Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 HD Samsung tablets up for grabs, up to 35% off

Any electronic device, be it a smartphone, laptop or tablet, holds quite a lot of significance in one’s life. With the advent of digitalisation, tablets have become the go-to-do device for students and professionals. A tablet serves the purpose of both a mobile phone and a laptop/computer. Hence, you get diverse specifications and features to serve your purpose well. With demands in features and specified technology, many companies set the benchmark for an ideal tablet. One of them is Samsung; the brand has established itself in the telecommunications sector and offers the best mobile tabs that you’ll surely fall in love with. The Samsung tablet offers you a wide range of features and processing capabilities, making it desirable for a tech-savvy person. So, get the best deals over the mobile tabs in this Republic Day sale that suits your needs well at a reasonable price. We have made the list of 5 best tabs according to processor, specifications, device capabilities and build-up and have the best tablet in your ownership. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live from the 15th to the 20th of January, so hurry up and book the best tablet for yourself. Product list 1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Tab The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet is an exclusive range of vibrant colour display with an ultimate quality resolution. In addition, the Wi-Fi Calling feature is a significant edge over other tablets. Dolby surrounds sound technology, and detailed picture quality makes your experience premium. In addition, the Samsung tablet has decent camera quality, three microphones that keep you relocated at the centre of video calls, and provides great-quality audio. Furthermore, the tablet has a feature S-pen that gives smooth and responsive touch over the screen, and the PENUP app is suitable for artists and the creative community. Also, a Bluetooth connectivity system is incorporated to easily connect your earbuds, speakers or smartwatches to make your life simple and high-tech. The graphics processor is Integrated, and a Snapdragon 778G chipset gives your device a boost to processing and overall screen pixels. Other features are the face recognition feature, GPS-enabled technology and a 10,090 mAh battery rating for powerful battery performance with 13 hours of video playback. In addition, the device has a refresh rate of 60 Hz for a lag-free experience. Finally, the tablet has a feature of expandable storage of up to 1 TB, so you don’t need to worry about storage restrictions. The Republic Day sale offers exciting features over this Samsung tablet, giving you diversified payment options like no-cost EMI, bank offers and 6 months of free Spotify premium. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.6 cm; 610 grams Model Name: Galaxy Tab S7 FE Display: LCD TFT Screen Size: 12.4 inches RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB Colour: Mystic Black

Pros Cons Elegant and simplistic design. Fingerprint sensor not available. The sound quality is good.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a Qualcomm processor 700 series, making it robust for standard usage with lag-free performance. This Samsung Tablet has a display resolution of 2000 x 1200 WUXGA+ pixels with 16M colour support for a defined picture and motion quality. Apart from this, you get the mobile tab with Android 12 OS, the latest technology in the market. Furthermore, you get a GPS incorporated with GLONASS technology (Global Navigation Satellite System), giving you features like a compact and feasible smartphone. This Samsung tablet has a dual-camera setup with 5 MP front and 8 MP rear cameras. Talking about the sound system in this mobile tab, you get AKG-tuned Dual speakers that give you rich sound quality and improve your overall experience while listening to music or watching a video. In addition, the device has an Integrated Graphics card that enhances the display performance. Also, the battery performance is decent with its 7040 mAh battery. If you plan to buy a Samsung tablet, get the best deals only on Amazon with various payment options and bank offers. The Republic Day sale is here with the best products and offers. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 24.5 x 0.7 x 15.4 cm; 465 grams Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Display: LCD TFT Screen Size: 10.4 inches RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB Colour: Grey

Pros Cons The connectivity technology works well. The processing capabilities could be better. Battery performance is good.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 You get a battery power of 7040 mAh, making the performance smooth and disruption-free. This Samsung tab has an ultimate display resolution of 1920 x 1200 WUXGA pixels, providing an ultimate cinematic experience and incorporating Quad speakers and Dolby Atmos speakers, enriching sound like no other. The device supports calling, which is more advantageous than a device with the non-availability of the same feature. The device gives you a UniSOC T618 processor for enhanced functioning. The mobile tab offers a display of 500 nits’ and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz giving the device a quick and responsive touch. The device features a dual camera setup of 8 MP and 5 MP rear and front cameras, respectively, making it supportive of video calling. You get other features, expandable device storage of up to 1 TB, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou-enabled GPS technology, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and Android 11. In addition, you get a 1-year warranty for the Samsung tablet and 6 months for the accessories. Amazon’s Republic Day sale is here with a fantastic set of offers. You get the best with excellent price deals and get the perfect tablet for yourself. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 0.7 x 24.7 x 16.2 cm; 508 grams Model Name: SM-X200NZAEINU Display: TFT Screen Size: 10.5 inches RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB Colour: Grey

