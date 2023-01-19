Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 7 external hard drives, SSDs to buy, up to 69% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 19, 2023 14:34 IST

Summary:

Check out the latest offers, discounts and deals on the seven best external hard drives and SSDs to try on this Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Amazon Republic Day Sale: External hard drives and SSDs are vital for storage.

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live till January 20 with promising great offers and best deals across a wide variety of technology gadgets and gizmos like external hard drives and SSDs. If you are an SBI credit/debit card, you can apply an extra 10% discount on the deals and there are many more exceptional discounts on another card as well. Check out some exclusive offers on SSDs, SD cards and latest external hard drives.

This guide will give you some best options in case you need to keep a backup of your important files/documents so go through this brief article with multipurpose external hard drives and SSDs you can purchase.

Product List:

1. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD

The product is designed with USB 3.0 specifically for Windows and Mac with 3-year Data Recovery Services, Compact special facet and Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400). The product is available in Seagate Expansion Portable and Seagate Portable options with 1 TB, 1.5 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB and 5 TB.

Specifications

Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Hardware Interface - USB 3.0, Drive RPM – 5400

Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop

Password protected – No. Sleek and simple portable drive design for photos, movies, music, etc.

ProsCons
Portable easy to carrySlow speed
Inexpensive recovery serviceInconsistent transfer rates
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400)
4.5 (51,351)
20% off
3,999 4,999
Buy now

2. Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD

The product is designed in black colour with Password Protection that supports Windows and Mac available with 3-year Data Recovery Services, and approximately 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY2000400)

Specifications

Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Hardware Interface - USB 3.0, Drive RPM – 5400

Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop

Hard Disk Interface- USB 3.0

ProsCons
Blazing fast read/write speedsNo Ubuntu support
USB Type-C supportMild heating issues
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection – Black, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY2000400)
4.5 (50,555)
31% off
5,499 7,999
Buy now

3. Seagate Ultra Touch

The product is designed with 1yr Mylio Create, 4 Months Adobe CC Photography Plan, along with 3-Year Rescue Services 2 TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB-C USB 3.0. The item is black in colour and model no as STHH2000400.

Specifications

Form Factor- 2.5 inches, Hardware Interface - USB 2.0/3.0, Drive RPM – 5400

Compatible Devices- Laptop

Hard Disk Interface- USB 2.0/3.0

ProsCons
InexpensiveSeagate Toolkit a separate download
Backup utilityFabric cover is bit slippery
Seagate Ultra Touch 2 TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB-C USB 3.0, 1yr Mylio Create, 4 Months Adobe CC Photography Plan, and 3-Year Rescue Services - Black (STHH2000400)
4.5 (50,555)
40% off
5,699 9,499
Buy now

4. SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]

The product comes with 520MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, also Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection providing Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible for 3-year Warranty, External SSD.

Specifications

Form Factor- 2.5 Inches; Hardware Interface - USB; Up to two-meter drop protection lets this drive take a beating

Compatible Devices- Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop, Television

Hard Disk Interface- Serial ATA-600

ProsCons
Tough rubber hook securityUnprotected USB Type-C port
IP55 water- and dust-resistance ratingDongle-style adapter for USB Type-A ports instead of a second cable
SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD, 520MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G25)
4.4 (4,114)
67% off
6,799 20,500
Buy now

5. Seagate One Touch

The product is designed with 500 GB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s supporting Windows and Mac, with Android App that provides 3-year Data Recovery Services along with Portable Solid-State Drive. The look comes quite good in black colour with 4 Mos Adobe CC Photo (STKG500400).

