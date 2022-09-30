Best 5000 mAh battery phones: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 30, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: With a wide range of exciting options available, it sometimes becomes difficult to pick one that offers a long-lasting battery and great performance. Here’s the complete list of the best 5000 mAh battery phones. Check it out!

A mobile phone with 5000 mAh battery is a good investment any day.

Since a long-lasting battery is one of the prime features of any smartphone, there is no way you can compromise on it. Beside camera and storage, battery is one feature that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. The world of phones is vast; as a result, there are a handful of options of 5000 mAh battery phones. However, searching the internet to find the right pick might not be the most ideal option. Well, fret not! We have got you covered! Here’s our list of top ten 5000 mAh battery phones that you can invest in! List of Best 5000 mAh Battery Phones 1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launched by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the best phones featuring 5000 mAh battery that never leaves your side. Beside this, the phone comes with features like an incredible 108 MP Quad Camera setup, Object Eraser, Single Take and Photo Remaster. Additionally, the FHD+ resolution offers an enhanced viewing experience. OS - Android v12.0 Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams Display features - Wireless RAM - ‎8 GB Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Colour - Mystique Green Camera features - Rear, front Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Handy and sleek Less RAM size Great camera quality Smaller screen size Comes with Knox security No water resistance

2. Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11S is one of the newest editions by Redmi launched recently in India. It comes with a 33W Pro fast charger in-box, 8GB RAM, 108 MP quad rear camera and other exciting features, which makes it the best pick from the list. Besides these, one feature that truly stands out is the 5000 mAh battery, which can keep you hooked throughout. OS - ‎MIUI 13 RAM - 8 GB Product dimension - 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 grams Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB Display technology - AMOLED Device interface - Touchscreen Camera features - 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Presence of touchscreen Limited RAM storage Slim and elegant design No 5G connectivity Excellent camera quality

3. Lava X2 (2+32 GB, Striped Cyan) Another excellent pick for 5000 MAh battery phones is the Lava X2 mobile phone. Featuring 5000 mAh battery and memory storage of 32 GB, this phone is ideal for everyday use. Additionally, this phone is known for offering 2X security and excellent camera quality that captures every moment beautifully. OS - Stock Android 11 Go RAM - 2 GB Product description - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 grams Communication technologies - Cellular Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Display technology - LCD Device interface - Touchscreen Audio jack - ‎3.5 mm Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket Limited hard disk space Excellent camera quality Limited RAM size Touchscreen

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Known for its sleek and stylish design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a highly durable phone which can be used on the go. This phone is perfect to travel with as it comes with 5000 MAh phone battery that keeps you going unstoppably. Also, the fingerprint reader ensures maximum security. OS - Oxygen OS RAM - ‎6 GB Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm Processor - Qualcomm In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB Colour - Black Dusk Battery power rating - 5000 mAH Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons The great hard drive size Average camera quality Powerful processing Limited colour options Budget-friendly No 4K video recording

5. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black Samsung Galaxy A13 Black comes with a 5000 mAh long-lasting battery. It is believed to be one of the latest editions launched by Samsung. If you’re on a hunt for budget-friendly phones with ever-lasting batteries, this can be an ideal pick for you. It features 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, making it efficient in all possible ways. OS - Android 12.0 RAM - ‎4 GB Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 grams Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Special features - 50 MP main camera Device interface - Touchscreen Camera features - 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Colour - Black Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget No 5G and IR connectivity 54 hours phone talk time Only one processor is present Excellent storage

6. Realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4 GB RAM+64 GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery Next on the list is the Realme phone Realme narzo 50i. With a massive display and enhanced features, it is one of the latest editions launched by Realme. This phone is packed with features such as 5000 mAh battery, which offers a wholesome experience in every use. Also, the 8 MP primary camera captures all moments with details. OS - Android 11 RAM - ‎4 GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 grams Connectivity technologies - 4G Display technology - LCD Camera features - 8 MP primary camera; 5 MP selfie camera Display features - Wireless Colour - Mint green

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Low RAM and storage capacity Great connectivity Only one processor is present Excellent storage

7. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Another phone that comes under the category of 5000 mAh battery phones is the Poco C31. It comes with 4GB RAM and a powerful battery that completely lives up to your expectations. The best part is this phone is priced decently to fit everyone’s budget. Additionally, the simple and sleek look of this phone looks classy in every hand. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 7 x 5 x 3 cm; 380 grams Communication technologies - Cellular, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi Display technology - LCD, LED Camera features - Rear, Front Colour - Shadow Gray Battery power rating - 5000 Milliamp Hours Item weight - 380 g

Pros Cons Moderate RAM Limited storage space. 6.53 inch display Heavy body.

