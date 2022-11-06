Best Ambrane mobile accessories By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Ambrane, an Indian company, established in 2012, has become synonymous with power banks. The company has a wide range of products in its product line, including mobile chargers, data cables, earphones and more. Check the best Ambrane accessories for your mobile phone.

Get the best Ambrane accessories for your smartphone

Mobile accessories have become an integral part of the smartphone-using experience, and various companies offer a wide range of products to choose from. One name that stands out in this domain is Ambrane. Ambrane is a leading mobile accessories brand that offers a wide range of products, including power banks, earphones, chargers and more. This blog will discuss the ten best Ambrane mobile accessories that can elevate your mobile experience to the next level. 1.Ambrane 20000mAh power bank with 20W fast charging If you are looking for a power bank that can give you a quick charge, then the Ambrane 20,000mAh Power Bank is a perfect choice. This power bank comes with 20W fast charging support, which means you can charge your devices quickly. It also has a large capacity, which means it can charge your devices multiple times before recharging. There are three charging ports, with one USB-C port and two USB-A ports. The USB-C port supports fast charging, while the two USB-A ports support standard charging. The power bank also comes with a LED indicator, so you can easily check the charging status of your devices. The power bank is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories if you want a quick and easy way to charge your devices. Specifications: Battery capacity: 20,000mAh Compatible with: All smartphones Special feature: Fast charging Weight: 370 grams

Pros Cons Fast charging A bit bulky Large capacity Support for all smartphones

2.Ambrane Edge Smartwatch The Ambrane Edge Smartwatch is a great choice if you are looking for a smartwatch that offers a variety of features. This smartwatch has 500 nits brightness, which makes it easy to see the time even in direct sunlight. It also has a water-resistant rating of IP68, so you can wear it while swimming or taking a shower. The best feature, however, in our opinion, is the 10-day battery life. This is much longer than most smartwatches on the market, which means you can go for over a week without having to charge it. Specifications: Style: Modern Shape: Square Connectivity: Bluetooth Dimensions: 45 x 118 x 118 mm

Pros Cons Multiple health features Can feel a bit overpriced Long battery life 500 nits brightness

3.Ambrane 3A fast charging output cable with type-c to USB for mobile If you are looking for a fast-charging cable, then the Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable is a perfect choice. This cable comes with a Type-C connector, which means it is compatible with most newer smartphones. It also has a fast-charging output of 3A, which means it can charge your devices quickly. The cable is also 1 metre long, which gives you sufficient length to move around while your devices are charging. The Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have. Specifications: Connector type: USB C Compatible devices: Smartphones, laptops Weight: 30 grams

Pros Cons Fast charging and data transfer speeds Can't charge Apple phones Multiple device support Cost-effective

4.Ambrane mobile holding stand The Ambrane Mobile Holding Stand is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have if you are looking for a way to prop up your smartphone while you are working or watching a movie. This stand is made of metal, which makes it durable. It also has height adjustment, wide compatibility and an anti-skid design, which makes it easy to use. Specifications: Special feature: Foldable, adjustable Colour: White Weight: 100 grams

Pros Cons Supreme quality Can't hold heavy phones Perfect view Anti-skid body

5.Ambrane BCL-15 lightning cable for smartphone The Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories for a fast-charging cable for your iPhone. It is made of special braided outer with rugged interior bindings that make it durable and tangle-free. It also comes with a fast-charging output of 15W, which means it can charge your iPhone quickly. The cable is also 1.5 metres long, which gives you sufficient length to move around while your devices are charging. Specifications: Connector type: Lightning Length: 1.5 metres Data transfer rate: ‎0.48 Gigabits/second Weight: 30 grams

Pros Cons Fast charging Compatible with only iPhones Lengthy Need to buy an adapter separately Durable

6.Ambrane AeroSync 15 watt fast charging wireless pad The Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless Pad has a fast-charging output of 15W. This magnetic pad is designed to align perfectly with any iPhone 12 or newer model. The charging pad is adjustable so that you can change the angle. Because of its 5mm thickness, this product is very easy to carry. No matter what you are doing, charge your phones with ease with the wireless charging pad. This is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have if you are looking for a quick and easy way to charge your devices. Specifications: Compatible devices: Smartphones Input voltage: 5 Volts Special features: Fast charging, magnetic charging Weight: 60 grams

Pros Cons Premium metallic design Magnet charging compatible with only iPhone 12 and above Compatible with all wireless charging devices Can only charge devices that support wireless charging Fast charging

