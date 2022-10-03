Apple iPhone 128GB Internal memory mobile phones: the ultimate buyer's guide

Summary:
Although Apple's iPhone lineup is subject to change, the confusion surrounding the storage options might not go away so quickly. Photos and videos, coupled with podcasts, music, and huge applications like games, can quickly fill up your storage space. With our comprehensive guide, you'll learn how to pick the best 128GB iPhone for you. We'll guide you around how you can make an informed purchase decision.
Best Apple iPhone 128 GB Mobile Phones
1.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
The combination of exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and an incremental improvement in battery life over the previous generation make it an ideal choice. Although faster charging times could have been an added benefit, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still one of the best iPhones on the market.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2.Apple iPhone 13 Pro
One of the most powerful mobile devices ever created is Apple's iPhone 13 Pro. In spite of the larger camera bump and the absence of Touch ID, Apple's most recent iPhone is a powerhouse that boasts an outstanding display and outstanding cameras. On top of that, it is significantly less expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Apple iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 has a display that is more brightly lit, a battery that lasts longer, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for those on a budget. On the other hand, faster charging and an adaptive ProMotion display like the iPhone 13 Pro would have been a nice addition but the iPhone 13 is still an amazing phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Apple iPhone 13 Mini
The iPhone 13 mini is the ideal option for people who prefer a more compact device. It's so good that it would be safe to say that it's the best compact phone available today. It's more powerful than the iPhone 12 Mini, has a superior camera, and lasts longer on a single charge. It's not the top-tier iPhone, but if portability is your priority, you could take a look at the iPhone 13 mini.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Apple iPhone SE
The iPhone SE, with its lightning-fast performance and high-quality photographs from its single back camera, is the best smartphone money can buy. However, if you need a larger display or greater battery life at a lower price, there are better options on the market.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Apple iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is a stunning device that offers full 5G connectivity, excellent cameras, and powerful performance. While the new, lower pricing is nice, the base's lack of storage space is a major concern for most power users. But it is a good entry point for someone outside of the IOS ecosystem.
|Pros
|Cons
7.Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple's iPhone 12 mini is perfect for individuals who desire a compact phone without sacrificing on quality. If you can overlook the mini's middling battery life and just 64GB of storage, you'll adore what it can do.
|Pros
|Cons
8. Apple iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is a great value considering its upgraded cameras, quicker A15 Bionic chip, and entertaining Action mode for video capture. However, a telephoto lens and ProMotion would be nice for this price. For its larger display and longer battery life, the iPhone 14 Plus may be a better option for some consumers.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus, with its 6.7-inch screen and a significant price cut in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is an excellent choice for those who want a large screen at a lower price. While the other improvements are less noteworthy, the cameras, especially in low light, are vastly superior.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 Features Of iPhone 128 GB Mobile Phones
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|iPhone 13 Pro max
|Camera with 12 megapixels (telephoto, ultrawide angle lens)
|The ultimate long battery life
|Promotion technology with adaptive refresh rates
|iPhone 13 Pro
|A 15 Bionic processor which excels in graphics
|The upgraded camera to 3x tele lens
|The notch is 20% smaller
|iPhone 13
|Drag and Drop, focus mode, Live text, and app tracking control
|A15 Bionic chip empowers the phone
|One of the best water resistance rating phones
|iPhone 13 Mini
|Cinematic mode- Video recording (1080p at 30 fps)
|Splash, water, and dust resistant
|12 MP dual camera featuring ultra-wide functionality
|iPhone SE
|It is pocket friendly and less expensive
|It has the portrait mode feature to click a photo with a shallow depth field
|It has a non-slippery grip and a smaller size to carry with ease
|iPhone 12
|Super Retina XDR OLED displays
There's an A14 chip
built on a 5-nanometer process for performance and efficiency enhancement
|It supports 5 G connectivity for faster downloads and uploads
|iPhone 12 mini
|Future Proofed with 5G
|Smaller phone with ceramic screen and angular aluminum edges
|It is more compact with smooth and lag-free movement
|iPhone 14
|Fastest performer in smartphones as powered with one more GPU than iPhone 13
|12 MP main camera features a detailed, sharp, and faster aperture
|Durable and sleek aerospace aluminum grade design
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Robust camera upgrades by empowered by photonic engine
|A powerhouse with a 5 Cre GPU
|Emergency SOS and Crash Detection via satellite
Best Budget Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone - iPhone 13
If you’re on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 13. In fact, it seems like a much better choice than the newer iPhone 14. The iPhone 13 has a display that is more brightly lit, a battery life that lasts longer, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for those on a budget. On the other hand, we wish it supported features like faster charging and an adaptive display at 120Hz like the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. But nevertheless, the iPhone 13 is an amazing value iPhone in 2022.
Best Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone - iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro Max steals the show and proves to be the best overall phone amongst all mentioned in the list. The blend of the photography capabilities, its 120Hz ProMotion display, and its long battery life made it almost an ideal smartphone. The phone could use faster-charging speeds. In addition, its seamless TouchID adds to its value.
How to find the Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones?
When looking for a new or used iPhone, it is imperative that you keep one key figure in mind: the amount of storage space it has. The storage capacity of your iPhone will dictate the number of apps, images, movies, and other types of data that you are able to store locally on the device. Take a look at the various compromises that are being made.
iPhone storage is non-expandable, so you'll need as much space as possible on your iPhone if you take a lot of photos and videos, download a lot of apps, and wish to carry about a sizable music library. But you can leverage services like iCloud to keep copies of your local data in the cloud while deleting it from your local disk to save some space.
Product Price List (September 2022)
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|iPhone 14
|89,900
|2.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|1,19,900
|3.
|iPhone 14 Plus
|99,900
|4.
|Apple iPhone 13 Mini
|74,900
|5.
|Apple iPhone 13
|65,900
|6.
|Apple iPhone 12
|44,999
|7.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|1,00,900
|8.
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini
|49,999
|9.
|Apple iPhone SE
|48,900
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
It's true that most users won't need more than 128GB of internal storage, as long as they don't hoard data or plan to accumulate an excessive amount of media files that can't be quickly uploaded to the cloud or backed up on an external drive.
Apple offers one of the most secure cloud storage options. iCloud makes it easy for you to back your data up to the cloud. And with Apple’s Apple One bundle, it costs only a couple hundred bucks a month for the entire bundle of iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music.
Full storage can lead to lag or your OS to even crash if you're not careful about it. Most smartphones utilize solid-state storage which can slow the writing process down when full.
It is strictly dependent on your usage but you probably do. Given the massive size of photos and videos on the new iPhones, you're better off with more storage than you feel you need.
iCloud offers multiple plans ranging from a free tier with 5GB of storage all the way to a 749 rupee plan that offers 2 TB of storage.