8. Tecno Spark 8T Tecno Spark 8T is perfect for professionals or gamers who require extra storage. With a strong 50 MP rear camera and 5000 MAh Battery, this phone is ideal to use everyday. Also, it is priced decently to fit in every budget. RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 64 GB Selfie Camera - 8 MP Rear Camera- Primary 50MP Processor - Octa-core Battery - 5000 mAH OS - ‎ Android 11 (HiOS 7.6) Dimensions - ‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Connectivity - 2G, 3G and LTE

Pros Cons Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor Long body, not likely to fit in small pockets 50 MP Primary lens Limited colours Expandable Ram No 5G connectivity

9. Realme C31 Another great 5000 MAh Battery Phones is the Realme C31. This phone comes with 5000 MAh battery and a triple rear camera to keep you hooked. Beside this, features such as HDR, LED flash and Panorama are also in-built making it ideal to click pictures. RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB Selfie Camera - 5 MP Rear Camera- 13 + 2 + 0.5 MP triple rear camera Processor - Octa-core Battery - 5000 mAH OS - Android 11 Dimensions - 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm

Pros Cons Triple Rear camera Limited RAM and Storage Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor Nano-SIM slot 6.5-inch long screen Plastic back

10. Vivo Y15s (3 GB RAM & 32 GB ROM) The last on the list is the Vivo Y15s. Vivo Y15s is one brand that never fails to offer budget phones with long-lasting battery backup. If you’re someone who is on the phone 24*7, this phone is an ideal pick. It also features Powerful double rear and selfie camera lenses to click amazing pictures. RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB Selfie Camera - 8MP Rear camera- 13MP+2MP Processor - Octa-core Battery - 5000 mAH OS - FunTouch OS 11.1, Android 11 (Go edition) Dimensions - 164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm Network Connectivity - 2G, 3G and LTE

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Available in only two colours Device and accessories warranty Plastic back Appealing wave Green hue of device N/A

Price of 5000 mAh battery phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 28,499.00 Redmi Note 11S ₹ 18,499.00 Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) ₹ 6,999.00 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 Samsung Galaxy A13 Black ₹ 18,499 Realme narzo 50i ₹ 9,999 POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) ₹ 11,999 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 12,999.00 Realme C31 ₹ 10,999.00 Vivo Y15s ₹ 13,990.00

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 128 GB storage Excellent AMOLED Plus Display 5000 mAh battery Redmi Note 11S AMOLED display Dual sim slot Long battery life Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) Long lasting battery Offers 2X security IPS notch display OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G AI-infused triple camera All flexible Wi-fi support Samsung Galaxy A13 Black Excellent processor Large display size 5000 mAh battery Realme narzo 50i Elegant design Excellent memory storage Protection glasses POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Ultra slim body Excellent processor All flexible Tecno Spark 8T Excellent 50 MP Rear camera Long and quality display Expandable RAM Realme C31 Triple rear camera Multiple in-built sensors including accelerometer and fingerprint Good storage space Vivo Y15s 8MP selfie camera Appealing colours Superfast Octacore processor

Best value for money The Realme narzo 50i is one of the most effective and budget-friendly on the list. It comes with features such as full HD display, 5000 MAh battery and so on. Post-discount, it costs around Rs. ₹8,999. Best overall Out of the list, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at ₹28,499 after a discount. It is packed with features such as a 108MP quad camera setup, Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take and other features which makes it an ideal phone. How to find the perfect 5000 mAh battery phones? Keep the following things in mind when searching for an 5000 mAh battery phones: Prioritise the features of the mobile phone rather than just the looks. It should have a functional keypad. It should have a functional and effective OS. It should have ample storage space. Should have 5000 MAh. It should be budget-friendly.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.