Pros Cons The design of this mobile tab is sleek and versatile. Battery drains fast with Bluetooth connection. The battery performance is excellent. The sound quality is impressive.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 RAM 3 GB The Samsung tablet supports Wi-Fi calling and an expandable storage system. The battery rating of the device is 7040 mAh which gives phenomenal battery performance that lasts for a more extended period, and 15 watts of fast charging makes the device favourable for every person who is planning to buy a Samsung tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 works on Android 11 OS. Additionally, incorporating the UniSOC T618 processor makes the mobile tab’s performance smooth and without disruptions. The display resolution of this Samsung tab is top-notch within this price range, and 1920 x 1200 pixels technology gives vibrance to motion and picture quality. Also, you get a dual camera structure of 5 MP and 8 MP front and back cameras, respectively. In addition, the device is enabled with GPS + GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou technology for improved location systems. This mobile tab also provides you with Quad speakers Dolby Atmos certified. Take advantage of the opportunity and take the right decision this Republic Day. Amazon's only Republic Day gives you the best deals and offers on Samsung tablets with diverse options to buy from. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 0.7 x 24.7 x 16.2 cm; 508 grams Model Name: SM-X200NZAAINU Display: TFT Screen Size: 10.5 inches RAM and Storage: 3 GB; 32 GB Colour: Grey

Pros Cons You get a good battery performance. Camera quality could be improved.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a brilliant 2960 x 1848 ppi display resolution that gives the utmost precision to the display quality. The tablet gives a diverse range of vibrant colours to the picture and the motion quality. The distinct display feature that the tab offers is an integrated graphics card that enhances the overall display of the device, especially while gaming. Apart from this, you get a stylus pen that improves the touch response and accessibility to the tablet. The 120 Hz refresh rate is one of the USP features of this Samsung brand model. It gives you an exquisite responsive screen with smooth performance. In addition, the product offers a Qualcomm octa-core processor, which gives you the highest performance and speed compared to the other processing systems. Other features are a battery rating of 11200 mAh that boosts the battery performance with 45 watts of fast charging, 13 MP + 6 MP dual camera, 12 MP wide and ultrawide front camera, and OS Android 12. You get perfect deals on this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with the Republic Day sale. In addition, there are various other offers like no-cost EMI and varied bank offers. So, choose the best one that fits your requirements for this Republic Day sale! Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 32.6 x 20.9 x 0.6 cm; 726 Grams Model Name: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display: sAMOLED Screen Size: 14.6 inches RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB Colour: Graphite

Pros Cons The tablet offers excellent battery performance. The keyboard design can be improved. You get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos quality for rich sound.

Price of Samsung tablets at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Rs. 49,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite Rs. 30,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Rs. 23,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 RAM 3 GB Rs. 21,599 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Rs. 1,25,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE A video calling feature is available. Elegant design Processing performance is smooth. Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite AKG- tuned dual speakers. Bluetooth connectivity is good. The display resolution is remarkable. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 You get a Wi-Fi calling feature You get excellent battery performance. GPS + GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou technology are available. Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 RAM 3 GB Battery performance is impressive. Great display resolution. The device includes quad speakers for better sound quality. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The display resolution is impressive and supports HDR10. You get the Wi-Fi calling feature. The product offers a fingerprint sensor feature.

Best overall product After comparing other features and capabilities, we would like to go for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE as the best Samsung tablet. It is the best overall product from technical specifications, compatibility and price. You not only get a calling feature but also comes with an S-pen for smooth inflow of work, whereas this is not the case in other mobile tabs. The battery performance is strong with its good battery rating, and you get GLONASS-enabled GPS technology. Apart from this, you get an in-built feature for artists so that you can flaunt your artistic skills and interact with other users. You get this at a better price and the Republic Day sale gives you the best offers to buy the mobile tab you want. value for money The best Value for Money title goes with Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite. You get the best features from GPS technology to processing efficiency, from camera to build-up of the mobile tab, from excellent display resolution to high-quality speakers. Moreover, it is available at a very reasonable price. Moreover, Amazon’s Republic Day is live, making the Samsung tablet affordable to suit your requirements perfectly. How to choose the best mobile tab? Choosing the best mobile tab can be hectic if you haven’t done any research. Customer reviews are the most integral sources of information before buying a new tablet. Customer reviews and ratings can provide an accurate picture of a product and its flaws. Other things to consider are storage system, calling feature, processor and graphic card installed, camera quality, design, battery performance, Bluetooth connectivity and price. Doing market analysis is another aspect of buying a good quality product. After analysis of the above factors and specifications, you can choose from a variety of tabs available in the market that is perfect for you.