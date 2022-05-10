Amazon sale on electronics: Get as much as 70% off on gadgets, see here By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Summary: Amazon is currently having a sale on all kinds of electronic items. If you are lucky, you can get as much as 70% off on products. So what are you waiting for? Up for grabs are soundbars, smart speakers, fire TV sticks and more.

Gadgets such as soundbars and smart speakers are utility items.

Electronic devices and gadgets are items that get obsolete, in terms of technology, rather soon. You would want to believe that your device is serving you well (and for all you know it may be) but the markets would be flooded with something new - more shiny, smarter and, sometimes, more utilitarian too. Hence, it is always a nice idea to keep a tab on what's happening in the world of technology and to see which one of them come with what kind of offers. If you are convinced, then checking out the various offers on electronic products on Amazon would be a correct thing to do. The online e-commerce platform is currently having a sale where a bunch of gadgets such as soundbars, smart speakers, home security cameras, fire TV sticks among others are being sold dirt cheap. We have curated a list of such products for your perusal, which should help you decide better. Take a look. Price of gadgets at a glance:

Product MRP Price After Discount Echo Dot ₹ 4,499.00 ₹ 2,999.00 Fire TV Stick ₹ 4,999.00 ₹ 3,999.00 Mi 360° Home Security Camera ₹ 3,999.00 ₹ 2,980.00 Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO ₹ 29,999.00 ₹ 8,999.00

Echo Dot | Smart speaker with Alexa Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice even from a distance. Alexa can speak both English and Hindi. What's more is that new features get added automatically. This 4th generation Echo Dot has a new spherical design with improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen). It comes with a hands-free music control and streams millions of songs in many languages from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana or Apple Music. This is versatile device - you can use it as a standalone speaker or connect it to other speakers/headphones to enjoy audio on your favourite devices. Or simply pair your phone with Echo Dot and use it as a bluetooth speaker. What's more is that this device can also help in making your home a smart home - you can use voice to control lights. You can also extend this experience to other appliances like ACs, TVs, geysers using smart plugs (which have to be purchased separately of course). This speaker is great to get your regular work done too - just ask Alexa to pay your bills, get news, weather, cricket scores, nursery rhymes and stories!

Fire TV Stick Don't have a smart TV at home? No need to fret. You don't have to buy a new TV set after all. All you need to do is invest in a fire TV stick. This product helps transform your regular TV into a smart TV. Thereafter, you can watch all kinds of streaming content. This latest generation of fire TV device is 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation and allows for fast streaming in full HD. It also includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Its 3rd Gen Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. This gives you home theater audio with Dolby Atmos. With this device, you can watch movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many other Apps.

Mi 360° Home Security Camera 1080P Now make your home more secure with this home security camera. This product is equipped with night vision and motion detection. This is ideal for putting up in office, garage, kitchen, bathroom, living room, bedroom, classroom, study room, nursery and hallway. Some of the unique features of this camera include 1080p FHD picture, 360 degree all-round vision and infrared night vision.

Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO Do you find the experience of watching on TV slightly underwhelming particularly when it comes to its sound? Well then, it is time you brought home a soundbar from Zebronics. But what is a soundbar? Well, simply put, it is a speaker system that delivers high-quality TV sound without requiring the space, complexity and expense of a home theater receiver (a device to enhance sound quality) and surround sound speaker setup. This product comes with a built-in Alexa, which means a voice assistant will answer you in English and Hindi to play your favourite songs online and answer all your questions too. It comes with powerful dual inbuilt subwoofers (6.98cm x2) for well defined bass effect, combined with dual drivers (4.4cm x2) to give you a fulfilled movie and music experience.