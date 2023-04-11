Sign out
Best 4 mini coolers for small spaces: Buyer's guide

Chill on the go with our top picks for mini coolers. Compact, portable and efficient - beat the heat anywhere, anytime.

Mini coolers are the best solution if your home is not very spacious.

In the scorching summer heat, a mini cooler can be your perfect companion, keeping you cool and comfortable. But with so many options in the market, how do you choose the best one? Fear not, as we've compiled a list of the top mini coolers currently in circulation that will not only cool you down but also fit your budget. Whether you're looking for a personal air cooler or one that can cool a small room, we've got something for everyone.

Product list

1. LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler

This air cooler is a multipurpose tool that can cool and illuminate any room you need because it is simple to fill with water and includes a mood LED light. You may bring it everywhere you go thanks to its portable design, whether for your office, bedroom, or outdoor excursions. For those seeking an effective and economical way to cool any place without the burden of large air conditioners or fans, the LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler is ideal. It is the best option for those who have allergies because it can help you fight off mould, pollen, and other allergens. Also, this air cooler is made to function with other LEVOIT products, including Core 300 air purifiers, providing a complete air quality solution for your home or office.

Specifications:

  • Brand: LEVOIT
  • Controls Type: Button
  • Form Factor: Personal
  • Number of Speeds: 3

Pros

Cons

Portable and easy to move around

Produce a bit of noise during operation

2. Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler

This compact and powerful air cooler is perfect for anyone who needs extra coolness. It's a whisper-quiet fan, and its lightweight design makes it ideal for nighttime use, and the soothing night light adds a touch of tranquility to your sleeping environment. Not only is the Arctic Air Ultra energy-efficient, but it's also easy on the environment thanks to its freon-free, eco-friendly design. Plus, its easy-to-fill water tank can last up to 8 hours, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable all day and night. And with three fan speeds and a multi-directional air vent, you can customize your cooling experience to suit your needs. But that's not all – the Arctic Air Ultra also purifies and humidifies the air, ensuring that you're breathing in only the freshest, cleanest air possible.

Specifications:

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: Vozica
  • Colour: White
  • Controls Type: Button
  • Model Name: Air Cooler
  • Form Factor: Personal
  • Included Components: Instruction manual

Pros

Cons

Simple to operate

Not very powerful

3. Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler

Equipped with Typhoon Blower Technology, this air cooler utilizes blower-based technology for quick and efficient cooling. With 3-speed control, you can easily adjust the airflow according to your preference. The 54-litre capacity makes it ideal for rooms of up to 400 sq ft in size, suitable for all climates and coastal regions. The Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler features a powerful air throw that ensures the best reach of air at long distances. Operating at 230 watts and an operating voltage of 220-240 volts, this air cooler has a super air delivery feature that ensures faster cooling.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bajaj
  • Material: Plastic
  • Colour: White
  • Air Flow Capacity: 3600 Cubic Feet Per Minute
  • Controls Type: Remote
  • Reservoir Capacity: 54 litres
  • Item Weight: 16000 Grams
  • Model Name: Glacier
  • Form Factor: Air Cooler
ProsCons
2-year warrantyConsumes more power

4. Ontel Arctic Ultra Seen On TV Portable Air Conditioner

Looking for a practical and effective way to beat the summer heat? The Ontel Arctic Extreme is the only option! This cutting-edge personal space cooler is made to quickly and effectively cool any room in your house or place of business. The Ontel Arctic Ultra is the ideal choice whether you're dealing with hot, muggy weather or just need a little extra cooling power on a hot day. Because of its small size and portability, the Ontel Arctic Ultra is simple to bring along wherever you go and will keep you cool and comfortable at all times.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Ontel
  • Colour: White, Blue
  • Controls Type: Remote
  • Model Name: Arctic Air Ultra
  • Form Factor: Personal
  • Included Components: Arctic Air™ Ultra, Replaceable Evaporative Air Filter, wall adapter, easy instruction guide
  • Wattage: 8.1 Watts
  • Noise Level: 3 dB
  • Voltage: 120 Volts (AC)
ProsCons
Compact designNot suitable for very high temperatures

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Portable Air CoolerPortabilityMood LED LightEasy Fill Water
Air CoolerCan easily Fill waterEasy to moveEffective cooling
Window Air CoolerCapacity: 54 LitresIdeal for room sizes of up to 400 Sq Ft.Portability 
Seen On TV Portable Air Conditioner Replaceable Evaporative Air Filterruns up to 10 hours per fillAdjustable multi-directional air vent

Best overall product

For usage at home, the Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler is a small cooler. It has a 54-litre capacity and uses DuraMarine pump technology, which is intended to offer effective and long-lasting cooling. The cooler also has Typhoon Blower technology and a strong air throw, which aid in fast and effectively distributing cool air across a room. With the cooler's 3-speed control, you may change the fan speed to meet your cooling requirements. Furthermore, portable, it makes moving between rooms simple. A 2-year warranty is also included, offering you assurance in the event of any flaws or problems.

In conclusion, it appears that the Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler is a reliable and efficient mini cooler that could be a good choice for cooling a small to medium-sized room in your home.

Value for money

Designed to chill in a small, intimate space, the LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler is compact and portable. It is simple to fill with water, which cools the air, and it has a mood LED light that can soothe the environment in your room. It has a distinctive motor design that makes it energy-efficient and silent, and it uses evaporative technology to cool the air. The LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler's cost is one of its key benefits. It is an affordable option for individuals who don't want to spend a lot of money on a conventional air conditioner but still want to cool a small area. It is also portable and light, making it simple to transport from one room to another.

How can you find the perfect mini coolers?

The most important stage is to thoroughly examine a few mini coolers that meet your budget, are available on the market, and utilize their most current features and qualities. Choose the product from this condensed list that balances cost, usability, and design the best. Consider the concerns and reviews that people have written on various websites since the market is the best enabler. Watch YouTube videos to find trustworthy reviews. Choose the product with the overwhelming majority of positive ratings and the fewest customer complaints. Consider investing in equipment with a lengthy warranty so that you won't quickly need to pay for maintenance.

Product Price
LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler,Personal Space Cooler Easy to fill water and mood led light and portable Air Conditioner Device Cool Any Space like moldpollen,core 300 (AIR COOLERRRRRRR) ₹ 1,499
VOZICA Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler,Personal Space Cooler Easy to fill water and mood led light and portable Air Conditioner Device Cool Any Space like Home Office (White) ₹ 1,499
Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Maxcool & Typhoon Blower Technology, 80-Feet Powerful Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for Room
Ontel Arctic Ultra Seen On TV | Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner | Personal Space Cooler | ₹ 885

The best 4 mini coolers for small spaces

What is a mini cooler?

A micro cooler is a small, lightweight appliance made for cooling a small personal area like a bedroom, office, or dorm room. It is frequently more energy-efficient and less expensive than conventional air conditioners.

How does a mini cooler function?

Evaporative cooling or thermoelectric cooling are the two technologies used by mini coolers to function. Whereas thermoelectric coolers employ a small electronic component to move heat from one side of the device to the other, evaporative coolers use water and a fan to cool the air.

Can a little mini cooler take the place of a larger one?

Mini coolers are not intended to take the place of conventional air conditioners. They are most effective at chilling tiny, private rooms and lack the cooling capacity to adequately cool a whole house or a big room.
