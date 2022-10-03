Sign out
Apple iPhone 128GB Internal memory mobile phones: the ultimate buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 03, 2022 14:17 IST

You'll need to choose the iPhone's storage capacity if you're in the market for a new model. Currently, 128GB is the minimum, and a 1TB device is already available. For your convenience, we will assist you in determining the optimal storage size for your usage and suggest the best IPhones with at least 128GB of storage space.

Apple iPhone 128GB mobile phones

Although Apple's iPhone lineup is subject to change, the confusion surrounding the storage options might not go away so quickly. Photos and videos, coupled with podcasts, music, and huge applications like games, can quickly fill up your storage space. With our comprehensive guide, you'll learn how to pick the best 128GB iPhone for you. We'll guide you around how you can make an informed purchase decision.

Best Apple iPhone 128 GB Mobile Phones

1.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The combination of exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and an incremental improvement in battery life over the previous generation make it an ideal choice. Although faster charging times could have been an added benefit, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still one of the best iPhones on the market.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 1 TB/512 GB/256GB/128 GB
  • Battery: 4352 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: Upto 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • High refresh rate with 120Hz ProMotion display
  • Lacks support for fast charging at high speeds
  • Amazing performance
  • No charger inside the box
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Sierra Blue
2.Apple iPhone 13 Pro

One of the most powerful mobile devices ever created is Apple's iPhone 13 Pro. In spite of the larger camera bump and the absence of Touch ID, Apple's most recent iPhone is a powerhouse that boasts an outstanding display and outstanding cameras. On top of that, it is significantly less expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 1 TB/512 GB/256GB/128 GB
  • Battery: 3095 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: Upto 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • 120Hz ProMotion display
  • Almost as expensive as the newer iPhone 14 Pro
  • Stellar camera performance
  • Feels heavy in the hand
  • Great performance with the A15 Bionic
  • Battery life is not as great as the 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Graphite
11% off
106,900 119,900
3. Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 has a display that is more brightly lit, a battery that lasts longer, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for those on a budget. On the other hand, faster charging and an adaptive ProMotion display like the iPhone 13 Pro would have been a nice addition but the iPhone 13 is still an amazing phone.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • Battery: 3240 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: up to 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • Amazing design
  • Not a major upgrade over the iPhone 12
  • Class-leading battery life
  • Lacks a high refresh rate display
  • Outstanding performance
 
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) - Green
4. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 mini is the ideal option for people who prefer a more compact device. It's so good that it would be safe to say that it's the best compact phone available today. It's more powerful than the iPhone 12 Mini, has a superior camera, and lasts longer on a single charge. It's not the top-tier iPhone, but if portability is your priority, you could take a look at the iPhone 13 mini.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • Battery: 2438 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • Impressive design 
  • Scope for improvement in refresh rate display
  • Powerful battery 
  • No adapter is included in the purchase
  • Easy to carry and pocket friendly
 
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) - (Product) RED
7% off
64,900 69,900
5. Apple iPhone SE

The iPhone SE, with its lightning-fast performance and high-quality photographs from its single back camera, is the best smartphone money can buy. However, if you need a larger display or greater battery life at a lower price, there are better options on the market.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 256 GB/128 GB/64GB
  • Battery: 2018 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 7 MP and 12MP
  • Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • Seamless TouchID 
  • Somewhat overpriced
  • Powerful A15 Bionic chipset
  • Single camera design
Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Midnight (3rd Generation)
6. Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning device that offers full 5G connectivity, excellent cameras, and powerful performance. While the new, lower pricing is nice, the base's lack of storage space is a major concern for most power users. But it is a good entry point for someone outside of the IOS ecosystem.


Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 256 GB/128 GB/64GB
  • Battery: 2815 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: Supports 20W adapter (Charges from 0-50% in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
  • Incredible cameras
  • Lacks a high refresh rate display
  • Impressive OLED display
  • No adapter is included when the phone is purchased
  • Robust battery backup
 
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
27% off
47,999 65,900
7.Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple's iPhone 12 mini is perfect for individuals who desire a compact phone without sacrificing on quality. If you can overlook the mini's middling battery life and just 64GB of storage, you'll adore what it can do.


Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • ROM: 256 GB/128 GB/64GB
  • Battery: 2227 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • Excellent OLED display 
  • FaceID does not work with a mask on
  • Powerful A14 Bionic chip
  • Abysmal battery life
  • Introduces MagSafe to the iPhone lineup
 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Sierra Blue
8. Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is a great value considering its upgraded cameras, quicker A15 Bionic chip, and entertaining Action mode for video capture. However, a telephoto lens and ProMotion would be nice for this price. For its larger display and longer battery life, the iPhone 14 Plus may be a better option for some consumers.


