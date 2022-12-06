Story Saved
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Top 9 Best internal HDD options to select from!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 06, 2022 17:29 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for Internal HDDs with good storage, speed, and build but working under a budget, you have come to the right place. Here is a list of the options to help you select the best internal HDD.

product info
Top 9 Best Internal HDD you can buy in 2022

The best place to start your search for a secure, fast, and portable HDD on a budget is with this list of the best internal HDD options currently offered on the Indian market.

This list also includes important details about each hard drive, such as its storage, data safety, transfer speed, connectivity ports, build quality, and how it stacks up against its rivals. Additionally, each hard drive’s complete specs and the finest drive from the same manufacturer are linked.

Top 9 Best Internal HDD Options

1.Seagate Barracuda 2 TB Internal Hard Drive HDD

Seagate's BarraCuda internal hard drives are the perfect solution for nearly any PC application. With various capacities and form factors, you can confidently build a powerhouse gaming computer or desktop setup. The Seagate DiscWizard software makes it easy to migrate and clone data from old drives, and the two-year limited warranty gives you peace of mind.

Specifications

• Brand: ‎Seagate

• Series: ‎BarraCuda

• Product Dimensions: ‎10.16 x 14.7 x 2.02 cm; 400 Grams

• Hard Drive Size: ‎2 TB

• Hard Disk Description: ‎Mechanical Hard Disk

• Hard Drive Interface: ‎Serial ATA

• Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400 RPM

• Wattage: ‎3.7 Watts

• Hardware Platform: ‎Desktop or all-in-one PCs

• Item Weight: ‎400 g

ProsCons
Easy to useThe build could be better
Easy to install 
Value for money 
cellpic
Seagate Barracuda 2 TB Internal Hard Drive HDD – 8.89 cm (3.5 Inch) SATA 6 Gb/s 5400 RPM 256 MB Cache for Computer Desktop PC (ST2000DM005)
37% off 4,375 6,999
Buy now

2.Western Digital 2TB WD Blue PC Hard Drive

The WD Blue 2TB SATA Hard Disk Drive is a reliable everyday computing solution. With Western Digital quality and reliability, this hard drive is perfect for your PC, gaming console, or desktop. The free Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software makes it easy to transfer your data to a new hard drive, and the massive capacity of up to 8TB is perfect for storing all your data. The 2-year limited warranty gives you peace of mind that your data is safe.

Specifications:

• Product Dimensions: ‎14.7 x 10.16 x 2.61 cm; 450 Grams

• Hard Drive Size: ‎2 TB

• Hard Disk Description: ‎Mechanical Hard Disk

• Hard Disk Rotational Speed:‎7200 RPM

• Number of USB 2.0 Ports: ‎1

• Wattage: ‎50

• Item Weight: ‎450 g

ProCons
Great product for gamersFinishing can be improved
Value for money 
Easy to install 
cellpic
Western Digital 2TB WD Blue PC Hard Drive - 7200 RPM Class, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD20EZBX
54% off 4,841 10,500
Buy now

3.Consistent 500 GB Hard Disk for Desktop

The Consistent 500 GB Internal Hard Drive is a high-quality and reliable option for desktop computer users who need extra storage space. This hard drive has a 500 GB capacity and is compatible with devices with a SATA interface. It also has a 2.5-inch form factor, making it easy to install.

Specifications:

• Digital Storage Capacity: 500 GB

• Hard Disk Interface: eSATA

• Hard Disk Form Factor 2.5 Inches

• Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk

• Compatible devices: Desktop

• Hard Disk Size: 500 GB

• Item Weight: ‎510 g

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyBuild quality could be better
Decent performance 
Value for money 

4.Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD

The Seagate IronWolf 4TB Internal Hard Drive is the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance. With a NAS-optimized hard drive providing an ultra-high capacity of up to 16TB and a cache of up to 256MB, you can store more and work faster. The hard drive is purpose-built for NAS enclosures, delivering less wear and tear, little noise/vibration, no lags or downtime, increased file-sharing performance, and much more. The hard drive also has a three-year limited warranty protection plan and a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

