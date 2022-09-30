Best 2 GHz processor phone that you can buy this season By Affiliate Desk

Summary: One of the most needed and fundamental properties of any phone is its processor. Here are the best 2 GHz processor phones you can buy.

2 GHz Processor phone

The evolution of mobile phones has been gradual yet beneficial. This steady technological advancement has paved the way for more and more features. One such feature is choosing the right processor for your phone based on your usage. The processor speed of a phone is measured in gigahertz (GHz)—the more GHz, the faster the phone. 2 GHz processor phones are a customer favourite these days. Phones equipped with a 2 GHz processor will be faster than the current models and more efficient in processing tasks on the phone. They are much faster than 1.5 GHz and 1 GHz processor phones and provide much better performance. Here are the best 2 GHz processor phones in the market today. 1. Redmi 10A: The brand Redmi is one of the top-most brands that manufactures affordable phones. It has been releasing more models in the past few years, with advanced specifications that adapt to current scenarios. This model has been ranked within 100 in the top 100 electronics category. The phone's RAM booster feature and fingerprint sensor make the model more remarkable. Specifications: OS: MIUI 12.5; RAM: 4GB; Dimensions: ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams; Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer 5000mAh battery; Communication features: Cellular (4G); Connectivity features: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; GPS option: Available

: MIUI 12.5 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Dimensions : ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams

: ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer 5000mAh battery

: ‎1 Lithium Polymer 5000mAh battery Communication features : Cellular (4G)

: Cellular (4G) Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth GPS option : Available

Pros Cons Powerful processor Camera quality is average Long-lasting battery life Gyroscope sensor is absent Charging support: 18W

2. Redmi 9 A sport: The Redmi 9 A sport is a budget phone for those who are looking for a device that is both affordable and powerful. It features a 5.84-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone also has the Snapdragon 632 SoC, which gives it enough power to run games and other apps smoothly. Specifications: OS : MIUI 12

: MIUI 12 RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Dimensions : ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

: ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams Batteries : 5000mAH

: 5000mAH Communication features : Cellular (4G)

: Cellular (4G) Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth GPS option : Available

Pros Cons Powerful processor Camera quality is average Long-lasting battery life Gyroscope sensor is absent Charging support: 18W SD slot available

3. Redmi note 11 pro: The Redmi Note 11 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The back of the phone has a glass panel and comes in three colours: black, blue, and white. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and has up to 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which supports face unlock as well. There are two camera sensors on the back of the phone- a 12 MP + 5 MP AI dual camera setup with 4K video recording capability and a 13 MP front camera for selfies. Specifications: OS: MIUI 13; RAM: 6GB; Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams; Batteries: ‎5000mAH; Communication features: Cellular (4G); Connectivity features: USB, Infrared, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; GPS option: Available

: MIUI 13 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Dimensions : ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams

: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams Batteries : ‎5000mAH

: ‎5000mAH Communication features : Cellular (4G)

: Cellular (4G) Connectivity features : USB, Infrared, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

: USB, Infrared, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth GPS option : Available

Pros Cons Powerful processor Camera quality is average Long-lasting battery life Gyroscope sensor is absent Charging support: 18W SD slot available

4. Oppo A74: The Oppo A74 is a budget 2 GHz processor phone that has a dual camera setup. The 18:9 aspect ratio display gives the phone more screen space than its predecessor, the A73. The A74 also has a much better camera than the A73, which is one of its primary selling points. Specifications: OS : Android 11

: Android 11 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Dimensions : ‎73.4 x160.01x 7.8mm; 173 Grams

: ‎73.4 x160.01x 7.8mm; 173 Grams Batteries : ‎4310mAH

: ‎4310mAH Communication features : 5G, 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G

: 5G, 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth GPS option : Available

Pros Cons Powerful processor Camera quality is average Long-lasting battery life Gyroscope sensor is absent Charging support: 18W SD slot available

5. Infinix Note 12: The Infinix Note 12 is an affordable smartphone that is perfect for people looking for a device with a lot of storage and battery life. The phone has a 6.2-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its back panel is made of metal and comes in two colours - black and blue. The Infinix Note 12 also has a 4,000 mAh battery which can last up to 2 days on average. Specifications: OS: Android 11; RAM: 4G; Dimensions: ‎76.6mm*164.43mm ; 184.5 Grams; Batteries: ‎5000mAH; SIM type: Dual Sim; Connectivity features: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth; GPS option: Available

: Android 11 RAM : 4G

: 4G Dimensions : ‎76.6mm*164.43mm ; 184.5 Grams

: ‎76.6mm*164.43mm ; 184.5 Grams Batteries : ‎5000mAH

: ‎5000mAH SIM type : Dual Sim

: Dual Sim Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

: USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth GPS option : Available

Pros Cons Powerful processor Average camera Long-lasting battery life Gyroscope sensor is absent Charging support: 18W SD slot available

Best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 10A Display: HD+ quality (1600x700) IPS LCD display with 15.58 centimeters (6.53 inches) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels Special features: expandable storage space of 512 GB with an extra SD card slot; dual SIM Redmi 9 A Sport Display: HD+ quality display with 16.58 cm (6.53 inches) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels Special features: expandable storage up to 512 GB; dual SIM option with extra memory card slot Redmi Note 11 Pro Display: 6.67" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED along with 360Hz touch sampling Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels Special features: Dual SIM option 108MP rear camera; memory card slot Oppo A74 Display: 6.4" 16.5cm FHD+ punch hole display with 2400*1080 pixels Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels Special features: Dual SIM with memory card slot Infinix Note 12 Display: 17.02cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels Special features: AMOLED display and 5000 mAH powerful battery

Best value for money Redmi 9 A Sport is the best value-for-money product, priced at ₹6,999 with a 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G25 Processor. The 6.5" display is perfect for this amount of money. The battery life is excellent with a 5000 mAH battery. It is an absolute delight for your entertainment. Best overall product It is a no-brainer that you should opt for Redmi Note 11 Pro if you are looking for a budget 2 GHz processor phone. The phone comes with a 6.6" AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone comes with a dual SIM option with a memory card slot too. How to find the perfect Google 2 GHz processor phone? There are a plethora of Google 2 GHz processor phone options available in the market these days. In such a scenario, choosing the right phone that suits for requirements best can be a daunting task. Here are a few tips to help you: Note down your requirements and the absolutely necessary features that you will need on your phone. Decide upon your budget. Shortlist a few mobile phone options, and compare their features and prices with each other. Look for offers and discounts on the phone you pick, and buy! Price table:

S. No. Product Price 1. Redmi 10A ₹ 8,499 2. Redmi 9 A Sport ₹ 6,999 3. Redmi Note 11 Pro ₹ 17,999 4. Oppo A74 ₹ 14,990 5. Inrfinix Note 12 ₹ 12,990