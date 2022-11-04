Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Apple mobile accessories: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 04, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

Accessories help you get the most out of your iPhone by providing protection, style and functionality. Some of the best include cases, screen protectors and chargers. Choosing ones that fits your needs can be tricky. This article takes a look at the top picks in this category.

Apple mobile accessories make using these phones a breeze.

Apple mobile devices are some of the most popular on the market. People love their sleek design, intuitive interface, and wide range of features. However, even the best products can be improved with the right accessories. From power banks and chargers to cases and screen protectors, there are plenty of ways to enhance your Apple mobile experience. Here are seven of the best Apple mobile accessories you can buy.

1. Anker 10000 Portable Charger

If you're looking for a powerful and portable charger, the Anker 10000 is a great option. It can charge an iPhone XS up to 2.4 times. Plus, it can charge other universal devices, like MacBooks, iPads, and Android phones. The charger has triple charging modes - an 18W Power-Delivery USB-C port, a PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port, and a trickle-charging mode for low-power devices. The USB - C port provides a max output of 18 W, whereas the USB-A port provides a max output of 12 W. The charger also comes with a rapid recharge functionality that lets you recharge it in just 4.5 hours using the USB - C port.

Specifications:

Charging Capacity: 10,000mAh

Brand: Anker

Color: Black

Charging Ports: USB-C and USB-A

ProsCons
Fast chargingLow charging capacity
USB C and USB A ports 
Slim Design 
Anker USB-C Portable Charger, 18W PowerCore Slim 10000 PD, 10000mAh Power Delivery Power Bank for iPhone 12/Mini/X/XR/XS Max, S10, Pixel 3/3XL, iPad Pro 2018, and More (Charger Not Included)
23% off
9,999 12,999
Buy now

2. Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base

The Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base is a great option for those who want to charge their devices wirelessly. It provides a charging output of 7.5 W for Qi-enabled devices, including the iPhone 8 and above. It supports three devices at once, including iPhones, Airpods, and Apple watches. The best part is that the entire charging pad charges your Apple devices on contract. This means that all you have to do is put your phone, watch, or earbuds on the base and the charging begins immediately.

Specifications:

Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Smartwatches, Cellular Phones, Wireless Earphones

Dimensions: 7.29 x 3.9 inches

ProsCons
Charge three devices at onceCharging speeds reduce when charging multiple devices at once
Place devices anywhere on the base 
Quick charging 
mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad - Qi Wireless 7.5W Charging Pad for Apple iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch - Black
47% off
18,907 35,675
Buy now

3. CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger

The CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger is a great option for those who want a fast and powerful charger. It can charge an iPhone up to 3 times faster than a standard wall plug charger. It is designed using Space-grade Semiconductor Gallium Nitride and Advanced charging Protocol, which ensures safe and efficient charging. It comes with dual USB-C and USB-A ports, which lets you charge two devices at once. The CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger is also compatible with other Apple and Android devices, like the iPad and iPod and Pixel phones. The best feature of the charger, however, is the safety features that come with it. This includes over-voltage, overheating and short-circuit protection that keeps your devices safe while charging.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB-C, USB-A

Special Features: GaN technology, Programmable Power Supply, Superfast Charging, Advanced Safety

ProsCons
Fast chargingThe manufacturer recommends simultaneous charging of Airpods and Apple Watch only
Dual charging 
Advanced safety features 
CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger, GaN Fast Type-C iPhone Adapter for iPhone 14 Pro Max | 13 | 12 | 11 | iPad | MacBook Air, 33w USB-C for Pixel 6 | Nothing Phone 1 (Use Original Apple Charger Cable) Black
32% off
1,690 2,499
Buy now

4. Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

The Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is a great way to connect your iPhone to headphones with a standard 3.5 mm jack. It is easy to use and does not require any extra software. The adapter also supports iOS 10 or later and works with all Lightning-equipped iPhones. The adapter comes with a 10-day replacement and one-year warranty, ensuring that you can use it with peace of mind.

Specifications:

Connector Type: Lightning, 3.5 mm jack

Material: ABS plastic

Weight: approx. 2 g

ProsCons
Compatible with all Lightning-equipped iPhonesAverage Quality Material
Easy to use 
10-day replacement warranty 
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter
11% off
799 900
Buy now

5. New Apple AirTag 4 Pack

The new Apple AirTag is a great way to keep track of your belongings. It is small and lightweight, making it easy to attach to keys, bags, or anything else you want to keep track of. The AirTag uses Bluetooth to connect to your iPhone, so you can see its location on a map. It also has a built-in speaker so you can hear its location if it is out of sight. The AirTag is water-resistant and has a one-year battery life. It comes in a four-pack, so you can keep track of multiple items at once.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 8.3 x 1.8 x 15.3 cm

