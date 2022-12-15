Best action cameras to buy now

Summary:
The SJcam Legend SJ6 features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle 7G lens for up to 4K/24fps recording. This action camera also features a couple of LCD screens, measuring 24.4 mm and 5.08 mm. Its touch backdoor is water-resistant for up to 3 metres, and it even packs a 1000 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Stabilised 4K capture
|Outdated mini USB charging port
|Compact
|Restricted raw image conversion assistance
|Comes with a waterproof casing
|Touch-screen interface
Featuring a large touchscreen at its rear side and a smaller one in front, the GoPro Hero 9 comes with a 23.6-megapixel sensor for superior quality videos up to 5K resolution. The SuperPhoto option in this action camera automatically chooses the best possible picture processing option to produce the perfect shot.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Great price
|Redundant accessories
|Enhanced battery life
|Batteries are not backwards-compatible
|Useful front-facing screen
|Unresponsive touchscreen
|Rugged build quality
|Buggy voice controls
Get the DJI Osmo action camera if you want a device with a hyper-responsive display. The DJI packs a highly responsive display on its rear side and an intense screen in front for improved framing. Its 140-degree view field wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel CMOS sensor make for up to 4K HDR recordings. The camera also captures 8x slow-motion videos at 240 fps and 1080 pixels.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Screw-on filters
|No live streaming
|Waterproof and rugged build
|No GPS
|Superior stabilisation and video quality
|The mobile app requires improvement
With a 12-megapixel sensor and wide-angle lens with a 170-degree view field, the SJcam SJ4000 is one of the best action cameras. It is perfect for recording all kinds of water activities, all thanks to its waterproof cover that can protect the device in up to 30 metres of water depth.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Can use webcam
|Difficult to open the battery door
|Auto screen rotation
|No back or forward button
|Good price
|The delete button is missing
|Assorted mounts provided
|Cover doors not available for HDMI, SD card and MicroUSB slots
This 16 MP 4K ultra HD camera will help you relive every adventurous moment whenever you like with its assortment of in-built features. The camera also has an underwater waterproof casing and 23 accessories that make it your perfect adventure and travel partner.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Go-anywhere compact design
|Poor touch quality when wet
|Waterproof structure
|Battery life needs to improve
|Solid digital stabilisation
|Slow-motion video options available
This modular form factor of this device reimagines the action camera genre with proper support for magnetic mounting. The DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo action camera is an innovative and modular device with impressive 4K video recording potential and a compact body. Its F2.8 lens offers a 155-degree FoV or field of view, and the new colour temperature sensor helps the camera adjust to shooting location changes quickly.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Go-anywhere, tiny form factor
|High price
|Effective digital stabilisation
|Overheating issue
|Magnetic mount
|A charging port or card slot is not available on the main camera module
|Snap-in accessories
|The battery and front screen is not waterproof
Packing the latest and highly advanced chip, the Procus Viper is one of the best action cameras to record all kinds of adventurous activities in superior quality. The device comes with a waterproof casing ensuring safe underwater adventures. It also includes more than 12 accessories for the perfect motor vlogging experience and has refined capturing ability and incredible attributes.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Up to 10 metres of Wi-Fi signals
|Indoor lighting sensitivity should improve
|Time-lapse recording
|8x slow-motion recording
Featuring 4K UHD recording up to 60 fps, the FitSpark Eagle i9 action camera is waterproof up to 40 metres and comes with a specialised water-resistant cover. The camera also features a 6-axis gyroscope that offers superior quality image stabilisation for smooth videos even when capturing high-speed subjects. This Wi-Fi-enabled action camera has a 1.3-inch LCD front screen and a 2-inch main LCD screen.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|4K recording up to 60 fps
|The battery indicator is missing
|Energy efficient
|Comes with 18 mounting accessories
Moving on with this list of the best action cameras, here's the Cason CS6, yet another dual-screen camera with 4K video shooting potentials at 30 frames per second. The camera packs a 170-degree wide-angle lens that lets you shoot stunning videos. Not to mention, its 6-axis gyro stabilisation with EIS works very well. One of the best things about this device is it comes along with several accessories to make your audio and video recording job easier.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|Poor-quality camera lens
|Ability to capture slow-motion video
|Expensive
|Long battery life
If you want the best alternative to a GoPro action camera within an affordable range, then the Akaso EK7000 sports action camera is for you. It may not have the same bells and whistles as the GoPro, but it is one of the best action cameras with simple menu architecture. The shutter button on the top of this camera starts and stops recording and can also be used to capture stunning images.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Responsive Wi-Fi remote
|Muffled audio in the case
|Comes with several accessories
|Image stabilisation is missing
|Burst photo and time-lapse functionalities
|Cannot change the field of view
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SJcam Legend SJ6
|LCD
|16 MP
|16 MP
|GoPro Hero 9
|LCD
|20 MP
|5K
|DJI Osmo Action
|OLED
|12 MP
|4K
|SJcam SJ4000
|LCD
|3 MP
|1080p
|PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera
|LCD
|16 MP
|4K
|DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera
|Touchscreen
|12 MP
|4K
|PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera
|LCD
|16 MP
|4K
|FitSpark Eagle i9 Action Camera
|LCD
|20 MP
|4K
|Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera
|Touchscreen
|16 MP
|4K
|AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera
|LCD
|12 MP
|4K
If you are looking for better value, go for the DJI Osmo Action Camera. While it does not have excellent picture quality, it is robust, more affordable and powerful, with top-notch diving chops and a wider field of view. With some of the most valuable features and ease of use, it is the best value-for-money action camera at Rs. 28,999.
GoPro boasts a strong record of action camera excellence, and the Hero 9 is no exception. Easily one of the most feature-packed models you can purchase right now, the camera offers an array of attributes for smooth and steady action capture. At Rs. 36, 883, you cannot expect a better action camera than this.
Choosing the ideal action camera depends on your requirements and what you like to capture. Besides that, consider the following:
|Product
|Price
|SJcam Legend SJ6
|₹10, 890
|GoPro Hero 9
|₹36, 883
|DJI Osmo Action
|₹28, 999
|SJcam SJ4000
|₹5, 990
|PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera
|₹8, 299
|DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera
|₹29, 990
|PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera
|₹4, 819
|FitSpark Eagle i9 Action Camera
|Rs. 9, 999
|Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera
|Rs. 9, 889
|AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera
|Rs. 11, 269
An action camera is a small, waterproof, rugged digital camera specifically designed for capturing highly immersive action shots. These cameras let you jump in and become an integral part of the adventure by taking videos and pictures.
GoPro is one of the leading brands of action cameras. They are durable and compact, have impressive attributes, and have incredible picture quality for different activities.
Yes, action cameras can take all kinds of rough use and go places where DSLRs and smartphones may serve as useless. You can mount these cameras on almost anything, including your backpack, surfboard or bike.
Modern action cameras can capture top-quality 20MP images such as burst shots, stills, RAW and long exposure. These cameras also give professional photographers immense flexibility to edit their images.
Action cameras require UHS or Ultra-high-speed micro SD cards for superior-quality audio and video recordings. Most of these cameras support microSD cards up to 32 GB, and the premium options may go up to 128 GB or even more.