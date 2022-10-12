Best 8 MP front camera phones: Now click insta-worthy selfies By Affiliate Desk

Smartphones are replacing heavyweight laptops for generic tasks. They are also beneficial for those who do vlogging or create video content. Thus, the front camera becomes an essential aspect for such people. According to research reports, the camera module market will grow from 31.5 billion USD in 2020 to 44.6 billion USD by 2025. It will bring a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Let's dig into the best 8 MP front camera phones. Want to buy the best 8 MP front camera phone in 2022? We have compiled some of the best 8 MP front camera phones in 2022. 1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Apart from a very high customer rating and dot display, this smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. Specifications Brand name - Xiaomi Weight – 192 grams Size – 6.5 inches Colour – Phantom Black CPU – MediaTek Helio G88 RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 64 GB Camera – 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP advanced AI imaging rear camera + 8 MP front camera Operating System – Android MIUI 12.5 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Storage is slightly less Good for content creation Powerful processor for multitasking

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G It is a 5G phone with a high-quality front camera and features Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. It has a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP AI rear camera and 8 MP front camera. It also comes with Power Cool and intelligent voice focus technologies. It also packs massive internal storage and a stylish design. Specifications Brand name - Samsung Weight – 215 grams Size – 6.6 inches Colour – Deep Ocean Blue CPU – Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz RAM - 6 GB/8 GB Internal storage – 128 GB Camera – 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP AI rear camera + 8 (F1.8) MP Front Camera Operating System – Android 12.0 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup Storage is slightly less The storage is expandable up to 1 TB FHD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels)

3. OPPO A74 5G This 8 MP front camera phone features a pin-hole display (2400x1080 pixels). It leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (2 GHz octa-core) 5G GPU and supports two 5G (nano + nano) SIMs. It runs Android 11. Specifications Brand name - OPPO Weight – 188 grams Size – 6.49 inches Colour – Black CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2 GHz RAM - 6 GB Internal storage – 128 GB Camera – 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera Operating System – Android 11.0 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Excellent memory Battery backup could have been better High-resolution screen The camera quality is excellent

4. Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue It is another popular 8 MP front camera phone that features a stylish notch display and leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It runs Android 11.1. It comes with 32GB internal storage and a sleek design that is easy to carry. Specifications Brand name - Vivo Weight – 179 grams Size – 6.51 inches Colour – Mystic blue CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM - 3 GB Internal storage – 32 GB Camera – 13MP + 2MP Rear and 8 MP Front Camera Operating System – Android 11.1 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Battery backup could have been better Comes with a screen protector Internal storage is less Affordable price

5. Infinix HOT 12 Play It is another 8 MP front camera phone that runs Android 11 and features a face unlock feature. It leverages the power of the Unisoc T610 processor. Its AI-powered rear camera gives fantastic picture quality. Specifications Brand name - Infinix Weight – 420 grams Size – 6.82 inches Colour – Horizon blue CPU – Unisoc T610 Processor RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 64 GB Camera – 13MP AI Rear & 8 MP Front Camera Operating System – Android 11 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons The display screen is large The phone is comparatively heavy Internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB. Affordable price

6. Samsung Galaxy A13 This popular 8 MP front camera phone features a high-resolution display and leverages a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. It has four rear cameras that capture high-quality photos with depth and clarity. It also leverageDolby audio for excellent sound quality. Specifications Brand name - Samsung Weight – 195 grams Size – 6.6 inches Colour – Black CPU – Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.2 GHz RAM - 4 GB/6 GB Internal storage – 64 GB/128 GB Camera – 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera Operating System – Android 12.0 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons High-resolution display screen Battery backup could have been better Leverages Dolby audio for excellent sound quality Excellent sound quality

7. Vivo Y72 5G It is a multi-purpose, powerful 8 MP front camera phone with a 2.0 GHz processor speed. It runs on Android 11 and supports dual nano SIM with stand-by 5G. It uses the processor's power for the camera to capture amazing photos. Specifications Brand name - Vivo Weight – 186 grams Size – 6.58 inches Colour – Stale Gray CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core RAM - 8 GB Internal storage – 128 GB Camera – 48MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera Operating System – Android 11 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Excellent memory and processing speed The camera quality could have been better High-resolution display screen Amazing sound quality