Weight: 22 grams

Battery: 4 lithium-ion batteries

ProsCons
Small and lightweightOnly works with iPhone
Built-in speakerEasy to misplace
Water-resistant 
New Apple AirTag 4 Pack
13% off
10,355 11,900
Buy now

6. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

The Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe is a great way to keep your cards and cash safe. It is made from high-quality leather and features built-in solid magnets that allow it to snap into place on the back of your iPhone effortlessly. The wallet is shielded, making it safe for credit cards. To create a unique look, you can even stack it on top of a transparent or Silicone Case with MagSafe. The wallet comes in five different colours, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

Specifications:

Material: Leather

Dimensions: 11.5 x 8.2 x 1.5 Centimeters

Weight: 73 grams

Special feature: Magnetic

ProsCons
High-quality leatherCompatible only with iPhone 12 and above
High-quality leather 
Safe for credit cards 
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone) - Arizona
9% off
5,389 5,900
Buy now

7. Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard

The Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard is a great way to protect your iPhone's screen. It's made of tempered glass, which is tough and scratch-resistant. It is rated at 9H hardness, which is three times stronger than a regular PET film screen protector. The Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard also has an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and smudges. Plus, the installation process is quick and easy, in just three steps, thanks to the EZ Fit tray. The protector is also compatible with Spigen case covers.

Specifications:

Material: Tempered Glass

Hardness: 9H

Dimensions: 9 cm by 3 cm

Compatibility: iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

ProsCons
Oleophobic coatingCompatible only with iPhone 13 and above
Easy installationCostly
All-round adhesive covers 
Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard for iPhone 14/13/13 Pro - 2 Pack
66% off
999 2,899
Buy now

Price of Apple mobile accessories at a glance:

ProductPrice
Anker 10000 Portable ChargerRs. 9,999
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging BaseRs. 18,907
Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector GuardRs. 999
CYTRON 30w iPhone ChargerRs. 1,690
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack AdapterRs. 799
New Apple AirTag 4 PackRs. 10,355
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafeRs. 5,900

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Anker 10000 Portable Charger 2 charging ports Triple charging modes Rapid recharge
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Base Supports 3 devices 7.5 W fast charging Supports the latest Qi technology
Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Guard Easy to install Oleophobic coating All-round adhesion
CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger Fast Charging GaN technology Advanced safety features
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter Connect any 3.5mm headphone Compact size 10-day replacement
New Apple AirTag 4 Pack Find devices and items easily Compact-size Built-in speakers
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe Keeps credit cards secure Made from premium leather Supports Magsafe

Best value for money

Of all the accessories we've listed, the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Base is the best value for money. It's a great way to charge your devices wirelessly and supports fast charging for all three devices simultaneously. It's also easy to install and use, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a wireless charging solution.

Best overall

The CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger is the best overall choice for an iPhone accessory. It's a great way to charge your device quickly, and it's also compact and easy to use. The safety features ensure that your devices are protected from overcharging and other charging-related issues. Plus, the CYTRON 30w iPhone Charger comes with a one-year warranty, so you know it's a product you can trust.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone accessory

Now that you know the different types of Apple iPhone accessories, it's time to find the perfect one for you. Here are a few tips:

1. Define your needs: The first step is to identify your needs. Do you want a case to protect your phone from scratches and drops? Or do you need a charger that can juice up your phone quickly? Once you know what you need, it will be easier to find the right accessory.

2. Consider your budget: There is a wide range of Apple iPhone accessories available in the market, and they come at different price points. So, it's important to consider your budget before making a purchase.

3. Check compatibility: Not all accessories are compatible with all versions of the iPhone. So, it's important to check compatibility before buying an accessory.

4. Read reviews: Reading reviews is a great way to get an idea about the quality of an accessory. It's also helpful in getting insights about the user experience.

5. Go for quality: When it comes to Apple iPhone accessories, it's important to go for quality over quantity. It's better to invest in a few good quality accessories than to buy a bunch of cheap ones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Here are the best JBL speakers with great audio quality for your home
10 best Honeywell humidifiers that are worth your money
Best high-capacity SD cards you can buy in 2022
Amazon sale: Get up to 30% off on face toners
Don’t miss these best neckband earphones of 2022

Best Apple mobile accessories

What are the best iPhone mobile accessories?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best mobile accessories will vary depending on your individual needs and preferences. However, some popular options include wireless chargers, screen protectors, and portable chargers.

 

What are the benefits of using mobile accessories?

Mobile accessories can offer several benefits, including improved charging speeds, enhanced protection for your devices, and increased convenience.

 

Who provides a warranty for mobile accessories?

Most mobile accessory manufacturers offer some form of warranty or guarantee on their products. However, it is always best to check with the individual manufacturer for more information on their specific warranty policies.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS