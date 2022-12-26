Story Saved
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
The best Samsung phones under 25000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 26, 2022 17:32 IST
Summary:

The article is an in-depth guide to the best available Samsung mobile phones under 25000.

Mobile phone

A smart phone has become an integral part of life where connections, information, banking, shopping, health and wellness can all be kept together in one place aka your mobile phone. But with brands releasing new phones almost daily, it becomes imperative for phone buyers to go through all their options and research based on various parameters that a phone can cover. After all, we alls look for a good phone that performs well, is affordable and ticks all of your boxes likea good camera, good OS, sleek design etc. Here is a comprehensive guide to the best Samsung mobiles available for 25000 and under.

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M3 has the latest android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. With a massive 6000mah battery and a 50 mega pixel quad camera- it truly is a power packed option under 25000. With a 6.6 inch LCD display and protected by Samsung Knox, it is a great buy for 24999

Specifications:

Colour: Emerald Brown

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 16.5 X 7.7 cm

Weight- 215 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 6000

Camera- 50Mp + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- quad Camera / 8 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, data cable, guide, ejection pin.

Price- 24,999

ProsCons
Great budget buyTravel adapter to be purchases separately. 
Good camera performance  
One Ui 4 experience which has been optimized for every screen size 
Has a 120 Hz refresh rate  
Has in built voice focus that gives you clarity while answering calls in loud situations.  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
24% off 18,999 24,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage

A dual Sim mobile phone with high resolution back and front cameras and a 6.4-inch display in full HD. It is supported by a 4000 mAh battery with a 15-watt fast charger. It also has a finger print censor and a has an internal memory of 64 GB which is expandable up to 512 GB.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 15.9 X 0.8 X 7.5 cm

Weight- 166 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 4000 mAh

Camera- 25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP- back camera/ 25 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.

Price- 24,000

ProsCons
Has a 25 MP front camera great for taking selfies and video calls Supports 4 G only. 
Comes with a travel adapter  
Great value for money  
Suitable for everyone  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A50 (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
38% off 14,990 24,000
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

This Samsung mobile phone comes with a big display of 6.5 inch HD + TFT screen with a resolution of 720X1600 which makes gaming and watching videos a fun experience. Backed with a 6 GB RAM and supported by android 10.0 OS it is a powerful cell phone with some great functions.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.6 X 16.4 cm

Weight- 205 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 5000 mAh

Camera- 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- back camera/ 8 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.

Price- 19,999

ProsCons
Great display in terms of size and resolution Front camera is only 8 MP which is less compared to other Samsung phones. 
Comes with a travel adapter  
Memory is expandable up to 1 TB  
Has v cut display with 16 m colours.  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, MT 6765 Processor) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

4. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

A 6.5 display screen, superfast 5G support, 4 GB Ram that can be increased up to 12 GB and an internal storage of 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB- this is what the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G brings to you. Priced at 16,999 – it surely is a bang for your buck if you are looking for Samsung Smartphones to buy.

Specifications:

Colour: Brown, Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm

Weight- 195 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Battery power- 5000 mAh

Camera- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 5 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin,

Price- 16,999

Weight: 150 gm

Display- 269 PPI with 16M colours

ProsCons
Can expand up to 12 GB RAM which is excellent for gamers Has only 5 MP front camera 
Supports super- fast 5G  
Has a 720X1600 pixel resolution  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
Check Price on Amazon

5. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

With an android 12 One UI Core 4 Octa Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is another great option. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery and has an expandable RAM of up to 12 GB. It has an internal storage of 128 GB on its own which is a pre-requisite in smart phones these days.

Specifications:

Colour: Light Green, brown, dark blue, aqua green, midnight blue, stardust brown

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm

Weight- 207 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 6000 mAh

Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 8 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter, type a to type c cable

Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours

Price- 17,999

ProsCons
Has 401 PPI with 16M display Has a comparatively weaker front camera of 8 MP
Has 6 GB RAM  
Backed by android 12.0 
Has finger print censor  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
22% off 13,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Another phone from the Galaxy range, the galaxy A23 is a powerful phone with the snapdragon octa core processor and a 6.6 FHD smooth display. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 6 GB RAM- it has shown good performance in all spheres like browsing, gaming, watching videos and phone calls. It has a 128 GB internal storage and android 12.0 Operating system.

Specifications:

Colour: Black, White, Blue, Peach

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.8 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm

Weight- 195 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Battery power- 5000 mAh

Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.

Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours

Price- 23,990

ProsCons
Comes in a 2.4 GHz snapdragon octa core processor Does not support 5 G on both SIM 
Has a full HD, Infinity V 90Hz smooth display of 6.6 inches  
Supports 56 hours of phone talk time  
In built GPS 
Dual sim  
Has finger print censor  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off 18,499 23,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GSupports 5G, has dual SIM options Comes with 1080 x 2400 pixels Screen is protected by Gorilla glass 5 
Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAM Has a powerful 25 MP front camera On the screen finger print censor which makes unlocking on the go easy Comes with a travel adapter in the box 
Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM Has ultra-wide camera for great wide angle photos Comes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolution Internal memory is expandable up to 1 TB
Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAM Comes in 6 great colour options Supports 5 G sim Has an HD resolution with 720X1600 pixels display 
Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM Has a powerful 6000 mAh battery Powerful 50+5+2 triple cameras great for taking wide angle shots 6 GB RAM ensures good speed and high performance 
Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM With OIS this phone can record videos smoothly and captures intricate details with ease Great quality portrait shots with background blur features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM makes it a great option for regular users as well as gamers 

Best value for money

Out of the six options, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB RAM comes as the best value for money because for 16,999 you get a 5G enabled handset that has a dual SIM slot. It has an expandable RAM of up to 8 GB and a 5000 mAh battery back-up. In terms of camera, it has a 50+2+2 MP back camera and 5 MP front camera. What’s more is that you have six different colour options to choose from!

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy M33 takes the cake with its 5G enabled service and a 6000 mAh battery support. For the price range of 25000, this phone has it all- good performance, good storage, 6 GB RAM, a full HD display with great resolution. It ticks all the boxes when it comes for buying a phone. A perfect mid-range phone from Samsung that can do it all!

How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself?

In a world where smart phones are released every alternate day- choosing a one that best suits your requirements can be a daunting task! What do you want in a phone and what are the facilities that have to be there? These days, smart phones carry our whole world within themselves and most of us look for these few important things while looking for a smart phone to buy- battery life, camera, dual sim option, storage and speed. These are the basic specifications and Samsung has been a brand that has catered to the smart phone demand since decades and has satisfied the users with its huge selection of mobile phones.

If you are looking to buy a mobile for 25000 or under- these six Samsung phones listed above should definitely be on your radar- and then you can narrow it down based on your preference.

Products price list

Product namePrice
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRs. 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAMRs. 24,000
Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAMRs. 19,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAMRs. 16,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAMRs. 17,999
Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAMRs. 23,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