Specifications:

  • Processor:Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM:6GB
  • ROM:512GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • Battery:3279 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera:12 MP
  • Fast Charging:Up to, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus
  • Scope for improvement in camera
  • Improved battery life
  • Not a major upgrade from the previous generation
  • The option of Purple colour 
 
iPhone 14 128GB (Product) RED
79,900
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus, with its 6.7-inch screen and a significant price cut in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is an excellent choice for those who want a large screen at a lower price. While the other improvements are less noteworthy, the cameras, especially in low light, are vastly superior.



Specifications:

  • Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM:512GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • Battery: 4323 mAh
  • Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP
  • Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

ProsCons
  • Long-lasting battery 
  • The camera is not as good as pro models
  • New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus
  • Uses the same A15 chip from the previous year
iPhone 14 128GB (Product) RED
79,900
Best 3 Features Of iPhone 128 GB Mobile Phones

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
iPhone 13 Pro maxCamera with 12 megapixels (telephoto, ultrawide angle lens)The ultimate long battery lifePromotion technology with adaptive refresh rates
iPhone 13 ProA 15 Bionic processor which excels in graphicsThe upgraded camera to 3x tele lensThe notch is 20% smaller
iPhone 13Drag and Drop, focus mode, Live text, and app tracking controlA15 Bionic chip empowers the phone One of the best water resistance rating phones
iPhone 13 MiniCinematic mode- Video recording (1080p at 30 fps)Splash, water, and dust resistant12 MP dual camera featuring ultra-wide functionality
iPhone SEIt is pocket friendly and less expensiveIt has the portrait mode feature to click a photo with a shallow depth fieldIt has a non-slippery grip and a smaller size to carry with ease
iPhone 12Super Retina XDR OLED displays

There's an A14 chip

built on a 5-nanometer process for performance and efficiency enhancement

It supports 5 G connectivity for faster downloads and uploads
iPhone 12 miniFuture Proofed with 5GSmaller phone with ceramic screen and angular aluminum edgesIt is more compact with smooth and lag-free movement
iPhone 14Fastest performer in smartphones as powered with one more GPU than iPhone 13 12 MP main camera features a detailed, sharp, and faster aperture Durable and sleek aerospace aluminum grade design
iPhone 14 PlusRobust camera upgrades by empowered by photonic engineA powerhouse with a 5 Cre GPUEmergency SOS and Crash Detection via satellite

Best Budget Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone - iPhone 13

If you’re on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 13. In fact, it seems like a much better choice than the newer iPhone 14. The iPhone 13 has a display that is more brightly lit, a battery life that lasts longer, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for those on a budget. On the other hand, we wish it supported features like faster charging and an adaptive display at 120Hz like the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. But nevertheless, the iPhone 13 is an amazing value iPhone in 2022.

Best Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone - iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max steals the show and proves to be the best overall phone amongst all mentioned in the list. The blend of the photography capabilities, its 120Hz ProMotion display, and its long battery life made it almost an ideal smartphone. The phone could use faster-charging speeds. In addition, its seamless TouchID adds to its value.

How to find the Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones?

When looking for a new or used iPhone, it is imperative that you keep one key figure in mind: the amount of storage space it has. The storage capacity of your iPhone will dictate the number of apps, images, movies, and other types of data that you are able to store locally on the device. Take a look at the various compromises that are being made.

iPhone storage is non-expandable, so you'll need as much space as possible on your iPhone if you take a lot of photos and videos, download a lot of apps, and wish to carry about a sizable music library. But you can leverage services like iCloud to keep copies of your local data in the cloud while deleting it from your local disk to save some space.

Product Price List (September 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.iPhone 1489,900
2.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max1,19,900
3.iPhone 14 Plus99,900
4.Apple iPhone 13 Mini74,900
5.Apple iPhone 13 65,900
6.Apple iPhone 1244,999
7.Apple iPhone 13 Pro1,00,900
8.Apple iPhone 12 Mini49,999
9.Apple iPhone SE48,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

1. Is 128GB of storage space enough?

It's true that most users won't need more than 128GB of internal storage, as long as they don't hoard data or plan to accumulate an excessive amount of media files that can't be quickly uploaded to the cloud or backed up on an external drive.

2. Does Apple offer a cloud service in case my onboard storage gets filled up?

Apple offers one of the most secure cloud storage options. iCloud makes it easy for you to back your data up to the cloud. And with Apple’s Apple One bundle, it costs only a couple hundred bucks a month for the entire bundle of iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. 

3. Will my phone slow down if my storage is almost full?

Full storage can lead to lag or your OS to even crash if you're not careful about it. Most smartphones utilize solid-state storage which can slow the writing process down when full. 

