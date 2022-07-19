Best 1 TB external hard disk: Buying guide 

Summary:
Have you ever encountered a situation where your internal hard disk is full? Or, probably you need to keep a backup of your essential files and documents on a separate hard disk? If so, this article is for you. Purchasing a poor-quality hard disk can lead to data loss. Here, we will discuss some of the best 1 TB external hard disks, their specifications, features, and price. So, without further ado, let's jump straight into that.
Best 1 TB External Hard Disk
Here is a list of our best 1 TB external hard disks with the latest specifications and modern features you will not find in any other external hard disks.
1. Seagate One Touch 1 TB External Hard disk
If you want optimum storage, sturdy design, slim, handy, and one of the best 1 TB external hard disks with data protection features, this hard disk will solve your purpose. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services. This hard disk is compatible with desktops, laptops, and tablets with USB support.
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with three years of data recovery service.
|It comes with a limited warranty, and you cannot extend it.
|It comes in 8 to 9 different colour shades and styles.
|Users can store videos, photos, files, movies, and more with hardware encrypted password protection.
|It also comes with a 4-month Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) Photography membership plan & a 1-year subscription to Mylio Create as complimentary.
2. Western Digital WD 1 TB USB 3.0
It is another best 1 TB external hard disk with an auto-backup feature. It backups your data automatically whenever you connect it to the internet. It comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection feature with a slim and sturdy look.
|Pros
|Cons
|It is compatible with PS4 and Xbox.
|It is expensive compared to its features.
|It comes in 4 to 5 different colour shades.
|It supports auto-backup with 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
|Compatible with USB 2.0
3. Toshiba Canvio Basics 1 TB Portable External HDD
This hard disk is fast and can store your data easily. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware that runs on USB 2.0. It also has a built-in internal shock sensor to protect your data from getting damaged.
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a matt-finish compact casing.
|It often makes a vibrating sound.
|Compatible with USB 2.0
|It has a built-in internal shock sensor to protect your data from accidental falling.
4. Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1 TB
It is another top-notch and best 1 TB external hard disk that leverages USB 3.1 and renders a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps. It uses military-grade shock absorption chassis that prevents data loss when it bumps or shocks.
|Pros
|Cons
|It also comes with a 256-bit AES for encrypting files and folders.
|It is slightly heavier compared to its other competitors.
|It also offers an advanced 3-stage shock protection system with an anti-shock rubber.
|It is compliant with SuperSpeed USB 3.1.
5. A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive
A-DATA HD770G is a stylish-looking hard disk that is waterproof and dustproof. Its content remains safe and comes with shock-resistant capability. It is another best 1 TB external hard disk. On its top, you can see chamfered rims and two light-beam RGB strips.
|Pros
|Cons
|It is waterproof and dustproof.
|It is slightly heavier compared to its other competitors.
|It also offers shock protection so that users can go hiking, diving, or biking.
|It transfers data at a blazing fast speed.
6. Toshiba Canvio Advance 1 TB Portable External HDD
It is another best 1 TB external hard disk by Toshiba. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware that runs on USB 2.0. It has a data transfer rate of 5 Gbps. It also delivers automatic data backup and security software that you can download.
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a matt-finish compact casing.
|It often makes a vibrating sound.
|It comes in 5 to 6 different colour shades and styles.
|It can work on USB 3.2 Gen1 and is backward compatible.
7. Lenovo Portable 1 TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD
If you want a pocket-fitting, sturdy, high-speed, and stylish hard disk, you can buy this one. It is one of the best 1 TB external hard disks that delivers anti-static resistance (up to 8 KV). Its soft underbelly and shock-proof body make it durable and protect it from accidents and damage.
|Pros
|Cons
|It is ultra-slim and provides safer storage.
|It is too expensive.
|It transfers data at a blazing fast speed
|Its soft underbelly and shock-proof body make it durable and protect it from accidents and damage
8. A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof External Hard Drive
This waterproof and 3-layer shock-protected A-DATA hard disk is one of the best 1 TB external hard disks. It comes with high durability and a stylish military look.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a pro boasting 3-layer anti-shock technology to protect your hard drive from damages and accidents.
|It comes in a single design or look.
|It transfers data at a blazing fast speed.
|It can resist accidental drops up to the altitude of 1.5 metres.
