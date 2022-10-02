Sign out
Apple iPhone 256GB internal memory mobile phones: The ultimate buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 02, 2022 21:46 IST

Summary:

You'll need to look at the iPhone's storage capacity if you're in the market looking for a new iPhone model. 64GB or 128GB is not enough for everyone, and with even 1TB devices already available, the choice couldn't be more difficult. We will assist you in determining the optimal storage size for your usage and suggest the best IPhones with at least 256GB of storage space.

Apple iPhone 256GB internal memory mobile phones

We've got you covered if you're looking to purchase a new iPhone but are overwhelmed by the variety of models and storage capacities available. The storage capacities of the iPhones sold by Apple can range from 64 GB to 1 TB.

You may quickly run out of space on your device due to accumulating media files such as photos, videos, podcasts, music, and demanding applications such as games. However, with large internal storage capacity, smart features, and upgrades, iPhones with 256GB of memory are becoming quite popular.

These devices are loaded with the most recent updates and features, including built-in programmers, superb camera quality, and long battery lives for lag-free operation.

We are here to help you if you're looking for the best mobile phones with 256GB of internal memory with all the specifications, pros, and cons mentioned here. Use our guide to get the perfect 256GB iPhone for you and navigate the process of making a well-informed purchase.

Best Apple iPhone 256 GB mobile phones

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The most fantastic camera and longest battery life of any iPhone are found in Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is considered the pinnacle of mobile content creation equipment. The display offers crisp image quality, and the phone is in vibrant colours. The loudspeakers are also very rich. It has all the features anyone desires to have on their phones, such as a fantastic display, never-ending battery life, and an advanced operating system.

The combination of exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and an incremental improvement in battery life over the previous generation make it an ideal choice.

Specifications:

  • Processor : Apple A15 Bionic
  • Display : 6.7 inches XDR OLED (Super Retina)
  • ROM : 1 TB/512 GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Front and Rear Camera : 12 MP
  • Battery : 4352 mAh

ProsCons
Captures sharp and detailed pictures Lacks support for fast charging at high speeds
Impeccable performanceNo adapter was provided in the box
Good value for money featuring 120Hz ProMotion displayNot a major change in design as compared to the previous model
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Graphite
14% off
119,900 139,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is the most modern iOS phone after iPhone 14. It comes in variants of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of internal memory storage. The smartphone is equipped with advanced features and a sturdy user interface. It has a magnificent front camera, a solid triple 12-megapixel rear camera, and other edge-cutting photography features to capture every detail. In addition, it provides an incredible experience with its amazing display.

One of the most powerful mobile devices is Apple's iPhone 13 Pro. Despite the larger camera bump and the absence of Touch ID, Apple's most recent iPhone is a powerhouse that boasts an impeccable display and camera.

Specifications:

  • Processor : Apple A15 Bionic
  • Display : 6.1 inch XDR OLED (Super Retina)
  • ROM : 1 TB/512 GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Front and Rear Camera : 12 MP
  • Battery : 3095 mAh

ProsCons
120Hz ProMotion displayExpensive than iPhone 13
Stellar camera performanceFeels heavy and bulky
Great performance with the A15 BionicBattery life is good but not great when compared with 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) - Graphite
15% off
109,900 129,900
Buy now

3. Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is another variation with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB of internal memory capacity. This phone is a decent choice if you love photography because it has tremendous storage and a fantastic camera, which captures every shot to make it a classic.

Along with supporting 5G connectivity, excellent cameras, and powerful performance, the iPhone 12 is the perfect choice to opt for, as it will not even hurt your pocket when compared to the latest models of iPhone. While the new, lower pricing makes it an excellent option, lack of storage space is a major concern for most users as some users prefer the 512 GB model, which is not available in iPhone 12.


Specifications:

  • Processor : Apple A14 Bionic
  • Display : 6.1-inch XDR OLED (Super Retina)
  • ROM : 256 GB/128 GB/64GB
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Front and Rear Camera : 12 MP
  • Battery : 2815 mAh

ProsCons
The astounding OLED display makes it perfect for watching movies and playing gameLacks a high refresh rate display
The stunning camera clicks sharp and detailed picturesBundled with a smaller battery compared to previous Apple models
It can easily compete with iPhone 13 and 14 when compared based on performanceNo adapter is included in the purchase
Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) - White
22% off
62,999 80,900
Buy now

4. Apple iPhone 14

You will get more noticeable upgrades in this latest iPhone model, the iPhone 14. The advanced smartphone allows you to take macro shots and features a third camera with a telephoto lens.