Specifications

• Form Factor: ‎3.5-inch

• Product Dimensions: ‎14.7 x 10.18 x 2.61 cm

• Hard Drive Size: ‎4 TB

• Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk

• Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400 RPM

• Item Weight: ‎450 g

ProsCons
Data safety featuresThe finishing could be better
Good build quality 
Good performance 
cellpic
Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5400 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage with 3-Years Data Recovery Services (ST4000VN006)
27% off 9,898 13,499
Buy now

5.Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TB Video Internal Hard Drive HDD

The Seagate SkyHawk AI 8 TB Hard Drive is the perfect solution for your data-intensive footage needs. With a workload rating of 550 TB/year, it can handle more than 3x the amount of data of a standard surveillance-optimized drive. Additionally, the 2M MTBF and limited product warranty protection plan give you long-term peace of mind.

Specifications

• Series: ‎SkyHawk

• Product Dimensions: ‎14.71 x 10.19 x 2.62 cm

• Hard Drive Size: ‎8 TB

• Hard Disk Description: ‎Mechanical Hard Disk

• Hard Drive Interface: Serial ATA

• Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎7200 RPM

• Item Weight: ‎689 g

ProsCons
Great for power usesPricey
Good performance 
Data safety and recovery 
cellpic
Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TB Video Internal Hard Drive HDD – 3.5 Inch SATA 6 Gb/s 256 MB Cache for DVR NVR Security Camera System with 3-Years Data Recovery Services (ST8000VE001)
21% off 18,887 23,999
Buy now

6.Geonix 500GB SATA Hard Drive for Desktop HDD

The Genoix 500GB SATA Hard Drive is a high-speed storage device perfect for your PC or desktop. With a read speed of 250 Mbps and a write speed of 180 Mbps, this hard drive can quickly and easily store or retrieve your data. The hard drive is compatible with a SATA or MSATA interface and has a 3-inch form factor. The hard drive comes in a sleek silver colour and has a 2-year warranty.

Specifications:

• Product Dimensions: ‎5 x 4.32 x 2.5 cm; 300 Grams

• Hard Drive Size: ‎500 GB

• Hard Disk Description: ‎500GB SATA HARD DRIVE

• Hard Drive Interface: ‎SATA

• Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400.00

• Item Weight: 300 g

ProsCons
Decent performanceThe finish could be better
Budget-friendly 
Easy to install 
cellpic
GEONIX 500GB SATA Hard Drive for Desktop HDD – 8.89 cm (3.5 Inch) SATA 6 Gb/s ‎5400 RPM High Speed Data Transferability Boost The Performance 64 MB Cache for Computer Desktop PC (GXSSHDD0011050)
43% off 1,140 1,999
Buy now

7.Western Digital WD Purple 2TB SATA Internal Surveillance Hard Drive

The WD Purple Surveillance Hard Disk is a high-performance disk engineered for surveillance security systems. It supports up to 180 TB per year workload and has prioritized write-operations for maximized surveillance performance. It is also compatible with more than eight bays and supports TLER and ATA streaming. The tarnish-resistant components make it a durable and reliable choice for security needs.

Specifications

• Product Dimensions:‎14.7 x 10.16 x 2.61 cm; 450 Grams

• Hard Drive Size: ‎2 TB

• Hard Drive Interface: ‎Serial ATA-600

• Hard Disk Rotational Speed: ‎5400 RPM

• Item Weight: ‎450 g

ProsCons
Easy to installThe finishing could be better
Decent performance 
Value for money 
cellpic
Western Digital WD Purple 2TB SATA Internal Surveillance Hard Drive (WD20PURZ)
30% off 4,645 6,650
Buy now

8.Toshiba MK3276GSX 320 GB 2.5" Internal Hard Drive

TOSHIBA 320 GB Internal Hard Disk Drive is specially designed for Desktop with a storage capacity of 320 GB. It is a SATA hard disk with a cache size of 8 and a rotational speed of 7200 RPM. The hard disk is compatible with all the leading operating systems and offers a fast and reliable data storage solution.

