Astonishing OnePlus full-HD phones that you’ll fall in love with

Summary: OnePlus mobile phones are equipped with the latest features and excellent internal memory for hassle-free usage. Check out our list of best Oneplus full-HD phones here.

Get your hands on the best Oneplus Full-HD phones now!

OnePlus has carved a niche for itself in the global smartphone market by providing its customers with excellent devices in almost all performance parameters. Do you want to be a proud owner of a OnePlus phone too? If you are in the market looking for a high-performance phone with a superb display, we suggest you go through our handpicked models of Samsung full-HD phones in this article. Please note that there are not many Oneplus full-HD phones presently available on Amazon; therefore, we have also added a few full-HD phones from other brands that can match the performance of OnePlus. Read the article till the end to find the most suitable option which best suits your budget. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 5G connectivity mobile phone with 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM. This phone comes in a dusky black colour. This model has the latest features and comes with a Qualcomm processor for hassle-free functioning. Specifications: OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage - 128GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195g

Pros Cons Comes with great storage Average battery life Powerful processor Easy on price

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Designed to offer an immersive watching experience, OnePlus Nord 2T is a full-HD mobile phone with 5G connectivity. This phone features stunning grey shadow colour, which feels and looks classy. Additionally, features like excellent storage, adequate battery life and powerful processor make this a great choice. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎8GB

Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

Processor - Mediatek

In-built storage - 128GB

Colour - Grey shadow

Battery power rating - 4500 mAh

Item weight - 190g

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight Lagging issues reported Excellent storage Adequate battery life

3. OnePlus 10R 5G Equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OnePlus 10R 5G is the next generation full HD mobile phone, which empowers the world with every touch. This phone is equipped with the latest features. Additionally, the forest green colour makes all heads turn. Please note that this phone is exceptionally lightweight, sleek and easy to operate. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎12GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

Processor - MTK D8100 Max

In-built storage - 256GB

Colour - Forest Green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 190g

Pros Cons Good screen size with high definition resolution. Lagging issues found Progressive processor Excellent camera features

4. OnePlus 10T 5G The OnePlus 10T 5G is another high-definition phone designed to offer an incredible experience. With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is a full-HD mobile phone with a flagship performance in every use. This one can be the best pick if you’re on the hunt for the best among Oneplus full-HD phones. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

RAM - ‎12GB

Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile platform

In-built storage - 256GB

Colour - Moonstone Black

Battery power rating - 4800 mAh

Item weight - 204g

Pros Cons Sufficient storage Heating issues found. Best to play games Excellent battery life

5. Redmi Note 9 Besides OnePlus, Xiaomi—with its Redmi and MI brand phones—offers a great user experience at an affordable range. Redmi Note 9 is an affordable full-HD mobile phone that can be a great option if you want a phone for moderate usage. Besides its unique colour, the phone has standard features like 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and high screen resolution. It is available in several stunning shades. Specifications: OS - Android V10

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.1 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

Processor - Mediatek Helio G85

In-built storage - 64GB

Colour - Arctic White

Battery power rating - 5020 mAh

Item weight - 199g



Pros Cons Excellent screen size Limited storage space available. Strong processor Limited RAM capacity Decent battery life

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Redmi Note 11T 5G is a full-HD mobile phone with incredible features and excellent performance. This phone comes in an elegant stardust white colour, which offers a classy look. Additionally, its battery life keeps you going without a break. This is an excellent alternative for you among the full-HD phones you can compare with the OnePlus full-HD mobile phones. Specifications: OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

RAM - 6GB

Model name: Note 11T 5G

In-built storage - 128GB

Colour - Stardust White

CPU Speed: 2.4GHz

Pros Cons High screen resolution. Latest OS is not present. Excellent RAM and internal storage Comes with the fingerprint sensor

7. Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset Featuring 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, Tecno Phantom is another latest mobile phone which ensures you’re never out of space when clicking pictures or downloading applications. The curved display of this mobile phone is designed to offer a flagship performance and enhanced viewing experience in every watch. Get your hands on this now! Specifications: OS - HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11, Android 10.0

RAM - 8GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.4 x 0.9 cm

Processor - Helio G95

In-built storage - 256GB

Colour - Summer Sunset

Battery power rating - 5020 mAh

Item weight - 198g

Pros Cons Excellent storage available Heating issues found. Comes in different colours Does not supports heavy gaming Fingerprint sensors are available

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Excellent storage Powerful processor Top-notch battery backup OnePlus Nord 2T Wide screen size and resolution Decent battery backup Comes in a sleek and simple design OnePlus 10R 5G Looks elegant from all angles Equipped with an excellent storage Excellent storage OnePlus 10T 5G Smooth and clear display Decent picture quality Features exceptional front and rear camera specifications Redmi Note 9 AI camera resolution Decent processor Adequate charging present Redmi Note 11T 5G Wide screen size All-day battery backup Great storage space available Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset Large screen resolution. Long-lasting battery Enough storage

Best value for money If you’re in search of Oneplus full-HD phones which efficiently match your expectations while fitting your budget right, then you should choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a full-HD mobile phone with several smart features such as decent RAM, excellent battery life and a powerful processor that keeps you going throughout the day. Also, the phone is priced well at ₹19,999 only. Best overall OnePlus full-HD phone OnePlus mobile phones are in high demand. Out of the list, one mobile phone which managed to grab all the attention is the OnePlus 10R 5G. This phone by OnePlus is equipped with all the latest features, such as excellent storage and better life. Additionally, the great camera quality captures all moments in real time. This phone was priced at ₹42,999; however, it is available at ₹36,999 after a discount. How to find a perfect OnePlus full-HD phone? Before buying a smartphone, you should figure out what features you want in the phone. It will help you narrow your search, and you can easily shortlist your preferred smartphone. Moreover, you need to have a budget in mind to know which phones are in your range. Before zeroing in on a OnePlus full-HD mobile phone: Find other aspects of the model. Check for the specs like battery life, RAM and internal storage, apart from the brightness and processor speed. Check the ratings and reviews that a particular OnePlus full-HD mobile phone has received on Amazon, and, in this way, you can select the perfect match for your full-HD phone requirement. OnePlus full-HD mobile phone price list (September 2022)

Product names Actual price Discounted price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 18,999 OnePlus Nord 2T ₹ 28,999 ₹ 28,999 OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 42,999 ₹ 36,999 OnePlus 10T 5G ₹ 54,999 ₹ 54,999 Redmi Note 9 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,699 Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,499 Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset Rs. 32,999 Rs. 25,999

