Best 3.5-inch mobile phones under 5,000 in India: Top 10 options you should check out

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022 20:22 IST

Summary:

3.5-inch mobile phones fulfil our basic requirements for a phone and are easily affordable. Let us look at some of the top 3.5-inch mobile phones in India.

If your needs in a phone are basic like making and recieving calls, then this phone is for you.

Man is a social animal, and a mobile phone makes us realise this now and then. If not for mobile phones, we would have found it difficult to stay in touch, send or receive texts, and store data. The advent of cell phones has normalised all these facilities that now seem basic in our lives.

3.5-inch mobile phones are a great choice for those looking for budget models that meet the essential fucntion of a phone: making and receiving calls and text messages. Moreover, these phones have a sturdy build and can survive rough handling.

What's more, 3.5-inch mobile phones are the best choice for people who want to avoid technological distractions. For instance, students can opt for these basic models as they indicate minimal distraction from social media during academics.

Top 3.5-Inch Mobile Phones in India

Here is a list of the best 3.5-inch mobile phones in the market.

1. Kechaoda A8

Looking for a keypad phone with a big screen, good design, reliable battery and are tight on budget? We have the perfect solution for you with the Kechaoda K8 coming to your rescue.

Specifications

  • Price: 1499
  • Display Size: 3.5 inches
  • OS: Symbian 9.1
  • RAM: 16 MB
  • Memory: 64 MB internal memory (expandable to 32GB)
  • Battery: 2500 mAH
  • Camera: 0.3 MP Rear Camera with Flash
  • Other Features: Bluetooth, MP3 Player, and Wireless FM

ProsCons
1-year manufacturer warranty by Kechaoda is a customer relief.Does not have a front camera which is available in most devices in this segment.
Comes with a Bluetooth feature for wireless and smooth transfer of data.The box contains a phone and a USB cable. However, an adapter in the box is missing.

Kechaoda A8 (Golden)
25% off
1,499 1,999
Buy now

2. IKALL K555

IKALL has been rapidly climbing the ranks of phone brands regarding overall quality and affordability. The K555 has a huge battery and is available in several vibrant colours.

Specifications

  • Price: 1149
  • Display Size: 2.8 inches
  • OS: Symbian 9.1
  • RAM: 64 MB
  • Memory: 64 MB internal memory (expandable to 16GB)
  • Battery: 3000 mAH
  • Camera: 1 MP Rear Camera with Flash
  • Other Features: Triple-SIM, Bluetooth, MP3 Player, and Wireless FM

ProsCons
The triple SIM slots help you manage multiple contacts and sort them efficiently.Doesn't have a GPS feature while all other devices give the same.
A strong and reliable battery of 3000mAh.Has a bulky design that not everyone fancies.

I KALL K555 (Triple Sim, Pink)
32% off
1,149 1,699
Buy now

3. Lava Gem

Lava Gem is surely a gem on this list. With its military-grade certification and quality assurance of Lava, great storage and a strong battery, this model lets you be carefree.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs1649
  • OS: Nucleus OS
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Battery Power Rating:1750Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 2.8 inches
  • Memory:expandable up to 32GB
  • Camera:1.3 MP Rear Camera
  • Flash:Yes
  • Dimensions:13 x 1.3 x 5.6 cm
  • Weight:170g

ProsCons
Military-grade certification means it’s good even after rough and tough use.A bit on the pricier side of the table, making users hesitant.
Comes with a dual SIM to help you separate work from your personal life.Does not have a good battery backup.

Lava Gem(Blue Gold), Speaker with Amplifier, PMMA 2.5D Glass, Military Grade Certified,1.3 MP Camera, Keypad Mobile
8% off
1,649 1,799
Buy now

4. Motorola A70

Motorola A70 is a stylish, reliable, and compact model available in attractive shades. A Mediatek processor makes it a good phone for performance-intensive tasks at a great price.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs1999
  • OS:2G Keypad Phone
  • RAM:32 MB
  • Battery Power Rating: 1750Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 2.4 inches
  • Memory: 32GB
  • Camera: 1.3 MP Rear Camera
  • Flash: Yes
  • Dimensions:‎12.7 x 5.3 x 1.3 cm
  • Weight:90g
  • Processor: MediaTek

ProsCons
It is fitted with advanced camera technology so you can enjoy clear photos.It is a costly device in a segment where customers mostly want to go easy on their budget.
Language support for up to 6 Indian languages.Comes with a comparatively smaller screen.

Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
17% off
1,349 1,630
Buy now

5. Nokia 105

Nokia means trust, which is the kind of image the brand has built over the years, and the Nokia 105 totally lives up to that. A great choice for users looking for a phone that's light on their pockets or even students looking for a no-distraction phone.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs1299
  • OS: Series 30+
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Battery Power Rating: 800 Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 1.8 inches
  • Memory: 32GB
  • Camera: No
  • Flash: No
  • Dimensions:14.2 x 49.2 x 119 cm
  • Weight:74g

ProsCons
Nokia phones promise a very sturdy design for rough and tough use.Lack of a camera and flashlight can make it look outdated.
The phone can store up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMSs.Not an ideal battery backup with only 800mAh of power.

Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
16% off
1,349 1,599
Buy now

6. itel it5626

A sleek design with a metallic finish and a 2.8-inch-big screen make this one the most stylish phone on this list. The phone boasts a VGA camera that gives you crystal clear photos to capture your fond memories.

Specifications

  • Price: 1729
  • OS:‎ Nucleus OS
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Battery Power Rating: 2500Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 2.8-inches
  • Memory: 32GB
  • Camera: Yes, VGA lens
  • Flash:Yes
  • Dimensions:14 x 5.8 x 1.5 cm
  • Weight:153g

Pros

Cons

Has a powerful Quad-LED flashlight.Does not have a password protection option.
Has a powerful speaker with kingvoice technology.Issues with music players as reported by many users.

itel it5626 (7.1cm, 2500mAh, Dark Green)
18% off
1,729 2,099
Buy now

7. Micromax X818

Micromax, a brand made in India, has made a strong comeback in the cell phone segment. The X818 is among the best phones on the list. With a big 28-inch screen and an interactive OS, this one is a no-brainer at this price range.

Specifications

  • Price: 1474
  • OS: Spreadtrum
  • RAM: 32MB
  • Battery Power Rating: 1450Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 2.8 inches
  • Camera: Three
  • Flash: Yes
  • Dimensions:15 x 8 x 5 cm
  • Weight:160g

ProsCons
Auto-records calls and stores them folder-wise to avoid confusion for the user.Micromax can work on the cameras' resolution as they aren't the best in the market.
Offers a wireless FM radio feature to save you from boredom and the luxury of listening to your favourite songs.A poor battery backup doesn't help the cause with the strong competition offering the same.

Micromax X818 Blue
33% off
1,484 2,199
Buy now

8. DIZO Star 500

Real me is known for offering extraordinarily unique features at a very affordable rate. And therefore, its sub-brand Dizo is no different. The Dizo Star 500 carries a simple yet elegant look and a strong battery with a strip torch.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs1499
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 32MB
  • Battery Power Rating: 1900Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 2.8 inches
  • Camera: Yes VGA
  • Flash: Yes
  • Dimensions:10 x 4 x 1.2 cm
  • Weight:220g

ProsCons
The reliability of realme assures users of good and customer-friendly service.The speakers’ placement on the back is not something many customers fancy.
The device's standby time, even with data, is 72 hours which is a great deal in times of emergencies.The design may seem attractive but does not have much durability.

DIZO Star 500 Green
52% off
1,690 3,500
Buy now

9. Lava A9

Simplicity combined with elegance is Lava A9. The phone is a complete value-for-money and comes with a strong speaker suitable for older people. The A9 also supports multiple local languages and a military-grade certified body.

Specifications

  • Price: 1790
  • OS: Bar phone
  • RAM: 4MB
  • Battery Power Rating:1700Milliamp Hours
  • Display size: 2.8 inches
  • Camera: 2 Megapixels
  • Flash: Yes
  • Dimensions:‎12 x 9 x 4 cm
  • Weight: 350g

ProsCons
Offers loud and clear sound quality with strong speakers.Lava can offer a better battery backup at this price range.
A 2.8-inch-big screenA complete plastic body questioning its durability when it comes to rough and tough use.

