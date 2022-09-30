Apple iPhones with 3GB RAM and Above

The Apple iPhone SE has an 11.94 cm (4.7 inches) retina HD display with 5G cellular technology capacity, an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance, and 3GB RAM. It also has a 12 MP front camera and a 7 MP selfie camera.

The iPhone is a line of smartphones manufactured by Apple that combines a computer and cellular phone into one particular device with a touchscreen interface. The iPhone, coupled with a powerful processor and 3GB RAM or more, provides a seamless interface and allows you to multitask efficiently. This article will discuss the best iPhones with 3GB RAM and higher versions that you must try.

The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display and an A14 bionic chip with a dual 12MP camera and a front camera of 12MP. It also lets you record, edit and play Dolby Vision videos.

It is a 6.1-inch super retina mobile phone with ProMotion technology for a faster and more responsive feel. It has a 12MP pro camera system with an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It has a stunning display resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels at 460 PPI.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with an A15 Bionic chip with 28 hours of video playback. It has a pro camera system with 12 MP camera setups and a 12 MP front camera setup.

The newly launched iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and advanced camera system. It has Dolby Vision up to 30 FPS with vital safety technology. It includes 6GB RAM, a 5-core GPU and multi-camera updates.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch liquid retina XDR display and an A15 bionic with an advanced camera system. It has a cinematic mode of 4K with Dolby Vision up to 30 FPS and 6GB RAM.

Best Value for Money

The best value for money iPhone is the Apple iPhone SE 2022. This is because this is the cheapest iPhone that supports 5G. Moreover, it also is coupled with the A15 bionic chipset, which is now present in the new model of iPhone 14. It is a lightweight, compact, slim model and is excellent for someone who wants a smaller iPhone. It comes with a 12 MP back camera with a 7MP front camera and uses an 1821 mAH battery, which supports fast charging and has a good battery backup. As per user reviews, the camera quality is excellent, with a smooth processor.

Best Overall

The most feature-rich and luxurious iPhone with an ultra-smooth processor that steals the show is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phone looks similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but has a longer battery life, extraordinary display, and larger battery capacity.It supports a refresh rate of around 120 Hz, which, when you use it, provides a smooth display that does not drain down your battery. It comes with a 12 MP triple camera setup, a 12 MP front camera, and optical zoom on the telephoto camera of 6x. As per user reviews, the camera quality is so powerful that it supports macro photography. The new cinematic video mode is also a blessing for videographers, as it would help change focal depth and subject. This phone is a powerful combination with the A15 bionic chipset, and as per user reviews, it justifies the price.

How to Find 3GB RAM Apple iPhones and Above?

Since there is a massive variety of iPhones, it is pretty common to get confused. However, to find Apple iPhones with 3GB and above, stick to the following steps:

Try to finalise your budget. Doing this is essential, as it will help you to research based on your range. Now, try to list down the necessary features. Generally, this includes the camera's storage, processor, and capabilities. The thing that we mainly do not check is the battery requirement. It majorly depends upon your phone usage. So, make sure that you check the mAH capacity of the battery.

Once you have completed listing the requirements, try searching these options on Amazon. You might shortlist some of them. The next step is to compare their price and features. Then, when you finalise your model, check the available discounts and choose the best one that matches your requirement.

