Best 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phones in India

Summary: Listed are the best 6GB RAM Samsung phones available in India; compare different models, and help you decide to buy the phone that best suits your needs. This article compares the best models, assessing their features and prices.

We all wish for seamless experience from our phones. Samsung is one of the most sort after brands for mobile phones in India. They offer a variety of 6 GB RAM mobile phones at affordable prices in India. Be it playing latest games, listening to music, taking fabulous pictures, or posting on social media, this range promises to provide you with a lag-free, best experience. This article lists the best phones that provide excellent cinematic viewing experience and superb quality videos and photos. These immersive display phones come packed with latest features like 6000mAh battery, Fast Face Unlock, and 15W fast charging. Product Details 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 Samsung Galaxy M13 is an ultra-stylish phone, available in 3 super trendy colors. It offers a seamless experience by allowing you to smoothly navigate between different apps. With its 50 MP triple camera, you can capture the best photos like a professional. Its 50 MP triple camera lets yous super-powerful 6000mAh battery that lasts long hours. It has multi-layered security that always protects your sensitive data. You can unlock the phone with facial recognition watch your favorite shows come to life with a spectacular 6.6” FHD +Display. Specifications RAM: 6GB RAM

Storage: 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB

Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display

OS: Android 12

Battery: 6000mAh lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Powerful 6000 mAh battery Non-removable battery Unlock with facial recognition Not water-resistant Good value for money Basic camera set-up 5G variant available No Ultra-wide sensor

2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy A53 5G is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. These phones can tolerate 30 minutes of freshwater up to a depth of 1.0M. The Gorilla Glass 5 makes the devise tougher, and you don’t have to worry about scratches. With its 64MP OIS Camera you can take cleaner and sharper photos, even in low light. The in-built powerful AI enhances your photos automatically, instantly, so you are ready to post on social media. Specifications RAM: 6GB RAM

Dimensions: 0.8 x 7.5 x 16 cm; 190 Grams

Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LT

Camera: 64MP Camera with OIS technology

Processor: 5nm Octa-Core processor

Display: 6.5" Super AMOLED 120Hz Display

OS: Android 12.0

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons IP67 rated: Water & Dust resistance A bit expensive for the features Long Lasting powerful battery Phone does not come with charging adapter Stunning display Average camera performance

3. Samsung Galaxy A13 The Samsung Galaxy A13 model boasts of a minimalistic, yet stylish design. These phones are available in White, Peach, Blue, and Black colors. It has a powerful 2000mAh battery that lasts long hours. The octa-core processing power of 6GB RAM and internal storage up to 128 GB gives you a seamless, lag-free experience. One of the key features of the phone is its Dolby Atmos music that gives you a spatial and rich musical experience. You can customize focus on your photos with its Depth camera and get amazing details captured through the Macro camera. Specifications: RAM: 6GB RAM

Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams

Cellular technology: LTS

Camera: Rear Camera-50MP (F1.8). Front Camera- 8MP (F2.2).

Processor: 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor

OS: Android 12.0

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons High expandable memory up to 1Tb via microSDXC No Wireless charging Powerful Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Not dust and water resistant Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor No Infrared port Excellent camera features; stunning picture quality Non-removable battery

4. Samsung Galaxy A23 The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a stylish design with its camera connecting the body seamlessly. These models are available in White, Blue, Black, and Peach colors. The key feature of this phone is its powerful 50MP main camera that captures clear and crisp pictures. The Ultra Wide camera expands the viewing angle. Another efficient feature of this phone is the OIS that lets you records videos and take sharper photos even in low light. The inbuilt bokeh effect allows you to customize your photos, making your subject alive from the background. The 5,000mAh (typical)¹ battery ensure that you are never slowed down. Specifications: RAM: 6GB RAM

Display: 165.4mm (6.6") FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz Smooth Display

Cellular technology: 5G

Processor: 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core processor

OS: Android 12.0

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Decent main camera performance Ultrawide and macro cameras not as efficient Dependable battery life A bit pricey compared to its performance Software lags No ambient and proximity sensors

5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G boasts of a powerful 6000mAh battery and a 5nm processor. The most important feature of this phone is its ‘Voice focus’ that allows you an impeccable talking experience even in heavy traffic noise. Its 120Hz refresh rates provides a lag-free viewing experience. The 50MP quad camera with its fun modes lets you capture stunning, social media-ready pictures. The phone comes packed with inbuilt Samsung Knox in its hardware and software that protects your phone at all times. Specifications RAM: 6GB RAM

