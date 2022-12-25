Sign out
Best 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phones in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 25, 2022 13:40 IST

Summary:

Listed are the best 6GB RAM Samsung phones available in India; compare different models, and help you decide to buy the phone that best suits your needs. This article compares the best models, assessing their features and prices.

The best Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones available in India.

We all wish for seamless experience from our phones. Samsung is one of the most sort after brands for mobile phones in India. They offer a variety of 6 GB RAM mobile phones at affordable prices in India. Be it playing latest games, listening to music, taking fabulous pictures, or posting on social media, this range promises to provide you with a lag-free, best experience.

This article lists the best phones that provide excellent cinematic viewing experience and superb quality videos and photos. These immersive display phones come packed with latest features like 6000mAh battery, Fast Face Unlock, and 15W fast charging.

Product Details

1. Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 is an ultra-stylish phone, available in 3 super trendy colors. It offers a seamless experience by allowing you to smoothly navigate between different apps. With its 50 MP triple camera, you can capture the best photos like a professional. Its 50 MP triple camera lets yous super-powerful 6000mAh battery that lasts long hours. It has multi-layered security that always protects your sensitive data. You can unlock the phone with facial recognition watch your favorite shows come to life with a spectacular 6.6” FHD +Display.

Specifications

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Storage: 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB
  • Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup
  • Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display
  • OS: Android 12
  • Battery: 6000mAh lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
  • Powerful 6000 mAh battery
  • Non-removable battery
  • Unlock with facial recognition
  • Not water-resistant
  • Good value for money
  • Basic camera set-up
  • 5G variant available 
  • No Ultra-wide sensor
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
22% off
13,999 17,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A53 5G is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. These phones can tolerate 30 minutes of freshwater up to a depth of 1.0M. The Gorilla Glass 5 makes the devise tougher, and you don’t have to worry about scratches. With its 64MP OIS Camera you can take cleaner and sharper photos, even in low light. The in-built powerful AI enhances your photos automatically, instantly, so you are ready to post on social media.

Specifications

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Dimensions: 0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 190 Grams
  • Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LT
  • Camera: 64MP Camera with OIS technology
  • Processor: 5nm Octa-Core processor
  • Display: 6.5" Super AMOLED 120Hz Display
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
  • IP67 rated: Water & Dust resistance
  • A bit expensive for the features
  • Long Lasting powerful battery
  • Phone does not come with charging adapter
  • Stunning display
  • Average camera performance
Samsung Galaxy A53 Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
18% off
31,999 38,990
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy A13

The Samsung Galaxy A13 model boasts of a minimalistic, yet stylish design. These phones are available in White, Peach, Blue, and Black colors. It has a powerful 2000mAh battery that lasts long hours. The octa-core processing power of 6GB RAM and internal storage up to 128 GB gives you a seamless, lag-free experience. One of the key features of the phone is its Dolby Atmos music that gives you a spatial and rich musical experience. You can customize focus on your photos with its Depth camera and get amazing details captured through the Macro camera.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams
  • Cellular technology: LTS
  • Camera: Rear Camera-50MP (F1.8). Front Camera- 8MP (F2.2).
  • Processor: 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
  • High expandable memory up to 1Tb via microSDXC
  • No Wireless charging
  • Powerful Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
  • Not dust and water resistant
  • Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
  • No Infrared port
  • Excellent camera features; stunning picture quality
  • Non-removable battery
Samsung Galaxy A13 Peach, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (SM-A135FZOJINS)
21% off
16,499 20,990
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy A23

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a stylish design with its camera connecting the body seamlessly. These models are available in White, Blue, Black, and Peach colors. The key feature of this phone is its powerful 50MP main camera that captures clear and crisp pictures. The Ultra Wide camera expands the viewing angle. Another efficient feature of this phone is the OIS that lets you records videos and take sharper photos even in low light. The inbuilt bokeh effect allows you to customize your photos, making your subject alive from the background. The 5,000mAh (typical)¹ battery ensure that you are never slowed down.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Display: 165.4mm (6.6") FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz Smooth Display
  • Cellular technology: 5G
  • Processor: 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core processor
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
  • Decent main camera performance
  • Ultrawide and macro cameras not as efficient
  • Dependable battery life
  • A bit pricey compared to its performance
 
  • Software lags
 
  • No ambient and proximity sensors
Samsung Galaxy A23 Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off
18,499 23,990
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G boasts of a powerful 6000mAh battery and a 5nm processor. The most important feature of this phone is its ‘Voice focus’ that allows you an impeccable talking experience even in heavy traffic noise. Its 120Hz refresh rates provides a lag-free viewing experience. The 50MP quad camera with its fun modes lets you capture stunning, social media-ready pictures. The phone comes packed with inbuilt Samsung Knox in its hardware and software that protects your phone at all times.

