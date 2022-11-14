Best 500 ml electric kettles – The top 8 picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: A 500 ml electric kettle is the perfect size if you need to boil just enough water for 1-2 servings, saving time and energy compared to using a larger kettle. It also takes up less counter or storage space, and takes less time than a stove or microwave to heat the same amount of water. This article enlists the eight best 500 ml electric kettles available in the market today that you can easily order from Amazon.

Best 500 ml electric kettles

The best 500 ml electric kettle should have efficient heating, durable construction, and user-friendly features such as a clear water level indicator and easy-pour spout. It is important to consider the material of the kettle – options such as stainless steel or glass can provide more peace of mind for safety and health concerns. It is also worth looking for a kettle with automatic shut-off and boil-dry features for added convenience and safety. Choosing the best 500 ml electric kettle means finding one that efficiently boils water while meeting your specific needs and preferences. Taking the time to research and compare different options can result in a worthwhile investment for years of convenient hot water at the touch of a button. We have made this task easier for you by carefully reviewing the 500 ml electric kettles of several brands and have shortlisted the eight best 0.5-litre electric kettles based on their features, durability, and user experience. 1.Morphy richards voyager 300 0.5-litre stainless steel travel kettle Getting hot water instantly for your tea, coffee, or anything else is now easier than ever, thanks to Morphy richards voyager 300 0.5-litre stainless steel travel kettle! This handy kettle seems no less than a saviour when it rescues your time and energy in the day-to-day hustle. Specifications • Voltage: 230 V • Material: Plastic and stainless steel • Product dimensions: 6.8L x 4.8W x 7.2H Cm • Power: 1000 Watts • Weight: 640 g • Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Premium quality A bit expensive Very fast heating Easy handling with cool touch handle and lid Auto shut off when water boils Travel-friendly with no protruding fragile buttons Water level indicator

2.iBELL SEK105 stainless steel electric kettle with removable lid, 0.5 litres, 950W iBELL is one of the fastest emerging brands in electrical household items. The iBELL 0.5-litre stainless steel kettle is one of its fast-moving products because of its affordable price and superior performance. Specifications • Wattage: 950 watts • Material: Stainless steel and plastic • Weight: 620 g • Warranty: 1-year standard warranty + 1-year free additional warranty on registration

Pros Cons Good quality Short cord length Affordable price Compact and attractive design Auto shut off The removable lid allows for proper cleaning 2 plastic glasses included, which comes in handy during travel

3.Bajaj majesty KTX 2 0.5-litre travel kettle With Bajaj Majesty KTX 2 0.5-Litre Travel Kettle being your travel companion, you need not depend on anyone about getting hot water for your tea/coffee or noodles. To make things more convenient for you, this kettle comes with 2 utility cups. Specifications • Wattage: 1100 watts • Material: Stainless steel and plastic • Auto shut off • Dry boil protection • 2-year warranty

Pros Cons Fast heating due to high wattage The lid is not hinged, as some people prefer Convenient spout No on/off button on the kettle; there is a reset button though Auto power cut Boil dry protection Sleek, travel-friendly design 2-year warranty

4.Havells travel lite 0.5 litre 1000 watt electric kettle (Grey) This beautiful and elegant electric kettle from the trusted brand of Havells is a head-turner. Its unique dual-voltage compatibility makes it possible to use this kettle across the globe. It has a wide spout and a good grip, a cool touch handle for convenient usage. Specifications • Power: 1000 watt • Dual voltage; operating voltage: 230 V • Weight: 770 g • 2 cups, 2 spoons, and a travel pouch included • 2-year warranty

Pros Cons Dual-voltage benefit No water level indicator Auto shut off Little heavy as compared to other kettles of the same segment Dry boil protection Premium quality Travel-friendly with 2 cups, 2 spoons, and a travel pouch Wide spout for easy pouring, filling, and cleaning The red light indicates if the kettle is still in operation 2-year warranty

5.Gionee brings 1100W 0.5ltr double wall portable steel body small electric kettle This smart-looking black electric kettle from Gionee offers double-wall protection which lets you safely touch the kettle even shortly after use. Its powerful heating element boils the water within minutes, making it energy-efficient. Specifications • Power: 1100 watts • Voltage: 230 volts • Product Dimensions: 15 cm x 16 cm x 12 cm • Weight: 500 g • 2 travel cups included

Pros Cons Pocket-friendly The lid is not hinged Lightweight, making it easy to carry while travelling Powerful 1100 Watts heating element Auto power cut and boil-dry protection Double wall protection that makes it safe to handle Jointproof design prevents any chances of spillage and dirt collection

6.Cello quick boil 700 electric stainless steel kettle 500ml, 1000W, Black/Silver This is one of the best-selling portable electric kettles. The trusted name of Cello has once again delivered a very durable and efficient product. You can now get hot water in a jiffy for tea, coffee, noodles, or any other purpose with this handy kettle. Specifications • Power: 1000 watts • Product dimensions: 18 cm L x 16.7 cm W x 11.6 cm H • Weight: 540 g • Auto shut off • Boil-dry protection • 2-year warranty • 2 cups included

Pros Cons Wide-mouthed stainless steel body for proper cleaning Short cord length Easy to open and close the lid Auto shut off Boil-dry protection Lightweight Good grip handle Anti-slip base design Light indicator 2-year warranty

7. Inalsa electric travel kettle cute 0.5 litre Make multitasking so much simpler with this 500 ml electric kettle from the house of Inalsa. Steam sensor, auto shut-off, boil-dry protection, and good grip handle altogether makes it a very safe kettle. With a powerful 1000 Watts heating element, it boils water within minutes. Specifications • Power: 1000 watts • Voltage: 230-240 V • Product Dimensions: 15.5 cm L x 10.5 cm W x 17 cm H • Weight: 450 g • Steam sensor • Auto power cut off • Boil-dry protection • Warranty: 2 years • 2 cups included

Pros Cons Durable, cute, and portable Short length cord Lightweight Auto shut-off Boil dry protection Steam sensor Light indicator Inbuilt SS filter sieve 2-year warranty Low price

8.Croma 0.5litre electric kettle, Stainless steel body, Rotating base If you don’t like the cord of the kettle following everywhere, Croma electric kettle with a detachable rotating base is the one for you. The cord gets winded up inside this base, and you can wash and store the kettle easily. It is also power-saving with a 950 Watt heating element. Moreover, it comes from the trusted house of TATA. Specifications • Power: 950 Watts • Voltage: 240 Volts • Product Dimensions: 11.5 x 17.8 x 18.5 cm • Weight: 798 g • Detachable rotating base • Two-year warranty and lifetime support

Pros Cons Detachable base The heating element of 950 Watts as compared to other brands with 1000 Watts or 1100 Watts Cord storage inside the base Easy to wash without the cord getting wet Space saving while packing for travel Auto shut off and dry boil protection Cool touch handle Good cord length Red light indicator Two-year warranty and lifetime support

Three best features of different brands of 500 ml electric kettle

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Morphy Richards Voyager Premium quality Travel-friendly with no protruding fragile buttons Water level indicator iBELL SEK105 Most economical The removable lid allows proper cleaning 360-degree swivel base Havells Travel Lite Elegant design and colour Dual voltage use Superior quality INALSA Cute Low price Detachable lid for easy cleaning Inbuilt SS filter sieve Gionee Stunning looks Double wall protection prevents burn accidents The jointless design eliminates any risk of leak and discourages dirt or bacteria accumulation Cello Quick Boil 700 Great customer reviews Anti-slip base design Easy grip handle Bajaj Majesty KTX 2 Fast heating due to 1100 Watt power Convenient spout Made in India Croma Detachable, 360-degree rotating base The cord winds up inside the base 2-year warranty + lifetime support by TATA



Best value for money The INALSA electric travel kettle 0.5 L gives you the best value for money in the segment of portable electric kettles with a capacity of 0.5 L. Similar to its pricey counterparts, the INALSA electric kettle also provides fast boiling with a powerful 1000 Watt heating element and has all the useful features such as auto shut-off, boil-dry protection, and light indicator, along with a 2-year warranty. It also has an inbuilt SS filter sieve that ensures you get clean drinking water each time. Best overall product The Havells Travel Lite 0.5 litre electric kettle can be crowned as the best overall product in the category of 500 ml electric kettles. This product meets international quality standards and offers a dual voltage advantage which makes it operable across the globe. It has a cool touch body, wide spout, on/off button, and auto shut off feature. Additionally, it comes with 2 cups, spoons, as well as a pouch, making it your ideal travel buddy. How to Find the Perfect 500 ml Electric Kettle? When it comes to choosing the perfect 500 ml electric kettle, there are a few things you need to take into account. Here are some tips to help you pick the best 0.5-litre electric kettle: • Material: Consider the material of the kettle. Stainless steel kettles are the most healthy and durable options. • Features: Electric kettles come with all sorts of different features, from automatic shut-off, boil-dry protection, and variable temperature settings, to a cordless design. Choose the features that are most important to you. • Lid Design: Some electric kettles come with a removable lid, whereas others have a hinged lid. While the detachable lid allows for easy cleaning, the hinged one offers more convenience. Choose the one which suits you best. • Power: Consider the power of the kettle. If you need a fast boil, make sure to choose one with a high wattage. • Price: The 500 ml electric kettles come in a wide range of prices. Choose the one that fits your budget and needs. You can get the best deals on Amazon. Price list of best 500 ml electric kettles

Product Price Morphy Richards Voyager Rs. 1499 iBELL SEK105 Rs. 927 Havells Travel Lite Rs. 1499 INALSA Cute Rs. 1045 Gionee 1100 W 0.5 L Rs. 995 Cello Quick Boil 700 Rs. 1420 Bajaj Majesty KTX 2 Rs. 1645 Croma 0.5 L Rs. 1390

