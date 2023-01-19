Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 8 deals to grab on Apple products, up to 16% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 19, 2023 19:33 IST
Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Looking for the most significant Republic Day Sale discounts on Apple products on Amazon? Here is a list of the top discounts and deals available during this sale on Apple products.

product info
Apple products are much sought after, get attractive discounts on them.

With the Great Republic Day sale, Amazon is back with top brands and technology at deeply discounted prices. This is Amazon's first significant sale of the year and will last for four days this week. Products from various categories are sold with deals, offers, and discounts. However, people in India with an Amazon Prime membership can take advantage of the discount one day earlier than everyone else. According to Amazon, all Prime members can browse through the e-commerce giant's extensive and varied selection of products and select their favourites. At the same time, the rest of the country must wait another day to take advantage of the discount. In addition, customers frequently choose Apple products, and there are many possibilities for Apple products on sale. After discounts from the Amazon Republic Day sale, you may get discounted prices for iPhones, iPods, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.

1. Apple iPhone 12

You can purchase a brand-new iPhone 12 with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and 128GB of internal storage. Although this model may be a few years old, it still boasts features like an OLED display, Face ID, support for 5G networks, and an IP68 grade for water and dust protection that one would expect from a contemporary iPhone. The iPhone 12 is attractive if you want a new iPhone with excellent battery life, 5G connectivity, and a modern design.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Operating System: iOS 14

Cellular Technology: 5G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras in a sophisticated dual-camera systemThere is no charger or headphones in the box.
cellpic 14% off
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue
4.5 (29,328)
4.5 (29,328)
14% off
55,900 64,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 13

Even though the iPhone 13 has been on the market for more than a year, its potent A15 Biocon processor offers smooth performance and longer battery life than the majority of its class's competitors. This Apple product for home is the most excellent iPhone for consumers on a budget because of its brighter display, longer battery life, and full cameras. Additionally, the camera performs admirably in virtually all lighting situations.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: iOS 14

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Fast and capable smartphone Better battery life Upgraded cameraSmall adjustments to the design
cellpic 11% off
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Pink
4.6 (12,879)
4.6 (12,879)
11% off
61,999 69,900
Buy now

3. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case

The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case keep the distinctive design of the first generation while introducing a few minor upgrades. It extends the listening time of AirPods by up to 30 hours and it is also the Apple product for office. You may plug the case into an electrical outlet using a Lightning to USB Cable and an appropriate power adapter.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Model Name: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging case

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
Very good sound qualityUnreliable spatial audio
cellpic 15% off
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case ​​​​​​​
4 (38)
4 (38)
15% off
16,999 19,900
Buy now

4. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The second-generation Apple Pencil is excellent for sketching, colouring, taking notes, annotating PDFs, and more because it offers pixel-perfect precision and the lowest latency in the industry. While using it is as simple and natural as using a pencil. The Apple Pencil 2 is shorter and thinner than its predecessor, giving it a more authentic appearance and feel. The second-generation Apple Pencil (2nd generation) turns into your preferred creative tool, whether a paintbrush, charcoal, or a pencil, with pixel-perfect precision, tilt, and pressure sensitivity. It improves note-taking, doodling, drawing, and even painting. It wirelessly charges, magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and iPad Air, and allows you to switch between tools with only a double tap.

Specifications

Colour: White

Brand: Apple

Number of Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion batteries required. (included)

Item Weight: 0.74 Ounces

Compatible Devices: Tablets

ProsCons
It improves note-taking, doodling, drawing, and even painting.Expensive
cellpic 6% off
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
4.7 (43,678)
4.7 (43,678)
6% off
10,299 10,900
Buy now

5. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

With the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, you can charge your devices quickly and effectively at home, at work, or on the move. The Apple 20W USB power adapter or a similar power supply with a minimum power output of 20 watts is required for fast charging on all iPhones and later devices and all users must have Apple product.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Connectivity Technology: USB

Included Components: Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Input Voltage: 15 Volts

Total USB Ports: 1

ProsCons
Quick and effective home chargingCharging cable sold separately
cellpic 16% off
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter (for iPhone, iPad & AirPods)
4.6 (55,408)
4.6 (55,408)
16% off
1,599 1,900
Buy now

6. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Despite being the most affordable Apple Watch available right now, the unboxing process is identical to that of a Series 8, which means it is just as luxurious as you would expect from Apple. The Apple Watch SE 2 has a lovely, light, and premium feel. It's a good thing that its recycled aluminium case matches that of the more expensive Apple Watches. Additionally advantageous is the SE 2's 50-meter water resistance, which according to Apple, allows for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. Ion-X glass, which Apple refers to as the display material for the Apple Watch SE 2, may scratch rather quickly.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Style: GPS

