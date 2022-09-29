Sign out
Astonishing OnePlus full-HD phones that you’ll fall in love with

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 18:27 IST

OnePlus mobile phones are equipped with the latest features and excellent internal memory for hassle-free usage. Check out our list of best Oneplus full-HD phones here.

Get your hands on the best Oneplus Full-HD phones now! 

OnePlus has carved a niche for itself in the global smartphone market by providing its customers with excellent devices in almost all performance parameters. Do you want to be a proud owner of a OnePlus phone too? If you are in the market looking for a high-performance phone with a superb display, we suggest you go through our handpicked models of Samsung full-HD phones in this article.

Please note that there are not many Oneplus full-HD phones presently available on Amazon; therefore, we have also added a few full-HD phones from other brands that can match the performance of OnePlus. Read the article till the end to find the most suitable option which best suits your budget.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 5G connectivity mobile phone with 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM. This phone comes in a dusky black colour. This model has the latest features and comes with a Qualcomm processor for hassle-free functioning.

Specifications:

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage - 128GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195g

ProsCons
Comes with great storageAverage battery life
Powerful processor  
Easy on price  
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Designed to offer an immersive watching experience, OnePlus Nord 2T is a full-HD mobile phone with 5G connectivity. This phone features stunning grey shadow colour, which feels and looks classy. Additionally, features like excellent storage, adequate battery life and powerful processor make this a great choice.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎8GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek
  • In-built storage - 128GB
  • Colour - Grey shadow
  • Battery power rating - 4500 mAh
  • Item weight - 190g

ProsCons
Extremely lightweight Lagging issues reported
Excellent storage  
Adequate battery life  
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

Equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OnePlus 10R 5G is the next generation full HD mobile phone, which empowers the world with every touch. This phone is equipped with the latest features. Additionally, the forest green colour makes all heads turn. Please note that this phone is exceptionally lightweight, sleek and easy to operate.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - MTK D8100 Max
  • In-built storage - 256GB
  • Colour - Forest Green
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 190g

ProsCons
Good screen size with high definition resolution. Lagging issues found
Progressive processor 
Excellent camera features  
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
14% off
36,999 42,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus 10T 5G

The OnePlus 10T 5G is another high-definition phone designed to offer an incredible experience. With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is a full-HD mobile phone with a flagship performance in every use. This one can be the best pick if you’re on the hunt for the best among Oneplus full-HD phones.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎12GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm
  • Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile platform
  • In-built storage - 256GB
  • Colour - Moonstone Black
  • Battery power rating - 4800 mAh
  • Item weight - 204g

ProsCons
Sufficient storageHeating issues found. 
Best to play games  
Excellent battery life  
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
54,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 9

Besides OnePlus, Xiaomi—with its Redmi and MI brand phones—offers a great user experience at an affordable range. Redmi Note 9 is an affordable full-HD mobile phone that can be a great option if you want a phone for moderate usage. Besides its unique colour, the phone has standard features like 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and high screen resolution. It is available in several stunning shades.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android V10
  • RAM - 4GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm
  • Processor - Mediatek Helio G85
  • In-built storage - 64GB
  • Colour - Arctic White
  • Battery power rating - 5020 mAh
  • Item weight - 199g

ProsCons
Excellent screen size Limited storage space available.
Strong processor Limited RAM capacity
Decent battery life  
Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
9% off
13,599 14,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G is a full-HD mobile phone with incredible features and excellent performance. This phone comes in an elegant stardust white colour, which offers a classy look. Additionally, its battery life keeps you going without a break. This is an excellent alternative for you among the full-HD phones you can compare with the OnePlus full-HD mobile phones.

Specifications:

  • OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • RAM - 6GB
  • Model name: Note 11T 5G
  • In-built storage - 128GB
  • Colour - Stardust White
  • CPU Speed: 2.4GHz

ProsCons
High screen resolution.Latest OS is not present.
Excellent RAM and internal storage  
Comes with the fingerprint sensor  
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
26% off
15,499 20,999
Buy now

7. Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset

Featuring 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, Tecno Phantom is another latest mobile phone which ensures you’re never out of space when clicking pictures or downloading applications. The curved display of this mobile phone is designed to offer a flagship performance and enhanced viewing experience in every watch. Get your hands on this now!

