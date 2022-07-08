Best budget laptops with 4 GB RAM in 2022 By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 08, 2022





Summary: A 4 GB RAM laptop is meant for people who are do not need too many features or too advance features in their devices. In case you are keen on picking up a laptop in this category, then we have put together their key specifications, pros, cons and prices for your perusal. Do take a look.

Budget laptops are meant for basic work like browsing the internet for personal use.

Most users of 4 GB RAM laptops do not require advanced features often highly marketed by the brands. Most people prefer a Windows laptop over a Mac. While Mac might come at a higher price range, it can help you with the incredible Apple ecosystem. Once you decide what operating system would suit you in the 4 GB RAM laptop, it is time to consider factors like RAM, storage, ports, and more. This article lists ten 4 GB RAM laptops that could be ideal for you in 2022. We have highlighted their key specifications, pros, cons, and prices. In the end, you can also find the FAQs! We bet this will help you decide on the laptop you need. 1. ASUS Vivo Book 15 You can do tasks quickly and effectively with the ASUS VivoBook 15s as it encompasses the 10th Gen Intel Core CPU. The dual-storage ASUS VivoBook 15 provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data speed and sizable storage space. Offer price: ₹ 26,990

26,990 Screen size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

15.6 inches (39.62 cm) Ram: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics

Integrated Intel HD Graphics Weight: 1.8 Kg

1.8 Kg Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Processor: Celeron N4020

Pros Cons Wide Display Limited storage capacity Fast SSD Battery backup could be higher 10th Gen Intel Core processor No Optical Drive Fingerprint sensor Anti-glare display

2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 The IdeaPad D330 flawlessly combines tablet mobility with laptop performance. Compact and feature-rich, it includes smooth processing, two cameras, an all-day battery, and several connectors. Offer price: ₹ 20,990

20,990 Screen size: 10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

10.1 inches (25.65 cm) Resolution: 1280x800

1280x800 Ram: 4 GB DDR4-2133

4 GB DDR4-2133 Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Weight: 1 kg 130 g

1 kg 130 g Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home 64 Battery life: ‎6 Hours

‎6 Hours Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Pros Cons Touchscreen and detachable Very limited storage capacity Lightweight and compact No DVD player Anti-glare display No option to upgrade RAM IPS Technology No Fingerprint sensor

3. Lenovo V15 AMD The AMD Dual Core Athlon 3050U AMD Radeon 4GB 1TB HDD DOS Lenovo V15 82C700HXIH Laptop is designed for long-lasting performance. This laptop has a fashionable look and enables quick processing. Offer price - ₹ 31,000

- 31,000 Screen size - 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

- 15.6 inches (39.62 cm) Resolution - 1920 x 1080 FHD display

- 1920 x 1080 FHD display Battery life - Upto 5.5 hours

- Upto 5.5 hours RAM- 4 GB

4 GB Storage - 1 GB HDD

- 1 GB HDD Processor - AMD Athlon Silver 3050U

- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Operating system- DOS

Pros Cons Anti-glare Panel No SSD Wide display Battery backup could be higher Good storage capacity

4. Acer Extensa 15 The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU allows you to multitask and complete tasks easily and effectively. Additionally, you can benefit from quicker file access thanks to the 4 GB single-channel DDR4 system memory. Offer price: ₹ 26,990

26,990 Screen size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

15.6 inches (39.62 cm) Battery life: Up to 6.5 hours

Up to 6.5 hours Battery: Lithium Battery with 36.7 Watt Hours

Lithium Battery with 36.7 Watt Hours RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Operating system: Windows

Windows Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor

Pros Cons Good battery life Heavier than other laptops Fast SSD Limited storage capacity Wide display No fingerprint sensor Lightweight

5. HP Chromebook 14A G5 Use the HP Chromebook 14A G5, a 14" diagonal with the controllable, secure, and user-friendly Chrome OS to maximise productivity. The robust design has a choice of an HD or FHD IPS display, universal USB-C connectivity, and the most recent AMD CPUs. Offer price: ₹ 16,299

