Best 5G phones under 30,000 in India: Buying guide

5G smartphones make a user future ready.

Smartphones are a crucial investment, to say the least. In today’s times , they are an integral part of a regular day in one’s life. Consumers take into consideration a variety of factors when it comes to buying a phone; and 5G technology is one of the most recent criteria that has made it to that list. After all, a buyer who spends a considerable amount of money will surely want the phone to be compatible with future networks and software advances, and not go obsolete with the arrival of a newer model. Thanks to the speed and user experience that 5G phones offer, they have become increasingly popular in recent times. If you’re keen to check out some of these, we’ve compiled the perfect list for you. Explore the best 5G phones under 30,000 in India from top-selling brands like Samsung, One Plus, Realme, and so on. 1. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G This model elevates the 9 Series from the mainstream segment to the mid-range. It boasts some additional features such as optical image stabilisation (OIS) in the camera, that Realme’s lineup has been missing since long. The slim profile makes it comfortable to use. Packed with enough grunt, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 920SoC, it can smoothly handle 3D games alongside day-to-day functions. The battery life as well as camera performance will also not let you down. Specifications: Display: 6.40-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.40-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Battery Capacity: 4500mAh

4500mAh Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Pros Cons 60W Fast Charging Support Only 90Hz refresh rate Great camera performance No SD Card slot Powerful processor ensuring a lag-free performance OIS needs improvement 13 5G bands Plastic frame does not look sturdy Pre-installed bloatware

2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Endowed with a host of interesting features such as a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with vapour cooling, and a 108-megapixel primary camera, this 5G smartphone is a remarkable upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy M52 5G. A blend of premium looks and competent hardware, this model has yet another factor working in its favour: the guarantee of Android OS and security updates, which is expected to keep it more relevant than some of its direct rivals, in the long run. Though the massive 5000mAh battery is a major draw, at this price point, Samsung could have also thrown in a 25W charger. Specifications: Display: 6.70-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.70-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

5000mAh Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP

Pros Cons Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate No stereo speakers Latest Android 12 OS is supported by One 4.1 UI. Low-light camera performance is not satisfactory Great battery life, coupled with 25W fast charging support Plastic build for the frame and back look flimsy Both side cameras can record 4K videos The dedicated micro SD card slot is present

3. Oppo Reno 7 5G Flaunting a sleek aesthetic with its rounded frame and curved edges, this phone promises a solid day-to-day performance. With a noticeable bump in its battery capacity, the phone comes with an AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It’s overall a decent phone as far as handling the usual productivity and social apps are concerned, but given its price point, you should definitely consider some of its more feature-packed rivals. Specifications: Display: 6.40-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.40-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Battery Capacity: 4500mAh

4500mAh Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP

Pros Cons 65W Fast charging support No stereo speakers 90Hz AMOLED Display Night photography not up to the mark Well-suited for gaming No microSD slot Smooth performance, equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) chipset No water or dust resistance Improved ColorOS No wireless charging support

4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G This quality mid-range smartphone comes at a premium price tag, which makes it a hard sell. It shares its design with the Galaxy A52; however, it boasts the IP67 rating which gives it some edge over its competitors. The upgraded 120Hz display, coupled with the decent stereo speakers, is sure to impress. The camera performs well in daylight, but nighttime pictures still have ample room for improvement. Despite having a good battery life and an average charging speed, it falls short of some of its competing smartphones that give you a greater bang for your buck. Specifications: Display: 6.50-inch

6.50-inch Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4500mAh

4500mAh Rear Camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP

Pros Cons Vibrant display with a 120Hz screen Plastic back Features IP67 certification for dust and water resistance Slow charging speed Impressive camera performance Average stereo speakers Fairly reasonable performance, along with lag-free gaming experience Comes with 3.5mm audio jack