Specifications:

  • OS - HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11, Android 10.0
  • RAM - 8GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm
  • Processor - Helio G95
  • In-built storage - 256GB
  • Colour - Summer Sunset
  • Battery power rating - 5020 mAh
  • Item weight - 198g

ProsCons
Excellent storage available Heating issues found. 
Comes in different colours Does not supports heavy gaming 
Fingerprint sensors are available  
Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset (8GB+256GB) |Ultra Flagship Curved Display |Flexible AMOLED Screen| 50MP Camera with 108MP Ultra HD Mode | 48MP+8MP Selfie | in-Display FP Sensor | Heat Pipe Cooling
21% off
25,999 32,999
Buy now

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G  Excellent storage Powerful processor Top-notch battery backup
OnePlus Nord 2TWide screen size and resolution Decent battery backupComes in a sleek and simple design
OnePlus 10R 5GLooks elegant from all angles Equipped with an excellent storage Excellent storage 
OnePlus 10T 5GSmooth and clear display Decent picture qualityFeatures exceptional front and rear camera specifications 
Redmi Note 9AI camera resolutionDecent processorAdequate charging present
Redmi Note 11T 5GWide screen sizeAll-day battery backupGreat storage space available
Tecno Phantom × Summer SunsetLarge screen resolution. Long-lasting battery Enough storage 

Best value for money

If you’re in search of Oneplus full-HD phones which efficiently match your expectations while fitting your budget right, then you should choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a full-HD mobile phone with several smart features such as decent RAM, excellent battery life and a powerful processor that keeps you going throughout the day. Also, the phone is priced well at 19,999 only.

Best overall OnePlus full-HD phone

OnePlus mobile phones are in high demand. Out of the list, one mobile phone which managed to grab all the attention is the OnePlus 10R 5G. This phone by OnePlus is equipped with all the latest features, such as excellent storage and better life. Additionally, the great camera quality captures all moments in real time. This phone was priced at 42,999; however, it is available at 36,999 after a discount.

How to find a perfect OnePlus full-HD phone?

Before buying a smartphone, you should figure out what features you want in the phone. It will help you narrow your search, and you can easily shortlist your preferred smartphone. Moreover, you need to have a budget in mind to know which phones are in your range.

Before zeroing in on a OnePlus full-HD mobile phone:

  1. Find other aspects of the model.
  2. Check for the specs like battery life, RAM and internal storage, apart from the brightness and processor speed.
  3. Check the ratings and reviews that a particular OnePlus full-HD mobile phone has received on Amazon, and, in this way, you can select the perfect match for your full-HD phone requirement.

OnePlus full-HD mobile phone price list (September 2022)

Product names Actual price Discounted price 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G   19,999 18,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 28,999 28,999
OnePlus 10R 5G 42,999 36,999
OnePlus 10T 5G 54,999 54,999
Redmi Note 9Rs. 14,999Rs. 12,699
Redmi Note 11T 5GRs. 20,999Rs. 15,499
Tecno Phantom × Summer SunsetRs. 32,999Rs. 25,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

1. Is 128GB of internal storage enough for a smartphone?

Yes, 128GB of internal storage is more than enough if you love to click pictures and be on the internet. However, if you’re a professional photographer, videographer, influencer, YouTuber, and so on, it is best to invest your money in 256GB internal storage mobile phones.

2. What are the features to consider when buying a mobile phone for yourself?

When buying a mobile phone for yourself, consider its price, effectiveness, fulfilment of your objective, storage space, screen quality and size, resolution, charging capacity, and biometric security. 

3. What is the price of OnePlus mobile phones available on Amazon?

On Amazon, OnePlus mobile phones generally range from 19,000 to 60,000-plus. These prices are highly influenced by processor speed, RAM capacity, internal storage, camera features, battery life, fast-charging facility, etc.

