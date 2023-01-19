Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 37% off on best smartphones under ₹ 50,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The top smartphones under ₹ 50,000 are up for grabs at heavy discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Read to see if there is one from your wish list.

Smartphones today offer multiple features at an affordable price.

It is possible to choose the latest smartphones for professionals and smartphones for youngsters at any time of the year. Perhaps you want to upgrade or replace your outmoded smartphone, or perhaps you've only recently recognized what you need from a phone. Every mobile has its technological requirements, thus the best smartphones for universities will look very different from one for younger students. You may find a range of good smartphones for studying on our list from the Amazon republic day sale. Most often, students won't require a super-powerful flagship mobile, especially if they're still young. They might only need to be able to use programs designed to function on low-powered hardware, like that found in schools, or those that run online through the internet. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The product has a 64 MP back camera with EIS with 2MP Depth and Macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16 MP Sony IMX471. The camera comes with features like Night Portrait, SLO-Mo, time-lapse, video editor, screen flash, and multiple filters. The display is 6.59 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Resolution is 2412*1080 with 42- ppi. Nord CE 2 lite display is an energy-saving LCD. It comes with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box which means it provides fresh features like power-saving optimizations and faster app loading from the start. With the one plus red cable care plan customers get 12 month extended warranty, 120 Gb cloud storage, and a dedicated support helpline. Specifications: Brand: One Plus Product Dimensions: ‎‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm; 195 Grams Hard disk Size: 128 GB Special Feature: Big Display RAM size: 6 GB

Pros Cons The product is lightweight Phone processor lags need to be improved

2. Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a MediaTek helio P35 2.3 GHz Octa Core processor with android 12. It has a 13MP main camera and 2MP dual camera. The front camera is 5 MP. The display size is 6.5 inches with an LCD with an HD+ resolution and 269 ppi. battery size is 5000mAH and comes with a 1-year manufacturer device warranty and 6 months warranty from the manufacturer. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 Grams Hard disk Size: 64 GB Special Feature: Dual Sim functionality and expandable memory RAM size: 4 GB

Pros Cons Value for money Speaker quality can be improved Good camera quality

3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G Redmi 11 Prime comes with a MediaTek density 700 octa-core processor with 5G capability. The display is 90 GHz (1080*2400) which is adaptive sync with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The back camera is 50 MP, and the front is 8 MP. The storage can be expanded up to 512 GB and has an SD card slot. Both sim slots are 5G capable. Redmi 11 Prime hasana 18W fast charging support and comes with a 22.5W fast charger. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Product Dimensions: ‎‎16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 200 Grams Hard disk Size: 64 GB Special Feature: 50 MP AI-powered dual camera RAM size: 4 GB

Pros Cons The camera quality is good Battery backup needs to improve

4. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by vivo (Stellar Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | World's First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 5000mAh Battery | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately iQOO Z6 Lite comes with a snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor which helps to improve the performance with a refresh rate of 120 GHz. It is suitable for gaming and has a 5000 mAh battery that gives 127 Hours of playback time, 21.6 Hours of social media, and 14.5 hours of OTT streaming. The main camera is 50 MP autofocus. The product is 8.25mm thin and has matte design with a flat design. Specifications: Brand: iQOO by Vivo Product Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 194 Grams Hard disk Size: 64 GB Special Feature: Support of Fast Charging. RAM size: 4 GB

Pros Cons Dual Sim Camera quality needs to improve Fingerprint Sensor

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G by vivo (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 66W FlashCharge | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+ iQOO Z6 Pro has a snapdragon 778 processor that provides s fast and efficient gaming experience with a high visuals and intelligent vibration experience. The display has a 90 Hz refresh rate and d 180 Hz sampling rate that provides e smooth response. The product has a 64 MP back camera that provides a truly versatile photography experience for all scenarios with 116 wide-angle support and super night mode. The product has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Specifications: Brand: iQOO by Vivo Product Dimensions: ‎ 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 Grams Hard disk Size: 128 GB Special Feature: Lightweight RAM size: 6 GB

Pros Cons Fast charging support Fingerprint Sensor Fingerprint Sensor

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | Amoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately Samsung Galaxy M53 comes with an MTK D900 Octa Core processor with 5G support. The back camera is of 108 MP quad setup and has come breathtaking features like an Object eraser and Single take shoot. The AMOLED plus display is 6.7 inches and has 4*4 mimo support that helps a hassle-free 5G experience. The internal memory is expandable up to 1 TB and the product has the latest android v12.0 with UI4 OS. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 Grams Hard disk Size: 128 GB Special Feature: Lightweight, Thin RAM size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Good design Heating issues need to improve Lightweight

