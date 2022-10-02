Best 16GB internal memory iPhones in the market By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The best Apple iPhone in the market ensures productivity, efficiency, and a high-end user interface. Our selection includes multiple ranges of iPhones that have more than 16GB of internal memory.

Best Apple iPhones

Apple has invented the best smartphones in the industry. Their iPhones are famous for their simple functionality and top-quality applications ranging from games to instructional and social media. iPhone’s storage capacity is also quite good. But in recent times, iPhones have undergone massive revamps and reinvention that 16GB of memory is too less to expect from an iPhone. Apple iPhones currently have a memory of 64GB and more. Buying an Apple iPhone is a long-term investment. Their smartphones have jaw-dropping camera quality, great battery life, a very stable and easy user interface, and great memory. People who have iPhones do not even need a DSLR, power bank or even a hard drive. This article lists the five best Apple iPhones with more than 16GB of memory. The best 16GB internal memory iPhones available in the market 1. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Purple This is a beast in every configuration aspect, packed with everything you would want, including the best camera, finest display, ideal battery for all-day use, and an efficient processing speed. Known for its brilliant photography and videography, the video stabilisation is remarkable. It is known for its high-end gaming performance; the only major downside is that it heats up while playing. It includes a sophisticated double-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras and night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. Specifications: Display - 6.1 inch

Hardware features - Water/Dust Resistant

Camera and Video - Dual 12MP (with Depth Control, Portrait modes)

Front camera - 12MP

Face/Touch ID - Face ID

Connectivity technologies‎ - 5G

Screen - Smart HDR 4

Power and battery - 20W fast charging adapter

What's in the box‎- iPhone device, USB-C type lightning cable, documentation

Warranty - 1-year manufacturer warranty

Item Weight‎ - 164 grams

Pros Cons Good gaming performance Heavily priced Quick charging Battery backup is an average Sleek and eye-catchy design No complimentary charger and earphones A14 Bionic is the fastest, most efficient, and most reliable processor to date Stereo speakers sound high and clear

2. Apple iPhone SE (Red) 128 GB It is one of the more affordable iPhones. It is an iPhone that offers great value for money. The hardware is well-made hardware with a sturdy body. Even though the screen is not HD, it is bright and vibrant. It comes with good camera quality. The CPU is A15 bionic, which makes it a fast and responsive smartphone. The battery life is around 10 hours. It comes with a wireless charging feature.



Specifications: Display - 4.7-inch (11.94 cm) Retina HD display

Operating system - iOS 15

Processor type - A15 Bionic Chip

Network type - 5G

Primary camera -12 MP

Front camera - 7 MP

Hardware features - Water and dust resistance

Weight - 144 grams

Pros Cons Fast A15 Bionic performance No night mode in camera Very good cameras Shorter battery life than other iPhones Compact and sturdy design Supports wireless charging

3. Apple iPhone 14 (Blue) 128 GB The iPhone 14 has the best hardware quality. It is a glass sandwich design, with Apple's Ceramic Shield protecting the front display and aluminium forming the frame. The style and weight of this model are quite neutral and are suitable for most people. It has the best stereo speakers. Apple has implemented its Photonic Engine technology in this phone, which makes the quality of the photos and videos look top-notch.It can also capture great photos and selfies even in a dim light situation. The screen is bright and vibrant, adding to the overall experience. They have a new feature called 'Emergency SOS', using which connections can be made through satellite when no network connectivity is available. The A15 Bionic processor makes the overall performance of the iPhone 14 great.

Specifications: Display - 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Super Retina XDR display

Camera - Two 12MP cameras

Front camera - 12MP- true depth camera

Face/Touch ID - Face ID

Connectivity technologies ‎- 5G and Emergency SOS

Chip - A15 Bionic chip

Hardware features - Water and Dust Resistant

Camera and Video - Dual-camera system: 12MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide with Portrait mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR 4, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR video up to 60 fps

Front camera -12MP

Screen - smart HDR 4

Charger - 20W fast charging adapter

Item weight‎ - 172 grams

Pros Cons Best performance because of the processor Not much difference was seen from iPhone 13 Emergency SOS connection Excellent photo and video quality even in dim light

4. iPhone 6G Gold 64GB with 8 megaPixel camera This phone has a top-notch zero-lag UI, super-smooth transition, and typing experience. Perfect in terms of style, but slightly lacking in terms of usability only due to just a decent battery. The display is breathtaking compared to some of the latest AMOLED Android phones. This phone provides fast application software updates, a loud and clear speaker, and a powerful vibration motor.