Specifications

• Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 6.98 x 0.95 cm; 98 Grams

• Hard Drive Size: ‎320 GB

• Voltage: ‎5 Volts

• Wattage: ‎4.5 Watts

• Item Weight: ‎98 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyBuild quality could be improved
Easy to install and use 
Decent performance on this budget 
cellpic
Toshiba MK3276GSX 320 GB 2.5" Internal Hard Drive
65% off 1,370 3,900
Buy now

9.Western Digital WD 500GB

The Western Digital AV-GP SATA Internal Hard Drive is a great choice for personal use. It has a digital storage capacity of 500 GB and a cache size of 32 MB. The hard disk form factor is 3.5 inches, and the hard disk size is 500 GB. The SATA connectivity technology makes it easy to connect to compatible devices. The multicolour design looks great, and the 1-year warranty gives you peace of mind.

Specifications

• Product Dimensions: ‎21.08 x 16.26 x 11.94 cm

• Hard Drive Size: ‎500 GB

• Item Weight: ‎567 g

ProsCons
AffordableOverall finishing could be better
Decent Performance 
Easy to use 
cellpic
Western Digital WD 500GB 32MB Cache SATA 3.0Gb/s 3.5 Inch Internal Hard Drive (CCTV DVR, PC)
28% off 2,100 2,900
Buy now

Three best feature

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Seagate BarracudaEasy to useEasy to installValue for money
Western Digital 2TB WD Blue Great product for gamersValue for moneyEasy to install
Consistent 500 GB Hard Disk Budget-friendlyDecent performanceValue for money
Seagate IronWolf 4TB NASData safety featuresGood build qualityGood performance
Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TBGreat for power usesGood performanceData safety and recovery
Geonix 500GB SATA Decent performanceBudget-friendlyEasy to install
Western Digital WD PurpleEasy to installDecent performanceValue for money
Toshiba MK3276GSXValue for moneyEasy to install and useDecent performance on this budget
Western Digital WD 500GBAffordableDecent PerformanceEasy to use

Best value for money

Seagate Barracuda 2 TB Internal Hard Drive HDD offers the best value for money under 5,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good HDD. It gives excellent safety and a good 2 TB of storage. This product benefits your digital life and your wallet, making it the best internal HDD available at a budget price.

Best overall

However, if you have to select the best internal HDD, you can opt for the Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS. This HDD is a whole package, from Good storage capacity and safety features to durability. Above that, it is an offering from Seagate, a brand that is well known for the quality hard drives it makes. All these features make it the best internal HDD.

How to find the best internal HDD under a budget?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for an internal HDD.

• The first is storage. An HDD is only as good as the storage and data safety it offers, so customers should be sure to look for the best storage and safety they can find within their budget.

• The second is data safety. If you're planning to use your HDD for a reasonable amount of time and to store valuable data, make sure it has data recovery and safety features.

• The third is connectivity. It's always nice to have an HDD that can connect multiple devices simultaneously.

• The fourth and final thing to consider is customer reviews. You may forget everything else, but read client reviews carefully before making your final decision.

All these features make Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS the best internal HDD.

Top 9 Best Internal HDD Price list

ProductPrice
Seagate Barracuda4,375.00
Western Digital 2TB WD  Blue 4,850.00
Consistent 500 GB Hard  Disk 1,350.00
Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS9,889.00
Seagate Skyhawk AI 8TB19,399.00 
Geonix 500GB SATA 1,167.00
Western Digital WD Purple4,655.00
Toshiba MK3276GSX2,661.00
Western Digital WD 500GB2,199.00

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

Top 9 Best Internal HDD Options to Select From!

What is the Best Internal HDD under 5,000 in the year 2022?

How do I install an internal hard drive?

What are the benefits of using an internal hard drive?

What are the disadvantages of using an internal hard drive?

What are the best features in an HDD that one should look for?