The iPhone 14 is a great value phone, considering its upgraded cameras, quicker A15 Bionic chip, and entertaining Action mode for video capture.

Specifications:

  • Processor : Apple A15 Bionic
  • Display : 6.1-inch XDR OLED (Super Retina)
  • ROM : 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Front and Rear Camera : 12 MP
  • Battery : 3279 mAh

ProsCons
New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focusLacks the upgrades in camera megapixel count and resolution that the pro models got
Improved battery lifeUses the same A15 chip from the previous year
The option of purple colourNot a major upgrade from the previous generation
iPhone 14 256GB (Product) RED
89,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The price gap between iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is significant. Therefore, to bridge this gap, Apple has launched the iPhone 14 Plus. It is the most convenient option to buy for the users who can't afford or are willing to spend a significant amount on the phone, but still want to avail of all the features offered in iPhone Pro models.

With iPhone 14 Plus, you get a 6.7-inch screen and a significant price cut compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, making it an excellent choice for those who want a large screen, a better display, and a camera array at a lower price.

Specifications:

  • Processor : Apple A15 Bionic
  • Display : 6.7 inch XDR OLED (Super Retina)
  • ROM : 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Front and Rear Camera : 12 MP
  • Battery : 4323 mAh

ProsCons
The larger, pro-like screen size is an upgrade from the regular iPhone 14Does not have enough pros over the iPhone 13 to justify its price
New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focusUses the same A15 chip from the previous year
Improved battery lifeLacks the upgrades in camera megapixel count and resolution that the pro models got
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB (Product) RED
99,900
Buy now

Best three features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple A15 Bionic processorPowerful battery- Video playback up to 28 hoursTriple 12MP front and rear camera with TrueDepth and Depth Control
Apple iPhone 13 ProSupports for 19 5G bandsLightening fast performance with the Apple A15 Bionic processorSuper Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate
Apple iPhone 12 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displayIn-built back-the-tap featureSmart data mode automatically switches between 4G and 5G
Apple iPhone 14A 16 Bionic makes it the fastest phone of aFeatures 1 more GPU than iPhone 13, resulting in boosted graphic performanceSupports fast charging, charges 50% in 30 minutes
Apple iPhone 14 Plus48MP main, 12MP UW and 12MP 3x zoom; 12MP front-facing camera steals the showA 16 Bionic makes it the fastest phone of allLong-lasting battery- 4323 mAh battery

Best value for money

The best value-for-money phone on this list has to be the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The combination of the photography capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will leave you spellbound. Its long-lasting battery life just needs 1 hour and 34 minutes to charge 100% and can run for two days (up to 48 hours) of moderate use. Moreover, its 120 Hz ProMotion display is another factor that justifies its price. The phone could use faster-charging speeds, and seamless Touch ID support would be an excellent addition, but all things considered, it is a formidable opponent that cannot be defeated.

Best overall

If you’re on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 13. It seems like a much better choice than the newer iPhone 14. The iPhone 13 has a more brightly lit display, a longer battery life, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for people on a budget.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone 256GB internal memory mobile phone?

The amount of storage capacity an iPhone has is crucial to remember when shopping for a new or used iPhone. The number of apps, pictures, videos, and other data that may be stored locally on your iPhone is limited by its storage capacity. Examine the many concessions that have been made. The iPhone's storage is not expandable, so if you shoot many photos and movies, download many apps, and want to carry about a substantial music library, you'll need as much space as possible on your iPhone. To free up space on your local drive, you can use cloud storage services such as iCloud to back up your data instead of storing it locally.

Products price list

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,19,900
2.Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,00,900
3.Apple iPhone 12 44,999
4.iPhone 14 89,900
5.iPhone 14 Plus 99,900

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

Frequently asked question(FAQs)

1. Is 256GB of storage space enough?

Most individuals won't need more than 256GB of internal storage, as long as they don't have or plan to accumulate excessive media files that can't be quickly uploaded to the cloud or backed up on an external drive

2. Does Apple offer a cloud service if my onboard storage gets filled up?

Apple offers one of the most secure cloud storage options. iCloud makes it easy for you to back your data to the cloud. And Apple’s Apple One bundle costs only a couple hundred bucks a month for the entire bundle of iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music

3. Will my phone slow down if my storage is almost full?

Full storage can lead to lag, or your OS can even crash if you're not careful. Most smartphones utilise solid-state storage, slowing down the writing process when full. 