Specifications

Form Factor- ‎Portable, ‎0.39 Inches in height, ‎1.97 Inches in width with 500 GB storage space

Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop

Hard Disk Interface- Solid State

ProsCons
Robust designStandard cable is very short, doesn’t support USB-C
3-year limited warranty with Rescue Data Recovery ServicesWriting speed is unstable
Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s, for Windows and Mac, with Android App, 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Solid State Drive – Black with 4 Mos Adobe CC Photo (STKG500400)
4.3 (548)
26% off
6,649 8,999
Buy now

6. SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [‎SDSSDE61-1T00-G25]

The product is designed with 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W having up to 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption supporting PC and MAC. The item is compatible with type C Smartphone available with 5-year Warranty, External SSD

Specifications

Form Factor- 6.35 cm; Hardware Interface - USB; Drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, X-ray and shock proofing

Compatible Devices- Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop, Television, Smartphone

Hard Disk Interface- PCIE x 4

ProsCons
Compatibility with range of USB Type-C smartphonesNo power indicator
Fast and easy backupShort cable for desktop use
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W,Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, External SSD
4.4 (42,371)
69% off
9,799 32,000
Buy now

7. SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE

The product is TM Armor ATD Rugged designed as a durable portable External HDD supporting up to 140MB/s, USB-C (5Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 1. The item is USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible and uses USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage.

Specifications

Hard Disk Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Colour- Metal, ‎1.18 Inches in height, ‎3.46 Inches in width.

Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop

Hard Disk Interface- USB 3.0

ProsCons
Quick file backup and storageLacks software suite & hardware-based encryption
Rain-and dust-resistantNeeds reformatting for use with Windows
SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVETM ArmorATD Rugged, Durable Portable External HDD, Up to 140MB/s, USB-C (5Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 1
4 (26)
24% off
15,499 20,480
Buy now

Price of hard drives at a glance:

ProductPrice
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDDRs. 3,999
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password ProtectionRs. 5,499
Seagate Ultra TouchRs. 5,699
SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]Rs. 6,799
Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSDRs. 6,649
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25]Rs. 9,799
SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATDRs. 15,499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDDPortable easy to carryInexpensive recovery serviceAttractive design
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password ProtectionBlazing fast read/write speedsUSB Type-C supportFree Sync Plus software
Seagate Ultra TouchInexpensiveBackup utilityData protected by password and AES-256 hardware encryption
SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]Tough rubber hook securityIP55 water- and dust-resistance ratingSolid speed
Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSDRobust design3-year limited warranty with Rescue Data Recovery ServicesHigh speed mass storage device
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25]Compatibility with range of USB Type-C smartphonesFast and easy backupIdeal for use with macOS
SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATDQuick file backup and storageRain-and dust-resistantFive-year warranty

Best overall product

Amazon Republic Day Sale brings you the best deal in External Hard Drives and SSDs providing secure, fast, and portable features and highly on budget. We recommend the best overall product to be ‘SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]’ considering its storage, transfer speed, data safety, build quality, connectivity ports, and the way it stacks up is perfect and ideal to try.

Best value for money

Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection offers the best value for money worth Rs. 5,499. In fact, the product covers practically every feature of being a good HDD right from the excellent safety to providing a good 2 TB of storage. This item is highly beneficial for your digital life that makes it the best internal HDD available at a budget price. Good transfer speed and storage capacity to durability is reliable.

How to find the best external hard drives and SSDs under a budget?

You need to consider the below-mentioned few aspects while shopping for an external Hard drive and SSD.

• Storage- An HDD should have a good storage capacity and you also needs to look for proper data safety product within the budget.

• Data Safety- While using your hard drive for a reasonable amount of time and storing valuable data in it, you need to make sure about its data recovery and safety features.

• Connectivity- It is always good to have a hard drive that can connect multiple devices simultaneously for ease of use.

• Customer Reviews- This aspect is the most important of all, before buying any product online you should read client reviews carefully and then make your final decision.

You can also watch videos on review, usage and specifications the product offers. So, these are few factors you need to add to your watchlist while choosing must External Hard Drives for use.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

External hard drives and SSDs to buy this amazon’s republic day sale

What are the benefits of HDD and SSD?

SSDs are designed to be faster, smaller that consumes less energy, and feels more durable. 

HDDs seems to be cheaper that offers more storage capacity as well as easier data recovery in case of any damage.

What are crucial factors for Hard Drive specifications and performance

  • Storage capacity
  • Transfer speeds
  • Cache space
  • Access time
  • Failure rate

What is the lifespan of HDDs vs SSDs?

There are several comparisons that can be made between a HDD and a SDD in terms of cost, speed, data storage capacity. Next important factor is considered durability which varies the life expectancy depending on the type types of drive.
