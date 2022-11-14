Sign out
Best 500 ml electric kettles – The top 8 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 14, 2022 14:18 IST

Summary:

A 500 ml electric kettle is the perfect size if you need to boil just enough water for 1-2 servings, saving time and energy compared to using a larger kettle. It also takes up less counter or storage space, and takes less time than a stove or microwave to heat the same amount of water. This article enlists the eight best 500 ml electric kettles available in the market today that you can easily order from Amazon.

Best 500 ml electric kettles

The best 500 ml electric kettle should have efficient heating, durable construction, and user-friendly features such as a clear water level indicator and easy-pour spout. It is important to consider the material of the kettle – options such as stainless steel or glass can provide more peace of mind for safety and health concerns. It is also worth looking for a kettle with automatic shut-off and boil-dry features for added convenience and safety.

Choosing the best 500 ml electric kettle means finding one that efficiently boils water while meeting your specific needs and preferences. Taking the time to research and compare different options can result in a worthwhile investment for years of convenient hot water at the touch of a button. We have made this task easier for you by carefully reviewing the 500 ml electric kettles of several brands and have shortlisted the eight best 0.5-litre electric kettles based on their features, durability, and user experience.

1.Morphy richards voyager 300 0.5-litre stainless steel travel kettle

Getting hot water instantly for your tea, coffee, or anything else is now easier than ever, thanks to Morphy richards voyager 300 0.5-litre stainless steel travel kettle! This handy kettle seems no less than a saviour when it rescues your time and energy in the day-to-day hustle.

Specifications

• Voltage: 230 V

• Material: Plastic and stainless steel

• Product dimensions: 6.8L x 4.8W x 7.2H Cm

• Power: 1000 Watts

• Weight: 640 g

• Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Premium qualityA bit expensive
Very fast heating 
Easy handling with cool touch handle and lid 
Auto shut off when water boils 
Travel-friendly with no protruding fragile buttons 
Water level indicator 
2.iBELL SEK105 stainless steel electric kettle with removable lid, 0.5 litres, 950W

iBELL is one of the fastest emerging brands in electrical household items. The iBELL 0.5-litre stainless steel kettle is one of its fast-moving products because of its affordable price and superior performance.

Specifications

• Wattage: 950 watts

• Material: Stainless steel and plastic

• Weight: 620 g

• Warranty: 1-year standard warranty + 1-year free additional warranty on registration

ProsCons
Good qualityShort cord length
Affordable price 
Compact and attractive design 
Auto shut off 
The removable lid allows for proper cleaning 
2 plastic glasses included, which comes in handy during travel 

3.Bajaj majesty KTX 2 0.5-litre travel kettle

With Bajaj Majesty KTX 2 0.5-Litre Travel Kettle being your travel companion, you need not depend on anyone about getting hot water for your tea/coffee or noodles. To make things more convenient for you, this kettle comes with 2 utility cups.

Specifications

• Wattage: 1100 watts

• Material: Stainless steel and plastic

• Auto shut off

• Dry boil protection

• 2-year warranty

ProsCons
Fast heating due to high wattageThe lid is not hinged, as some people prefer
Convenient spoutNo on/off button on the kettle; there is a reset button though
Auto power cut 
Boil dry protection 
Sleek, travel-friendly design 
2-year warranty 
4.Havells travel lite 0.5 litre 1000 watt electric kettle (Grey)

This beautiful and elegant electric kettle from the trusted brand of Havells is a head-turner. Its unique dual-voltage compatibility makes it possible to use this kettle across the globe. It has a wide spout and a good grip, a cool touch handle for convenient usage.

Specifications

• Power: 1000 watt

• Dual voltage; operating voltage: 230 V

• Weight: 770 g

• 2 cups, 2 spoons, and a travel pouch included

• 2-year warranty

ProsCons
Dual-voltage benefitNo water level indicator
Auto shut offLittle heavy as compared to other kettles of the same segment
Dry boil protection 
Premium quality 
Travel-friendly with 2 cups, 2 spoons, and a travel pouch 
Wide spout for easy pouring, filling, and cleaning 
The red light indicates if the kettle is still in operation 
2-year warranty 
5.Gionee brings 1100W 0.5ltr double wall portable steel body small electric kettle

This smart-looking black electric kettle from Gionee offers double-wall protection which lets you safely touch the kettle even shortly after use. Its powerful heating element boils the water within minutes, making it energy-efficient.

Specifications

• Power: 1100 watts

• Voltage: 230 volts

• Product Dimensions: 15 cm x 16 cm x 12 cm

• Weight: 500 g

• 2 travel cups included

ProsCons
Pocket-friendlyThe lid is not hinged
Lightweight, making it easy to carry while travelling 
Powerful 1100 Watts heating element 
Auto power cut and boil-dry protection 
Double wall protection that makes it safe to handle 
Jointproof design prevents any chances of spillage and dirt collection 
6.Cello quick boil 700 electric stainless steel kettle 500ml, 1000W, Black/Silver

This is one of the best-selling portable electric kettles. The trusted name of Cello has once again delivered a very durable and efficient product. You can now get hot water in a jiffy for tea, coffee, noodles, or any other purpose with this handy kettle.

Specifications

• Power: 1000 watts

• Product dimensions: 18 cm L x 16.7 cm W x 11.6 cm H

• Weight: 540 g

• Auto shut off

• Boil-dry protection

• 2-year warranty

• 2 cups included

ProsCons
Wide-mouthed stainless steel body for proper cleaningShort cord length
Easy to open and close the lid 
Auto shut off 
Boil-dry protection 
Lightweight 
Good grip handle 
Anti-slip base design 
Light indicator 
2-year warranty 

7. Inalsa electric travel kettle cute 0.5 litre

Make multitasking so much simpler with this 500 ml electric kettle from the house of Inalsa. Steam sensor, auto shut-off, boil-dry protection, and good grip handle altogether makes it a very safe kettle. With a powerful 1000 Watts heating element, it boils water within minutes.

