting in the ear.
Suppose we compare the price of earbuds and earphones. Of course, earbuds are much costlier than earphones. But if we see, earbuds are easier to use and control.