Specifications: OS‎ - IOS 8

RAM - ‎1 GB

Product dimensions ‎- 13.82 x 6.71 x 0.69 cm; 129 Grams

Item model number ‎- 6G

Connectivity technologies‎ - 4G

GPS ‎- True

Battery power rating - ‎1810 Milliamp Hours

Device interface – Primary tTouchscreen

Audio jack‎ - 3.5 mm

What's in the box ‎- 1 handset,1 set of EarPods, a charger, a fast USB cable and other required documentation.

Additional display features - ‎Wireless

Phone talk time - ‎48 hours

Item weight ‎- 129 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and handy Built quality is not sturdy Comes with a complimentary charger and earphones Battery performance is below average Good display and efficient processing speed No 5G network connectivity

5. iPhone 5s Space Grey 16GB with 8 megapixel camera You only need to learn how to operate this phone once, whether you're tech-savvy or not. It's that simple to adjust to! The iPhone 5s features a relatively large sensor and a wide-ranging angle, allowing it to take stunning photos! And the dual-colour led flash enhances the drama of the photographs. Superb camera, fantastic music clarity, excellent multitasking, sharp screen, lengthy battery life, and the world's finest and most secure applications. The 5S has superior hardware, as well as preferable applications and design., including a brand-new locking system called Touch ID and software updates from the prior iPhone.

Specifications: • Operating system - OS 7 • RAM ‎- 1 GB • Product dimensions - ‎12.37 x 5.87 x 0.76 cm; 112 grams • Item model number‎ - 5S • Connectivity technologies ‎- 4G • Additional camera feature - ‎Front • GPS‎ - True • Audio jack‎ - 3.5 mm • Other device features‎ - Wireless • Hours phone talk time ‎- 48 Hours • What's in the box - ‎1 handset,1 set of EarPods, a charger, a fast USB cable and other required documentation. • Weight - ‎112 grams

Pros Cons Affordable price range No 5G network connectivity Better battery backup Only 1 GB RAM Less device heating issue Only1.2 MP rear camera Extremely handy iOS updates available Comes with a complimentary charger and earphones

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iPhone 12 (64GB) A14 Bionic CPU Stereo speakers Quick charging iPhone SE (128GB) A15 Bionic CPU Wireless charging Good camera iPhone 14 (128GB) A15 Bionic CPU Emergency SOS Good photos and videos even in the dim light iPhone 6G (64GB) Good speed Lightweight and handy Comes with handy earphones and charge iPhone 5s (16GB) Good battery life Lightweight and handy Comes with handy earphones and charge

Best value for money The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - purple is now available in the Indian market for just ₹46,999. There is a considerable market in India for both standard and high-end Apple products, and the Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Purple at the price mentioned above can successfully satisfy this requirement for a premium product at a more affordable price. The price-to-performance ratio of this model is quite remarkable because a broad range of premium features are provided at this price. Impressive hardware, haptics, auto-brightness, and other features frequently neglected by Android are significantly well performed in this iPhone. It brings a significant difference in user experience, making it one of the best value-for-money products. Best overall The device that can be ranked highest is the Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB). It has a fast and responsive interface. The camera quality is excellent. The phone comes with a stereo speaker. The other reason to buy it is the emergency SOS feature. It has 4K Dolby atmos HDR screen. Overall, it is the best of the mentioned iPhones. How to find the perfect Apple iPhone Once you have decided what you are most interested in, consider the other critical factors among the available options. Decision-making will eventually become better and easier as a result. Factors such as device storage, camera quality, budget, product built quality, privacy and security options, etc. must be considered while buying a suitable iPhone device.

Other essential factors include: Offers and diverse product discounts

Purchasing from a trustworthy and reliable seller (e.g., Amazon)

Checking ratings and testimonials that are readily available on the internet

