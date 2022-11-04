Best Apple mobile accessories: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Accessories help you get the most out of your iPhone by providing protection, style and functionality. Some of the best include cases, screen protectors and chargers. Choosing ones that fits your needs can be tricky. This article takes a look at the top picks in this category.

Apple mobile accessories make using these phones a breeze.

Apple mobile devices are some of the most popular on the market. People love their sleek design, intuitive interface, and wide range of features. However, even the best products can be improved with the right accessories. From power banks and chargers to cases and screen protectors, there are plenty of ways to enhance your Apple mobile experience. Here are seven of the best Apple mobile accessories you can buy. 1. Anker 10000 Portable Charger If you're looking for a powerful and portable charger, the Anker 10000 is a great option. It can charge an iPhone XS up to 2.4 times. Plus, it can charge other universal devices, like MacBooks, iPads, and Android phones. The charger has triple charging modes - an 18W Power-Delivery USB-C port, a PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port, and a trickle-charging mode for low-power devices. The USB - C port provides a max output of 18 W, whereas the USB-A port provides a max output of 12 W. The charger also comes with a rapid recharge functionality that lets you recharge it in just 4.5 hours using the USB - C port. Specifications: Charging Capacity: 10,000mAh Brand: Anker Color: Black Charging Ports: USB-C and USB-A

Pros Cons Fast charging Low charging capacity USB C and USB A ports Slim Design

2. Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base The Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base is a great option for those who want to charge their devices wirelessly. It provides a charging output of 7.5 W for Qi-enabled devices, including the iPhone 8 and above. It supports three devices at once, including iPhones, Airpods, and Apple watches. The best part is that the entire charging pad charges your Apple devices on contract. This means that all you have to do is put your phone, watch, or earbuds on the base and the charging begins immediately. Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless Compatible Devices: Smartwatches, Cellular Phones, Wireless Earphones Dimensions: 7.29 x 3.9 inches

Pros Cons Charge three devices at once Charging speeds reduce when charging multiple devices at once Place devices anywhere on the base Quick charging

3. CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger The CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger is a great option for those who want a fast and powerful charger. It can charge an iPhone up to 3 times faster than a standard wall plug charger. It is designed using Space-grade Semiconductor Gallium Nitride and Advanced charging Protocol, which ensures safe and efficient charging. It comes with dual USB-C and USB-A ports, which lets you charge two devices at once. The CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger is also compatible with other Apple and Android devices, like the iPad and iPod and Pixel phones. The best feature of the charger, however, is the safety features that come with it. This includes over-voltage, overheating and short-circuit protection that keeps your devices safe while charging. Specifications: Connector Type: USB-C, USB-A Special Features: GaN technology, Programmable Power Supply, Superfast Charging, Advanced Safety

Pros Cons Fast charging The manufacturer recommends simultaneous charging of Airpods and Apple Watch only Dual charging Advanced safety features

4. Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter The Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is a great way to connect your iPhone to headphones with a standard 3.5 mm jack. It is easy to use and does not require any extra software. The adapter also supports iOS 10 or later and works with all Lightning-equipped iPhones. The adapter comes with a 10-day replacement and one-year warranty, ensuring that you can use it with peace of mind. Specifications: Connector Type: Lightning, 3.5 mm jack Material: ABS plastic Weight: approx. 2 g

Pros Cons Compatible with all Lightning-equipped iPhones Average Quality Material Easy to use 10-day replacement warranty

5. New Apple AirTag 4 Pack The new Apple AirTag is a great way to keep track of your belongings. It is small and lightweight, making it easy to attach to keys, bags, or anything else you want to keep track of. The AirTag uses Bluetooth to connect to your iPhone, so you can see its location on a map. It also has a built-in speaker so you can hear its location if it is out of sight. The AirTag is water-resistant and has a one-year battery life. It comes in a four-pack, so you can keep track of multiple items at once. Specifications: Dimensions: 8.3 x 1.8 x 15.3 cm Weight: 22 grams Battery: 4 lithium-ion batteries

Pros Cons Small and lightweight Only works with iPhone Built-in speaker Easy to misplace Water-resistant

6. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe The Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe is a great way to keep your cards and cash safe. It is made from high-quality leather and features built-in solid magnets that allow it to snap into place on the back of your iPhone effortlessly. The wallet is shielded, making it safe for credit cards. To create a unique look, you can even stack it on top of a transparent or Silicone Case with MagSafe. The wallet comes in five different colours, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. Specifications: Material: Leather Dimensions: 11.5 x 8.2 x 1.5 Centimeters Weight: 73 grams Special feature: Magnetic

Pros Cons High-quality leather Compatible only with iPhone 12 and above High-quality leather Safe for credit cards

7. Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard The Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard is a great way to protect your iPhone's screen. It's made of tempered glass, which is tough and scratch-resistant. It is rated at 9H hardness, which is three times stronger than a regular PET film screen protector. The Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard also has an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and smudges. Plus, the installation process is quick and easy, in just three steps, thanks to the EZ Fit tray. The protector is also compatible with Spigen case covers. Specifications: Material: Tempered Glass Hardness: 9H Dimensions: 9 cm by 3 cm Compatibility: iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

Pros Cons Oleophobic coating Compatible only with iPhone 13 and above Easy installation Costly All-round adhesive covers

Price of Apple mobile accessories at a glance:

Product Price Anker 10000 Portable Charger Rs. 9,999 Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base Rs. 18,907 Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard Rs. 999 CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger Rs. 1,690 Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter Rs. 799 New Apple AirTag 4 Pack Rs. 10,355 Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe Rs. 5,900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Anker 10000 Portable Charger 2 charging ports Triple charging modes Rapid recharge Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base Supports 3 devices 7.5 W fast charging Supports the latest Qi technology Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard Easy to install Oleophobic coating All-round adhesion CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger Fast Charging GaN technology Advanced safety features Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter Connect any 3.5mm headphone Compact size 10-day replacement New Apple AirTag 4 Pack Find devices and items easily Compact-size Built-in speakers Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe Keeps credit cards secure Made from premium leather Supports Magsafe

Best value for money Of all the accessories we've listed, the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Base is the best value for money. It's a great way to charge your devices wirelessly and supports fast charging for all three devices simultaneously. It's also easy to install and use, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a wireless charging solution. Best overall The CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger is the best overall choice for an iPhone accessory. It's a great way to charge your device quickly, and it's also compact and easy to use. The safety features ensure that your devices are protected from overcharging and other charging-related issues. Plus, the CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger comes with a one-year warranty, so you know it's a product you can trust. How to find the perfect Apple iPhone accessory Now that you know the different types of Apple iPhone accessories, it's time to find the perfect one for you. Here are a few tips: 1. Define your needs: The first step is to identify your needs. Do you want a case to protect your phone from scratches and drops? Or do you need a charger that can juice up your phone quickly? Once you know what you need, it will be easier to find the right accessory. 2. Consider your budget: There is a wide range of Apple iPhone accessories available in the market, and they come at different price points. So, it's important to consider your budget before making a purchase. 3. Check compatibility: Not all accessories are compatible with all versions of the iPhone. So, it's important to check compatibility before buying an accessory. 4. Read reviews: Reading reviews is a great way to get an idea about the quality of an accessory. It's also helpful in getting insights about the user experience. 5. Go for quality: When it comes to Apple iPhone accessories, it's important to go for quality over quantity. It's better to invest in a few good quality accessories than to buy a bunch of cheap ones.