5. One Plus Nord 2 Part of the affordable Nord series, the One Plus Nord 2 5G smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI processor, this model will leave no room for complaints with either its performance or battery life. The super-quick charging only adds to the convenience. You won’t be disappointed with the camera technology either- be it daylight photos or the Nightscape mode. Overall, this is one of the best picks for someone looking for an all-rounder 5G phone minus an exorbitant price tag. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.43-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4500mAh

4500mAh Front Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera: 32MP

Pros Cons Long battery life and fast charging: a full charge takes about 30 minutes. No headphone jack and wireless charging available. Powerful processor No support for microSD cards and IP water protection classification. Impressive stereo speakers Gorgeous colour coupled with a compact design

6. Realme X7 Max Promising a more powerful processor than the X7 Pro 5G despite its lower starting price, the Realme X7 Max is delightful for gaming and general productivity alike, thanks to the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The 4500mAh battery ensures an excellent battery life, further complemented by 50W fast charging and a 65W charging unit that comes in the package. The stereo speakers are bound to enrich your experience with games and movies. Coming to the weak spots, the Super AMOLED screen is not the best in the market, and you may not appreciate the camera performance in low-light scenarios. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.43-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4500mAh

4500mAh Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Pros Cons Full HD screen with a brightness of 1000 nits. The plastic-made back and frame are not sturdy 4K video recording with support for gyro-EIS. No support for SD cards and wireless charging On-the-go USB and 2.5W reverse-charging UI 2 is supported on the latest Android 11 version

7. Oppo Reno 6 With a design that bears an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 12, the Oppo Reno 6 promises an AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 90Hz refresh rate. Going by Oppo’s claims, this is India’s first phone that sports the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is powerful enough to seamlessly handle both daily tasks and games with the full HD+ resolution. Though it shares several features with the Pro model, including Bokeh Flare Portrait filter in the camera app, 65W fast charging, and a high refresh rate AMOLED display, it gives a miss to the rear depth camera that Reno 6 Pro has. However, you can still enjoy the same set of sensors on the front and back. Specifications Display: 6.43-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.43-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4300mAh

4300mAh Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 32MP

Pros Cons OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate No room for microSD card expansion. 5G future-proofing support Flimsy back, made of plastic, minus any ingress protection. Superfast charging Decent camera performance, especially at night and the 2X zoom

8. Mi 11X The standout feature of this model is certainly the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC at this range; however, you’ll have to make do with a strictly mediocre camera quality. The vibrant 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, coupled with an impressive battery life, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, an IP53 rating, and stereo speakers, are the chief attractions. The phone is a great pick for gaming and entertainment purposes; on the other hand, if you’re looking for a ‘camera phone’, we wouldn’t recommend it. That being said, the surprise element is its 5-megapixel "tele macro" camera which will help photography enthusiasts take some creative shots. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.67-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4520mAh

4520mAh Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera: 20MP

Pros Cons HDR 10+ technology, supporting up to 4000 nits. Also comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Outdated charging port USB Type-C 2.0 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is highly scratch-resistant. No protection against water or dust. Supports video recording in 8k and 4k resolutions. Android 11 is compatible with MIUI 12, which is a modified version of Android. 9. iQOO Neo 6 5G This 5G phone boasts a 6.62-inch AMOLED display offering 398ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with a triple Kryo 585 layout ensures a strong CPU and GPU performance, minus any unwarranted heating, lags, or slowdowns. The graphical requirements are wonderfully managed by the Adreno 650 GPU. The front and back camera profiles hardly leave any room for complaints. Besides, the battery with a charging capacity of 4700mAh is also Fast Charging-enabled. The phone is the perfect pick for users who are gaming as well as photography enthusiasts. Specifications: Display: 6.62-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

6.62-inch, 1080x2400 pixels Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4700mAh

4700mAh Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor Full of bloatware 80W Flash Charge technology with 4700mAh No audio jack or SD card slot Impressive camera performance Fun touch OS needs improvement Powerful processor, offering good performance even for gaming