8. POCO M4 Pro The POCO M4 Pro is an excellent 16 MP front camera phone that leverages a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It runs on Android 12. It has a stylish and sleek design. Specifications Brand name - POCO Weight – 460 grams Size – 6.43 inches CPU – MediaTek Helio G96 Processor 2.05 GHz speed RAM - 6 GB Internal storage – 128 GB Camera – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 16 MP Front Camera Operating System – Android 12 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Phone storage is expandable up to 256 GB Battery backup is less in this price range Excellent processing speed The sound quality is great

9. Vivo Y21T The Vivo Y21T is another popular 8 MP front camera phone with a stylish design and 128GB internal storage. It leverages the power of the Snapdragon 680 octa-core for excellent processing and photo capturing. It runs on Android 11. Specifications Brand name - Vivo Weight – 182 grams Size – 6.58 inches Colour – Midnight Blue CPU – Snapdragon 680 octa-core RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 128 GB Camera – 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera Operating System – Android 11 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Massive phone storage The camera quality could have been better Comes with a fast-charging cable. The sound quality is great

10. MOTOROLA e32s It is another stylish 8 MP front camera phone that leverages the Mediatek Helio G37 processor. It runs on Android 12. Its sleek and stylish look makes it unique from others. Specifications Brand name - Motorola Weight – 185 grams Size – 6.5 inches Colour – Slate Gray CPU – Mediatek Helio G37 RAM - 4 GB Internal storage – 64 GB Camera – 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera Operating System – Android 12 Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Stylish design Not that popular customer rating Phone storage is expandable up to 1 TB The screen size is great

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime It leverages a powerful octa-core processor with Hyper Engine 2.0. Its clock speed can go up to 2.0 GHz. It also has a camera corning gorilla glass 3 for robust protection, dual stereo speakers for excellent sound, and splash-proof nano-coating. It comes in three colour variants Samsung Galaxy M33 5G It leverages the power of a 5nm octa-core processor that delivers impeccable speed and performance. It delivers a shutter-free viewing experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with enhanced Samsung Knox security the moment the phone is turned on. OPPO A74 5G It leverages the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (2 GHz octa-core) 5G GPU speed and performance, which is good for mobile gaming. It uses a side fingerprint sensor. Because of this, it becomes easy to unlock your phone without tapping on the screen. The camera quality is excellent. Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue It delivers excellent sound quality at an affordable price It has a 6.51 inches large screen with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution Its sound quality is amazing. Infinix HOT 12 Play It has a 6.82 inches large HD display. It delivers excellent sound quality at an affordable price. Its internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB. Samsung Galaxy A13 It leverages a powerful processor to deliver seamless gaming and processing experience. The phone is excellent for mobile photography and selfies It leverages Dolby audio for excellent sound quality Vivo Y72 5G It leverages a powerful 2.2 GHz processor to deliver an immersive gaming experience. It comes with excellent phone storage of 128 GB. Also, it can be expandable up to 1 TB The camera quality is also good. POCO M4 Pro It leverages a powerful 2.05 GHz processor to deliver an immersive gaming experience. It has a meticulous design and a high-quality notch display for an immersive view. The phone storage is expandable up to 256 GB. Vivo Y21T It has a meticulous design and a high-quality notch display for a better viewing and gaming experience. We can use dual SIM (nano + nano) with dual standby 4G support. It comes with massive phone storage. MOTOROLA e32s The phone comes with a water-resistant design. It has various sensors like Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Notification LED, etc. The phone storage is expandable up to 1 TB.

Best value for money Among all the 8 MP front camera phones, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime is the best budget-wise. It has a stylish look, powerful octa-core processor, good camera quality, decent battery backup, and excellent sound – all these at an affordable price. Best overall The Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G is the best overall because it leverages a powerful octa-core 2.4GHz processor. It also provides a shutter-free viewing experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful rear AI-powered camera and an 8 (F1.8) MP front camera. How to find best 8 MP front camera phone? To grab the best 8 MP front camera phone, you should filter your search by specifying the mobile specifications or brand names you need. You can try looking for your preferred choice on Amazon. Filter the right product as per your requirement and expected specifications (brand, camera quality, phone memory storage, RAM, etc). Price of 8 MP front camera phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 10,999 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 18,999 OPPO A74 5G 14,990 Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue 9,499 Infinix HOT 12 Play 9,490 Samsung Galaxy A13 13,999 Vivo Y72 5G 23,990 POCO M4 Pro 16,489 Vivo Y21T 15,490 MOTOROLA e32s 10,389