Specifications

• Power: 1000 watts

• Voltage: 230-240 V

• Product Dimensions: 15.5 cm L x 10.5 cm W x 17 cm H

• Weight: 450 g

• Steam sensor

• Auto power cut off

• Boil-dry protection

• Warranty: 2 years

• 2 cups included

ProsCons
Durable, cute, and portableShort length cord
Lightweight 
Auto shut-off 
Boil dry protection 
Steam sensor 
Light indicator 
Inbuilt SS filter sieve 
2-year warranty 
Low price 
8.Croma 0.5litre electric kettle, Stainless steel body, Rotating base

If you don’t like the cord of the kettle following everywhere, Croma electric kettle with a detachable rotating base is the one for you. The cord gets winded up inside this base, and you can wash and store the kettle easily. It is also power-saving with a 950 Watt heating element. Moreover, it comes from the trusted house of TATA.

Specifications

• Power: 950 Watts

• Voltage: 240 Volts

• Product Dimensions: 11.5 x 17.8 x 18.5 cm

• Weight: 798 g

• Detachable rotating base

• Two-year warranty and lifetime support

ProsCons
Detachable baseThe heating element of 950 Watts as compared to other brands with 1000 Watts or 1100 Watts
Cord storage inside the base 
Easy to wash without the cord getting wet 
Space saving while packing for travel 
Auto shut off and dry boil protection 
Cool touch handle 
Good cord length 
Red light indicator 
Two-year warranty and lifetime support 
Three best features of different brands of 500 ml electric kettle

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Morphy Richards VoyagerPremium qualityTravel-friendly with no protruding fragile buttonsWater level indicator
iBELL SEK105Most economicalThe removable lid allows proper cleaning360-degree swivel base
Havells Travel LiteElegant design and colourDual voltage useSuperior quality
INALSA CuteLow priceDetachable lid for easy cleaningInbuilt SS filter sieve
GioneeStunning looksDouble wall protection prevents burn accidentsThe jointless design eliminates any risk of leak and discourages dirt or bacteria accumulation
Cello Quick Boil 700Great customer reviewsAnti-slip base designEasy grip handle
Bajaj Majesty KTX 2Fast heating due to 1100 Watt powerConvenient spoutMade in India
CromaDetachable, 360-degree rotating baseThe cord winds up inside the base2-year warranty + lifetime support by TATA


Best value for money

The INALSA electric travel kettle 0.5 L gives you the best value for money in the segment of portable electric kettles with a capacity of 0.5 L. Similar to its pricey counterparts, the INALSA electric kettle also provides fast boiling with a powerful 1000 Watt heating element and has all the useful features such as auto shut-off, boil-dry protection, and light indicator, along with a 2-year warranty. It also has an inbuilt SS filter sieve that ensures you get clean drinking water each time.

Best overall product

The Havells Travel Lite 0.5 litre electric kettle can be crowned as the best overall product in the category of 500 ml electric kettles. This product meets international quality standards and offers a dual voltage advantage which makes it operable across the globe. It has a cool touch body, wide spout, on/off button, and auto shut off feature. Additionally, it comes with 2 cups, spoons, as well as a pouch, making it your ideal travel buddy.

How to Find the Perfect 500 ml Electric Kettle?

When it comes to choosing the perfect 500 ml electric kettle, there are a few things you need to take into account. Here are some tips to help you pick the best 0.5-litre electric kettle:

Material: Consider the material of the kettle. Stainless steel kettles are the most healthy and durable options.

Features: Electric kettles come with all sorts of different features, from automatic shut-off, boil-dry protection, and variable temperature settings, to a cordless design. Choose the features that are most important to you.

Lid Design: Some electric kettles come with a removable lid, whereas others have a hinged lid. While the detachable lid allows for easy cleaning, the hinged one offers more convenience. Choose the one which suits you best.

Power: Consider the power of the kettle. If you need a fast boil, make sure to choose one with a high wattage.

Price: The 500 ml electric kettles come in a wide range of prices. Choose the one that fits your budget and needs. You can get the best deals on Amazon.

Price list of best 500 ml electric kettles

ProductPrice
Morphy Richards VoyagerRs. 1499
iBELL SEK105Rs. 927
Havells Travel LiteRs. 1499
INALSA CuteRs. 1045
Gionee 1100 W 0.5 LRs. 995
Cello Quick Boil 700Rs. 1420
Bajaj Majesty KTX 2Rs. 1645
Croma 0.5 LRs. 1390

What is the auto shut-off feature in electric kettles?

he auto shut-off feature is a safety mechanism that automatically turns off the kettle after a pre-determined amount of time so that it doesn't overheat or boil dry. This prevents damage to the kettle and potential fires.

How is boil-dry protection helpful in electric kettles?

Boil dry protection is a useful feature in electric kettles because if the water runs out while the kettle is heating, it will automatically turn off to prevent the kettle from burning out.

How to decide the perfect size for an electric kettle?

The size of the electric kettle most appropriate for you depends on your need and family size. If you are frequently hosting large gatherings or have a big family, a larger electric kettle with a capacity of 1 litre or more would be appropriate. On the other hand, if it is just for personal use or a small household or you need it for travel purposes, a 500 ml electric kettle is enough.