Display: 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution

Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor

Camera: 8MP (F1.8) Front Camera. Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro)

OS: Android 12.0

Battery: 6000mAh

Pros Cons Exynos 1280 has excellent performer A bit bulky Good value for money Overall design is too basic Powerful, long-lasting battery

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G If you are a gamer, this is the phone for you. With its 16.72Cm (6.7”) Infinity-O display, this phone delivers an impeccable immersive experience. It has a 120Hz refresh rate that allows you a lag-free gaming experience. The 6nm octa-core processor provides an unparalleled experience. Photo feature like ‘Object eraser’ let you can sharp images with focus on the subject. Specifications: RAM: 6GB RAM

Display: FHD+ resolution, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display,1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Cellular technology: 2G,3G, LTE,5G

Processor: MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm

Camera: 108MP Quad Camera Setup

OS: Android 12.0

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Suitable for gamers Relatively basic chipset Powerful battery Image quality in low light not too good Super AMOLED Plus Display No adapter for charger

7. Samsung Galaxy A33 The best feature of this phone is that it is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. It has a powerful 5000mAh battery that can last long hours. The rear camera is 48MP with OIS. It has a classic 6.4” Super AMOLED 90Hz display. Overall, this is a sturdy phone with all good features. Specifications: RAM: 6GB RAM

Display: 6.4" FHD+ U-Cut 90Hz Smooth Super AMOLED Display

Cellular technology: 5G

Processor: 2.4GHz Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor

Camera: 48MP Quad Camera with OIS

OS: Android 12.0

Battery: 5000 mAH

Pros Cons Screen Refresh rate of 120Hz A bit overpriced Powerful Battery No adapter in box IP67 rating Hybrid SIM slot

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 Chipset: Exynos 850 (8nm) 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup- True 50MP (F1.8) main camera +5MP(F2.2)+ 2MP (F2.4) (8MP (F2.2) front camera) 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 401 PPI with 16M color Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Platform: Chipset: Exynos 1280 64MP Camera with OIS technology 6.5' Super AMOLED 120Hz Samsung Galaxy A13 Chipset: Exynos 850 (8nm) 50MP (F1.8) Rear Camera, 8MP (F2.2) Front Camera 167.2mm (6.6') FHD+ Infinity V Display, 1080 x 2408 resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio Samsung Galaxy A23 Powerful 2.4GHz Snapdragon Octa-Core processor 50MP Quad Camera with OIS 165.4mm (6.6') FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz Smooth Display Samsung Galaxy M33 5G HyperFast 5G experience: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor with the 12-band support for a True 5G experience Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor 108MP Quad Camera Setup 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels with 120Hz Refresh Rate Samsung Galaxy A33 4GHz Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor 48MP Quad Camera with OIS 162.1mm (6.4') FHD+ U-Cut 90Hz Smooth Super AMOLED Display

Best value for money Priced at 13,999 Rs, Samsung Galaxy M13 offers the best value for money from the range of 6GB RAM mobile phones. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, offers 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. It has an internal memory of 64/128 GB, expandable up to 1Tb. The phone is powered by Exynos 850 and has an impressive 8 MP front camera. The powerful 6000 mAh battery allows dependable experience without slowing you down. Best overall product In terms of best overall product in the 6GB RAM range of phones, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the clear winner. It is slightly pricey (31,999 Rs) compared to the other 6GB RAM phones, but its excellent features justify the cost. It has a powerful Exynos 1280 processor, internal storage of 64/128GB, and a strong 5000 mAh battery. It boasts of an excellent 6.5" Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a 64MP camera with OIS technology. How to find the perfect 6GB RAM Samsung mobile phone? Samsung offers a wide range of 6GB RAM mobile phones, with slight differences in their specifications. It could be easily overwhelming to choose the one that best fits your need from the available variety. The best way to go about making the right decision is to identify the key purpose of your phone, apart from communication. So, if your interest is more in photography, you would want to check which phone has the best camera. If you are a gamer, you would need stronger graphic processors. But the key feature you should be looking at is the phone’s processor. It determines the stability and overall experience of your phone. Additional determining factors can be storage, RAM, display, and the price! Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs13,999 2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G ₹ 31,999 3. Samsung Galaxy A13 ₹ 16, 499 4. Samsung Galaxy A23 ₹ 18, 499 5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 17,999 6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 24,999 7. Samsung Galaxy A33 ₹ 25,999