7. Redmi K50i 5G (Quick Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display Redmi K50i 5G is a 5G enable device that has LPDDR5 ram that helps to enhance the gaming experience. The display size of 6.6 inches with a 144 Hz 7-stage dynamic refresh rate. The aspect ratio is 20.5:0 with a flat frame that makes it comfortable to hold. The primary camera has a triple camera setup of 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP. The in-box turbocharger is 67W and charges the 5080 mAh battery very quickly. Long battery life runs an entire day, and the speaker has good sound quality. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Product Dimensions: ‎ 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 200 Grams Hard disk Size: 6 GB Special Feature: Super-resolution touch & VLOG mode RAM size: 128 GB

Pros Cons The AI-based noise reduction algorithm Battery health needs to improve Blue light reduction

8. OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) Along with OxygenOS, this smartphone offers 12 GB of RAM. The product weighs 190 grams and is 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm. This smartphone has unique features including a fingerprint scanner, LED flash, camera, etc. The battery has a 5000-power rating. The manufacturer provides a 6-month warranty on in-box accessories, including batteries, in addition to a 1-year warranty on the device from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Product Dimensions: ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm Hardisk Size: 256 GB Special Feature: Fast charging RAM size: 12 GB

Pros Cons Fast charging Costly Touch screen

9. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus Sized at 16.72 cm (6.6 inches), this Samsung smartphone. It sports a potent Octa Core Processor and Android 12. One UI. A true 50MP (F1.8) main camera, a 5MP (F2.2) secondary camera, a 2MP (F2.4), and an 8MP (F2.2) front camera make up the camera's triple camera configuration. A 6000mAh lithium-ion battery powers it. The maker of this smartphone offers a 1-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on the accessories that come with it. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎16.72 cm screen size Hardisk Size: 64 GB Special Feature: Good camera quality RAM size: 4 GB

Pros Cons Good camera quality Warranty service not good Thin

10. Redmi A1 (Light Green, 2GB RAM 32GB ROM) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12 The 16.56cm HD+, scratch-resistant display on this Redmi smartphone offers a resolution of 480x854. It has a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 CPU within. 8MP Dual camera and 5MP front camera on camera. Along with Dual SIM (nano+nano) Dual Standby (4G+4G), it has an SD card slot. Additionally, it includes a 5000 mAh big battery and an internal 10W charger. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Product Dimensions: ‎16.56cm screen size Hardisk Size: 32 GB Special Feature: Lightweight RAM size: 2 GB

Pros Cons Good color and design Costly Lightweight

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G High speed Portable Excellent control type Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Good graphics Thin Good design Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) Lovely Design Excellent display Touch screen iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by vivo (Stellar Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Good sound features Unique design Sleek design iQOO Z6 Pro 5G by vivo (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Energy saver Innovative technology Power saver Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) No heating issue Wonderful design Amazing touch control Redmi K50i 5G (Quick Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Energy efficient Sleek design Cleans nicely OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) Powerful Anti-glare screen Smooth control Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) Good finishing User friendly Saves energy efficiently Redmi A1 (Light Green, 2GB RAM 32GB ROM) Robust construction Stunning design Excellent touch control panel

Best overall product Choosing the best laptop from this Amazon Republic Day sale is a challenging task. The Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage smartphone would be the deserving victor, nevertheless, if we had to choose just one. This smartphone has the best graphics capabilities when compared to the other smartphones on the list. Additionally, it has a stunning design that raises the appeal of the cell phones. It also offers fantastic windows after-service, which is a huge benefit. Best value for money The Redmi A1 (Light Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) smartphone is loaded with features like excellent graphics and sound visualizations that ensure high-speed processing, and it has a low suggested retail price of just Rs. 5999. It boasts incredible processing power and is very energy efficient. The best example of how cutting-edge technology has been incorporated is in this project. This item is a great fit for your home because of its size which can be found in this Amazon republic day sale. How to find the perfect smartphone The most crucial stage is carefully examining each smartphone model considering its most recent features and specifications. Choose the item from this tiny group that balances utility, price, and design the best. The best facilitator is criticism, therefore remember to regularly read online reviews and complaints made by customers on various platforms. To find unbiased reviews, watch YouTube videos. Finally, pick the smartphones on sale with the fewest bad ratings and the most favorable ones. Additionally, always choose products from the Amazon Republic Day Sale that come with lengthy warranties because they ensure that you won't have to pay for maintenance anytime soon. A warranty is necessary for a product's maintenance. Prices of best smartphones at a glance;

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 18,990 Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage ₹ 8,999 Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) ₹ 12,999 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G by vivo (Stellar Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 12,999 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G by vivo (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 20,999 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) ₹ 25,999 Redmi K50i 5G (Quick Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 20,999 OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) ₹ 36,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) ₹ 9,499 Redmi A1 (Light Green, 2GB RAM 32GB ROM) ₹ 5,999