Best Boult headphones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 05, 2022 16:28 IST





Summary: Wondering which brand offers the most variations in headphones? Well, the answer is Boult Audio. Read on to learn about the best Boult headphones on the market. Looking for the best Boult headphones? Learn more about the leading variants available in the market and how you should select one.

Best Boult Headphones

The best headphones offer great audio quality with crystal-clear sound. Talking about the best Boult headphones are the ones offering not only good product quality but also great build quality, affordable rates, and amazing after-sale service. The Boult headphones and earphones are known for their excellent look and quality. The Boult headphones offer distinct sound qualities. Hence it depends upon the user which headphones to go for. Moreover, the Boult headphones are super affordable. Know which of the best Boult headphones to buy. Best Boult headphones 1. Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are a good product for music enthusiasts. It has extra deep bass, Active noise cancellation feature that delivers crystal clear audio and cancels noises like trains, engines, traffic, etc. The Voice Command feature gives instructions to Google Voice and Siri with only a single click on the button. These headphones have long-lasting battery life, giving you 30 hours of constant listening and around five days of standby time. The product is quite comfortable and has a portable design. Additionally, the ultra-soft ear cups give a comfortable experience to the users. Boult Audio ProBass Anchor headphones have strong Bluetooth connectivity. Specifications Model: ProBass Anchor

Form: Over-ear

Colour: Black

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes, 1 Lithium Ion Battery

Battery Required: No

Special Features: 30 hours of Play Time, Active Noise Cancellation

Pros Cons Great Battery Life Build Quality is average Wonderful Audio Quality Worth Buying it

2. Audio ProBass Ranger Headphones Boult Audio ProBass Ranger headphones are the perfect headphones with an ergonomic design. The product has multiple useful features that everyone looks for before buying headphones. These features include a 50mm driver size, extra bass, portable, advanced Bluetooth technology, soft ear cups, noise cancelling, long-lasting battery, voice command to Google and Siri, water resistance, and more. Additionally, these headphones have special features like dual mode that makes it flexible, aux cable for constant music playing, etc. Specifications Model: ProBass Anchor

Form: Over-ear

Colour: Black or Gold

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes, 1 Lithium Ion Battery

Battery Required: Yes

Special Features: Noise Cancellation

Pros Cons Affordable Not suitable for rough handling Long-lasting battery Delicate Noise canceling

3. Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Headphones Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Headphones are well-packed with deep bass, 20 m Transmission Distance, and 40 mm Driver size. These headphones are enough comfortable to carry outdoors. The Boult Company has focused on cancelling the disturbing noise of lower frequency, such as aviation environment, rail engines, traffic, etc. The Voice Command feature helps users instruct Google and Siri with just a single click. These Boult headphones have a long-lasting battery that gives 10 hours of playtime and approximately two days of standby. Specifications Model: ProBass

Form: Over-ear

Colour: Black or Red

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes, 1 Lithium Ion Battery

Battery Required: Yes

Special Features: Cancellation, Light Weight, Bluetooth, etc.

Pros Cons Excellent audio delivery The Aux cable is not up to the mark Great Bass with balanced tones Battery lasts for long

4. Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Headphone Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Headphones are the best product for almost everyone as they are affordable. These headphones have almost every feature the headphones must include. From the comfort level to Voice commands to Google or Siri to Bluetooth connectivity, Boult Audio ProBass Fluidx headphones have all the necessary features. The product is water-resistant, has a long-running time of 10 hours with a single charge, noise cancelling, a well-designed body, dual mode, aux cable, and more. Specifications: Model: ProBass

Form: Over-ear

Colour: Black

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: Yes

Special Features: Foldable, Waterproof, Noise Cancellation, Light Weight, Bluetooth, Long-lasting battery, portable, etc.

Pros Cons Light in weight Woofers are not up to the mark Comfortable ENC not good Battery lasts for long

5. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Headphones Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Headphones are lightweight over-ear wired headphones. These headphones constitute the deep bass for those warm midst and sparkly highs. Use these headphones to talk to Siri with just a 2 seconds click. The sub-woofers are inbuilt that offer an extra punch. The headphones also allow you to reject or answer calls and play or pause music. Specifications Model: BassBud

Form: Over-ear

Colour: Black

Connector: Wired

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: No

Special Features: Voice Command, Water Resistant, Wired, and Light Weight

Pros Cons In-built mic Battery life is not so good Water-resistant Voice command for Siri and Google Assistant

6. Boult Audio Omega Boult Audio Omega is another pair of headphones in the category of best Boult headphones. It uses Zen technology that reduces the background noise to a minimum while having calls. The ENC chip filters out the environmental noise. Moreover, it has Bluetooth v5.2. The latency rate is 45ms, which makes it a gaming-centric product. It comes with IPX5, which denotes a great value for sweat and water resistance. The playback time is 8 hours. Specifications Model: AirBass

Form: In-ear

Colour: Omega Black

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: No

Special Features: IPX5 water resistant, inline mic, and wireless

Pros Cons Active noise cancellation A bit expensive Battery life of 32 hours Immersive gaming

7. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds with Inbuilt Powerbank Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds with an Inbuilt Powerbank have multiple necessary features like One Touch Control and Voice Assistant with a single button. Also, the product has an Auto Pairing function that automatically pairs the headphones to other devices. Its one-time charge gives you around 6 hours of playtime. The Monopod feature allows users to play music and take calls separately simultaneously. The Boult Audio AirBass With an inbuilt Powerbank has many other valuable features. Specifications Model: AirBass

Form: In-ear

Colour: Black

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: Yes

Special Features: Noise Cancelling

Pros Cons Water, Dust, and Sweatproof Lacks Noise cancelation Stereo Speakers Lightweight

8. Boult Audio ZCharge The Boult Audio Zcharge Headphones are one of the best products introduced by the Boult Brand recently. It comes up with a long-lasting 1 Lithium Ion battery included. Environment Noise Cancellation, In-Line Mic, Water Resistant, etc. are its special features. A strong Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity makes the product more lovable and attractive. You can generally call this product a Bluetooth Neckband. The headphones deliver top-notch audio quality to their users with their advanced features. Specifications Model: ProBass

Form: In-ear

Colour: Zcharge Blue

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: No

Special Features: IPX5 Water Resistant, Environmental Noise Cancellation, In-Line Mic

Pros Cons Strong Bluetooth connectivity No Cable included Compatible with all BT devices The battery included is not rechargeable Multi-featured

9. Boult Audio Probass Curve The Boult Audio Probass Curve headphones include a long-lasting battery that lets you continuously play music for around 15 hours with a standby time of 2 days. The Off-Axis Magnetic Technology delivers clear audio directly and deeply into the ears. In addition, the product has multiple excellent features, such as Noise Isolating Aerospace Grade AL Drivers, IPX5 Water resistance, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 with wireless earbuds, the Flexible band, and more. Specifications Model: Neckband

Form: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Connector: Wireless

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: Yes

Special Features: Wireless

Pros Cons Can be connected to Smartphones, mobiles, PCs Android, iOS, etc Takes much time to charge Good Bluetooth connectivity Long range of 10 m

10. Boult Audio Probass X1-Air Boult Audio Probass X1-Air Headphones are a well-featured product that is affordable. It can be connected to all Bluetooth devices effortlessly. These headphones come up with 1 Lithium Ion Battery included. The 89g in weight, the product has many useful features. A total of 5 items, such as two extra pairs of earbuds, a User Manual, a Micro USB Cable, and 1 X1 Air earphone, are packed in the box. Specifications Model: ProBass

Form: In-Ear

Colour: Black

Connector: Bluetooth

Battery Included: Yes

Battery Required: No

Special Features: Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, Wireless, and Water resistant.

Pros Cons Well-featured Without cable Value for money Not good for gaming Best product

Top 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Boult Audio Probass Anchor Over-ear 30 hours Yes Boult Audio Probass Ranger Over-ear 13 hours Yes Boult Audio Probass Thunder Over-ear 10 hours Yes Boult Audio Probass FluidX Over-ear 10 hours Yes Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-ear 6 hours No Boult Audio Omega In-ear 10 hours Yes Boult Audio Airbass Pwerbuds In-ear 6 hours Yes Boult Audio ZCharge In-ear 40 hours Yes Boult Audio Probass Curve In-ear 15 hours No Boult Audio Probass X1-Air In-ear 10 hours No

Best value for money Boult Audio ZCharge is a pair of headphones that offers great value for money. The headphones are affordable to anyone and are one of the best Boult headphones. Bluetooth v5.0 offers awesome connectivity. The audio quality is incredible with features such as water resistance, inline mic, and environment noise cancellation. The headphones have a long-lasting battery with a playtime of 40 hours. Best overall Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are the best Boult headphones overall. It is a great product for music enthusiasts. The active noise cancellation feature diminishes the background noise and offers a crystal-clear sound. This pair of headphones also supports Google Assistant and Siri using the voice command. The battery life is also amazing with 30 hours of continuous listening. The ear cups are also quite comfortable, and the headphones have a good Bluetooth connectivity range. How to select the best Boult headphones? There are certain features you should consider while buying any headphones. As you buy headphones to listen to music, sound quality comes at the top. After this comes the IPX rating that denotes how effective headphones are in terms of sweat-proof, water resistance, and dustproof. Then comes the connectivity that indicates if the headphones are wired or wireless. If wireless, then a range of Bluetooth connectivity is another factor to consider. Noise cancellation and battery life are the other features you should consider while buying a pair of headphones. Finally, budget is the feature you should consider. When you compare on all these aspects, Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are the best Boult headphones. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones Rs. 3,999 2. Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Headphones Rs. 1,799 3. Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Headphones Rs. 1,199 4. Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Headphones Rs. 1,099 5. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Headphones Rs. 599 6. Boult Audio Omega Rs. 2,499 7. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds Rs.1,499 8. Boult Audio ZCharge Rs. 1,199 9. Boult Audio Probass Curve Rs. 899 10. Boult Audio Probass X1-Air Rs. 899

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”