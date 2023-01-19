Amazon Republic Day Sale: Our top 10 5G mobiles

Top 10 5G mobiles to buy this Republic Day Sale on Amazon

With the growth in technology, the brands come with the latest features in the market. As a result, you get a diverse range of products at different price ranges providing some or the other specialisation. The same goes for a 5G mobile network. 5G cellular technology is one of the latest technical adaptations in the world of phones. You get a speedy network with instant and good-quality connectivity. When you switch from a 4G to a 5G mobile phone, you get many other advanced features to operate high-end technology, enhancing product quality. We have listed the 10 best 5G mobile phones worth buying with modern capabilities and price affordability. You can analyse them and select the best for yourself. The sale is live from 15th Jan -20th Jan for all. Product list 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G If you are considering buying a phone with good camera quality and are finding it difficult to choose, then the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G mobile phone is the best. It gives you a 64 MP AI tri-camera setup with a 2 MP depth-assistant camera and a 4 cm macro camera for compelling photography. It comes with a Nightscape and Dual-video mode as well. In addition, you get a powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset attached with 5G (cellular technology). The display resolution is an energy-saving LCD type that also optimises battery performance. At last, you get a phone with a striking blue colour enhancing the aesthetics. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimension: 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm; 195 grams

Model Name: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Display Technology: IPS LCD

RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Black Dusk

Pros Cons Good battery life. The audio quality is average.

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With a 90 Hz high refresh rate and a Full HD+ AMOLED display, you get an immersive viewing experience with lag-free and fast responsive action. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile battery is 4500 mAh giving you an exclusive battery advantage. It works on OxygenOS 12.1 operating system and has Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor. In addition, you get other features like Dual Stereo Speakers, Ambient light sensors and display, and AI colour enhancement technology. The primary camera is 50 MP, with Sony IMX 766, 8 MP ultrawide camera and 32 MP front camera. With this, you get various other camera features like HDR, nightscape and Pano. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams

Model Name: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Grey Shadow

Pros Cons SuperVOOC fast-charging technology. The camera software update is average Good camera quality.

3. OnePlus 10R 5G OnePlus 10R 5G phone displays 6.7 inches and a 120 Hz refresh rate. You get an MTK D8100 processor for smooth performance and a hyper touch mode, night mode, reading mode and eye-comfort mode, making it user-friendly. Other features are Smart screen recognition, Panorama, focus peaking, Video HDR and portrait, etc. Battery performance is good with 5000 mAh, and 80 watts of SuperVOOC technology optimises the phone charging system. This device is compatible with 5G and 4G LTE cellular technology. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimension: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams

Model Name: OnePlus 10R

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Forest Green

Pros Cons Display optimisation works well. The camera quality is average

4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 11 Prime 5G mobile in India comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa processor with 7nm technology that boosts performance and enhances response quality. The battery rating is 5000 mAh giving it a good battery backup and boost. Redmi 11 Prime 5G phone gives you the feature of RAM boost, so you don’t need to worry about cleaning the memory for the lag-free interface. You get a 50 MP main camera that is AI-enhanced giving you good-quality photos and excellent display resolution. Specifications Brand: Redmi

Product Dimension: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 200 grams

Model Name: Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB

Colour: Chrome Silver

Pros Cons The phone offers features according to the price. Charging is slow.

5. OnePlus 10T 5G The model comes with a Snapdragon 8+ gen processor that boosts the performance and quality of the phone. You get an excellent high refresh rate of 120 Hz and an AMOLED display which gives excellent responsive touch and quality of motion picture. If you buy this product, you will get an excellent resolution of 10+ HDR with sRGB mode (eye-comfort), Display P3 and 10-bit colour depth. OnePlus 10T 5G mobile has ultimate camera features like Smart Scene recognition, movie mode, cat/dog face focus mode, Video nightscape and HDR, Focus Tracking, etc. It comes with a 50 MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 16 MP front camera. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 grams

Model Name: OnePlus 10T 5G

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB

Colour: Jade Green

Pros Cons Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The camera quality could be better. Good audio quality

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Redmi Note 11T 5G mobile has dual cellular network technology of both 5G and 4G LTE. It makes it easier for users who don’t want to switch their number from 4G LTE to 5G. You get a display inch of 6.6 inches with a 90 Hz refresh rate for a smooth and non-disruptive user interface experience. The model is a 6 GB variant that gives good storage capacity and enhanced performance. The MediaTek Dimensity processor with a 6nm process improves the quality of the Redmi Note 11T 5G with a 50 MP primary camera and 16 MP front camera. Specifications Brand: Redmi

Product Dimension: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 195 grams

Model Name: Redmi Note 11T 5G

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Aquamarine Blue

Pros Cons Good Battery Backup The audio quality is average. The build-up quality is excellent.

7. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G comes with a Super AMOLED display making the resolution brighter and contrasting. It gives you excellent picture and motion quality. The battery comes with a rating of 5000 mAh, making the battery performance solid and long-lasting. You get a whopping advanced camera technology with a triple camera setup of 108 MP and 8 MP ultra-wide with a 2 MP macro sensor for delivering brilliant quality photographs. Other features you get are robust design, free YouTube Premium for two months and Alexa-hands free feature that gives you an ultimate user experience. Specifications Brand: Redmi

Product Dimension: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams

Model Name: Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Display Technology: Super AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Stealth Black

Pros Cons Fast charging feature. Miui 13 could be better The display quality is good.

8. iQOO 9 SE 5G The iQOO 9 SE 5G mobile has a good storage capacity. The incorporation of a Snapdragon processor is good with the Kryo680 structure. The 120 Hz AMOLED display makes the resolution contrasting and vibrant, along with the smooth response. You get a 48 MP OIS camera providing decent picture quality. You also get HDR 10+, an SGS eye care display and an intelligent display chip for enhanced motion quality in gaming. Specifications Brand: iQOO

Product Dimension: 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams

Model Name: iQOO 9 SE 5G

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Sunset Sierra

Pros Cons Good display quality. Average UI Build-up is aesthetic

9. Lava Blaze 5G Lava Blaze, a 5G mobile, comes with a 50 MP AI-enhanced triple camera with a video recording quality of 2K, giving you good camera support. The product has a 5G cellular network, which goes well with other 5G brands, making it an exclusive experience of speed, quality and efficiency. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 7 nm technology gives you an impressive performance with resolution quality while doing high-end activities like gaming, etc. Other additional features are a 5000 mAh battery with good battery performance and expandable storage of up to 1 TB. Specifications Brand: Lava

Product Dimension: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 207 grams

Model Name: Lava Blaze

Display Technology: HD + IPS

RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Glass Green

Pros Cons The android OS 12 works well The call quality can be improved. The build-up quality is sleek.

10. Oppo F21 Pro 5G The Oppo F21 Pro 5G mobile comes with SuperVOOC charging, which enhances the performance and speed of the battery. Furthermore, the product has three camera setups: a 64 MP AI-enhanced portrait camera, a bokeh depth camera, and a 4 cm macro camera. The camera setup gives HD pictures with enhanced colour tones and detailed texture. In addition, Oppo F21 Pro includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G giving a smooth, responsive touch. Specifications Brand: Oppo

Product Dimension: 16 x 7.3 x 0.7 cm; 173 grams

Model Name: Oppo F21

Display Technology: AMOLED

RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB

Colour: Starlight Black

Pros Cons The dual orbit lighting setup is good. Overall performance is slow The design and build-up are aesthetic and elegant Good camera quality.

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G You get a good battery life Battery saving display LCD The camera quality is good OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Display resolution is impressive Dual stereo speakers are there SuperVOOC feature OnePlus 10R 5G SuperVOOC technology The device has dual cellular mode The display optimisations work well Redmi 11 Prime 5G Excellent battery performance AI-enhanced camera The device performs smoothly with incorporation of good processor OnePlus 10T 5G Diverse camera modes You get an eye-comfort shield Contrasting display Redmi Note 11T 5G Pro-fast charge The device offers smooth User interface Good battery performance Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G In-built Alexa Camera quality is good Display resolution is impressive iQOO 9 SE 5G Incorporation of intelligent display chip Fast charging feature is present You get an Eye-comfort mode feature Lava Blaze 5G UI is smooth Excellent display resolution Good battery performance OPPO F21s Pro 5G SuperVOOC fast charge technology Build-up of the device is good. Fast processing speed

Best overall product The best overall product is OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. It gives various system and camera features along with good battery performance. You get fast charging and different camera modes to boost the picture quality. Apart from this, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone in India comes with ambient optimisation, smooth OS and dual stereo speakers. You get every feature you want in one place, making it a desirable choice. Value for money The best value-for-money product is Redmi 11 Prime 5G. It comes at a very reasonable price with the inclusion of numerous features. This is one of the best 5G phones under 20000. You get a decent camera quality with fast charging feature and good battery performance. In addition, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor boosts the screen's overall performance and responsive touch during high-end processing activities. How to buy the best 5G mobile phone To find the best 5G mobile phone, you must consider factors like battery performance, camera quality and price, and 5G connectivity. Checking consumer reviews and analysing the pros and cons of a product in advance will help you save money and get the best product suited to your needs. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Rs. 18,999 2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Rs. 28,999 3. OnePlus 10R 5G Rs. 38,999 4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Rs. 15,999 5. OnePlus 10T 5G Rs. 54,999 6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 20,999 7. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Rs. 24,999 8. iQOO 9 SE 5G Rs. 39,990 9. Lava Blaze 5G Rs. 14,999 10. OPPO F21s Pro 5G Rs. 31,999