Lava A9 (Rose Gold)
11% off
1,649 1,849
Buy now

10. Lava FLIP

Who said flip phones are out of fashion? We bring you the stylish Lava Flip! With a 2.4-inch QVGA display and an advanced VGA camera, the phone flaunts a stylish body along with the quality assurance of Lava.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs1699
  • OS: Nucleus OS
  • RAM: 512MB
  • Battery Power Rating: 1200Milliamp Hours
  • Display size:2.4 inches
  • Camera:VGA camera
  • Flash:Yes
  • Dimensions:‎‎10.3 x 5.1 x 1.9 cm
  • Weight:96g

ProsCons
Fitted with an LED display for a vivid and clear view.The placement of the flashlight is too big and may cause discomfort.
Wireless FM radio to keep you entertained any time you like.Not an ideal battery backup

Lava FLIP, Blue
20% off
1,699 2,129
Buy now

Best 3 important features for customers

Kechaoda A8IKALL K555Lava GemMotorola A70Nokia 105Itel it5626Micromax X818Dizo Star 500Lava A9Lava FLIP
3.5 Inch ScreenAttractive coloursMilitary-grade certified.MediaTek processorStrong and durable build.Attractive BuildMade in India reliabilityStrip TorchQuality assurance of LavaUnique design
1-year manufacturing warranty3000 mAh batteryInteractive OSVGA lens for the cameraLarge storage space for contacts and SMSsBig 2.8-inch ScreenAuto recording of callsMultiple CamerasMilitary-grade certifiedVGA Camera
2500 mAh batterySymbian 9.1  OSQVGA Display32 GB memoryLightweight2500 milliamp hours of battery lifeWireless FM RadioSupports 5 local languages.2-megapixel cameraQVGA Display

Best budget 3.5-inch mobile phone

The Nokia 105wins this case. The brand assurance of Nokia at 1299 is undoubtedly the best buy. The build of the phone is durable and comes with unique designs and colours making it one of the best budget mobile phones on the list.

This phone, fitted with Series 30+ and a super reliable 800mAh battery, is super reliable and perfect for people of all age groups.

Best 3.5-inch mobile phone overall

The Lava Gem does the job for you when it comes down to selecting the best overall 3.5-inch phone. It is undoubtedly the best phone on this list, considering its many features.

With a great battery backup of 1750mAh and an affordable price, the Lava Gem is hard to resist option.

How to find the perfect 3.5-inch mobile phone?

If you are tired of smartphones and looking for a phone with basic features, you have come to the right place. The article entails some of the best 3.5-inch screen phones available in the market that are efficient yet affordable.

These phones might look like the traditional ones we had in the 2000s, but they are still fashionable. They are also some of the most reliable pieces of technology that will work for years without any drop in performance.

So get your pens out and jot down all you need to know and suit your needs as we help you choose the best.

Price of 3.5-inch mobile phones at a glance:

3.5-Inch Mobile PhonePrices
Kechaoda A8 1499
IKALL K555 1149
Lava Gem 1649
Motorola A70 1999
Nokia 105 1299
itel it5626 1729
Micromax X818 1474
DIZO Star 500 1499
Lava A9 1790
Lava FLIP 1699

FAQs

1. Does 5G SIM work on these phones?

No, these phones don't support a 5G network. 5G is an entirely different frequency channel. The resources required to fit in 5G connectivity would shoot up the prices of these phones, thus making them less affordable. Currently, these phones have only GSM connectivity, i.e., a 2G network.

2. Do they have features like Wi-Fi and hotspot?

No, these features are not absent on these phones. As mentioned earlier, these phones are built to give consumers the basic utilities of calling and listening to FM Radio at an affordable price.

3. How many contacts and messages can we save on these models?

It varies from device to device, depending on its internal storage. Generally, there is no limitation on the number of contacts one can save. But on these phones, one can save up to 1000-2000 contacts and 500-1000 SMSs.

4. How much time does it take to charge these phones?

It depends on the capacity of the battery and the type of charger. The phones we are discussing don't have an option to fast-charge your phones. Therefore, you can expect them to take more than an hour to charge.

5. Does whatsapp work on these phones?

Whatsapp is an application that works on phones with Android or iOS as their operating systems. Some of these phones do have Android, but not all of them. Many of these phones operate on Symbian, Java, or other company-made OS incompatible with WhatsApp. Therefore, your answer is no.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