16,299 Screen size: 14-inches (35.6 cm)

14-inches (35.6 cm) Resolution: HD, 1366 x 768

HD, 1366 x 768 RAM: 4 GB DDR4-1866 MHz

4 GB DDR4-1866 MHz Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Weight: ‎1 kg 570 g

‎1 kg 570 g Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Processor: AMD A4-9120C APU

Pros Cons Optional backlit keyboard No DVD player 180° hinge Battery backup could be higher USB Type-C compatibility Limited storage capacity

6. Dell Vostro 3401 The Vostro 14 3400's eye-catching design gives users a polished, fashionable appearance. Use the strength of the most recent Intel CPUs to take on your workweek. The updated Vostro 14 3400, starting at 1.59kg and less than 20mm thin, is prepared to travel whenever you are. Offer price: ₹ 36,690

36,690 Screen size : 14 inches (35.56 cm)

: 14 inches (35.56 cm) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

1TB HDD + 256GB SSD Weight: ‎1 kg 590 g

‎1 kg 590 g Processor: Intel i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz)

Pros Cons Wide display No optical drive Option to upgrade RAM No backlit keyboard Fast SSD No anti-glare panel Incredible storage capacity

7. AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 Use the 1.10 GHz base and 2.80 GHz maximum speeds of the Intel Celeron N4020 CPU to speed up your tasks. It comes pre-loaded with the Windows 11 Home OS. Your productivity will increase due to its innovative user interface, which is easy to use and gives you precise control over every aspect. Offer price: ₹ 21,990

21,990 Screen size: 14.1 inches (35.81cms)

14.1 inches (35.81cms) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 with full HD IPS panel

1920 x 1080 with full HD IPS panel RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Processor: ‎Celeron N4020

Pros Cons Good battery life Limited storage capacity Fast SSD No Optical Drive Anti-glare display Intel-integrated UHD Graphics

8. Acer Aspire 3 The frame of the Aspire 3 houses a lot of power. Your laptop is enhanced for work and play with the newest Next Generation AMD Athlon 3020e, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 8GB of upgradeable DDR4 memory, and a precise touchpad. Offer price: ₹ 24,990

24,990 Size: 14 inches (35.5 cm)

14 inches (35.5 cm) Resolution: 1366 x 768

1366 x 768 Battery life: 8 hours

8 hours Ram: 4GB DDR4 RAM

4GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 1TB HDD

1TB HDD Ope r ating system: Windows 11 Home

r Windows 11 Home Processor: AMD 3020e dual core

Pros Cons Good storage capacity Heavier than other laptops Plenty of ports No optical drive Full HD display No backlit keyboard Good battery life No fingerprint sensor

9. ASUS Notebook 12 The ASUS BR1100, powered by an Intel N4500 Celeron CPU, 4 GB of onboard DDR4 memory, and 128 GB NVMe SSD storage, makes work and study look easy. The ASUS BR1100 is equipped with cutting-edge ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology, which uses machine learning to separate undesirable noise from the human voice to deliver great remote learning and video-conferencing experiences. Offer price: ₹ 29,990

29,990 Size: 11.6-inches (29.46 cm)

11.6-inches (29.46 cm) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Processor: Intel Celeron N4500‎

Intel Celeron N4500‎ Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Touch screen Limited storage capacity Lightweight and compact No optical drive LED-backlit LCD No fingerprint sensor Anti-glare panel

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Want to guarantee top performance? With features like power management, charging limits, and regular software upgrades to provide an improved user experience, Lenovo Vantage is here to simplify your life. Offer price: ₹ 31,490

31,490 Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

15.6 inches (39.62 cm) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 256 GB SDD

256 GB SDD Processor: ‎ 10th Gen Intel Core i3

10th Gen Intel Core i3 Weight: 1 kg 700 gm

1 kg 700 gm Operating system: Windows 11

Pros Cons Rapid charging No fingerprint sensor Wide display No Optical Drive Fast SSD Limited storage capacity Anti-glare panel