9. LaCie Rugged Mini 1 TB External HDD
This hard disk delivers a blazing-fast data transfer speed and comes with a jacket-casing to prevent shocks and accidents. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware. You can also get a 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) membership as a complimentary.
|Pros
|Cons
|This external hard drive offers all-terrain durability and protects the device from crush, drop, and water.
|It is too expensive.
|The casing is sturdy and solid.
|It can withstand accidental drops and damages.
10. Seagate Expansion 1 TB External HDD
It is another slim design, handy, and one of the best 1 TB external hard disks. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services.
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with three years of data recovery service.
|It comes with a limited warranty, and you cannot extend it.
|It offers auto-recognition of Windows and Mac systems.
|It is slim and easy to carry.
|Product
|Price
|Seagate One Touch 1 TB External HDD
|4,199
|Western Digital WD 1 TB USB 3.0
|4,199
|Toshiba Canvio Basics 1 TB Portable External HDD
|3,899
|Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB
|4,849
|A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Red
|4,749
|Toshiba Canvio Advance 1 TB Portable External HDD
|3,799
|Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD
|7,000
|A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof
|4,558
|LaCie Rugged Mini 1 TB External HDD
|7,599
|Seagate Expansion 1 TB External HDD
|3,999
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection
|3-years of data recovery service
|8 to 9 different colour shades
|Password protection
|Western Digital WD 1TB USB 3.0
|Compatible with PS4 and Xbox
|4 to 5 different colour shades
|Supports auto-backup
|Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD
|Matt-finish compact casing
|Compatible with USB 2.0
|Internal shock sensor
|Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet
|256-bit AES for encrypting files and folders
|3-stage shock protection system
|Compliant with SuperSpeed USB 3.1
|A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Red
|Waterproof
|Dustproof
|Blazing fast speed
|Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDD
|Matt-finish compact casing
|5 to 6 different colour shades
|Backward compatible
|Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD
|Ultra-slim
|Blazing fast speed
|Shock-proof body
|A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade
|Boasting 3-layer anti-shock technology
|Blazing fast speed
|Resist accidental drops
|LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External HDD
|Durable
|Solid build
|Resist accidental drops
|Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD
|Data recovery service
|Auto-recognition of OS
|Slim
Best value for money
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection is the best 1 TB external hard disk that gives the best value for money as it offers a sturdy design, is slim, and is handy. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services.
Which is the best (overall)?
Western Digital WD 1TB USB 3.0 is the best overall because of its auto-backup feature, slim and sturdy look, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and password protection feature.
How to find the perfect and best 1 TB external hard disk?
For grabbing the best 1 TB external hard disk, one can browse e-commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. One can use these mobile apps to order such laptops online. Users can also visit your nearest computer store and computer distributors.
Conclusion
We hope this article has given a list of the best 1 TB external hard disk and their specifications, price, and stunning features. Choose the one which is the best for you!
FAQs –
Is 1 TB hard disk enough to store data?
Owning a 1 TB external hard drive will be enough because it provides you with plenty of storage capacity. You can store movies, games, videos, etc.
Which hard disk is the best for the laptop?
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD is one of the best as it provides password protection and data recovery services. It has a fast data transfer rate and runs on any laptop operating system (Windows and Mac).
What is the data transfer rate in HDD?
The data transfer rate in HDD is the rate at which your hard disk can deliver or store data. We prefer this measuring technique in Mbps or Gbps to gauge the speed of the hard disk.
Why is shock protection in external hard disks necessary?
It might happen that we dropped the hard disk, or it slipped from our hand. In those scenarios, the hard disk will not get damaged.
What data transfer rate should one consider while buying an external hard disk?
A speed from 200 Mbps to 5 Gbps or higher is considered good.