10. Vivo v21 e 5G One of the most highly-rated 5G phones in this range, this Vivo model features ample storage space. Besides, the 8GB RAM allows the user to download programs to their heart’s content. The crisp camera technology manages to capture even the minutest details. The self-shooting 44 MP selfie camera is like the icing on the cake. The amazing battery life means it doesn’t run out of juice for a considerably long time. What’s more, it also supports proprietary fast charging. Specifications: Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800+

MediaTek Dimensity 800+ RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery Capacity: 4000mAh

4000mAh Rear Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 44MP

Pros Cons 4K video recording with support for image stabilisation. Runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1, the brand’s own custom user interface, (based on Android 11), which you’ll take some time to get used to Impressive camera technology with stylish Slow Motion Features. No Gorilla Glass protection Long battery life with fast charging support Only a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The AMOLED screen promises vivid colours and contrast Best 3 Features For You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the these 5G phones priced under Rs. 30,000: Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Oppo Reno 7 5G Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G One Plus Nord 2 Realme X7 Max Oppo Reno 6 Mi 11X iQOO Neo 6 5G Vivo V21 e 5G Full HD+AMOLED display Segment Best 108MP Quad Camera Setup Slim and lightweight, with a vibrant display 12 Band 5G support to make you future-ready Fluid AMOLED type display with Corning Gorilla Glass v5 coating Dolby Atmos dual speakers AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 90Hz refresh rate Dolby Atmos-certified dual speakers AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Powerful 32MP front end camera that clicks stunning selfies 4500mAh battery Massive 5000mAh battery Impressive battery life, with Fast Charging feature 4500mAh battery, with 25W fast charging 4500mAh Battery with 65W Warp Charging 4500mAh battery with 50W Super Dart Charging 4300mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC v2.0 Charging technology Distinct AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back Powerful battery with 80W Wired Fast Charging support 44W Flash Charging system MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor Fuss-free performance, with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor Top-notch performance with the Snapdragon 778G SoC processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893-AI chipset 8GB RAM and India's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893 chipset4500mAh MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC (first in India) to smoothly handle daily tasks and games Attractive back cameras with triple microphone array Powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC 8GB RAM with MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 chipset

Best Value for Money If you’re looking for an efficient 5G smartphone that will give you the best value for money, we would highly recommend the Vivo V21e 5G. Flaunting a gorgeous AMOLED display, the phone comes with a great pair of cameras on both sides. Additionally, you also get a powerful processor that ensures smooth performance, even while you’re multitasking. The 128GB expandable storage lets you store a variety of media files, documents and apps simultaneously. Best Overall One Plus took the Indian smartphone industry by storm with some of its best models promising top-notch features. The One Plus Nord 2 is no exception; in fact, it would hardly be an overstatement to say that this is the best 5G phone you can grab with the pocket pinch limited to Rs. 30,000. A well-designed, sleek-looking phone with sufficient RAM and ROM storage, the One Plus Nord 2 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor on the rear, an excellent camera that can capture stunning images, coupled with 5G technology. Overall, it’s a powerful package that also lets you update software and apps without worrying about eating into the phone’s memory capacity. No wonder it has emerged to be one of the most sought-after phones in the market today. How to find the best 5G phone under 30000? If you do not have a generous smartphone budget that goes over Rs. 70,000 or more, fret not; for you need not settle for only flagship-class smartphones including the likes of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models. For less than half the price, you can get nearly the same performance, features, and style. Yes, you read that right! The sub-30000 category has an array of models to choose from; so you no longer need to burn a hole in your pocket to enjoy impressive camera quality, battery life, or even the latest 5G technology. With our thoughtfully curated list of the top-rated 5G phones under Rs. 30,000 at your disposal, you can weigh all the pros and cons before zeroing on one. Simply shortlist the features you’re looking for and settle for one that best suits your needs.

Price list phones Under 30000 at a glance: