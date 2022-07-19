Best 1 TB external hard disk: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 19, 2022 13:23 IST





Summary: If you need to keep a backup of your essential files and documents or your internal hard disk is full, this article has a list of top 10 best external hard disks you can purchase.

1TB external hard disk can store huge chunk of data.

Have you ever encountered a situation where your internal hard disk is full? Or, probably you need to keep a backup of your essential files and documents on a separate hard disk? If so, this article is for you. Purchasing a poor-quality hard disk can lead to data loss. Here, we will discuss some of the best 1 TB external hard disks, their specifications, features, and price. So, without further ado, let's jump straight into that. Best 1 TB External Hard Disk Here is a list of our best 1 TB external hard disks with the latest specifications and modern features you will not find in any other external hard disks. 1. Seagate One Touch 1 TB External Hard disk If you want optimum storage, sturdy design, slim, handy, and one of the best 1 TB external hard disks with data protection features, this hard disk will solve your purpose. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services. This hard disk is compatible with desktops, laptops, and tablets with USB support. Brand name - Seagate

Price - INR 4,199

Weight – 148 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It comes with three years of data recovery service. It comes with a limited warranty, and you cannot extend it. It comes in 8 to 9 different colour shades and styles. Users can store videos, photos, files, movies, and more with hardware encrypted password protection. It also comes with a 4-month Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) Photography membership plan & a 1-year subscription to Mylio Create as complimentary.

2. Western Digital WD 1 TB USB 3.0 It is another best 1 TB external hard disk with an auto-backup feature. It backups your data automatically whenever you connect it to the internet. It comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection feature with a slim and sturdy look. Brand name - Western Digital WD

Price - INR 4,199

Weight – 119.92 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops, Desktops, PS4, Xbox

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It is compatible with PS4 and Xbox. It is expensive compared to its features. It comes in 4 to 5 different colour shades. It supports auto-backup with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Compatible with USB 2.0

3. Toshiba Canvio Basics 1 TB Portable External HDD This hard disk is fast and can store your data easily. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware that runs on USB 2.0. It also has a built-in internal shock sensor to protect your data from getting damaged. Brand name - Toshiba

Price - INR 3,899

Weight – 149 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It comes with a matt-finish compact casing. It often makes a vibrating sound. Compatible with USB 2.0 It has a built-in internal shock sensor to protect your data from accidental falling.

4. Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1 TB It is another top-notch and best 1 TB external hard disk that leverages USB 3.1 and renders a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps. It uses military-grade shock absorption chassis that prevents data loss when it bumps or shocks. Brand name - Toshiba

Price - INR 4,849

Weight – 226.8 grams

Size – 5.3 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It also comes with a 256-bit AES for encrypting files and folders. It is slightly heavier compared to its other competitors. It also offers an advanced 3-stage shock protection system with an anti-shock rubber. It is compliant with SuperSpeed USB 3.1.

5. A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive A-DATA HD770G is a stylish-looking hard disk that is waterproof and dustproof. Its content remains safe and comes with shock-resistant capability. It is another best 1 TB external hard disk. On its top, you can see chamfered rims and two light-beam RGB strips. Brand name – A-DATA

Price - INR 4,749

Weight – 340.2 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It is waterproof and dustproof. It is slightly heavier compared to its other competitors. It also offers shock protection so that users can go hiking, diving, or biking. It transfers data at a blazing fast speed.

6. Toshiba Canvio Advance 1 TB Portable External HDD It is another best 1 TB external hard disk by Toshiba. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware that runs on USB 2.0. It has a data transfer rate of 5 Gbps. It also delivers automatic data backup and security software that you can download. Brand name - Toshiba

Price - INR 3,799

Weight – 149 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It comes with a matt-finish compact casing. It often makes a vibrating sound. It comes in 5 to 6 different colour shades and styles. It can work on USB 3.2 Gen1 and is backward compatible.

7. Lenovo Portable 1 TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD If you want a pocket-fitting, sturdy, high-speed, and stylish hard disk, you can buy this one. It is one of the best 1 TB external hard disks that delivers anti-static resistance (up to 8 KV). Its soft underbelly and shock-proof body make it durable and protect it from accidents and damage. Brand name - Lenovo

Price – INR 7,000

Weight – 127 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It is ultra-slim and provides safer storage. It is too expensive. It transfers data at a blazing fast speed Its soft underbelly and shock-proof body make it durable and protect it from accidents and damage

8. A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof External Hard Drive This waterproof and 3-layer shock-protected A-DATA hard disk is one of the best 1 TB external hard disks. It comes with high durability and a stylish military look. Brand name – A-DATA

Price - INR 4,558

Weight – 270 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops and desktops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It has a pro boasting 3-layer anti-shock technology to protect your hard drive from damages and accidents. It comes in a single design or look. It transfers data at a blazing fast speed. It can resist accidental drops up to the altitude of 1.5 metres.

9. LaCie Rugged Mini 1 TB External HDD This hard disk delivers a blazing-fast data transfer speed and comes with a jacket-casing to prevent shocks and accidents. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware. You can also get a 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) membership as a complimentary. Brand name – LaCie

Price - INR 7,599

Weight – 299 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops and desktops

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons This external hard drive offers all-terrain durability and protects the device from crush, drop, and water. It is too expensive. The casing is sturdy and solid. It can withstand accidental drops and damages.

10. Seagate Expansion 1 TB External HDD It is another slim design, handy, and one of the best 1 TB external hard disks. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services. Brand name - Seagate

Price - INR 3,999

Weight – 181.44 grams

Size – 2.5 inches

Connectivity – USB 3.0

Device compatibility – Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets

Warranty - 3 years warranty

Pros Cons It comes with three years of data recovery service. It comes with a limited warranty, and you cannot extend it. It offers auto-recognition of Windows and Mac systems. It is slim and easy to carry.

Price of best 1 TB external hard disk at a glance:

Product Price Seagate One Touch 1 TB External HDD 4,199 Western Digital WD 1 TB USB 3.0 4,199 Toshiba Canvio Basics 1 TB Portable External HDD 3,899 Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB 4,849 A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Red 4,749 Toshiba Canvio Advance 1 TB Portable External HDD 3,799 Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD 7,000 A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof 4,558 LaCie Rugged Mini 1 TB External HDD 7,599 Seagate Expansion 1 TB External HDD 3,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection 3-years of data recovery service 8 to 9 different colour shades Password protection Western Digital WD 1TB USB 3.0 Compatible with PS4 and Xbox 4 to 5 different colour shades Supports auto-backup Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD Matt-finish compact casing Compatible with USB 2.0 Internal shock sensor Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 256-bit AES for encrypting files and folders 3-stage shock protection system Compliant with SuperSpeed USB 3.1 A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Red Waterproof Dustproof Blazing fast speed Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDD Matt-finish compact casing 5 to 6 different colour shades Backward compatible Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD Ultra-slim Blazing fast speed Shock-proof body A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Boasting 3-layer anti-shock technology Blazing fast speed Resist accidental drops LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External HDD Durable Solid build Resist accidental drops Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD Data recovery service Auto-recognition of OS Slim