7.Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger The Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories for a fast and reliable way to charge your devices. This charger comes with a Type-C connector, which ensures you can connect any cable with one end as USB-C and another end as lightning or Micro USB or type C. It also has a fast-charging output of 20W, with BoostedSpeed™technology. It also comes with special Power Delivery (PD) that gives an ultra-fast charging experience. Specifications: Connector type: USB Special feature: Fast charging Input voltage: 110 volts Dimensions: 40 x 50 x 20 mm

Pros Cons 180 days warranty Doesn't come with a charging cable Type-C output Made in India

8.Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable If you are looking for a cable that is compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones, then the Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable is a perfect choice. This cable comes with a Type-C connector, meaning it is compatible with most newer smartphones. It also supports 2A fast charging so that you can charge your devices at a rapid pace. The cable is 1 metre long, ensuring you don't face any issues while charging your devices. The Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have. Specifications: Cable type: USB Special feature: 2A fast charging Cable type: USB

Pros Cons 2A fast charging Support for only USB A smartphones Made from high-quality copper 1m length

9.Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter The Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter provides 3A fast charging and data sync for all your devices. This adapter can be used with any USB Type-C device, making it a must-have for all your mobile needs. It is made up of high-quality materials to provide high durability and has a minimalistic design. Moreover, there is no installation needed. You just need to plug and play. Specifications: Connector type: Micro USB Colour: Blue Output: 5 Amps Dimensions: ‎20 x 10 x 25 mm Weight: 35 grams

Pros Cons Convenient to use A bit costly Premium quality Fast charging and sync

10.Ambrane Curl Smartwatch With 15 days of battery life and 1.28” LucidDisplay™, Curl Smartwatch is one of the best Ambrane mobile accessories to have. This smartwatch has a lot of features, like 24*7 health monitoring, menstruation tracking and multiple sports mode, to name a few. Curl Smartwatch is also IP68 water resistant and has a build quality that can rival any smartwatch in the market. Specifications: Shape: Round Standby time: 25 days Connectivity: Bluetooth Weight: ‎37 grams

Pros Cons Great battery life Priced slightly higher Multiple health features Menstruation tracking

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging 20W charging support LED indicator 3 charging ports Ambrane Edge Smartwatch 500 nits brightness Multiple sports modes 7-day battery Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable Fast charging 1m length Cost-effective Ambrane Mobile Holding Stand High-quality build Anti-skid design Telescopic height adjustment Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone Made from highly durable materials Anti-skid design Telescopic height adjustment Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone Made from highly durable materials Ideal length 15W charging and 480 Mbps data transfer Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless Pad Fast charging Magnet charging Convenient and sleek Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger Globally supported charging voltage Drop protection Fast charging Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable Fast Charging High-quality material Reversible Type C connector Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter All-round adapter Great compatibility Convenient to use Ambrane Curl Smartwatch Modern design Super-bright screen Lightweight

Best value for money The Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone is the best value for money Ambrane mobile accessory. It is a high-quality cable that supports 15W fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer. It is priced at only ₹175, making it a great choice for all your mobile needs. Best overall Overall, the Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W fast charging is the best Ambrane mobile accessory. It supports 20W fast charging and has a high-quality build. It is made from highly durable materials and is priced at only ₹1,799, making it a great choice for all your mobile needs. How to find the perfect Ambrane mobile accessory? There is no single perfect Ambrane mobile accessory. It all depends on the type of mobile phone you have and your needs. Once you have decided your needs, you can narrow down your choices and pick the best one for you. If you are looking for a fast charger, then the Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger is the best choice for you. If you are looking for an all-around adapter, then the Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter is the best choice for you. Lastly, if you are looking for a smartwatch with great features, then the Ambrane Curl Smartwatch is the best choice for you. No matter what your needs are, Ambrane has the perfect mobile accessory for you. Product price list

Product Price Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging ₹ 1,799 Ambrane Edge Smartwatch Rs. 2,509 Ambrane 3A Fast Charging Output Cable ₹ 149 Ambrane Mobile Holding Stand ₹ 199 Ambrane BCL-15 Lightning Cable for Smartphone ₹ 175 Ambrane AeroSync 15 Watt Fast Charging Wireless Pad ₹ 799 Ambrane 20W BoostedSpeed™ Type C Charger ₹ 699 Ambrane ACT-92 2A USB Type C to USB A Cable for Type C Mobiles ₹ 335 Ambrane Type-C to Micro USB OTG Adapter ₹ 149 Ambrane Curl Smartwatch ₹ 2,499

