Best Ambrane power banks to buy in India: Here are top picks for you

Summary: A power bank is necessary to carry with your gadgets. If you are willing to buy a power bank, our list of top 6 Ambrane is handy.

Ensure your phone's battery is always full by using power banks.

Power bank helps you to use your smartphone and other accessories without running out of power. Power banks help you charge your device multiple times; with some, you can even charge two devices simultaneously. When buying a power bank, you might look for features like charging capacity, mAh battery, number of ports, fast charging support etc. Most power banks come with almost all the features. However, to help you choose the best power bank, we have compiled a list of top Ambrane power banks. Top 6 Ambrane power banks: 1. Ambrane Stylo-10k Ambrane Stylo 10 k is the power-packed 10000 mAh battery that allows you to charge the devices efficiently. It comes with multi-layer protection that ensures the safety of both your device and the power bank. The sturdy body design makes the power bank handy, and the LED battery indication showcases the battery level. The device also supports fast charging and has type-c input and output. Did you know? You could simultaneously charge the power bank and your device. Product Dimensions: 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 cm; 230 Grams Battery capacity: 10000 mAh Fast Charging: 20 W fast charging Special Features: Fast Charging Other Display Features: Wireless Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required Number of Ports: 2 Ports- 1 USB and 1 Type C

Pros Cons Sturdy and handy design Performance could be better Boosted speed LED battery indication Comes with multi-layer protection

2. Ambrane Stylo 20 k The Ambrane stylo 20 k comes with pass-through charging. That means you can always stay on the move by simultaneously charging your power bank and devices simultaneously. The fast charging type-c input and output charges your smartphone in an hour. The two lithium polymer batteries provide a safe and stable charging experience. Moreover, the LED indicator will show the battery level. It can charge three devices simultaneously with 2 USB ports and 1 type C port. Product Dimensions: 13 x 7 x 2.8 cm; 370 Grams Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh Batteries: 2 lithium polymer batteries required Number of Ports: 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C Special Features: Fast charging Other Display Features: Wireless Fast Charging: 20 W Fast charging

Pros Cons High battery capacity A bit expensive Good performance Comes with multi layer protection Simultaneously charge power bank and device

3. Ambrane Stylo pro The Ambrane Stylo Pro is rapid, robust and reliable. It comes with a 27000 mAh battery capacity that gives a stable charging experience. It comes with multilayer protection technology that provides a safe charging experience. It has an LED indicator that showcases the battery level of the power bank. It has two-way 20W fast charging that can charge three devices at the same time. Product Dimensions: 16.1 x 7.5 x 2.7 cm; 612 Grams Battery capacity: 27000 mAh Batteries: 2 lithium polymer battery Fast Charging Output: 20 W Fast charging Number of Ports: 3 Ports - 2 USB and 1 Type C Special Features: Fast Charging Display Features: Wireless

Pros Cons High battery capacity A bit pricey Sturdy and durable design LED battery indicator Good performance

4. Ambrane PowerLit XL The Ambrane PowerLit XL is a power bank compatible with many devices. It comes with quick charge 3.0 and 22.5W fast charging capacity. The power bank ensures that the lithium polymer battery charges your device securely. The portable design makes the power bank handy and easy to carry. It also has low charging adaptability, which means it charges low-powered devices that need less power input. Product Dimensions: 10.8 x 6.9 x 2.6 cm; 350 Grams Batteries: 2 lithium polymer batteries Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh Special Features: Fast Charging Display Features: Wireless Fast Charging Output: 22.5 W fast charging Number of Ports: 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C

Pros Cons Quick Charge 3.0 Performance could be better BIS certified Compatible with wide range of devices It has compact and sturdy design

5. Ambrane Stylo Max The Ambrane Stylo max is a gigantic 50000 mAh battery power bank. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously with quick charge 3.0 and 20W fast charging. Plus, it has lithium polymer batteries that give multi-layer protection. The high battery capacity ensures that you never run out of power. It has pass-through charging and ensures that you charge three devices at the same time. Product Dimensions: 15.6 x 7.9 x 5.1 cm; 970 Grams Batteries: 5 lithium polymer batteries required Battery Capacity: 50000 mAh Special Features: Fast Charging Number of Ports: 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C Fast Charging Output: 20 W fast charging Power Source: Battery Powered

Pros Cons High battery capacity Bulky to hold Sturdy and durable design Charges multiple devices at same time Ensures you never run out of battery

6. Ambrane Neos 20 The Ambrane Neos 20 is a 20000 mAh battery power bank compatible with USB devices. It comes with a smart LED indicator that showcases the power bank's battery capacity. It can charge two devices simultaneously as it comes with a dual output. Plus, it has dual input ports- Micro USB and Type C. It has a 10.5W fast charging capacity that charges your phone quickly. Product Dimensions: 7x 2 x 7 cm; 470 Grams Batteries: 2 lithium polymer battery Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh Special Features: Fast charging Number of Ports: 2 USB ports Fast Charging Output: 10.5 W fast charging Power Source: Battery Powered

Pros Cons Compact and sleek design Performance could be better Smart LED indicators Decent battery capacity Compatible with USB enabled devices

Price of Ambrane power bank at a glance:

Product Price Ambrane Stylo 10k Rs. 989 Ambrane Stylo 20k Rs. 1799 Ambrane Stylo Pro Rs. 2299 Ambrane Power Lit XL Rs. 1999 Ambrane Stylo Max Rs. 3999 Ambrane Neos 20 Rs. 1299

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ambrane Stylo 10k 10000 mAh 20 W 2 Ports- 1 USB and 1 Type C Ambrane Stylo 20k 20000 mAh 20 W 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C Ambrane Stylo Pro 27000 mAh 20 W 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C Ambrane Power Lit XL 20000 mAh 22.5 W 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C Ambrane Stylo Max 50000 mAh 20 W 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C Ambrane Neos 20 20000 mAh 10.5 W 2 USB Ports

Best overall Ambrane Stylo Pro is the robust 27000 mAh battery-powered power bank that is the best overall power bank by Ambrane. The power bank is widely compatible with all devices and comes with Type C and USB permitted. The compact and stylish design makes it handy to carry. Moreover, it has a 20W fast charging output that lets you charge three devices at the same time. It provides a safe charging experience as it has multilayer charging protection technology. Best value for money The Ambrane Stylo 20 k is the best value for a money power bank. It boosts your charging game with a 20000 mAh lithium battery. It also has a 20W fast charging output that helps quickly charge your smartphone. The power bank comes with three ports - two USB and 1 type C port. That means you could easily charge three devices at the same time. Moreover, the power bank has 360-degree protection that gives safety to your device. How to find the perfect Ambrane power bank for you? If you are looking for a power bank with high battery capacity, then Ambrane stylo max is the right choice for you. The power bank comes with a 50000 mAh battery that allows you to charge your device multiple times. Moreover, it comes with 20W power delivery output that charges your smartphone within minutes. The power bank ensures you can charge three devices simultaneously as it comes with three ports- 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port. The quick charge 3.0 ensures you stay forever charged. Plus, the power bank is universally compatible, so Android and iOS devices can charge.