Specifications

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Display: 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution
  • Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LTE
  • Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor
  • Camera: 8MP (F1.8) Front Camera. Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro)
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Battery: 6000mAh

ProsCons
  • Exynos 1280 has excellent performer
  • A bit bulky
  • Good value for money
  • Overall design is too basic
  • Powerful, long-lasting battery
 
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
24% off
18,999 24,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

If you are a gamer, this is the phone for you. With its 16.72Cm (6.7”) Infinity-O display, this phone delivers an impeccable immersive experience. It has a 120Hz refresh rate that allows you a lag-free gaming experience. The 6nm octa-core processor provides an unparalleled experience. Photo feature like ‘Object eraser’ let you can sharp images with focus on the subject.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Display: FHD+ resolution, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display,1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Cellular technology: 2G,3G, LTE,5G
  • Processor: MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm
  • Camera: 108MP Quad Camera Setup
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
  • Suitable for gamers
  • Relatively basic chipset
  • Powerful battery
  • Image quality in low light not too good
  • Super AMOLED Plus Display
  • No adapter for charger
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
20% off
26,499 32,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy A33

The best feature of this phone is that it is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. It has a powerful 5000mAh battery that can last long hours. The rear camera is 48MP with OIS. It has a classic 6.4” Super AMOLED 90Hz display. Overall, this is a sturdy phone with all good features.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 6GB RAM
  • Display: 6.4" FHD+ U-Cut 90Hz Smooth Super AMOLED Display
  • Cellular technology: 5G
  • Processor: 2.4GHz Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor
  • Camera: 48MP Quad Camera with OIS
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Battery: 5000 mAH

ProsCons
  • Screen Refresh rate of 120Hz
  • A bit overpriced
  • Powerful Battery
  • No adapter in box
  • IP67 rating
  • Hybrid SIM slot
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
21% off
25,999 32,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M13Chipset: Exynos 850 (8nm)50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup- True 50MP (F1.8) main camera +5MP(F2.2)+ 2MP (F2.4) (8MP (F2.2) front camera)16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 401 PPI with 16M color
Samsung Galaxy A53 5GPlatform: Chipset: Exynos 128064MP Camera with OIS technology6.5' Super AMOLED 120Hz
Samsung Galaxy A13Chipset: Exynos 850 (8nm)50MP (F1.8) Rear Camera, 8MP (F2.2) Front Camera167.2mm (6.6') FHD+ Infinity V Display, 1080 x 2408 resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio
Samsung Galaxy A23Powerful 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core processor50MP Quad Camera with OIS165.4mm (6.6') FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz Smooth Display
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GHyperFast 5G experience: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor with the 12-band support for a True 5G experienceQuad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro)(6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5
Samsung Galaxy M53 5GMTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor108MP Quad Camera Setup6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz Refresh Rate
Samsung Galaxy A334GHz Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor48MP Quad Camera with OIS162.1mm (6.4') FHD+ U-Cut 90Hz Smooth Super AMOLED Display

Best value for money

Priced at 13,999 Rs, Samsung Galaxy M13 offers the best value for money from the range of 6GB RAM mobile phones. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, offers 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. It has an internal memory of 64/128 GB, expandable up to 1Tb. The phone is powered by Exynos 850 and has an impressive 8 MP front camera. The powerful 6000 mAh battery allows dependable experience without slowing you down.

Best overall product

In terms of best overall product in the 6GB RAM range of phones, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the clear winner. It is slightly pricey (31,999 Rs) compared to the other 6GB RAM phones, but its excellent features justify the cost. It has a powerful Exynos 1280 processor, internal storage of 64/128GB, and a strong 5000 mAh battery. It boasts of an excellent 6.5" Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a 64MP camera with OIS technology.

How to find the perfect 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phone?

Samsung offers a wide range of 6GB RAM mobile phones, with slight differences in their specifications. It could be easily overwhelming to choose the one that best fits your need from the available variety.

The best way to go about making the right decision is to identify the key purpose of your phone, apart from communication. So, if your interest is more in photography, you would want to check which phone has the best camera. If you are a gamer, you would need stronger graphic processors.

But the key feature you should be looking at is the phone’s processor. It determines the stability and overall experience of your phone. Additional determining factors can be storage, RAM, display, and the price!

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy M13Rs13,999
2.Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 31,999
3.Samsung Galaxy A13 16, 499
4.Samsung Galaxy A23 18, 499 
5.Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 17,999 
6.Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 24,999 
7.Samsung Galaxy A33 25,999 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

Best 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phones in India

Is 6GB RAM enough for Samsung mobile phones?

For all general purposes, 6GB RAM is good enough for most people. It allows for a good multi-tasking experience unless you are a gamer or need to use multiple apps at once. 

Which is the most cost efficient 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phone?

Samsung Galaxy M13, priced at 13,999 is the most cost-efficient phone. With its string processor and excellent camera, its offers best value for money. 

Which is the best 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phone?

With its powerful Exynos 1280 processor, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the best choice from Samsung’s 6GB RAM phone range. It has a 6.5" Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a 64MP front camera.

