Amazon sale on mobile accessories: Avail up to 65% off of select items By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 25, 2022 15:44 IST





Summary: It's an opportune moment to buy your mobile accessories, as there is a good discount being offered on an array of products.

Get mobile accessories at a discounted price.

Have you been planning on buying a new set of earphones? Is your device battery always low and you need a power bank? Do you want to ace your selfie game? Well, then here's the good news: you can get a host of mobile accessories at a discounted price on Amazon. A discount up to 65% is simply as good as it can get. Items like selfie stick, power bank, car charger and so on are utility accessories that come in handy on a regular basis. It's best to make the most of Amazon's massive discount deal offers and invest in all the mobile accessories you're in need of. To help you make a good selection, we have put together some such accessories in our list below. The discount percentage being offered on each of our shortlisted item is more than 50%. Amazing, right?



All products are from established brands and come with a slew of interesting features. The mobile accessories include earphones, a selfie stick, a car charger, a power bank and wireless headphones. Scroll though our list to read about their interesting features.

Price of mobile accessories at a glance:

Mobile accessories Price after discount Price Realme Buds Wireless in Ear Earphones ₹ 1,299.00 ₹ 2,499.00 pTron Bassbuds Wireless Headphones ₹ 899.00 ₹ 2,599.00 Ambrane 6.0 Amp Dual USB Car Charger ₹ 449.00 ₹ 999.00 URBN Power Bank ₹ 1,499.00 ₹ 3,999.00 WeCool Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Sticks ₹ 549.00 ₹ 1,599.00

Realme Buds Wireless in Ear Earphones These wireless in-ear Bluetooth earphones come with a mic. It is IPX4 rated which means it is resistant to water. Its 11.2mm dynamic bass boost driver offers powerful and immersive sound experience. You can plug in these earphones and attend calls without worrying about background noise, as it effectively cancels it. It also has a massive battery which offers 17 hours play time on charging it for just 10 minutes.

pTron Bassbuds Wireless Headphones With these wireless Bluetooth headphones, you can enjoy immersive stereo sound experience and deep bass. Equipped with advanced Bluetooth v5.1 with strong 10m wireless connectivity, this makes for a real cool accessory that is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices. The earphones have an ergonomic design and are super lightweight too. They fit comfortably in ears and also come with a built-in HD mic for clear sound quality during calls. Rated IPX4, the earphones are also water- and sweat-proof.

Ambrane 6.0 Amp Dual USB Car Charger Compatible with all cellular phones, this 18 watt USB car charger recharges the battery of devices really fast. It is powered by battery and is available in black colour. Now, you won’t have to worry about stepping out of your home even if you phone battery is low, as this charger is super efficient and super fast in recharging batteries. It is lightweight and has one USB port.

Urbn Power Bank This 20000 mAh, 22.5W power bank is ultra compact in design and super fast when it comes to charging devices. It has a USB type C port and can charge a smartphone with 3000 mAh battery up to 4.7 times faster. A made in India product, it has a smooth finish and a premium look. It weighs only about 339 grams and is thus easily portable.

WeCool Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Sticks Now place your smartphones on this extendable selfie stick to click great pictures with panoramic view. It is a 3-in-1 multifunctional selfie stick that comes with a tripod stand. The maximum height up to which the height of the tripod can be adjusted is about 60 cm. It is made of stainless steel material and weighs only about 113 grams. The selfie stand for mobile phones can be rotated to 360 degrees + 220 degree angular adjustment.