Colour: Midnight

Special Feature: GPS

ProsCons
Inexpensive without sacrificing essential featuresNo ECG features
cellpic 7% off
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (248)
4.6 (248)
7% off
27,800 29,900
Buy now

7. Apple Watch Series 8

With a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and a faster processor. Ovulation notifications based on data from the temperature sensor overnight are one of the main benefits. This latest Apple product retains all the watchOS apps, workout tracking, and health functions. Your indispensable friend for a healthy existence is now even more potent. Modern sensors offer insights that help you better understand your health. Due to new safety features, you can get assistance when you need it. Even when your wrist is down, you can easily view the brilliant, Always-On Retina display.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Style: GPS + CELLULAR

Colour: Gold

Special Feature: Heart Rate Monitor

ProsCons
Strong performanceOver-familiar design
cellpic 4% off
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch w/ Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant
4% off
81,900 84,900
Buy now

8. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The new Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) have curved designs, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods offer a personalized, immersive listening experience with these characteristics. Dynamic head tracking enables the sound to follow the user's motions, while the spatial audio creates a sense of space and directionality. This results in a unique and immersive experience. The redesigned contoured design provides a more secure and comfortable fit, while the adaptive EQ automatically modifies the sound to meet the user's particular hearing. Apple AirPods will undoubtedly offer a superior listening experience when all these features are integrated.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Battery life: Up to 6 hours

Battery life with charging case: More than 30 hours

Connectivity: Technology

ProsCons
Space audio performs great. Outstanding sound stageNot the greatest music performance
cellpic 15% off
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
4.3 (1,447)
4.3 (1,447)
15% off
17,499 20,500
Buy now

Price of apple products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Apple iPhone 12 64,900
Apple iPhone 13 69,900
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case 19,900
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) 10,900
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter  1,900
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 29,900
Apple Watch Series 8 84,900
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) 20,500

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple iPhone 12Smart HDR 3 and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recordingA14 Bionic chip6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
Apple iPhone 134K Dolby Vision HDR recording12MP True Depth front camera with Night modeA15 Bionic chip
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging CaseAll-new contoured designSpatial Audio with dynamic head trackingAdaptive EQ automatically tunes
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)Compatible with iPad ProIt magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and iPad AirWith tilt and pressure sensitivity, and pixel-perfect accuracy
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter iPhone CompatibilityiPhone CompatibilityAirPods Compatibility
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)Answer phone calls and text messages with just your wristA modern safety system with functions like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash DetectionImproved Workout App with More Sophisticated Training Methods
Apple Watch Series 8New safety technologiesCellular connectivityProgressive health features
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)Adaptive EQ automatically tunes musicSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking placesSweat and water resistant

Best overall product

The top product on Apple overall is the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 has been available for more than a year despite this. It still outperforms most of its class's rivals in terms of performance and battery life thanks to its powerful A15 Biocon processor. Because of its brighter display, longer battery life, and powerful cameras, the iPhone 13 is the best iPhone for consumers on a budget. The camera also performs brilliantly in almost all lighting conditions. Overall, the best product available is the iPhone 13, which is also the most expensive.

Best value for money

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are Apple's most value-for-money product. The ideal option for those seeking the most excellent audio experience, it features spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and more. It's a terrific option for individuals who want to use their headphones for extended periods because of the fantastic sound quality and impressive battery life. The entire construction quality is excellent, and the design is cosy and stylish. In addition to being relatively simple to use, the AirPods also come with several extras that make them even more practical. Overall, the AirPods offer great value for money because of their numerous features and advantages, which more than justify their high price.

How to find the perfect budget Apple products?

There are a few factors to remember when looking for the ideal Apple products within your price range. The first thing you must do is determine your budget. You can begin limiting your choices once you have a budget in mind. Reading reviews is one of the finest ways to discover high-quality inexpensive Apple products. Apple product reviews may be found on a tonne of websites and blogs. This might help you determine which Apple goods offer the most value for your money. Asking around is another excellent technique to discover high-quality inexpensive Apple things. You can ask your loved ones for any recommendations by talking to them. They might be aware of an excellent Apple product you haven't considered. It's time to compare Apple items after you have a couple in mind. You can check the specifications of each Apple device to discover which provides the characteristics you desire. To ensure you obtain the best bargain, you should also compare costs. Once you've discovered the ideal low-cost Apple products, it's time to use all their wonderful features.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

