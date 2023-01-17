Amazon Republic Day Sale: Here are top 6 picks in mobile phones, up to 37% off By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 17, 2023





Summary: The top-selling mobile phones on Amazon are an excellent choice if you want to buy any premium quality mobile phone. You can browse through the numerous options on the website based on your budget and pick a quality handset during this Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartphones need to be upgraded every few years.

One of the hottest-selling commodities in the market right now is the smartphone we use everyday. It is because we use our smartphones daily to get things done, and they have a relatively short life span of two to three years on average. Having said that, some people upgrade their phones every year too. There are a few things to consider before buying a new smartphone. You can find anything you're looking for and a tonne of information on the internet to assist you in finding the ideal mobile for yourself and also your loved ones. If you are planning to get one, why not check out the deals of Amazon Republic Day Sale starting from 15th to 20th January. Read on to know more about it! Product list: 1. Apple iPhone 13 Everything about the iPhone 13 is too good. Although it has a similar design but no 120Hz LTPO display, it has a longer battery life thanks to a more effective 5G modem and offers significant camera enhancements. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset made the iPhone 13 even more powerful. That the iPhone 13 base model comes with 128GB of storage now seems reasonable. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch display. A sharp OLED Super Retina display provides increased brightness of up to 800 nits in normal usage and 1200 nits with HDR content. Specification: Brand: Apple Model Name: iPhone Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers Operating System: iOS 14 Cellular Technology: 5G

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Nord 2T 5G has a big Sony IMX766 flagship sensor with OIS on the main camera that vacuums up 56% more light for new, colourful shots, even in low lighting. In case you missed it, Nord 2T comes with the same slick 16.33 cm (6.43") 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display as Nord 2. It's effortlessly smooth and has HDR10+ support to make your binging time on apps like Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube more colorful. To use Alexa hands-free, simply download the Alexa app, which is included with this product. When you're on the go, it makes it easier to use your voice to do things like play music, make calls, listen to the news, open apps, and navigate. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Model Name: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Network Service Provider Unlocked for All Carriers OS OxygenOS Cellular Technology 5G Screen Size 6.4 inches Display Resolution 2400 x 1080

3. Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy M13 mobile was launched on 14th July 2022. The phone comes with a 6.60-inch touchscreen display (FHD+). An octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor powers Samsung Galaxy M13. It comes with 4GB, and 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M13 runs Android 12 and is powered by a 6000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M13 supports proprietary fast charging. To put it another way, the Galaxy M13 has a good display, a respectable amount of battery life, and dependable performance. As a result, this smartphone Samsung Galaxy M13 is a reasonable option that won't break the bank. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13 Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 12.0 Cellular Technology: 4G

4. Oppo F21s Pro The OPPO F21s Pro has a clean design language and comes in various color options. The phone's back panel has a glossy finish, while the front panel has a punch-hole cutout. It is available in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black color options. The OPPO F21s Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The gadget has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 409ppi. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an 85.28 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and faces unlock for security. Specifications: Brand: Oppo Model Name: F21s Pro Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11.0 Cellular Technology: LTE

5. Oppo F21s Pro 5G OPPO F21 Pro 5G has an AMOLED-type capacitive touchscreen of 6.43 inches. It has a vivid visual experience backed by a 60Hz refresh rate, 409ppi pixel density, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The screen-to-body ratio of the device is 85.28%. For storage, OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of internal space, and it can be expanded further up to 1TB. Moreover, its industry-first fibreglass leather design gives it an attractive look. Specifications: Brand: Oppo Model Name: F21s Pro 5G Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11.0 Cellular Technology: 5G

6. OPPO A74 5G The design of the Oppo A74 5G is rather simple. It has a plastic, a plastic back, back and noticeably thick borders around the display. It uses a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes navigation and scrolling through lists feel fluid and snappy. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SOC is what sets the Oppo A74 5G apart from the competition. It scored 3,18,144 points in AnTuTu, which is roughly on par with MediaTek's Density 800U SOC. The Oppo A74 5G does have a good display, an interesting colour scheme, decent app and gaming performance, and very good battery life. Specifications: Brand: Oppo Model Name: A74 Fluid Black Network Service Provider Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11.0 Cellular Technology: 5G

Price of mobile at a glance:

Product Price Apple iPhone 13 ₹ 59,499 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 28,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 11,399 Oppo F21s Pro ₹ 21,999 Oppo F21s Pro 5G ₹ 25,999 OPPO A74 5G ₹ 15,490

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 13 iPhone 13 has a reachability feature that helps users with small fingers easily use the smartphone Apple's drag-and-drop feature is way better than the ones on Android. Apple iPhone 13 offers calm background sounds that improve the experience of using the smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T 5G The handsets from the brand offer premium designs, great features, along with great software experience The handsets from the brand offer premium designs and great features along with a great software experience One Plus Nord 2T 5G comes with the segment-leading 80 W SuperVooc fast-charging speed Samsung Galaxy M13 The Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with a Full HD+ resolution It runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 out of the box. It has Dolby Atmos audio, too It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and features 15W of fast charging. Oppo F21s Pro The device has a premium design language and some excellent camera-centric features. It supports a wireless charging standard such as Qi. To charge the device, you simply put it down on a compatible charging pad. The Oppo F21 Pro will feature the flagship Sony IMX709 RGBW selfie sensor that is 60% more sensitive to light Oppo F21s Pro 5G OPPO F21s Pro 5G is a powerful device with a RAM extension feature, that offers brilliant operational speed to users With its 64MP camera, get the portraits in amazing detail, with well-balanced light & rich colours With Selfie HDR, get excellent clarity and perfect colours OPPO A74 5G OPPO A74 5G covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, bringing you a rich and accurate colour experience that looks as vivid as what you see in real life With a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, graphics flow smoothly and responses happen the instant Oppo A74 5G packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with fast charge support. Also, it comes with a 33W fast charger out of the box.

Best overall product The iPhone 13 is a great buy if you want to save versus the iPhone 14. This product especially comes with long battery life. The iPhone 13 will still be an excellent investment in 2023 partly due to the specifications it packs. Users will also be able to secure some potential discounts by going with a variant that can make it even more attractive. Best value for money If your budget isn’t quite so generous, you can get nearly the same performance, features, and style for less than half as much—the sub-Rs. 30,000 category has plenty of options, such as the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Oppo F21s Pro, Samsung Galaxy M13, and many more listed in this article and some of the recently launched models at this price level even boast features that much more expensive flagships don’t have yet. If you can spend up to Rs. 30,000, you can get a phone that does everything. How to Find the Perfect Handset for You to Buy This Amazon’s Republic Day Sale It cannot be easy to pick the best mobile for you and also your loved ones. Find the best mobile that fits your budget with the help of the following suggestions. You should first think about the kind of performance you want. Is it for your daily uses or gaming purposes? Or are you want to use it for making videos? Next, you must choose the kind of mobile according to your desire. Taking everything in mind, you can use our offers for the Republic Day Sale to identify what works best for you!

